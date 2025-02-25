AR Mirrors: Applications, Working, Benefits and Real-life Use Cases (2025)

Pomellato Boutique, in collaboration with Kivisense, has created an interesting AR try-on experience that involves AR mirrors. Users can visit the store to virtually ‘’wear’’ their beautiful necklaces, rings, and other jewelry products. The high performance 3D rendering technology can restore the shine of its hand-polished jewelry pieces and gemstones. Moreover, AR body tracking and AI finger circumference measurement technologies make the real-time try-on process very accurate. Visitors can use these AR mirrors through their smartphones at their boutiques.

Retail applications of AR mirrors include:

Flagship stores: Flagship stores of many famous brands like Tommy Hilfiger are using AR mirrors to display their products in an interactive way.

Boutiques: Fashion boutiques can use these mirrors to offer their customers something more extraordinary than others in market. This helps them advertise their products better and attract more customers.

Pop-Up stores: At pop-up stores, brands can show off their products and services in gamified environments. Users can not only virtually use their products but also take part in playful activities that increase the engagement of store.

Store Openings: AR mirrors can create exciting environments at opening ceremonies of stores. When users see something extraordinary, they want to experience it first. This attracts more visitors and leads to more engagement and sales.

Museum Interactions

AR mirrors make museum visits more interactive by overlaying digital information on museum displays. This can help visitors understand the history and importance of museum objects. Moreover, through these mirrors, visitors can see themselves wearing historical and old-style clothes and accessories. They can also interact with virtual elements and objects, play games, and make their visits more memorable. All these experiences make their visit not only engaging but also more informative.

How do AR mirrors work?

Behind the augmented visuals of AR mirrors, many technical components and user interaction mechanisms work together. Let’s have a look at them:

Technical components

Sensors and cameras

AR mirrors have depth sensors that measure the distance between users and mirrors. This helps them place virtual overlays on user’s face and body accurately. Smart cameras can track body movements and facial features of users to improve the interaction and visualization of fashion products.

Display technology

AR mirrors use high-quality displays like LCD or OLED screens to apply augmented effects and visuals over real-life reflections of buyers. Users can visualize themselves in various outfits and make-up styles just like they do in reality but without actually wearing them.

Software algorithms

Powerful software algorithms analyze data of users and detect their movements and gestures to make their try-on experience more personalized. Kivisense is a pioneer in this regard and our innovative AR and VR tools use advanced algorithms to smoothly project digital visuals on a person’s reflection through AR mirrors.

We also support gesture recognition, so customers can change their clothes and accessories with just one simple gesture. If you want to adopt interactive AR mirror technology in your retail store, Kivisense is here to help you do that without much hassle.

Mechanisms for user interaction

Touch and gesture recognition technology

By using this cutting-edge technology, people can interact with AR mirrors by touching the screens and using hand gestures. This makes it easy for them to select products, change, and experiment with them through simple hand movements.

Voice recognition technology

Many AR mirrors also support voice recognition technology to promote hands-free interaction. Users can control the mirrors with their voices and give commands according to their requirements. This increases the convenience of offline shopping through touchless interaction.

Benefits of augmented reality mirrors

Improve user experience

AR mirrors have many benefits that enhance user experience. One of them is the convenience that these mirrors offer. With AR mirrors, they do not need to change clothes again and again. Moreover, they do not need to touch any unhygienic or used products to check how they will look on them. Secondly, changing clothes with hand gestures saves time and makes the shopping experience more personalized and fun.

Better engagement and interactivity

AR mirrors offer unique experiences that invite visitors to come and explore your products virtually. Users can not only try on the products, but they can also interact with virtual elements. They can experiment with different combinations of make-up products, clothes, and jewelry items. Moreover, they can get AI-based tips and ideas to select products that will suit them better. These interesting experiences stimulate their curiosity and encourage them to visit your store.

Attract more foot traffic

As online shopping provides a convenient alternative to physical shopping, retail stores need to do more to attract foot traffic. AR mirrors can help them do so by offering unique and exciting experiences that make them different from others in market. When people see something new and trendy, they want to try it first and come to your store. In this way, AR mirrors attract more foot traffic which leads to more sales and conversions.

Inspiring Use Cases of Augmented Reality Mirrors

Hearts On Fire’s AR Magic Mirrors