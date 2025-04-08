Analyst recommendations: Dow, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Bill Holdings… (2025)

Analyst recommendations: Dow, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Bill Holdings… (2)

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

  • Dow Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 40 to USD 31.
  • Eastman Chemical Company: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price reduced from USD 105 to USD 101.
  • Equifax Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 325 to USD 260.
  • Flagstar Financial, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price raised from USD 13.50 to USD 15.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 80 to USD 60.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price reduced from USD 705 to USD 560.
  • Bill Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 82 to USD 55.
  • Doubleverify Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from 14 to USD 11.
  • Fluor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 54 to USD 41.

Analyst recommendations: Dow, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Bill Holdings… (3)

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor

Analyst recommendations: Dow, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Bill Holdings… (2025)

