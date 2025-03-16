Answer Man: Buncombe County TDA spent $500,000 on Hallmark promotional deal? • Asheville Watchdog (2025)

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:

Question: The Biltmore Christmas movie premiered Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel.During the commercials, our own Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority announced that it had sponsored the production of this movie, which wasn’t even up to Hallmark’s own mediocre standards. So, now the TDA is into financing movies? I hope you won’t let this one pass. How much did this cost? Also, did the Biltmore Estate pay anything for this movie to be shot at the estate?

My answer: I have made it almost 59 years in this world without watching a Hallmark movie, but I almost feel compelled to watch this one. OK, the feeling passed. Whew!

Real answer: Love it or hate it, the movie, “A Biltmore Christmas,” has generated a lot of media attention for Asheville and the estate.

And yes, the TDA does have a marketing deal with Hallmark.

“The $500,000 national promotional partnership spans six months — July through December — and is delivering 36.4 million national TV and digital impressions, including built-in broadcast trivia units and custom website content,” TDA spokesperson Ashley Greenstein said via email.

Greenstein said Explore Asheville, the TDA’s subsidiary, and Hallmark “crafted a first-of-its-kind destination partnership leading up to the premiere of ‘A Biltmore Christmas.’” She also pointed out that Hallmark is the “most-watched entertainment cable network among households and total viewers in the last quarter of the year.”

Hallmark is particularly popular with women, Greenstein noted.

“It might be well known that women serve as the primary decision-makers and planners of travel, but what may surprise many is Hallmark Channel’s extensive audience,” Greenstein said. “It not only ranks highly with women, but also with households and total viewers. The destination promotion included Asheville-focused TV spots leading up to and during the broadcast as well as integrated digital media on hallmarkchannel.com.”

As Asheville Watchdog reported in Selling Asheville, our recent four-part series on the growth of the city’s tourism industry, the TDA has an annual budget approaching $40 million and spends tens of millions of dollars annually promoting the area to potential visitors. By state law, it must spend two-thirds of its revenues on promotion, one-third on capital expenditures that benefit tourists and locals.

Its revenues come from a 6 percent occupancy tax paid by hotels, bed and breakfast inns, and vacation rentals.

Some locals have criticized the TDA’s spending, which last year included a $1.3 million sponsorship of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

The Biltmore Estate, the 8,000-acre attraction anchored by the 250-room Biltmore House, is Asheville’s top tourist attraction, drawing more than a million visitors annually. The French chateau-style estate, built by George Vanderbilt and opened in 1895, did not pay for the Hallmark movie to be made there.

“We did not pay for this programming,” estate spokesperson LeeAnn Donnelly said via email, noting that Hallmark produced the film. “We were very excited to partner with them. Given that they are known for their holiday programming, and Biltmore celebrates Christmas in such a grand way, it was a great match.”

Hallmark’s spokesperson Maria Fischer said Hallmark does not provide financial information about promotions, “but I can share that Biltmore was involved in the creative process.”

In a news release announcing the movie would be made at the Biltmore Estate, Hallmark said the film, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, “marks the first time Biltmore Estate itself serves as the setting.” The estate has been used as a fictional setting in several movies over the years, including “Richie Rich,” “Forrest Gump,” and “The Last of the Mohicans.”

Hallmark gives this description of the plot of “A Biltmore Christmas:”

“Lucy Collins (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of His Merry Bride!, and once inside the house, she’s drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 – the Golden Age of Hollywood – as cast and crew prepare to film His Merry Bride! at Biltmore. Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It’s not long before Lucy catches the eye of the film’s dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha) and although she initially rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable. Lucy’s sudden appearance sets off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story.”

Man, I am not tempted to watch this!

As far as the collaboration with Hallmark, Greenstein said Explore Asheville “frequently collaborates with local leaders, makers, and innovators to shine a spotlight on our destination. Another example is the recent episode of the PBS show ‘The Good Road,’ which focused on The French Broad River and the people committed to its health and preservation.”

