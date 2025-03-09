Arthritis Daily Living Aids - Complete Care Shop (2025)

View:
Making crosshead and crystal taps easier to turn, the Derby Tap Turner is an economical alternative to replacing taps. Quickly and easily fixed to most crosshead and crystal taps without the use of...
£29.99
This soft PVC pen or pencil holder simply slides on to normal sized pens and pencils to make them easier to grip and control writing. Designed to help those with a weak grip, arthritis, or other...
£5.83
VAT relief
This Combi-Reacher is 813mm long and designed to enable the user to reach a wide range of everyday objects without having to engage in excessive bending or stretching. Great features: Designed in...
From £11.66
VAT relief
The Handi-Grip PRO Reacher is a comfortable and multi purpose reaching aid. The easy to hold handle and simple lightweight trigger action give the ability to securely pick up a wide range of items...
From £15.83
VAT relief
This is the shorter, 660mm (26 inch) version of the Ready Reacher - a useful tool for picking all kinds of objects up from the floor without the need to stoop or kneel. Great features: Removes the...
From £9.16
VAT relief
Made to the very highest standards of quality this 450mm (18") long Etac Aktiv Reacher is part of the Etac reacher range which has been designed with an ergonomic handle that makes reaching and...
From £13.32
VAT relief
This Pill Dispenser & Remover is an inexpensive aid that helps the user to easily remove pills and tablets from blister packs. It is incredibly easy to use, simply position the pill packet over the...
£13.00
These attractive, easy to use Derby Tap Turners can be used on both crosshead and crystal taps. There is no installation required due to the easily operated screw handle that simply tightens the grip...
£17.49
VAT relief
These Plug Tugs have been designed to allow the user to correctly identify the right plug, and then easily remove it from the socket, ideal for aiding users whose finger grip is impaired, or where...
£16.00
The Universal Knob Turner is designed to make it easier to turn taps. The large handle is designed to make it easy to grip and is angled so that either hand can be used to carry out the turning...
£11.66
VAT relief
This Etac Aktiv Reacher - 600mm is part of the Etac reacher range which has been designed with an ergonomic handle that makes reaching and gripping easier for people who have a restricted reach or...
£16.66
VAT relief
This Pill Cutter is lightweight and easy to carry, making it an ideal choice for everyday use. Simply place the pill in this Pill Cutter and fold it in order to cut the pill. This makes it easier for...
£4.99
Reliable living aids for people with arthritis
For anybody living with arthritis in the hands, fingers and wrists, gripping small items like scissors, pens and taps can often be difficult. Our daily living aids range includes a number of products to help with this, including tap turners, Easi-Grip Rounded Scissors, pencil holders and more.
Reaching aids
Complete Care Shop also stocks a number of useful reachers and grabbers, like the NRS Healthcare Ready Reacher, that help people with low mobility to grip out-of-reach items. If your arthritis affects your lower body, restricting mobility and reach, these handy reachers are incredibly useful.
Occupational Therapist-recommended living aids for arthritis
We have a team of Occupational Therapists who have tried and tested our daily living aids and are proud to give them the OT-recommended seal of approval. Keep an eye out for the green sticker when browsing our products!
Contact Complete Care Shop
At Complete Care Shop, we’re determined to help and support you towards increased independence daily. With an excellent rating on Trustpilot, it’s clear that we’re a reliable supplier of high-quality arthritis living aids. If you have any questions about our products, please contact us.
Daily living aids for arthritis include adaptive utensils, jar openers, button aids, and grab bars. These aids are designed to make daily tasks like eating, opening containers, dressing, and navigating the bathroom more manageable. They often feature ergonomic designs and easy-to-grip handles, reducing the strain on arthritic joints and enhancing independence.
When choosing daily living aids, consider factors such as the severity of your arthritis, the specific tasks you need assistance with, and your personal preferences. It's important to consult with an occupational therapist or healthcare professional who can assess your needs and provide guidance on selecting aids that suit you best. Additionally, consider the aids' ease of use, durability, and adaptability features to ensure they meet your specific requirements.
Proper maintenance and cleaning are essential to extend longevity and ensure the hygiene of your daily living aids for arthritis. Most aids can be hand-washed with mild soap and warm water. Use a soft brush or sponge to clean any textured grips or handles. Avoid submerging electrical aids, and instead, wipe the exterior with a damp cloth. Regularly inspect your aids for any wear or damage, and replace or repair parts as needed. Store them in a clean, dry place to prevent dust and debris buildup. Some aids may be dishwasher-safe, which can simplify the cleaning process. Finally, if necessary, disinfect the aids periodically using a mild disinfectant solution, following the manufacturer's guidelines for safe disinfection.