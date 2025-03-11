Arm and Elbow Supports | Elbow Supports - Complete Care Shop (2025)

View:
The HeelPro Heel Protector is a simple and cost-effective way to prevent and manage heel pressure ulcers by severely reducing shear force on the heels. To offer maximum protection and comfort the...
This pair of Elbow Pads helps protect your elbows from pressure and skin damage. Featuring a multi-stretch PU fabric covering and soft fibre filling, they are able to securely attach to your arms...
£49.99
VAT relief
The Actimove Elbow Support provides firm compression to help relieve pain in the elbow. A seamless, anatomical shape made from latex and cotton free yarns provides a soft and comfortable feel, as...
From £13.00
The Small Neo G Airflow Elbow Support with multi zone compression provides a snug, skin tight fit, helping warm the joint and muscles and support the elbow during sporting and occupational...
From £7.33
VAT relief
The Neo G Elbow Support is supplied in a single size that fits most adults. Made of neoprene, it provides the elbow joint with continuous support with the added benefit of a warming effect that...
£18.33
VAT relief
The Actimove Arthritis Elbow Support helps to treat arthritis of the elbow with unique ceramic fibres that retain body heat, providing soothing warmth. Therapeutic warmth relieves pain and aids with...
From £17.99
This small Neoprene Elbow Support has been designed to provide unwavering support to the elbow joint and surrounding areas. Ideal as an aid for recovery and rehabilitation, it is made from flexible...
From £7.00
Supplied as a pair, these medium to large sized Elbow and Heel Protectors are designed to absorb knocks and pressure so as to keep the joint comfortable and safe. They incorporate a soft but...
From £33.98
Representing outstanding value for money, this Economy Elbow Support is the ideal support for people with tennis elbow or those with arthritis. The elbow support provides excellent protection and...
From £4.99
Page 1 of 1
Practical and effective arm support braces
The range of arm and elbow supports available at Complete Care Shop is vast. They’re highly practical and provide excellent levels of comfort and support by delivering gentle compression to the affected area. Orthopaedic arm supports help to relieve stiffness and soreness, which makes them useful for getting back to what you want to do, whether it’s sports or general activities.
Active elbow supports
If you’re an active individual but an elbow injury is slowing you down, consider a Neo G Airflow Elbow Support. By keeping the joint muscles warm, it supports the elbow during sporting activities. Also, its special, breathable fabric is further proof of its sporting benefits, as it’s excellent for wicking away moisture.
Orthoapaedic arm support for arthritis
If you live with arthritis, you could benefit from using an orthopaedic arm support. At Complete Care Shop, we have the Actimove Arthritis Elbow Support that helps treat arthritis in the elbow with unique ceramic fibres that retain body heat and provide a soothing warmth. This therapeutic warmth relieves pain by improving circulation around the elbow. You can stretch the material to provide light compression and reduce swelling.
Contact Complete Care Shop
At Complete Care Shop, we’re determined to help and support you towards increased independence every day. With an excellent rating on Trustpilot, it’s clear that we’re a reliable supplier of high-quality orthopaedic arm supports. If you have any questions about our products, don’t hesitate to contact us.
Arm and elbow supports are orthopaedic devices designed to provide stability, compression, and support to the arm and elbow region. They are commonly used in various situations, including:
- Injury management: Arm and elbow supports can aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of injuries such as strains, sprains, fractures, and tendonitis.
- Chronic conditions: They can provide ongoing support and pain relief for chronic conditions like tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, and arthritis.
- Post-surgery: After arm or elbow surgery, these supports can aid in healing, reduce swelling, and prevent excessive movement during the recovery process.
- Sports and physical activity: Athletes often use arm and elbow supports to prevent injuries or provide support during sports or physical activities.
Selecting the appropriate arm or elbow support depends on factors like the type and severity of your condition, your personal preferences, and the advice of a healthcare professional. Consider the following:
- Type: There are various types of arm and elbow supports, including elbow braces, arm slings, and compression sleeves. Consult with a healthcare provider to determine which type is best for your needs.
- Size: Measure the circumference of your arm or elbow to select the right size. Most supports are available in different sizes to ensure a proper fit.
- Material: Supports are made from different materials, such as neoprene, elastic, or fabric. Choose a material that offers the desired level of support, comfort, and breathability.
- Adjustability: Some supports come with adjustable straps or closures, allowing you to customise the fit and compression level.
To maintain the effectiveness and longevity of your arm or elbow support, follow these guidelines:
- Proper fit: Ensure the support fits snugly but not too tight, covering the affected area adequately.
- Cleaning: Regularly clean your support according to the manufacturer's instructions to prevent odours and maintain hygiene.
- Storage: Store your support in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent deterioration.
- Replacement: If you notice signs of wear and tear, such as fraying or loss of elasticity, consider replacing the support to maintain its effectiveness.