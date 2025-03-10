Always Travel In Style With These Sleek Dopp Kits (2025)

Our Favorite Options for Organizing Your Grooming Essentials When You're on the Go

Hitting the road requires taking stock of your wardrobe, your itinerary and how you’re going to get there — a sort of evaluation that requires the right move at every turn.

In the same way you’d select one of the best Oxford shirts or a crisp blazer for a formal affair, you should take just as much care in the way you haul your grooming essentials on the road. What that means is, long gone are the days of using Ziploc bags or even a grocery bag to haul your men’s grooming favorites. You might even say that every guy needs a great, well-made Dopp kit for carrying his toiletries, one made with durability in mind.

Instead, opt for one of the best Dopp kits to store everything from your toothbrush to your beard oil, deodorant and more. The best toiletry bags are built with pockets aplenty, but beyond that, durable materials like waxed canvas offer durability (no need to worry about your Dopp kit getting wet).

Additional details like leather finishing and antique brass hardware make some of the best Dopp kits for men even better, as you’ll see with our favorites below. If the details make the difference in matters of travel and storage, then the best Dopp kits and toiletry bags for men are a true essential for your next road trip.

Filson Waxed Canvas Dopp Kit

Filson’s famed waxed Tin Cloth fabric makes for one of the best Dopp kits for men, not unlike its hard-wearing and field-ready weekender and messenger bags. The waxed canvas gives this Dopp kit distinct durability, while a metal YKK zipper offers utility and protects your grooming favorites within. Better still is the heritage quality of this option, which you’ll have for years to come.

$75 at Filson.com

Bellroy Toiletry Kit Plus

From the water-resistant recycled fabric to an angled zipper designed for easy access, Bellroy has considered plenty of thoughtful details in this handy EDC upgrade. They even included a magnetic closure shelf to store your toothbrush separately, while the exterior is soft and can be wiped clean with no fuss. Best of all is the larger build for more supplies and longer trips.

$65 at Huckberry.com

Line of Trade Weekender Dopp Kit

Your grooming essentials should never be far out of reach when traveling, and they should certainly be organized properly — both things are certainly possible when opting for this dopp kit from Bespoke Post in-house brand Line of Trade. Durable cotton canvas is accented by a strong metal zipper for the ultimate in protection, and it doesn’t hurt that the two-tone exterior design is as stylish as it is useful.

$35 at BespokePost.com

THULE Crossover 2 Dopp Kit

Travel can be tricky enough — juggling a passport, a carry-on and so forth brings enough hassle by itself. So, when you unpack at your final destination, you needn’t worry about how well your grooming picks of choice are holding up. THULE sees to that handily with this savvy, innovative dopp kit in strong tech fabric. Multiple zipper compartments ensure organization, while the opening flap can attach to a towel bar for easy access.

$49.95 at Nordstrom.com

MULBERRY Leather Trimmed Scotchgrain Wash Bag

The best toiletry bags and Dopp kits can lend an air of luxury to even the most routine tasks during travel, and MULBERRY’s elegant Dopp kit speaks to an air of refinement. Its textured exterior and contrasting detailing are ultra-stylish touches, and a cognac handle drives home that luxurious look and feel for the seasoned traveler.

$320 at MrPorter.com

VORSPACK Toiletry Bag

Finding one of the best toiletry bags at an agreeable price is an endeavor all to itself, but your search just got easier with this highly useful, sub-$20 option from VORSPACK. A main compartment is complemented by multiple mesh interior pockets for easy organization and access, while a water-resistant canvas sets the tone for durable travel. Contrasting leather detailing even adds a stylish touch to your luggage set.

$17.99 at Amazon.com

Emissary Travel Toiletry Bag

The demands of the road are multifold — you need easy access to the proper tools for shaving, showering and more, and you need one of the best Dopp kits to transport those picks smoothly. Emissary checks all the right boxes in this regard, using a tough canvas exterior accented by leather for a fashionable touch. But it’s what’s inside that counts, and both a large main compartment and an internal pocket provide four liters of carrying capacity.

$21.97 at Amazon.com

Provka Tactical Toiletry Bag

The best toiletry bags and Dopp kits for men should be able to stand up to anything, be it business travel or time spent far afield. Provka’s tactically minded take on the toiletry bag is built for a bit of both, with elastic interior bands for holding small toiletry bottles and a sleek design. Within, you’ll also find zippered pockets and compartments for storing facial cleanser, cologne and much more — and it all comes in a surprisingly streamlined design that doesn’t take up too much space when zippered close.

$19.99 at Amazon.com

BAGSMART Toiletry Travel Bag

You might say that your choice among the best Dopp kits and toiletry bags should be as multifaceted as you are, with plenty of versatility and variety. Perhaps that’s going overboard, but BAGSMART rises to the occasion with a vast array of pockets, zippered compartments and storage spaces in its useful toiletry bag. A dual-zipper opening reveals both a shaving kit and a front waterproof pocket, plus a zippered back panel — just when you thought you’d found every compartment in this Dopp kit, one more emerges, and we appreciate that design approach.

$19.99 at Amazon.com

Carhartt Legacy Travel Kit

Carhartt’s tough-as-nails cotton canvas is famed for its durability and utility, at least in jackets and the best work pants, so why not translate that into a long-lasting Dopp kit? The Carhartt logo rounds out this piece in terms of design, while a water-resistant exterior coating and a large main compartment serve as a helpful way to transport the grooming tools you need on the road.

$19.99 at Amazon.com

