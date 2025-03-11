Arm Supports | Health and Care (2025)

ProCare Clinical Shoulder Immobiliser Arm Sling

(59)

  • High-quality, durable sling with adjustable shoulder and body straps
  • Suitable for shoulder injuries and to prevent shoulder rotation
  • Features a comfortable shoulder pad for use over long periods
  • Ideal for post-trauma use after shoulder dislocations

In stock now

£15.19

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Ossur High Arm Sling

(5)

  • Holds your arm in a raised position to facilitate healing
  • Immobilises your arm following an injury or surgery
  • Works to reduce inflammation and protect the area
  • Aids healing to help you return to your routine

Usually dispatched in 3 - 7 days

£23.93

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy Elbow Guard

(6)

  • Features an elbow pad for protection in contact sports
  • Designed to control hyperextension to reduce pain
  • Crafted with bilateral hinges for improved control
  • Wraparound portion allows for easy application

In stock now

£59.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Epicondylitis Clasp for Tennis Elbow

(3)

  • Provides targeted compression for the tendons on the forearm
  • Designed to treat lateral and medial epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
  • Doesn't restrict movement and is suitable for playing tennis
  • For either right or left arm with a choice of sizes for the best possible fit

Usually dispatched in 3 - 5 working days

From £15.88

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy X-Act ROM Elbow Brace

(1)

  • Versatile and easy to apply for added comfort
  • Features contouring parts for a better fit
  • Provides long-term comfort and support
  • Malleable cuffs improve fit of the brace

Dispatched in 1-2 days

£119.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

ProCare Shoulder Immobiliser with Foam Straps

(42)

  • Ideal for use after surgery for rotator cuff injuries and shoulder dislocations
  • Plush foam shoulder and waist straps ensure comfort during wear
  • Exerts upward pressure to immobilise the arm and shoulder
  • Made from soft cotton and poly for comfort and breathability

In stock now

£17.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy Over the Shoulder Humeral Fracture Cuff

(1)

  • Preformed orthopaedic-grade construction for excellent support
  • Ideal for managing mid-shaft and distal third humeral fractures
  • Includes two extra-thick stockinettes for added comfort
  • Designed with adjustable straps for a more tailored fit

In stock now

£59.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Actimove Arm Sling

  • Designed to support arm in combination with a cast
  • Comfortable immobilisation system for the arm
  • Suitable for wrist, elbow or shoulder trauma
  • Easy to use, versatile and effective support

In stock now

£49.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Aircast Arm Immobiliser

(7)

  • Available with an abduction pillow for angled support
  • Limits posterior arm mobility to reduce discomfort
  • Ideal for injuries to different areas of the arm
  • Provides secure arm and shoulder support

In stock now

£32.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

BioSkin Tennis Elbow Band

  • Elbow support for close-fitting comfort
  • Low-profile and compact design
  • Controls and prevents bruising and swelling
  • Breathable and lightweight material

In stock now

From £36.49

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

ProCare Healthcare Bear Children's Arm Sling

(3)

  • Crafted with a paediatric teddy bear print for comfort
  • Specifically created for shoulder injuries in infants
  • Suitable for use in conjunction with a cast
  • Designed to help immobilise the shoulder

In stock now

£16.92

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Universal Pro Collar and Cuff Sling

(75)

  • Excellent value collar-and-cuff sling
  • Suitable for broken wrist, upper arm or forearm
  • Universal design for ease of application
  • Secures in place with hook-and-loop fastening

In stock now

£9.49

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Arm and Knee Immobiliser for Children

(1)

  • Arm and leg immobiliser designed specifically for children
  • Ideal for broken, fractured or otherwise injured arms and legs
  • Three rigid steel stays provide extra support
  • Easy-to-use wraparound design with Velcro straps

Dispatched in 2 - 3 Weeks

From £43.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy UltraSling PRO AB

  • Support sling for the shoulder and arm
  • Ideal for post-op recovery or injury
  • Easy-to-use with an adjustable strap
  • Made using breathable airmesh for your comfort

In stock now

£94.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Mathi Hand Resting Splint

(1)

  • Adjustable;
  • Various fitting options;
  • Comfortable foam padding;
  • Malleable aluminium core.

In stock now

£86.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Physicool Small Cooling Bandage for the Wrist, Ankle, Elbow, Calf and Foot

  • Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
  • Ideal for use on wrists, elbows, calves, ankles, and feet
  • Clinically proven to outperform use of ice
  • Reusable bandage ensuring it can be at hand for immediate use

Sold out. Check back soon!

£10.98

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Thuasne Immo Classic Adjustable Shoulder Immobilisation Sling

  • Adjustable sling immobilises the shoulder, aiding recovery
  • Ideal for shoulder and/or elbow injuries or inflammation
  • Adjustable pad ensures comfort and protection of the neck
  • Abduction pillow is at 20° keeps you safe from further injury

In stock now

£26.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

BioSkin Tennis Elbow Skin Support

  • Elbow support for close-fitting comfort
  • Controls and prevents bruising and swelling
  • Breathable material
  • Constant compression below the joint

In stock now

£48.53

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Compact Shoulder Abduction Wedge

  • Provides 30° abduction;
  • Complete with exercise ball;
  • Soft velour material for comfort;
  • Ideal for use aftersurgery ortrauma.

In stock now

£85.08

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy HSS Humeral Stabilising System Support

  • Crafted with three points of stabilisation to support you
  • Low-cost and time-efficient alternative to serial casting
  • Designed with full-circumference shells and padding
  • Ideal for immobilising your arm following an injury

Dispatched in 1-2 days

£254.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy IROM Elbow Brace

  • Allows for supination and pronation of the forearm and wrist
  • Integrated straps provide full-circumferential compression
  • Helps treat a wide range of elbow conditions
  • Ideal for fixed or controlled range of motion

Sold out. Check back soon!

£189.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Donjoy Mayo Clinic Elbow Brace

  • Provides a static stretch of the elbow in flexion and extension
  • Designed with a calibrated control knob to monitor progress
  • Ideal for a wide range of elbow injuries and surgeries
  • Features a lock/unlock mechanism to switch settings

Dispatched in 1-2 days

£519.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Mackie Contracture Elbow Brace

  • Easy to use;
  • Lightweight construction;
  • Medial/lateral adjustment knob;
  • Bi-directional infinite angle settings.

Sold out. Check back soon!

£555.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Medi Omomed Shoulder Support

(1)

  • Individual adjustment straps
  • Prevents movement of the shoulder
  • Conservative treatment osteoarthritis of the shoulder
  • Suitable for post-operative treatment and anterior dislocation

In stock now

£74.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Oppo Mesh Arm Sling

  • Provides support;
  • Comfortable to wear;
  • Comes in various sizes;
  • Adjustable padded strap.

In stock now

£16.49

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Physicool Large Cooling Bandage for the Knee, Thigh and Shoulder

  • Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
  • Ideal for use on knees, thighs, and shoulders
  • Clinically proven to outperform use of ice
  • Reusable bandage ensuring it can be at hand for immediate use

Sold out. Check back soon!

£12.90

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Physicool Small Cooling Bandage and Coolant Spray Combination Pack

  • Small Cooling Bandage with 150ml Coolant Spray pack
  • Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
  • Ideal for use on wrists, elbows, calves, ankles, and feet
  • Clinically proven to outperform use of ice

Sold out. Check back soon!

£15.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rehband PRN Neoprene Elbow Pad (7mm)

  • Neoprene elbow pad for protection
  • For handball, tennis players and athletes
  • Protects elbow with slide-on impact technology
  • Increases blood flow and pressure, stimulating the joint

Sold out. Check back soon!

£34.95

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rehband PRN Neoprene Elbow Pad (Junior)

  • Durable and protective elbow pad
  • Ideal for athletic 7-11 year olds who play sports
  • Slide-on-impact material prevents sprains and injuries
  • Neoprene based anatomic fit for warmth and compression

Sold out. Check back soon!

£24.95

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rehband QD Neoprene Forearm Sleeves

  • Protective forearm sleeves
  • For people who train in endurance sports
  • Provides pain relief and rehabilitation
  • Prevents abrasions and scrapes

In stock now

£46.95

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rolyan Figure-of-8 Sling

  • Supportive sling for orthopaedic and neurological conditions
  • Supports the shoulder, elbow, and forearm
  • Strapping system helps to distribute pressure
  • Soft and comfortable strapping material for optimal support

Usually dispatched in 3 - 5 working days

From £72.12

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rolyan Post-Surgical Arm Support

  • Positions the arm following surgery or treatment
  • Eliminates the need for arm suspension from IV stands
  • Features open areas to allow for observation
  • Correctly positions the arm to protect it from damage

Sold out. Check back soon!

£220.31

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Rolyan Pre-Formed Humerus Brace

  • Designed to support fractures of the humerus shaft
  • Kushionflex lining for maximum comfort
  • Easily adjustable with D-Ring straps
  • Can be modified with heat for a perfect fit

In stock now

From £52.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Standard Humeral Fracture Sleeve

  • Preformed shell provides rigid support
  • Soft foam lining for improved protection
  • Effective support to reduce pain and aid recovery
  • Includes rigid shell and straps only

In stock now

£50.49

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Thermoskin Sports Adjustable Tennis Elbow Support

  • Provides compression and support for the elbow
  • Ideal for increased activity
  • Moisture-absorbing for comfort
  • Adjustable design tailors to your needs

In stock now

£22.49

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Thuasne Sport Stop I.T. Anti-Epicondylitis Elbow Brace

  • Elbow brace for support and rehabilitation
  • Ideal for prevention of tendonitis and tennis elbow
  • Allows you to resume exercise after an injury
  • Perforated neoprene for optimal breathability

In stock now

£26.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Thuasne Sport Stop I.T. Tennis Elbow Armband

  • Armband to prevent tennis and golfer's elbow
  • Ideal for injury rehabilitation and prevention
  • Enables you to resume sporting activities
  • Silicone inserts for localised compression

In stock now

£21.99

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

Universal Arm Immobiliser

  • Breathable foam laminate;

  • Velcro straps;

  • Universal size;

  • Wrap around construction.

In stock now

£24.79

plus FREE UK deliveryFull details

