Aquafacial Max™ Professional 3 in 1 Hydro peel Machine | Aqua peel + Bio Microcurrent + RF (2025)

Features

Most professional hydra peel machine

Intelligent software control of water flow and suction power.

Easy and convenient to set up treatment parameters

Convenient water-fill and water-output design

Large waste water tank.

Two hydra handpieces: Hydra diamond + Hydra peel. 12 pcs hydra tips

One Bipolar RF probe for facial care

One Bio Microcurrent wand

3 large bottles for different essence

Painless extractions for all skin types and ethnicities

Superior & faster results than microdermabrasion/dermabrassion treatment

Resurfaces the skin while simultaneously introducing topically applied skin-specific serums

Introduction

Aquafaical MAX is a compact and professional water dermabrasion machine designed for salon business operation. The Water dermabrasion is an innovative non-ablative facial rejuvenation technology. In clinical studies performed by leading U.S. doctors, the technology was shown to provide better results than many other forms of rejuvenation. The hydra dermabrasion, also called Wetdermabrasion, Water dermabrasion, is the same process of exfoliation. However, instead of crystals hitting the skin with pressure, the machine uses a diamond head tip that exfoliates as the tip across the skin. The machine also uses special serums that are being pushed into the deeper layers of the skin while the exfoliation process is going on. So patients will experience both suction, exfoliation, and wetness from the serums. The skin will feel hydrated with less redness and irritation, while traditional microdermabrasion often leaves skin redness and dry after treatment. The technician is able to choose specific serums that address Acne, Hyperpigmentation, and Anti-aging or hydration, while another dermabrasion method cannot achieve.

Design

1.State-of-the-art design

Aquafacial MAX adopts specifically designed water dermabrasion and diamond dermabrasion, to gently exfoliate the skin, bio-microcurrent for skin rejuvenation and resurfacing, bipolar rf for skin tightening. The body of the machine is made of high-end iron material, sturdy and functional, The rectangular block appearance makes it neat, and easy for storage.

2.The aquafacial MAX has 3 handpieces, Hydra diamond, Hydra peel, Bipolar rf and Bio Microcurrent. The procedure is smoothing, moisturizing, non-irritating, and immediately effective. The hydra dermabrasion handpoece provides a hydradermabrasion procedure that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection simultaneously, resulting in clearer, more beautiful skin with no discomfort or downtime. The treatment is soothing, moisturizing, non-invasive and non-irritating.

Technologies

Hydradermabrasion

The hydra dermabrasion, also called Wet dermabrasion, Water dermabrasion, is the same process of exfoliation. However, instead of crystals hitting the skin with pressure, the machine uses a diamond head tip that exfoliates as the tip across the skin. The machine also uses special serums that are being pushed into the deeper layers of the skin while the exfoliation process is going on. So patients will experience both suction, exfoliation, and wetness from the serums. The skin will feel hydrated with less redness and irritation, while traditional microdermabrasion often leave skin redness and dry after treatment. The technician is able to choose specific serums that address Acne, Hyperpigmentation, and Anti aging or hydration, while other dermabrasion method cannot achieve.





Diamond Dermabrasion

Diamond Dermabrasion provided a non-surgical skin refinish procedure, by using sterile diamond heads to abrade or rub off the top skin layer, then vacuuming out the particles along with any dirt and dead skin back up. This procedure removes skin debris, imperfections, blemishes, wrinkles and unwanted pigmentation on the skin. Moderate usage of Diamond Dermabrasion, accompany with skin products that penetrate through top skin layer that reach the dermis level, helps to replenish natural nutrients, restore cell activity, and promote skin health. The results after Dermabrasion treatment is usually a healthy, glowing, beautiful skin.

Bio Micro-Current

Microcurrent is a low-Level, alternating current that typically operates in the range 0-400 microamps. Microcurrent technology is one of the hottest innovations in the anti-aging industry and is used in top spas and medical offices to perform facial sculpting – tightening, toning, and firming of aging skin. The results can be so dramatic that microcurrent treatments are often referred to as “non-surgical face lifts"

Bipolar RF

The heat caused by interaction of RF (Radio Frequency) energy and dermal resistance can reach dermal layer to heat up and stimulate the collagen fibers, making them regenerate and re-arrange, which can help the skin in better condition.

Comparison

Dermabrasion vs. Chemical Peels

Both treatments are considered to be a form ofexfoliation. Exfoliation is the act of removing dead skin cells from the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. The easiest way to maintain healthy skin is by keeping it free and clear of dead skin cells. The difference between dermabrasion and chemical peels is that they are two different types of exfoliation: dermabrasion isa physical exfoliationand chemical peels area chemical exfoliation.

Dermabrasion is adeep, medical-grade physical exfoliationthat vacuums away dead skin cells from the epidermis, which then helps promote the growth of new and healthy skin cells. It alsoimproves skin tone and texture, helps reduce superficial scars, minimizes blotchy skin and fights off unwanted signs of aging. Dermabrasion is safe and effective for most skin types and tones. This treatment isnon-invasive,pain-freeandrequires zero downtime. Clients report that their skin glows and looks younger only after one treatment. Long-term results are much more likely when dermabrasion treatments are completed in a series.

Chemical Peels, like dermabrasion, are used to treat fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration caused by sun damage, reduce the appearance of superficial scars, clear up breakouts and improve the overall look and feel of the skin. Thebiggest differencebetween the two treatments ishow the dead skin cells are removed from the skin. A chemical peel is a form of chemical exfoliation that uses a chemical solution to dissolve the connection that holds dead skin cells together on the epidermis. The dead skin cells then shed or flake off, revealing smoother and healthier skin underneath. Even though clients report that their skin looks noticeably brighter, more even and smoother after only one treatment, a series of treatments is recommended for long-term results.

Application

Visibly reduced fine lines & wrinkles

Improvement in acne-prone skin; less oily, less breakouts.

Refined pores, skin tone & skin texture.

Hydrated skin; improved suppleness & elasticity of skin.

Helps diminish hyper-pigmentation (melasma / brown spots)

Result

Recommended solutions

Note: we do not supply soluitoins from our website because liquid product is difficut to ship and the shipping cost is also very high. You can shop from your local beauty market.

Glucosamine and lactic acid:Removes dead skin cells by mixing sebum and impurities

Yeast and Algae Extract:It makes skin soft and elastic by soothing skin and giving moisture. It is not irritative and inflammatory

Methylisothiazolinone:Antifungal ingredient, whitening ingredient, and melanin-anti effect reduce pigmentation.

Salicylic acid and lactic acid:Removes sebum and impurities softly

Honey extract and herb flower extract:Calming effect.Moisture supply.Increases the skin's elasticity.Makes the skin younger and moisture.Relieves acne.

Tea plant extract, conker extract, and rosemary extract:Antioxidative ingredient.Protects against ultraviolet rays(UV-A) that are the cause of stains, freckles, and fine wrinkles.Stimulates the circulation of capillary vessels.Improves darkness around eyes.Antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and antiallergic effects

Vitamin B5：Increases the creation of adrenocorticotrophic hormone and adrenalin.Prevents infection and stimulates healing.Prevents aging such as wrinkles.Enhance immune function

Product FAQ

1. What is Aquafacialtreatment?

- Aquafacial spa is an invigorating treatment that only takes as little as 30 minutes. It delivers long-term skin health and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of all skin types. It offers instant, noticeable results with no downtime. The treatment removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities while simultaneously bathing the new skin with cleansing and moisturizing serums. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, no pain and immediately effective.

2. Is it Safe?

The Dermabrasion isperfectly safeandnon-toxicif ingested. They don't cause adverse skin reactions and are not carcinogenic. The Diamonds placed on each treatment should not come off in a form that will cause any irritation and or risk.

3. Will I Experience Any Discomfort During Treatment?

If you experience pain during the treatment, stop use and move to a less intense part. Do not use any peel products or retinol products 48 hours before or after using the device. Your skin will be too sensitive. Do not use if you are on Accutane. Don’t use if you are seeing a Doctor for skin issues, or have very sensitive skin, or are taking prescriptions for your skin without your Doctors consent.

4.What Can Dermabrasion Do For Me?

Microdermabrasion can reduce fine lines and wrinkles, helps fight acne and remove acne scarring, evens skin tone, eliminates white and black heads, minimizes large pores and revitalizes dull skin. Microdermabrasion helps skin regeneration by increasing its elasticity and collagen production. The skin looks fresh and feels smooth as soon as treatment is over. With micro abrasion, there is no recovery time and no discomfort.

5. Am I a candidate for this treatment?

The dermabrasion facial treatment is designed forall skin types.Even the most sensitive skin easily tolerates the dermabrasion facial treatment. Your physician or skincare professional may choose specific treatment serums or customize the treatment for your unique skin conditions and needs. Consult your physician or skincare professional for a skin evaluation and sensitivity test.

We have found that dermabrasionis not recommendedwho have keratosis, people with undiagnosed lesions, active rosacea or acne, weeping acne, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, fragile capillaries, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis or lupus. Recent laser surgery or Accutane acne treatments may also be sound reasons for your doctor not to recommend microdermabrasion. Discuss your medical history with your doctor if unsure.

6. How Do I prepare for dermabrasion?

One of the advantages of dermabrasion is minimum pre-treatment needed. Make sure your skin is clean of all makeup, oils and dirt. It must be dry as well.

7. How Long Will Each treatment Last?

Depending on what kind of pressure you apply and for what period of time will determine how long the treatment will last. For a typical treatment of approximately ten minutes, each treatment should last three to four treatments.

8. What results may be expected? How many treatments are needed to see results? How long do the results last?

Many clients report seeing visible skin refinementand an even,radiant skin toneafter just one treatment. The smooth results may last5 to 7 daysoreven longer. We don’t believe in quick fixes. Soone treatment per monthis recommended for improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, oily and congested skin. Continued dermabrasion facial treatments are highly recommended to maintain skin health results.

9. Can Makeup Be Applied After Treatments?

Dermabrasion treatments do not penetrate the top epithelial layer of the skin and remove only dead skin cells. It does not expose the underlying or the 'live' part of the skin. As a result, dermabrasion does not create an open wound and no real healing is needed. Therefore, you can apply cosmetics shortly after a treatment. Your make up will glide on after each treatment.

10. Are There Maintenance Treatments After dermabrasion?

After a complete series of dermabrasion treatments, you may want to keep your skin looking smooth and youthful by maintaining treatments once a month.