Arthritis Daily Living Aids - Complete Care Shop (2025)

Reliable living aids for people with arthritis

For anybody living with arthritis in the hands, fingers and wrists, gripping small items like scissors, pens and taps can often be difficult. Our daily living aids range includes a number of products to help with this, including tap turners, Easi-Grip Rounded Scissors, pencil holders and more.

Reaching aids

Complete Care Shop also stocks a number of useful reachers and grabbers, like the NRS Healthcare Ready Reacher, that help people with low mobility to grip out-of-reach items. If your arthritis affects your lower body, restricting mobility and reach, these handy reachers are incredibly useful.

Occupational Therapist-recommended living aids for arthritis

We have a team of Occupational Therapists who have tried and tested our daily living aids and are proud to give them the OT-recommended seal of approval. Keep an eye out for the green sticker when browsing our products!

Contact Complete Care Shop

At Complete Care Shop, we’re determined to help and support you towards increased independence daily. With an excellent rating on Trustpilot, it’s clear that we’re a reliable supplier of high-quality arthritis living aids. If you have any questions about our products, please contact us.