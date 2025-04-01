Alumni of St. Edward's University: class of 2002 (2025)

All 1950-1974 1975-1979 1980-1982 1983-1985 1986-1988 1989-1990 1991-1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018-2019
Graduates of 2002
Abe Gandara
Austin, Texas Area
Senior Sales Engineer at Worldpay
Computer Software
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelors of Science, Computer Science
Boston University1997—1998
Experience
Reddwerks CorporationSeptember 2013 - February 2014
Dachis GroupAugust 2012 - July 2013
Alcatel-LucentAugust 2009 - August 2012
MotiveMay 2008 - August 2009
MotiveApril 2007 - May 2008
St. Edward's UniversityMay 2001 - April 2007
Allison Allen, Austin Realtor
Austin, Texas Area
Austin Realtor allisonallen@realtyaustin.com
Real Estate
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Masters, Leadership and Ethics
Austin College1975—1979
BA, Business Administration
Experience
Realty AustinMay 2011 - Present
WomenBloomAugust 2007 - Present
Goodlife TeamNovember 2009 - May 2011
AdministaffJanuary 2006 - June 2007
The Alternative Board (TAB)November 2004 - December 2006
Intergistic SolutionsApril 2004 - December 2005
St. Edward's University2004 - 2005
Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce1998 - 2000
Irisa Davis
Austin, Texas
Marketing & Communications Specialist at Centene Corporation
Marketing and Advertising
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BA, Communication
Experience
HCB HealthMarch 2013 - March 2014
Mason ZimblerMarch 2012 - February 2013
AGirlinAustin.comNovember 2010 - March 2012
Great Wall China Adoption/Children of All NationsJuly 2010 - November 2010
PetersGroup Public RelationsFebruary 2006 - November 2009
ScreenvisionFebruary 2004 - August 2005
The Kabbalah CentreFebruary 2003 - February 2004
Jamie Rodriguez
Washington D.C. Metro Area
Recruiter at Capital One Bank
Human Resources
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Arts, Communications
Experience
Capital One BankNovember 2003 - Present
Jason De Lane, MBA
Greater Nashville Area
Professional Training & Coaching
Education
University of Houston2006—2011
M.B.A., Human Resources
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor of Arts; School, Photocommunications; Humanities
Jeffrey Sullivan
Austin, Texas Area
Dell ESG Social Media Lead
Computer Hardware
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management
Del Mar College1992—1994
Computer Programming
Experience
DellMay 2014 - Present
DellMay 2012 - May 2014
DellJune 2010 - May 2012
DellJune 2009 - June 2010
IBMOctober 2006 - May 2009
IBMJanuary 2005 - October 2006
IBM Tivoli SoftwareMarch 2002 - January 2005
IBM Tivoli SoftwareOctober 1999 - March 2002
BayTek International1997 - 1999
Jennifer L. (Gose) Wojcik [3100+ Connections]
Austin, Texas Area
B2B Sales Agent at AFLAC
Insurance
Education
St. Edward's University1997—2002
Bachelor of Science, Business Administration / Marketing
Experience
AflacFebruary 2015 - Present
Auspex Group Inc.November 2009 - Present
Bespin Holdings Inc.February 2014 - August 2014
BlogWorld & New Media ExpoSeptember 2011 - July 2012
YouGuru LLCMay 2008 - March 2010
AdometryJanuary 2008 - June 2008
Superior Technical ResourcesFebruary 2007 - January 2008
Wojcik HouseholdApril 2006 - February 2007
Career Consultants Staffing Services, Inc.April 2004 - April 2006
JenworksOctober 2001 - March 2004
Jennifer (Pfalzgraf) Patrick
Austin, Texas Area
Project Manager, OnBoarding at ModusLink
Logistics and Supply Chain
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MAHS, Administration
Texas Tech University
B.A., Anthropology
Experience
ModusLinkAugust 2009 - Present
Seiko Instruments USAFebruary 2005 - December 2008
SEIKO INSTRUMENTS, USAAugust 2002 - February 2005
MOTOROLA Semiconductor Product Sector (SPS)September 1999 - February 2002
Motorola, Semiconductor Product Sector (SPS)September 1997 - September 1999
XETEL CORPORATIONJanuary 1995 - September 1997
XeTel CorporationJanuary 1993 - January 1995
XeTel CorporationSeptember 1991 - January 1993
Court Reporters Certification Board1986 - 1990
Jeremy Bednarz
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Semiconductors
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
MBA, Operations Management
The University of Texas at Austin1988—1993
BS, Chemical Engineering
Experience
Air Liquide ElectronicsDecember 2013 - Present
Air Liquide ElectronicsFebruary 2012 - December 2013
Brooks InstrumentMay 2009 - February 2012
CelerityMay 2006 - July 2009
CelerityNovember 2003 - May 2006
Applied MaterialsJanuary 1995 - October 2003
Jerry Clement
Austin, Texas Area
Computer Software
Education
St. Edward's University1996—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Computer and Information Sciences, General
Austin Community College
Associate of Science (AS), Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Dell, Inc.November 2009 - Present
Dell, Inc.January 2007 - November 2009
Dell, Inc.October 2003 - January 2007
Dell, Inc.March 2001 - October 2003
IBM1995 - 1998
Jim Templeton
Austin, Texas Area
Specialist Lead at Deloitte Consulting
Government Relations
Education
St. Edward's University1994—2002
BBA, Business Management
Experience
Deloitte ConsultingJune 2009 - Present
BearingPointOctober 2002 - May 2009
Texas Department of Public SafetyApril 1998 - August 2002
Texas Online Authority2001 - 2002
Texas Department of Public SafetyMarch 1984 - April 1998
Jonathan Foerster
Austin, Texas Area
Consultant Program Coordinator at Comforts of Home
Higher Education
Education
Texas State University-San Marcos2005—2007
Master of Education (MEd), Higher Education/Higher Education Administration
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor's Degree, Spanish / International Business
General Assembly
Digital Marketing Cerificate
Experience
Comforts of Home, Paris2015 - Present
Academic Programs International (API)2010 - Present
The Catholic University of AmericaJuly 2013 - July 2014
Alhambra-U.S. Chamber of CommerceFebruary 2013 - May 2013
Texas State University2011 - 2012
U.S. House of Representatives2009 - 2011
St. Edward's University2007 - 2009
ASI Group2003 - 2005
US Navy1994 - 1998
Joe Pingtella MBCP, MBCI
Appleton, Wisconsin
Consultant Project Manager Disaster Recovery Coordinator at MillerCoors
Information Technology and Services
Education
Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University2011—2015
MBA, Information Security
St. Edward's University1997—2002
BA, Computer Information Science
Santana High School1981—1985
High School Diploma, General Studies
Experience
MillerCoorsJanuary 2015 - Present
Bemis Company, Inc.July 2012 - November 2014
Oshkosh CorporationSeptember 2010 - July 2012
General ElectricJuly 2009 - September 2010
Siemens IT Solutions and ServicesJuly 2007 - July 2009
Harrah's EntertainmentJanuary 2005 - July 2007
Computer Sciences Corp.August 2000 - January 2005
RHI ConsultingMarch 1999 - August 2000
DuPont PhotomaskApril 1997 - March 1999
US ArmyJuly 1985 - April 1988
Kendal Ashworth
United States
Global Engagement Manager at Cascadera
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
MBA, Business
The University of Texas at Dallas1990—1992
BA, Psychology
Plano East Senior High School1987—1989
Experience
Logic Information SystemsFebruary 2014 - Present
CSCJune 1997 - May 2013
Lindsey Millns
Fort Worth, Texas
Assistant Director Institutional Research at Texas Christian University
Higher Education
Education
Penn State University2014—2016
Graduate Certificate, Institutional Research
University of Denver - Daniels College of Business2002—2004
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
St. Edward's University1997—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Marketing
Experience
Texas Christian UniversityJanuary 2014 - Present
Texas Christian UniversityFebruary 2012 - January 2014
North Texas Specialty PhysiciansSeptember 2008 - January 2011
First MedchoiceOctober 2007 - July 2008
Bryant WhartonDecember 2006 - October 2007
Alcon LabsJune 2005 - November 2006
Logan Thorne
Austin, Texas
Sr. Network Specialist at Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC)
Computer Networking
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BS
The University of Texas at Austin1997—1999
U.S. Army Missile Munitions Center & School1983—1984
Experience
Texas Alcoholic Berverage Commission (TABC)June 2012 - Present
Maksim Khrapov
Austin, Texas Area
Senior Software Quality Engineer
Computer Software
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
The University of Texas at Austin1996—2000
Graduate Student
Lamar University1994—1996
Master of Science
Higher Chemical College1990—1994
Undergraduate
Experience
Actian Corporation (formerly Pervasive Software)December 2008 - Present
'Self-Employed'June 2008 - November 2008
NCsoft.comAugust 2006 - June 2008
Everydaywealth.comSeptember 2004 - August 2006
IBM2001 - 2003
Melissa (Trauth) Nolan
Houston, Texas Area
VP, Client Solutions at BrightSpeed | Sales & Marketing Consultant | New Acquisition & Business Development Expert
Marketing and Advertising
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA, Communication Studies - Magna Cum Laude
Monsignor Kelly High School1994—1998
High School Diploma, General Studies, Top 10%
Experience
BrightSpeedMay 2015 - Present
FHB ConsultantsOctober 2014 - May 2015
Dun & Bradstreet / Hoover's Inc.June 2011 - September 2014
AflacFebruary 2010 - May 2011
CitysearchJanuary 2009 - January 2010
Austin Metro Woman DirectoryOctober 2008 - June 2009
API ProductionsJanuary 2008 - November 2008
Yellow Book USAJanuary 2006 - January 2008
Barton Creek Resort & SpaAugust 2003 - November 2005
Michelle Beney, MBA
Houston, Texas Area
Supply Supervisor at BHP Billiton
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Management Information Systems
St. Mary's University1994—1998
BBA, Corporate Finance
Experience
BHP BillitonNovember 2014 - Present
BHP BillitonMarch 2013 - November 2014
BHP BillitonApril 2010 - March 2013
Ernst & YoungJanuary 2009 - November 2009
Ernst & YoungNovember 2003 - January 2009
3MNovember 1999 - November 2003
Michael Wyatt
Austin, Texas
Deloitte Identity Services Solution Offering Leader / Managing Director. UT Center for Identity Fellow.
Computer & Network Security
Education
St. Edward's University1997—2002
MBA, Information Systems, 4.0
The University of Texas at Arlington1986—1991
B.B.A, Sales and Marketing
Experience
DeloitteMay 2007 - Present
Sun MicrosystemsJuly 2006 - April 2007
Sun MicrosystemsDecember 2003 - July 2006
Waveset TechnologiesOctober 2000 - December 2003
Tivoli Systems / IBMApril 1998 - October 2000
NovellFebruary 1996 - April 1998
BNSF Railway1991 - 1995
Monica G. (Perez) Velez
Austin, Texas Area
Marketing Communications Manager at Freescale Semiconductor
Marketing and Advertising
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Blinn College1998—2000
Associate of Science, Business Administration
Experience
Independant ConsultantJanuary 2013 - December 2013
NGRAIN2013 - 2013
AMDApril 2011 - December 2012
St. Jude MedicalSeptember 2009 - April 2011
Freescale SemiconductorJuly 2004 - September 2009
Austin HeartJanuary 2003 - July 2004
Matt Monnin
Chicago, Illinois
Associate Director Project Management at AbelsonTaylor
Marketing and Advertising
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Communication, General
Experience
AbelsonTaylorFebruary 2015 - Present
AbelsonTaylorAugust 2011 - Present
AbelsonTaylorFebruary 2005 - March 2012
G. P. Monnin Consulting, Inc.May 2000 - July 2004
St. Edward's UniversityAugust 2002 - December 2002
Neil Brown, CPA
Greater Chicago Area
Controller at Masuda Funai
Accounting
Education
Elmhurst College2005—2006
MBA, Accounting
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BBA, Accounting
Experience
Masuda FunaiJuly 2011 - Present
Band Digital, Inc. (Formally WHITTMANHART, INC.)May 2006 - July 2011
Tri-Land Properties, Inc.March 2008 - December 2008
Maple Leaf BakeryDecember 2004 - May 2006
Peter Shannon CompanySeptember 2002 - December 2004
Nicole R. Scott
Austin, Texas Area
Seminar and Global Events Content Manager, National Instruments
Semiconductors
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
M.B.A., Business
University of North Texas
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Marketing/Marketing Management, General
Experience
National InstrumentsJuly 2012 - Present
Freescale SemiconductorJuly 2005 - 2012
AngelouEconomicsAugust 2002 - July 2005
ConceroJanuary 1999 - August 2001
Dell1993 - 1994
Phil Denney, CFP®
Austin, Texas Area
Vice President Halbert Wealth Management
Financial Services
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, General Business
College for Financial Planning1996—1998
CFP, Financial Planning and Services
The University of Akron1971—1975
BA, Political Science
Experience
Austin Military Officer Association of AmericaDecember 2014 - Present
Halbert Wealth ManagementOctober 1999 - Present
ProFutures Inc.October 1999 - Present
Austin Military Officers Association of AmericaJune 2012 - May 2013
Austin Military Officer Association of AmericaJune 2010 - May 2012
Banc One Securities CorporationJanuary 1999 - September 1999
NationsBanc Investments, IncJuly 1994 - December 1998
US ArmyNovember 1975 - June 1994
Rebecca Shoher Latson
Austin, Texas Area
Director Services at Dell
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA, Computer Information Science
Experience
DellFebruary 2011 - Present
DellMay 2006 - February 2011
DellNovember 2005 - May 2006
DellOctober 2004 - November 2005
DellJuly 2003 - October 2004
DellOctober 2002 - July 2003
R. Rene Vera, MBA
Austin, Texas Area
Senior Technical Recruiter at Adecco Staffing, USA
Staffing and Recruiting
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, MIS - Information Systems
The University of Texas at Austin1993—1996
BA, History/English
Round Rock High School1989—1991
High School Diploma, High School/Secondary Diplomas and Certificates
Experience
Adecco Staffing, USAMarch 2015 - Present
General MotorsSeptember 2014 - January 2015
PDS Technical ServicesFebruary 2014 - August 2014
ITT Technical InstituteAugust 2010 - August 2014
Staff ManagementJune 2011 - February 2014
Volt Workforce Solutions2008 - July 2010
Volt Technical Resources2007 - July 2010
Volt Workforce Solutions at Harte-Hanks, Inc.2008 - May 2009
ConvergysJanuary 2006 - October 2006
AT&TOctober 1998 - December 2005
Rick G. Garibay
Phoenix, Arizona Area
Senior Manager at Amazon.com
Computer Software
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BA, MIS
Experience
AmazonApril 2015 - Present
NeudesicJune 2014 - April 2015
NeudesicDecember 2013 - April 2015
NeudesicSeptember 2010 - December 2013
NeudesicJanuary 2010 - October 2010
NeudesicJune 2007 - January 2010
ESSNovember 2006 - June 2007
DriveTimeApril 2004 - November 2006
JPMorgan ChaseOctober 1999 - April 2004
United States Army1995 - 1998
James Rossie
Austin, Texas Area
Global Services PMO Director
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BS, Computer Science, Business
Experience
Emerson Network Power - Data Center SolutionsApril 2015 - Present
Emerson Network Power - Data Center SolutionsOctober 2013 - April 2015
Emerson Network Power - Avocent DivisionJanuary 2013 - September 2013
Emerson Network Power - Avocent DivisionJune 2008 - January 2013
DellMarch 2007 - June 2008
DellMarch 2004 - January 2007
DellSeptember 2001 - February 2004
DellJuly 1999 - August 2001
Rossie Technical ServicesAugust 1998 - June 1999
The Cyber ShopFebruary 1998 - July 1998
Selina (Jantz) Sosa
Austin, Texas
Business Development & Sales Manager
Computer Software
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BBA, Business and Management
Experience
Aunt Bertha, Inc.May 2015 - Present
Joanne Scott
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Senior Business Analyst HRIS at Carlson Restaurants Worldwide
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BBA, Marketing
Collin County Community College1998—1998
Experience
CarlsonMarch 2014 - Present
Carlson Restaurants WorldwideAugust 2008 - Present
Perot SystemsJanuary 2008 - August 2008
Perot SystemsApril 2003 - January 2008
Andra Litton
El Paso, Texas
Digital Media Manager at Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.
Broadcast Media
Education
The University of Texas at Austin2002—2004
Bachelor of Arts (BA), American/United States Studies/Civilization
St. Edward's University2000—2002
History
Experience
Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.March 2015 - Present
KTSM-TVAugust 2013 - March 2015
KTSM-TVAugust 2012 - September 2013
Keller Williams Realty El PasoSeptember 2012 - March 2013
Monarc Real EstateMarch 2009 - August 2012
The University of Texas at AustinJanuary 2006 - April 2008
Angela Poe
Austin, Texas Area
Procurement Manager at Siemens Industry, Inc.
Logistics and Supply Chain
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
M.A., Conflict Resolution, Negotiation & Mediation
University of the Incarnate Word1993—1997
B.A., Psychology
Experience
Siemens Industry, Inc.December 2011 - Present
Siemens Industry, Inc.November 2009 - December 2011
Hart InterCivicOctober 2007 - July 2009
Applied Materials2004 - 2007
World Wide Technology2003 - 2004
Dell1999 - 2003
Anne-Claire Frey
Loveland, Colorado
Registered Nurse UCHealth North/Poudre Valley Health
Hospital & Health Care
Education
University of Northern Colorado2010—2012
Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse, 3.93
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), International Relations/Spanish, 3.6
Experience
Poudre Valley Health SystemJanuary 2014 - Present
Cheyenne Regional Medical CenterJanuary 2013 - January 2014
KeyCorp2005 - December 2008
N Street VillageSeptember 2003 - May 2004
NETWORKAugust 2002 - August 2003
Sueanne Gatlin
Austin, Texas Area
Owner, SolarHalo Studios
Marketing and Advertising
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor, Photocommunications
Miami International University of Art and Design1996—1997
Associate, Graphic Design
Experience
SolarHalo StudiosOctober 2001 - Present
Austin American-StatesmanAugust 2004 - February 2007
Bells AdvertisingAugust 2002 - April 2004
Sean Haydon
Charlotte, North Carolina
Verizon Enterprise Services
Telecommunications
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Bachelor's Degree, Sociology / Criminology
University of Oklahoma
Completed Ninety Semester Hours, Sociology / Criminology
Experience
US ArmyAugust 2010 - November 2014
AT&TAugust 2006 - October 2009
Brinker InternationalSeptember 2004 - August 2006
Martin FletcherNovember 2002 - August 2004
Stephanie Adkins
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Operations Manager at New England Financial
Financial Services
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Business Management
Southwestern University1994—1998
BA, Psychology
Experience
New England FinancialFebruary 2004 - August 2011
Prudential FinancialJanuary 2001 - February 2004
Stephanie Bazan
Austin, Texas
Marketing Consultant, Graphic Designer
Marketing and Advertising
Education
University of Leeds2004—2005
Creative Writing, English; Radio, TV, Film
St. Edward's University1998—2002
English Writing & Rhetoric, English Writing & Rhetoric
Experience
Stephanie Bazan - Design Marketing WritingJanuary 2006 - Present
St. Edward's UniversityAugust 2009 - May 2012
LifeWorksJune 2006 - June 2011
University of York2004 - 2005
National Financial PartnersJanuary 2003 - September 2004
Danny Taylor-Homfeld
Austin, Texas
Skilled process manager
Consumer Services
Education
St. Edward's University1997—2002
B.A.
University of Houston
Experience
Toast EntertainmentAugust 2012 - Present
Abby Ferguson
Cedar Park, Texas
ELA teacher
Education Management
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor’s Degree, English Language and Literature, General
McCallum High School1992—1996
Experience
Deerpark Middle SchoolteacherSmithville Independent School District2008 - 2009
Adam Conley
Richmond, Virginia Area
Neurosurgery Resident at Virginia Commonwealth
Medical Practice
Education
The University of Texas Medical School at Houston2004—2009
M.D., Medicine
St. Edward's University1998—2002
B.S., biology / chemistry
Experience
Virginia CommonwealthMedical ExpertArnold Itkin, LLPJuly 2008 - Present
Brackenridge HospitalJanuary 1998 - August 2004
Adam Houck
Round Rock, Texas
Company Commander at US Army
Military
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA, International Relations
Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey / ITESM1999—2000
Experience
US ArmyJune 2013 - Present
Professional Janitorial ServiceJanuary 2012 - August 2012
US ArmySeptember 2010 - February 2012
US ArmyJanuary 2009 - September 2011
US ArmyMarch 2007 - September 2010
US ArmyOctober 2006 - January 2009
US ArmyOctober 2006 - March 2007
US ArmyJune 2006 - October 2006
ROTCAugust 2004 - May 2006
US ArmyApril 2002 - August 2004
Aimee Ostrander
Austin, Texas
Owner at barre3 Toronto
Graphic Design
Education
St. Edward's University1997—2002
Experience
barre3January 2014 - Present
Akaro Graphics2008 - Present
Alyson Mosher
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Project Manager
Construction
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
B.A., Advertising/PR
HPHS1994—1997
Experience
Dallas FabricationSeptember 2005 - Present
Dallas FabricationSeptember 2005 - Present
Westwood OneJuly 2003 - September 2005
alyson mosher
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Owner, L/S
Construction
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Ana Catalina Colon
Phoenix, Arizona Area
Category Manager Beam Suntory
Consumer Goods
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Marketing and Business Management
Experience
Beam Global Spirits & WineDecember 2010 - Present
MillerCoors2006 - 2010
Coors Brewing Company2002 - 2010
Ana Drummond
Austin, Texas
RN at Seton Family of Hospitals
Hospital & Health Care
Education
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center2013—2013
Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse
Austin Community College1998—2012
N/A, Basic Undergraduate Studies
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Accounting
Experience
Seton Family of HospitalsFebruary 2014 - Present
Texas Tech University Health Sciences CenterJanuary 2013 - Present
Andrea Bloom
Simpsonville, South Carolina
Director, Quality and Safety Program Management
Hospital & Health Care
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
M.S., Organizational Leadership and Ethics
1995—2000
B.S., Industrial Engineering
Experience
Premier, Inc.March 2008 - Present
Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America2004 - 2008
Motorola2000 - 2004
Angela Saint Laurent
Greater San Diego Area
Production & Product Development
Apparel & Fashion
Education
2006—2007
Associates Degree, Fashion Design
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Marketing
Experience
Rodan + Field DermatologistsJune 2014 - Present
Independent Trading CompanyOctober 2013 - April 2015
DeAnda DesignJanuary 2012 - June 2013
Private Denim LabelMay 2010 - January 2012
Iron Horse JeansSeptember 2009 - May 2010
Koos ManufacturingMarch 2009 - September 2009
Annette Lara
Austin, Texas Area
Program Coodinator at Texas Department of State Health Services
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General
University of Arkansas1992—1994
Accounting
The University of Texas at Austin1988—1990
Accounting
Experience
Texas Department of State Health ServicesJune 2014 - Present
Texas Department of State Health ServicesSeptember 2009 - May 2014
Texas Deparment of State Health ServicesFebruary 2003 - September 2009
Mexico CityOctober 1994 - May 2000
WalmartJuly 1992 - September 1994
Annette Lara
Austin, Texas Area
Project Coordinator at Texas Department of State Health Services
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
BBA, Management
Anne Zaragosa
Austin, Texas Area
Sr. Retirement Plans Administrator at TempleInland
Human Resources
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Experience
Temple-InlandNovember 2006 - Present
Ann Starr
Austin, Texas Area
Director of Education at Greenlights for Nonprofit Success
Nonprofit Organization Management
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Master of Arts in Human Services, Administration
Kent State University1990—1994
BS in Education, Spanish
Experience
Amigos de las AmericasJanuary 2013 - Present
The SIMS FoundationSeptember 2011 - Present
Greenlights for Nonprofit SuccessJanuary 2009 - Present
Texas AppleseedMarch 2007 - December 2008
St. Edward's University2000 - 2006
Ann Starr
Austin, Texas Area
Director of Education at Greenlights for Nonprofit Success
Nonprofit Organization Management
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
MAHS, Nonprofit Management
Kent State University1989—1994
BA, Education
Experience
Greenlights for Nonprofit SuccessJanuary 2009 - Present
Corcoran & Co.August 2008 - December 2008
Texas AppleseedMarch 2007 - December 2008
St. Edward's UniversityApril 2000 - December 2007
April Griffin
Austin, Texas Area
Attorney at State of Texas
Government Administration
Education
St. Edward's University
Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration
St. Mary's University School of Law
Juris Doctor, 2006
Experience
State of TexasApril 2010 - Present
Texas Parks and Wildlife DepartmentAugust 2006 - April 2010
St. Mary's University Criminal Justice ClinicMay 2005 - August 2005
Prescott Legal SearchSeptember 2004 - January 2005
Advance Micro DevicesJune 2002 - August 2003
Wayne Division Dresser IndustriesApril 2000 - April 2002
Capital Metro Transit AuthorityMay 1999 - April 2000
Tenere Inc - Austin DivisionJune 1998 - May 1999
United States Air ForceAugust 1990 - December 1997
April Smith, M.Ed., A-SLP
San Antonio, Texas Area
ASLPathology
Medical Practice
Education
Our Lady of the Lake University2007—2009
Masters of Science, Speech Language Pathology
Schreiner University2002—2004
Master of Education, Teaching
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA, Photo-comm.
Experience
Speech Therapy ServicesAugust 2007 - Present
BISDAugust 2003 - August 2007
Audra W
Austin, Texas
Communications, Operations, Project Management
Government Administration
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
BA, Organizational Communications
Austin Community College
Self Enrichment, Spanish and Photography
City of Austin Small Business Development Program
Entrepreneurship, Small Business Accounting, Management
Experience
Deming Designs2011 - 2014
Texas Education AgencyJune 2010 - July 2011
Data Recognition CorporationDecember 2004 - February 2007
Texas Education AgencyJuly 1997 - 2004
Bethany Connery Hanna
Carlsbad, California
Project Manager at Cisco
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Certificate
Principia College1990—1994
BA
Experience
CiscoJune 2014 - Present
CoreLogicOctober 2012 - November 2013
PennyMacJuly 2012 - August 2012
Guitar CenterSeptember 2011 - May 2012
ADPJanuary 2011 - June 2011
e-MDsAugust 2010 - October 2010
Texas Education AgencyDecember 2009 - August 2010
Charles SchwabOctober 2008 - October 2009
TeavanaApril 2008 - August 2008
TeavanaOctober 2007 - April 2008
Benjamin Siddons
Austin, Texas
President at Redpoint Workers' Compensation Insurance
Insurance
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
MBA, Business Administration and Management, General
Texas Tech University1994—1998
BBA, Finance
Experience
Redpoint Workers' Compensation InsuranceJuly 2015 - Present
Hallmark Workers Compensation Insurance, a subsidiary of American Hallmark Insurance CompanyJanuary 2009 - June 2015
American Physicians Insurance CompanyJune 2005 - December 2008
Frank Siddons InsuranceJanuary 2003 - June 2005
Bhadri Verduzco
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Graphic Designer at Philbrook Museum of Art
Design
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor's degree, Writing & Graphic Design
Experience
Philbrook Museum of ArtFreelance DesignerVerduzco DesignJanuary 2011 - Present
BJ Harding
Greater Boston Area
Account Manager, Client Operations
Financial Services
Education
Boston University2012—2014
MS, Financial Economics
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BA, Political Science and International Affairs
R.L. Turner1992—1996
Experience
State StreetNovember 2014 - Present
State StreetApril 2011 - November 2014
State StreetJanuary 2008 - April 2011
Fidelity InvestmentsDecember 2006 - September 2007
Fidelity InvestmentsMarch 2005 - November 2006
DCDPMarch 2004 - December 2004
County District Judicial RaceDecember 2003 - March 2004
StratforDecember 2002 - November 2003
Gubernatorial CampaignJune 2002 - November 2002
Bonita Pitts
Austin, Texas Area
Assistant Controller at Harden Healthcare, LLC
Hospital & Health Care
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Master of Business Administration (MBA), Accounting, 3.85
St. Edward's University1996—2000
BBA, Accounting, 3.89
Experience
Harden Healthcare, LLCApril 2003 - February 2013
St Edward's UniversityAugust 2003 - May 2009
LBJ Holding CompanyApril 2000 - April 2004
KPMGJune 1997 - September 1999
Law Office of Mike BlackwoodNovember 1993 - June 1997
Bonnie Bright
Austin, Texas
Business Development Manager at Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
Security and Investigations
Education
Texas State University2002—2005
BA, Mass Communication
St. Edward's University2000—2002
N/A, Communications
Marble Falls High School1997—2000
High School
Experience
Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.March 2014 - July 2015
Executive Security Systems, Inc.September 2006 - March 2014
DellFebruary 2006 - August 2006
Wells Fargo BankOctober 2004 - February 2006
Brad Agee
Lubbock, Texas
Information Security Officer at City Bank Texas
Financial Services
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Business
The University of Texas at Austin1985—1991
Bachelor's, Economics
Experience
City Bank TexasAugust 2013 - Present
Pattillo Brown & Hill L.L.PSeptember 2012 - August 2013
BSA Services LLCMarch 2009 - September 2012
American Bank of Commerce - TexasJanuary 2005 - March 2009
American Bank of Commerce - TexasJuly 1999 - January 2005
American Bank of Commerce - TexasOctober 1998 - July 1999
American Bank of Commerce - TexasJanuary 1998 - October 1998
Barton Creek Resort & SpaJune 1996 - June 1997
Barton Creek Resort & SpaSeptember 1994 - June 1996
Watson Distributing CompanyDecember 1992 - October 1994
Brad Carlin
Austin, Texas
Managing Director of Fusebox Festival A hybrid arts festival in Austin, TX
Nonprofit Organization Management
Education
Carnegie Mellon University2004—2006
MAM, Masters of Arts Management
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA, Liberal Arts/Theatre
Experience
Fusebox FestivalAugust 2011 - Present
St. Edward's UniversityJanuary 2009 - December 2014
Guadalupe Cultural Arts CenterAugust 2009 - August 2011
Salvage Vanguard TheaterMay 2008 - August 2009
SITI CompanyMay 2006 - June 2008
City Theatre2005 - 2006
Brad Temple
Austin, Texas Area
Communications Specialist at Texas Office of Public Utility Counsel
Utilities
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
B.A.
University of Mississippi1996—1999
Millsaps College1995—1996
Brandi Vineyard
Austin, Texas Area
Traffic Manager at KUT/KUTX
Broadcast Media
Education
Western Governors University2013—2016
Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Communication, General
Experience
KUT RadioAugust 2011 - Present
United States Army ReserveMarch 1999 - March 2014
KVUE-TVNovember 2006 - August 2011
KLRU-TV2004 - 2006
KLRU-TVApril 2000 - November 2004
Brenda Bell
San Marcos, Texas
Artist, Motivational Speaker,Coach
Sports
Education
Austin Community College2010—2011
ART and Communications
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Criminal Justice and Corrections
El Comino College1991—1993
Criminal Justice
Experience
Tigerlily Mental Training Easy Tai ChiJune 2014 - Present
Kyle Correctional CenterMay 2006 - August 2009
San Marcos Treatment CenterMay 2001 - October 2001
City of Inglewood parks & recreationsApril 1997 - June 1998
Brian McGary
Austin, Texas Area
Senior Backup Engineer at SunGard Availability Services
Computer Hardware
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Computer Systems Management
Experience
SunGard Availability ServicesApril 2012 - Present
JP Morgan ChaseDecember 2009 - April 2012
BBVA CompassDecember 2007 - September 2009
IBMJune 2007 - December 2007
DellDecember 2004 - July 2007
Unisys1999 - 2004
Bryan Wymore
Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Area
Circulation Manager at Durham County Government
Government Administration
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Business Administration and Management, General
University of San Francisco1997—2000
Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Durham County GovernmentSeptember 2011 - Present
Pima County GovernmentJanuary 2008 - September 2011
Cara Gambini
Dripping Springs, Texas
Owner/Business Development Manager at Texas Hill Country Olive Company
Food Production
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor's degree, Computer Science
2011—2013
Experience
Texas Hill Country Olive CompanyDecember 2009 - Present
Slow Food USA2015 - 2015
HalliburtonNovember 2006 - February 2013
Carmen Harrison-Riojas
Austin, Texas Area
Parent Educator at Communities In Schools of Central Texas
Primary/Secondary Education
Year of birth: 1959
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
BBA/MGMT, Business Admin./Management
Texas State University1979—1981
Business Education/Sociology
Laredo Jr. College1977—1978
Business Education
Martin High School1973—1977
Laredo, Tx
Experience
Communities In Schools of Central TexasNovember 2009 — July 2015
Teen Parent Educator
Even StartFebruary 2008 — May 2008
Lake Travis Elementary SchoolAugust 2005 — January 2008
Colt ElementaryJanuary 2003 — June 2005
Carol Ancelet
Houston, Texas
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor's degree, Organizational Communication, General
Carolyn Burges
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Risk Management Advisor at United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
Financial Services
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelors of Arts, Organizational Communication
Experience
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLCSeptember 2013 - Present
Genworth FinancialJanuary 2012 - Present
New York Life Insurance CompanyNovember 2009 - January 2012
New York Life Long-Term CareJuly 2003 - November 2009
New York Life InsuranceAugust 2001 - June 2003
Agents and Brokers of America1999 - 2000
Casey Rincon
Cypress, Texas
Director of Operations at CTC Contractors
Construction
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
CTC ContractorsFebruary 2014 - Present
Drywall Services, Inc.April 2007 - January 2014
Structure ToneAugust 2005 - March 2007
Durotech, Inc.March 2003 - August 2005
Cassandra Terry
Austin, Texas Area
Project Manager, PMP
Computer & Network Security
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General
The University of Texas at Austin1986—1988
Communication, General
Experience
IBMMarch 2000 - Present
Catherine Barr
Austin, Texas Area
Marketing Coordinator at Page
Architecture & Planning
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
B.A., English Writing & Rhetoric: B.A. Photocommunications
Southern Methodist University1997—1999
Experience
Surveying And Mapping, LLC (SAM)April 2014 - April 2015
STG DesignJanuary 2011 - October 2013
Soderstrom ArchitectsJune 2008 - May 2010
Rider Levett BucknallJanuary 2007 - May 2008
Soderstrom ArchitectsJanuary 2005 - December 2006
CIDAJanuary 2003 - December 2004
celeste casas
Austin, Texas Area
Independent Photography Professional
Photography
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Chelsea Shaffer
Rogers, Arkansas
Planning & Performance Management Lead
Consumer Goods
Education
John Brown University2011—2013
MBA, International Business
St. Edward's University1997—2002
BBA, Business Management
Experience
Coca-Cola EnterprisesAugust 2011 - Present
Del Monte FoodsSeptember 2007 - July 2011
Metropolitan National Bank2006 - 2007
Race for the Cure2005 - 2007
Bank of Fayetteville2005 - 2006
Wild West2005 - 2005
Mortgage Loan Office2002 - 2004
Cheronda Simmons Bright, MBA, PMP
Houston, Texas
Senior Software QA Manager at Halliburton
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, eCommerce
University of Houston1994—1997
BBA, Management of Information Systems (MIS)
Galveston Community College1992—1994
AAs, General Studies
Experience
HalliburtonFebruary 2013 - Present
HalliburtonJune 2011 - Present
Texas Children's HospitalJanuary 2011 - June 2011
Landmark GraphicsNovember 2007 - January 2011
Landmark GraphicsNovember 2006 - November 2007
Dell Inc.February 2004 - November 2006
DellFebruary 2000 - February 2004
Dell Inc.1998 - 2000
Chris Guerrini
Houston, Texas
Senior eSales Architect at Schlumberger
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Computer Science
Experience
SchlumbergerJune 2015 - Present
United AirlinesJanuary 2010 - June 2015
Continental AirlinesAugust 2007 - January 2010
Checkpoint SystemsAugust 2002 - August 2007
Chris Kelso
Houston, Texas Area
Branch Manager / Loan Officer at Willow Bend Mortgage
Financial Services
Education
St. Edward's University1988—2002
BA, Business Adminisrtation
Experience
Willow Bend MortgageSales ManagerComputer Associates1999 - Present
Cafe Society \ Sony Entertainment2005 - 2006
Alliance Data Corporation2001 - 2004
Computer Associates2000 - 2004
Computer Associates2000 - 2003
Chris Mercado
Austin, Texas Area
Sharepoint Consultant
Information Technology and Services
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor's degree, Computer/Information Technology Administration and Management, Magna Cum Laude
Experience
Catapult SystemsMarch 2014 - Present
Dell IncSeptember 2006 - February 2014
Austin Radiological Assoc2002 - 2006
Chris Morphew
Greater Detroit Area
Senior Director, Indirect Procurement and Logistics at Harman International Industries
Automotive
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
MBA, Business Management
Austin College1991—1995
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Harman International IndustriesAugust 2014 - Present
Harman International IndustriesJuly 2012 - July 2014
Dell Inc.2011 - 2012
Dell Inc.November 2009 - February 2011
Dell Inc.September 2008 - November 2009
Dell Inc.May 2004 - September 2008
Applied Materials1997 - 2004
CDS Leopold1995 - 1997
Chris Shanahan
Austin, Texas Area
Salesman at Kiva Home
Retail
Education
St. Edward's University1995—2002
BA, Kinesiology
St. Edward's University1995—2002
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Kinesiology and Exercise Science
Experience
Kiva HomeJune 2010 - Present
A&A Appliance & ElectronicsOctober 1999 - May 2009
A&A ApplianceOctober 1999 - April 2009
Christa Jones
Greater Chicago Area
Director of Intake
Mental Health Care
Education
Roosevelt University2006—2010
Psy.D., Clinical Psychology
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology2004—2006
Master of Arts (M.A.), Forensic Psychology
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Psychology
Experience
PillarsSeptember 2013 - Present
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology2012 - August 2013
Illinois State University2011 - 2012
The Art Institute of Chicago2010 - 2011
The University of Chicago2009 - 2010
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology2007 - 2008
The New Center2007 - 2008
Christina Damore
Austin, Texas
Private Chef
Entertainment
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
Experience
Self-employedJuly 2006 - Present
Christina Franklin
Amarillo, Texas Area
Senior Administrative Assistant
Fishery
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Political Science
Clear Lake High School1994—1998
Attained High School Diploma
Experience
2003 - 2009Misho's Oyster CompanyMay 2001 - March 2009
Christopher Connally
Austin, Texas Area
Sr. Systems Administrator at Oracle
Information Technology and Services
Education
REDHAT GLOBAL LEARNING SERVICES2004—2004
RHCT, RHCTRedHat Certified Technician (RHCT) RH133, May 2004
EXECUTRAIN2003—2003
MCSE
St. Edward's University2002—2002
MCSE
Tyler Junior College1994—1997
General Studies, Computer Science, Engineering
Experience
OracleNovember 2005 - Present
Rocket SoftwareAugust 2005 - November 2005
OracleNovember 2004 - August 2005
Landmark GraphicsJanuary 2002 - October 2004
Landmark GraphicsDecember 2000 - December 2001
Barnes & NobleApril 1999 - December 2000
Christopher Kumnick
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
at Iowa Bridge & Culvert, LC
Construction
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
B.A., Business Management
Kishwaukee Community College1993—1995
Associates, Business Management
Shabbona High School1984—1988
H.S. Diploma
Experience
Iowa Bridge & Culvert, LCOctober 2008 - Present
S.J. Louis Construction, Inc.December 2007 - September 2008
Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavation, Inc.October 2006 - December 2007
The Kumnick GroupOctober 2004 - October 2006
Craig Olden, Inc2002 - 2004
Capital Excavation, Inc.2000 - 2002
Christy Hyche
Austin, Texas
Certified Public Accountant at Layne Lauritzen CPA
Accounting
Education
The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of BusinessDecember 20032002—2003
Master, Professional Accounting; Tax
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
Experience
Layne Lauritzen CPAMay 2013 - Present
Clarissa Morales
Greater New York City Area
Associate Attorney
Law Practice
Education
Rutgers University School of Law - Newark2005—2008
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BA, English Writing & Rhetoric
Experience
Ginarte, O'Dwyer, Gonzalez & Winograd, LLPJanuary 2007 - Present
Hines & Leigh, P.C.November 2002 - July 2005
Claudia Tynes
Houston, Texas Area
Credit Analyst at Chevron
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Claudia Tynes, CCE
Houston, Texas Area
Auditor at Chevron
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
B.B.A, Business & Management
NACM
Experience
ChevronOctober 2010 - Present
ChevronMay 2008 - October 2010
Tenaris2007 - 2008
DHL Express Inc2006 - 2007
DHL2006 - 2007
International Paint2005 - 2006
Temple-Inland2000 - 2005
Clay Walton
Austin, Texas
Project Engineer at Total Facilities Solutions
Semiconductors
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
BBA, Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Total Facilities SolutionsNovember 2010 - Present
Exterran energyApril 2008 - June 2009
Cynthia Morgan
Austin, Texas Area
Brand Communications Coordinator at LifeSize Communications
Telecommunications
Education
The University of Texas at Austin2002—2005
Journalism, Television Broadcasting
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Communications
Experience
LifeSize CommunicationsJanuary 2013 - September 2013
LifeSize CommunicationsJune 2009 - September 2013
LifeSize Communications Division of LogitechJune 2009 - March 2010
YellowbookMay 2007 - March 2009
Triple Crown Consulting, LLCJuly 2006 - May 2007
Brooks Graul
Houston, Texas Area
CoOwner at Veriti Field Services, LLC & Director of Pipe Sales at Liquidity Services
Oil & Energy
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA - Marketing
The University of Texas at Austin1993—1997
BA
Experience
Veriti Field Services, LLCJuly 2015 - Present
Liquidity ServicesMarch 2013 - Present
Network International, Inc.December 2009 - February 2013
The Turnaround Management CompanyJuly 2008 - November 2009
Capital H GroupAugust 2007 - July 2008
Hewlett-PackardMay 2003 - August 2007
Hewlett-PackardNovember 2000 - April 2003
Hewlett-PackardJuly 1999 - October 2000
Hewlett-PackardApril 1997 - June 1999
Carole Callaghan
Austin, Texas Area
Owner and Attorney at Law at Carole Callaghan Law
Law Practice
Education
University of Houston Law Center2002—2005
JD, Law
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Finance, General
Louisiana State University1991—1995
BS, Physics
Tulane University1990—1991
NA, Music
Slidell High School1986—1990
Experience
Carole Callaghan LawMay 2013 - Present
Butcher & Callaghan, P.C.October 2011 - May 2013
Walsh, Anderson, Brown, Gallegos & Green P.C.2010 - September 2011
Office of the Attorney General of TexasJuly 2006 - April 2010
Texas Court of Criminal AppealsSeptember 2005 - July 2006
United States District Court for the Southern District of TexasJune 2003 - August 2003
Advanced Micro Devices1995 - 2002
Daniel Kopfensteiner Jr., PHR
Austin, Texas Area
Director of Human Resources at Urology Austin
Hospital & Health Care
Education
University of Houston2003—2008
MA
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BA
Experience
Urology AustinJanuary 2012 - Present
ICON Hospital2010 - January 2012
Vitas Healthcare2005 - 2010
The Home DepotJanuary 2003 - September 2005
Danny Allred
Austin, Texas Area
Semiconductors
Education
St. Edward's University1997—2002
Masters
University of Arkansas1982—1986
B.S.
Experience
Aavid ThermalloySeptember 2014 - Present
Nuventix, Inc.March 2012 - September 2014
ResulactNovember 2007 - March 2012
Keterex, IncNovember 2004 - October 2007
Theseus LogicMay 2004 - November 2004
Cygnal Integrated Products (acquired by Silicon Labs Dec 2003)April 1999 - May 2004
TelCom SemiconductorSeptember 1996 - April 1999
ZilogJune 1994 - September 1996
Texas InstrumentsMay 1985 - June 1994
David Gimpelson
Greater Atlanta Area
District Manager
Wine and Spirits
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Business, Marketing
Experience
United DistributorsJuly 2015 - Present
Casamigos TequilaAugust 2012 - March 2015
Chopin Imports LtdJanuary 2011 - April 2012
Southern Wine & Spirits of NevadaOctober 2007 - December 2010
Daucourt Martin ImportsSeptember 2005 - July 2007
David Shawver
Round Rock, Texas
IT Professional, Project Manager, Business Analyst, Seeking New Opportunities
Information Technology and Services
Education
United Electronics Institute - Associates Degree - Computer Technology1978—1981
Associate's degree, Electronics Technology & Computer Science, 3.5
Online Training2013—2014
N/A, ITIL Certification Training, High scores on all Assessments
Texas Guaranteed Corporate Learning and Development2013—2013
Building Operational Excellence
Texas Guaranteed Corporate Learning and Development2013—2013
Creating a Culture of Accountability
Texas Guaranteed Corporate Learning and Development2013—2013
Nut's and Bolts of Leadership
Texas Guaranteed Corporate Learning and Development2012—2012
Situational Leadership
Dell Computer2001—2003
Business Process Improvement, BPI, Greenbelt
St. Edward's University2002—2002
PMP Certification, PMI Project Management Training
Dell Computer Corporation1996—1996
Effective Writing and Communication
Experience
Texas Guaranteed2003 - 2014
Dell Computer Inc2000 - 2003
Dell Computer Corporation1998 - 2000
Dell Computer Inc1995 - 1997
Dell Computer Inc1993 - 1995
Dell Computer IncApril 1992 - January 1993
R&K Steel1989 - 1992
Mooney Aircraft Corporation1988 - 1989
Plasters Electronics1985 - 1988
DMC Systems - Equatorial Communications1981 - 1985
Deborah A. Stone, MBA, PhD, CVPM
Austin, Texas Area
CEO, StoneVPM
Veterinary
Education
Our Lady of the Lake University2009—2015
PhD, Organizational Leadership, 4.0
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Outstanding Master of Business Administration Graduate
St. Edward's University1998—2000
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Business Administration and Management, General, 4.0
Experience
Brief MediaJanuary 2015 - Present
StoneVPMJanuary 2004 - Present
Brodie Animal HospitalMay 1989 - Present
Denise Geraci
Austin, Texas Area
CFO
Hospital & Health Care
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelors business administration, Business Administration and Management, General
Experience
Health Sense HospiceMarch 2013 - July 2015
Health Sense Family of CompaniesMarch 2004 - July 2015
Health Sense TherapyFebruary 2004 - July 2009
Choice Asset ManagementDecember 1999 - December 2007
Choice Asset ManagementMay 2005 - June 2006
Dennis Coleman
Austin, Texas Area
Account Manager at Danny Reed Advertising
Media Production
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
MBA, Business and Marketing
St. Edward's University1997—1999
BBA, Business Administration
Alvin Community College1988—1990
AAS, Broadcasting / Radio
Experience
Danny Reed AdvertisingApril 2012 - Present
Dennis Coleman Media2004 - Present
Border Media PartnersMarch 2010 - April 2010
Harrison Partners RealtyDecember 2009 - March 2010
Danny Reed AdvertisingNovember 2007 - August 2009
Entercom Radio AustinOctober 2006 - October 2007
CBS Radio/ Infinity/ ViacomFebruary 1997 - October 2006
Infinity Broadcasting1997 - 2006
Mr Gattis PizzaAugust 2002 - February 2003
LBJS Broadcasting1995 - 1997
Diane Hanks
Austin, Texas Area
Principal Instructional Designer at Deltek
Defense & Space
Education
St. Edward's University2001—2002
Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
Marina High School
General Education
Experience
DeltekApril 2015 - Present
AECOM Management Services (legacy URS Federal Services)January 2015 - April 2015
AECOM (legacy URS Federal Services)March 2010 - April 2015
URS CorporationMarch 2006 - March 2010
F5 NetworksNovember 2005 - March 2006
AvanadeNovember 2003 - November 2005
Dresser WayneDecember 2002 - August 2003
DellOctober 2000 - October 2002
Calmco ServicingMay 1999 - October 2000
RW3 TechnologiesMarch 1994 - May 1999
Doug Macnair
Austin, Texas Area
Software Development Consultant at Kforce Inc
Furniture
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Business
Experience
Cobb Creek Property OwnersOctober 2013 - April 2015
Dell Inc.November 2010 - September 2012
Dell Inc.January 2009 - November 2010
Dell Inc.January 2002 - January 2009
Dell Inc.January 2001 - January 2002
Dell Inc.January 1999 - January 2001
Dell Inc.January 1998 - January 1999
Dell Inc.January 1997 - January 1998
Dell Inc.January 1995 - January 1996
Dell Inc.January 1993 - January 1995
Dr. Hailey Heard
Houston, Texas Area
Doctor at Bellaire Health Institute
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Education
Life University2006—2010
DC, Doctor of Chiropractic
Texas Christian University2003—2004
MTS, Theology
St. Edward's University1999—2002
BA, Religion & Philosophy
Experience
St. Aidan's Episcopal ChurchFebruary 2015 - Present
M + H NaturalsDecember 2014 - Present
Bellaire Health InstituteAugust 2013 - Present
Sanford Brown CollegeAugust 2014 - December 2014
Active Community ChiropracticJune 2010 - April 2013
Brite Divinity School, Texas Christian UniversityJanuary 2004 - December 2004
Dulce Hayes
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Biotechnologist at Sandia National Laboratories
Defense & Space
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Bachelor of Science (BS), Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Experience
Sandia National LaboratoriesJune 2005 - Present
University of New MexicoJune 2003 - June 2005
M.D. Anderson Cancer Research CenterOctober 2001 - May 2002
Efrain Garza
Austin, Texas Area
Transportation Rate Specialist at TempleInland
Paper & Forest Products
Education
St. Edward's University1996—2002
Experience
Temple-InlandOctober 2007 - Present
Temple InlandJanuary 2006 - September 2007
Elizabeth Scott Luedemann
San Antonio, Texas Area
Sales and Business Development Specialist
Cosmetics
Education
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor's Degree, Communication Studies
Southern Methodist University1998—2000
Experience
Neill CorporationNovember 2003 - Present
Neill-TSPNovember 2003 - Present
Emily Bradley
Richmond, Texas
Realtor
Real Estate
Education
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Communication and Media Studies
Experience
Coldwell Banker United, RealtorsSeptember 2013 - Present
National Alliance of Trade AssociationsMay 2011 - October 2012
Danziger & DeLlanoMarch 2009 - April 2010
Comcast SpotlightSeptember 2006 - February 2009
Comerica2003 - 2005
Emily Ramirez Bradley
Houston, Texas Area
Accounting Rep II at Comcast Spotlight
Broadcast Media
Education
St. Edward's University1998—2002
Experience
Comcast SpotlightJuly 2006 - February 2009
Enrique Gallegos, FACHE
Laredo, Texas
CEO at Community Health Systems
Hospital & Health Care
Education
Trinity University2004—2006
MS, Health Care Administration
St. Edward's University1998—2002
BBA, Marketing
Experience
Community Health Systems / Laredo Medical CenterSeptember 2014 - Present
Tenet Healthcare / Sierra Medical CenterJune 2011 - August 2014
CHRISTUS HealthJanuary 2006 - June 2011
Nix Health Care System2005 - 2006
Frost & Sullivan2002 - 2004
Eric Spence JD/MBA
Houston, Texas Area
Attorney
Law Practice
Education
South Texas College of Law2006—2009
Doctor of Jurisprudence
Texas State University-San Marcos2002—2004
Master of Business Administration, Finance and Economics
St. Edward's University2000—2002
Bachelor's Degree, Criminal Justice
New Mexico Military Institute1998—2000
Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice
New Mexico Military Institute1994—1998
H.S. Diploma
Experience
Harris County District CourtsNovember 2010 - Present
Harris CountyAugust 2009 - Present
LegalJudge Sylvia AAugust 2009 - Present
First National Bank of TexasJune 2012 - September 2012
Judge Tad HalbachMay 2008 - August 2008
Burrow & Parrott Law FirmMay 2007 - November 2007
BusinessDell ComputersMay 2005 - August 2006
Senator Judith ZaffiriniMay 2004 - November 2004
Erin Brandt
Mountain View, California
Founder and Host at Sex In Your Ear
Civic & Social Organization
Education
Curtin University of Technology2003—2005
Post Graduate Diploma, Forensic Sexology
St. Edward's University1999—2002
Bachelor of Arts (BA), Criminal Justice
Experience
Buddhist Peace FellowshipDecember 2011 - Present
Birds and BeesMarch 2011 - Present
Sex In Your EarJune 2009 - Present
FemSexCommSFJanuary 2012 - December 2012
SoWinkMay 2011 - December 2011
PleasuresSeptember 2009 - October 2010
Uni-Staff ServicesJanuary 2009 - May 2009
Sexual Assault Services OrganizationFebruary 2003 - May 2009
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky MountainsNovember 2005 - January 2009
Erin Chomiak
Austin, Texas Area
Business Operations Red Dog Creative
Design
Education
St. Edward's University1996—2002
MBA, Human Resources
St. Edward's University
BBA, Business Administration
Experience
City of AustinMay 2007 - March 2012
American Red Cross of Central TexasJune 2005 - January 2007
Minacs2007 - 2007
IE Discovery, Inc.2003 - 2005
Brown McCarroll2000 - 2000
