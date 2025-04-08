Analyst recommendations: Dow, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Bill Holdings… (2025)

Stock Market News
April 04, 2025 at 05:35 am EDT
By Romain Fournier
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
- Dow Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 40 to USD 31.
- Eastman Chemical Company: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price reduced from USD 105 to USD 101.
- Equifax Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 325 to USD 260.
- Flagstar Financial, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price raised from USD 13.50 to USD 15.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 80 to USD 60.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price reduced from USD 705 to USD 560.
- Bill Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 82 to USD 55.
- Doubleverify Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from 14 to USD 11.
- Fluor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 54 to USD 41.
Romain Fournier
Chief Editor
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
|470.81USD
|-7.91%
|-13.31%
|166B
EQUIFAX INC.
|210.07USD
|-9.37%
|-12.59%
|28.75B
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
|75.53USD
|-5.56%
|-13.23%
|9.23B
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|57.98USD
|-8.13%
|-16.96%
|20.41B
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
|39.54USD
|-7.18%
|-14.51%
|4.34B
FLUOR CORPORATION
|31.02USD
|-8.68%
|-14.29%
|5.71B
DOW INC.
|28.20USD
|-10.36%
|-17.93%
|22.2B
DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC.
|12.45USD
|-1.50%
|-6.67%
|2.1B
FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL, INC.
|10.44USD
|-3.24%
|-10.00%
|4.47B
