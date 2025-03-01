Animal Control season 3: next episode, cast and everything we know about the Joel McHale comedy (2025)

While all broadcast networks' 2023-2024 TV series were impacted by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, few were altered so much as Fox, which put nearly all of its scripted shows on a hiatus as a result. One of the rare exceptions was Animal Control season 2, the comedy that sees Joel McHale lead a ragtag group of animal control workers. The show, quickly becoming a Fox staple, is back, as Animal Control season 3 is now airing.

Read on to find out everything we know right now about Animal Control season 3.

Animal Control season 3 next episode

Animal Control season 3 returns with a new episode on Thursday, February 13, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

If you want to catch up with the first two seasons of Animal Control, all episodes are available to stream on-demand on Hulu. If you subscribe to a TV service that carries Fox (traditional or live TV streaming service), then you can also watch previous episodes directly on Fox.com.

Animal Control season 3 cast

The main cast of Animal Control are all returning for season 3, as Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer and Gerry Dee were all mentioned in the official Animal Control season 3 renewal press release from Fox.

McHale leads the way as Frank, the opinionated Animal Control officer and former cop that gets along better with animals than he does his human co-workers.

Rowland as Shred, Lovell as Emily, Patel as Amit and Palmer as Victoria rounds out the Animal Control team. Dee, meanwhile, stars as recurring character Templeton Dudge.

Among new additions to the cast, it looks like Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) is going to be playing Frank's new girlfriend.

Animal Control season 3 plot

Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control employees whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Each episode usually sees the characters dealing with some strange animal related work calls, serving as a background to their various personal problems.

The series is episodic, so there's no one big plot line the show is following, but there are a few storylines from where season 2 ended that we can expect Animal Control season 3 to pick up on. These include the potential love angles for Frank and Victoria and Shred and Emily.

Animal Control season 3 trailer

An official trailer for Animal Control season 3 has not been shared online, but a sneak peek of the new season is available, which you can watch directly below: