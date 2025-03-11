Arm Supports | Health and Care (2025)

Home>>Arm>Arm Supports
ProCare Clinical Shoulder Immobiliser Arm Sling
(59)
- High-quality, durable sling with adjustable shoulder and body straps
- Suitable for shoulder injuries and to prevent shoulder rotation
- Features a comfortable shoulder pad for use over long periods
- Ideal for post-trauma use after shoulder dislocations
In stock now
£15.19
£15.19
Ossur High Arm Sling
(5)
- Holds your arm in a raised position to facilitate healing
- Immobilises your arm following an injury or surgery
- Works to reduce inflammation and protect the area
- Aids healing to help you return to your routine
Usually dispatched in 3 - 7 days
£23.93
£23.93
Donjoy Elbow Guard
(6)
- Features an elbow pad for protection in contact sports
- Designed to control hyperextension to reduce pain
- Crafted with bilateral hinges for improved control
- Wraparound portion allows for easy application
In stock now
£59.99
£59.99
Epicondylitis Clasp for Tennis Elbow
(3)
- Provides targeted compression for the tendons on the forearm
- Designed to treat lateral and medial epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
- Doesn't restrict movement and is suitable for playing tennis
- For either right or left arm with a choice of sizes for the best possible fit
Usually dispatched in 3 - 5 working days
From £15.88
From £15.88
Donjoy X-Act ROM Elbow Brace
(1)
- Versatile and easy to apply for added comfort
- Features contouring parts for a better fit
- Provides long-term comfort and support
- Malleable cuffs improve fit of the brace
Dispatched in 1-2 days
£119.99
£119.99
ProCare Shoulder Immobiliser with Foam Straps
(42)
- Ideal for use after surgery for rotator cuff injuries and shoulder dislocations
- Plush foam shoulder and waist straps ensure comfort during wear
- Exerts upward pressure to immobilise the arm and shoulder
- Made from soft cotton and poly for comfort and breathability
In stock now
£17.99
£17.99
Donjoy Over the Shoulder Humeral Fracture Cuff
(1)
- Preformed orthopaedic-grade construction for excellent support
- Ideal for managing mid-shaft and distal third humeral fractures
- Includes two extra-thick stockinettes for added comfort
- Designed with adjustable straps for a more tailored fit
In stock now
£59.99
£59.99
Actimove Arm Sling
- Designed to support arm in combination with a cast
- Comfortable immobilisation system for the arm
- Suitable for wrist, elbow or shoulder trauma
- Easy to use, versatile and effective support
In stock now
£49.99
£49.99
Aircast Arm Immobiliser
(7)
- Available with an abduction pillow for angled support
- Limits posterior arm mobility to reduce discomfort
- Ideal for injuries to different areas of the arm
- Provides secure arm and shoulder support
In stock now
£32.99
£32.99
BioSkin Tennis Elbow Band
- Elbow support for close-fitting comfort
- Low-profile and compact design
- Controls and prevents bruising and swelling
- Breathable and lightweight material
In stock now
From £36.49
From £36.49
ProCare Healthcare Bear Children's Arm Sling
(3)
- Crafted with a paediatric teddy bear print for comfort
- Specifically created for shoulder injuries in infants
- Suitable for use in conjunction with a cast
- Designed to help immobilise the shoulder
In stock now
£16.92
£16.92
Universal Pro Collar and Cuff Sling
(75)
- Excellent value collar-and-cuff sling
- Suitable for broken wrist, upper arm or forearm
- Universal design for ease of application
- Secures in place with hook-and-loop fastening
In stock now
£9.49
£9.49
Arm and Knee Immobiliser for Children
(1)
- Arm and leg immobiliser designed specifically for children
- Ideal for broken, fractured or otherwise injured arms and legs
- Three rigid steel stays provide extra support
- Easy-to-use wraparound design with Velcro straps
Dispatched in 2 - 3 Weeks
From £43.99
From £43.99
Donjoy UltraSling PRO AB
- Support sling for the shoulder and arm
- Ideal for post-op recovery or injury
- Easy-to-use with an adjustable strap
- Made using breathable airmesh for your comfort
In stock now
£94.99
£94.99
Mathi Hand Resting Splint
(1)
- Adjustable;
- Various fitting options;
- Comfortable foam padding;
- Malleable aluminium core.
In stock now
£86.99
£86.99
Physicool Small Cooling Bandage for the Wrist, Ankle, Elbow, Calf and Foot
- Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
- Ideal for use on wrists, elbows, calves, ankles, and feet
- Clinically proven to outperform use of ice
- Reusable bandage ensuring it can be at hand for immediate use
Sold out. Check back soon!
£10.98
£10.98
Thuasne Immo Classic Adjustable Shoulder Immobilisation Sling
- Adjustable sling immobilises the shoulder, aiding recovery
- Ideal for shoulder and/or elbow injuries or inflammation
- Adjustable pad ensures comfort and protection of the neck
- Abduction pillow is at 20° keeps you safe from further injury
In stock now
£26.99
£26.99
BioSkin Tennis Elbow Skin Support
- Elbow support for close-fitting comfort
- Controls and prevents bruising and swelling
- Breathable material
- Constant compression below the joint
In stock now
£48.53
£48.53
Compact Shoulder Abduction Wedge
- Provides 30° abduction;
- Complete with exercise ball;
- Soft velour material for comfort;
- Ideal for use aftersurgery ortrauma.
In stock now
£85.08
£85.08
Donjoy HSS Humeral Stabilising System Support
- Crafted with three points of stabilisation to support you
- Low-cost and time-efficient alternative to serial casting
- Designed with full-circumference shells and padding
- Ideal for immobilising your arm following an injury
Dispatched in 1-2 days
£254.99
£254.99
Donjoy IROM Elbow Brace
- Allows for supination and pronation of the forearm and wrist
- Integrated straps provide full-circumferential compression
- Helps treat a wide range of elbow conditions
- Ideal for fixed or controlled range of motion
Sold out. Check back soon!
£189.99
£189.99
Donjoy Mayo Clinic Elbow Brace
- Provides a static stretch of the elbow in flexion and extension
- Designed with a calibrated control knob to monitor progress
- Ideal for a wide range of elbow injuries and surgeries
- Features a lock/unlock mechanism to switch settings
Dispatched in 1-2 days
£519.99
£519.99
Mackie Contracture Elbow Brace
- Easy to use;
- Lightweight construction;
- Medial/lateral adjustment knob;
- Bi-directional infinite angle settings.
Sold out. Check back soon!
£555.99
£555.99
Medi Omomed Shoulder Support
(1)
- Individual adjustment straps
- Prevents movement of the shoulder
- Conservative treatment osteoarthritis of the shoulder
- Suitable for post-operative treatment and anterior dislocation
In stock now
£74.99
£74.99
Oppo Mesh Arm Sling
- Provides support;
- Comfortable to wear;
- Comes in various sizes;
- Adjustable padded strap.
In stock now
£16.49
£16.49
Physicool Large Cooling Bandage for the Knee, Thigh and Shoulder
- Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
- Ideal for use on knees, thighs, and shoulders
- Clinically proven to outperform use of ice
- Reusable bandage ensuring it can be at hand for immediate use
Sold out. Check back soon!
£12.90
£12.90
Physicool Small Cooling Bandage and Coolant Spray Combination Pack
- Small Cooling Bandage with 150ml Coolant Spray pack
- Treats swelling and pain for a quicker recovery
- Ideal for use on wrists, elbows, calves, ankles, and feet
- Clinically proven to outperform use of ice
Sold out. Check back soon!
£15.99
£15.99
Rehband PRN Neoprene Elbow Pad (7mm)
- Neoprene elbow pad for protection
- For handball, tennis players and athletes
- Protects elbow with slide-on impact technology
- Increases blood flow and pressure, stimulating the joint
Sold out. Check back soon!
£34.95
£34.95
Rehband PRN Neoprene Elbow Pad (Junior)
- Durable and protective elbow pad
- Ideal for athletic 7-11 year olds who play sports
- Slide-on-impact material prevents sprains and injuries
- Neoprene based anatomic fit for warmth and compression
Sold out. Check back soon!
£24.95
£24.95
Rehband QD Neoprene Forearm Sleeves
- Protective forearm sleeves
- For people who train in endurance sports
- Provides pain relief and rehabilitation
- Prevents abrasions and scrapes
In stock now
£46.95
£46.95
Rolyan Figure-of-8 Sling
- Supportive sling for orthopaedic and neurological conditions
- Supports the shoulder, elbow, and forearm
- Strapping system helps to distribute pressure
- Soft and comfortable strapping material for optimal support
Usually dispatched in 3 - 5 working days
From £72.12
From £72.12
Rolyan Post-Surgical Arm Support
- Positions the arm following surgery or treatment
- Eliminates the need for arm suspension from IV stands
- Features open areas to allow for observation
- Correctly positions the arm to protect it from damage
Sold out. Check back soon!
£220.31
£220.31
Rolyan Pre-Formed Humerus Brace
- Designed to support fractures of the humerus shaft
- Kushionflex lining for maximum comfort
- Easily adjustable with D-Ring straps
- Can be modified with heat for a perfect fit
In stock now
From £52.99
From £52.99
Standard Humeral Fracture Sleeve
- Preformed shell provides rigid support
- Soft foam lining for improved protection
- Effective support to reduce pain and aid recovery
- Includes rigid shell and straps only
In stock now
£50.49
£50.49
Thermoskin Sports Adjustable Tennis Elbow Support
- Provides compression and support for the elbow
- Ideal for increased activity
- Moisture-absorbing for comfort
- Adjustable design tailors to your needs
In stock now
£22.49
£22.49
Thuasne Sport Stop I.T. Anti-Epicondylitis Elbow Brace
- Elbow brace for support and rehabilitation
- Ideal for prevention of tendonitis and tennis elbow
- Allows you to resume exercise after an injury
- Perforated neoprene for optimal breathability
In stock now
£26.99
£26.99
Thuasne Sport Stop I.T. Tennis Elbow Armband
- Armband to prevent tennis and golfer's elbow
- Ideal for injury rehabilitation and prevention
- Enables you to resume sporting activities
- Silicone inserts for localised compression
In stock now
£21.99
£21.99
Universal Arm Immobiliser
Breathable foam laminate;
Velcro straps;
Universal size;
Wrap around construction.
In stock now
£24.79
£24.79
