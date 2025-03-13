An Honest Review Of Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Concealer (2025)

Foundation? Don’t know her. I am a concealer girl through and through. I prefer a light, natural base that’s my skin, but better, so I rarely reach for the heavy matteness of a typical foundation. And, I’m picky when it comes to my choices too. My dry skin means I’ll always prioritize a creamy hydrating formula. However, I still want something that offers buildable coverage that will last throughout the day without separating or feeling heavy. Plus, since I use the product all over my face, having a chunky, easy-to-use applicator doesn’t hurt.

Coming out with a concealer is standard practice for most brands, but a few companies do base makeup better than others. And, one of those shining stars happens to be Estée Lauder, so when they announced that they were launching the new Double Wear Stay-In-Place Concealer, it was a no-brainer that I had to try it.

The counterpart to their iconic Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Longwear Foundation — you know, the five-star beauty influencer fave? — the concealer maintains that it will have the same long-wear capabilities while hydrating, feeling lightweight, blurring imperfections, brightening under the eyes, and controlling oil production — everything most people would look for in a concealer.

To see if it lives up to its promises, I put the product to the test by wearing it on a long, busy day — think working from home, running errands, and a trivia night with friends. Read on for my honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Price: $38.

$38. Who is this best for: Those looking for a high-coverage concealer with a satiny finish that will last all day, but won’t look cakey or feel weighted on the skin.

Those looking for a high-coverage concealer with a satiny finish that will last all day, but won’t look cakey or feel weighted on the skin. What I like: I love that I’m getting great coverage all day without the product seeping into fine lines or caking up. Plus, the formula is hydrating and perfectly blends with my skin prep and powder makeup products.

I love that I’m getting great coverage all day without the product seeping into fine lines or caking up. Plus, the formula is hydrating and perfectly blends with my skin prep and powder makeup products. What I don’t like : No notes.

: No notes. My rating: 5/5.

About The New Estée Lauder Double-Wear Stay-In Place Concealer

The new Estée Lauder Double-Wear Stay-In Place Concealer aims to do something that a lot of concealer and foundation formulas can’t: control oil production for 24 hours while actively moisturizing. And, this is all while giving you a soft-focus blurring finish that seamlessly blends into the skin for the best and brightest coverage.

The best part? It employs the coolest technology. InvisiFlex Technology uses flexible polymers —aka long chains of molecules that can easily slide past each other — that move with your face for wear that’s comfortable and non-cakey. Plus, Micro Silica Spheres absorb five times their weight in oil to eliminate that mid-day shine. It’s also water-resistant, transfer-resistant, and sweat and humidity-resistant, making it great for people like me, who sweat in their winter coats while climbing the stairs to their sixth-floor apartment. Additionally, it’s non-acnegenic, dermatologist-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested, so it’s ultra-safe for sensitive skin and eye girlies. It also comes in 30 shades, so there’s something for everyone.

The Packaging:

The packaging is pretty standard as far as concealer goes. It has a simple twist cap attached to a large fluffy doe-foot. The bigger applicator size is great for covering more surface area and applying more product at the same time. But, the curve of the brush still allows you to easily place the product in the nooks and crannies of your face.

First Impression:

Because I have dry skin, I use a lot of moisturizing products under my concealer — a moisturizer as the rich base layer, a glowy serum for glass skin vibes, and a primer to keep my makeup in place. Not all products layer nicely over this heavy regimen, so I was stoked when the new Double Wear Stay-In-Place Concealer had no problem blending over top. Because it’s intended to eliminate oil control, I was worried it might be too drying, but it immediately felt really moisturizing.

I didn’t notice pilling as I used my beauty blender to dab it over my hydration cocktail, and it didn’t lift any of my annoying dry patches. Plus, I mixed the shades 3W and 5W to get my perfect hue — which can sometimes compromise the application process — but, everything still applied so smoothly. I got great coverage for the pesky breakouts on my cheeks, and my under-eyes appeared brighter than ever. In the end, I was left with a natural-looking satin finish and looked, overall, more awake — everything a girl could ask for when it comes to concealer.

How To Apply:

Concealer placement and application method is always a personal choice, depending on what works best for your skin and your preferred coverage. But, since I was blending colors, I mixed my two shades on the back of my hand and used a beauty blender to tap the product where I wanted coverage. For a little extra shaping and high-lighting before contour, I applied the lighter shade, 3W, directly to my forehead, chin, eyes, and nose.

The Results:

I applied this concealer at 9:30 a.m., and by 10 p.m., it still looked great. After working from home, doing three separate package runs up and down my stairs, going to the grocery store, and getting rowdy during a bar trivia night with friends, my concealer barely budged.

From the sweating due to my several stair runs and overheating in a hot subway train car, I thought I might notice a bit of separation, but there was zilch aside from the light creasing under my eyes and slight texture on my upper lip. It looked almost as flawless as when I applied it that morning. Plus, it controlled any oil production that would’ve come from perspiration while keeping my dry skin hydrated all day long. Not once did I feel like it was heavy or uncomfortable.

Is It Worth It?

Estèe Lauder just made the concealer for the busy girls. If you run around a lot and need a product that you won’t have to worry about, this is the concealer for you. It keeps you moisturized and oil-free while providing long-lasting blemish coverage and brighter eyes. The formula is so lightweight that you’ll forget you have it on. Estée Lauder is truly that girl.

About Me

Out of all the products I have the privilege of reviewing as Bustle Digital Group’s Associate Beauty Editor, makeup launches are always my favorite. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow and glossed lips. I also love a good highlighter, and brow gel is the foundation of my whole routine. There’s no fun in makeup without experimentation.