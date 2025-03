Asus ROG RG-07 Performance Thermal Paste review - Better than the paste on Asus graphics cards? (2025)

At just over 7 euros for 3 grams, the Asus ROG RG-07 Performance Thermal Paste is within the range of what other mid-range pastes cost, but the kit for around 19 euros with spatula and film glue has already taken off completely. All that’s missing is RGB and an ROG friendship bracelet… But let’s leave this nonsense aside and concentrate on the pure 3-gram tube without any additional environmental waste. I also hope that this paste is more durable than the paste on the graphics card. Excited? Me too!

The marketing lie about the maximum W/mK measured in a big can is missing this time, which I think is good. After all, omitting marketing lies is always better than senselessly filling buyers’ pockets with them. And I am now responsible for the correct values. Also for the obligatory expansion test for estimating outgassing and pump-out. The paste I had recently applied to an Asus graphics card didn’t really perform well. But is this paste really better? It’s the same OEM that almost everyone else buys from, right up to Arctic. And, as always, you get what you pay for. Unfortunately.

Such nice accessories as spatulas, alcohol pads for cleaning or even foils for pasting are only available in the completely overpriced 19-euro luxury pack. You really don’t have to pay that, because the actual surcharge at the OEM for these feel-good utensils is probably less than one USD. Anyway, we want to test the paste today and not fur coats. There are more suitable influencers for that. Paste and booklet, that’s it.

The operating temperature range will be between -20 and 250 °C, because silicone oil, as used in thermal pastes, typically has a maximum temperature resistance of up to around 250 °C and with very high-quality formulations even up to a maximum of 300 °C, depending on the chemical composition and the specific additives. But we will never reach that anyway. At least the data sheet for the paste is missing, but what the heck. In the meantime, we have become accustomed to such negligence, which should not really be the case. Read on to find out whether this paste works well in practice and how it performs in the measurements.

Test setup and methods Material analysis and microscopy Basic knowledge Here you can find out why effective thermal conductivity and bulk thermal conductivity can be completely different in practice, what role the contact resistance between the surfaces and the paste plays and how thermal compound can be measured precisely. There is also a detailed description of the equipment, the methodology and the error tolerances. You will learn how laser-induced plasma spectroscopy works and the advantages and limitations of the measurements. There is also high-resolution digital microscopy and analysis of particle sizes. This information is also used to estimate the long-term stability of a paste. Anyone who has always wanted to know what is or is not in a paste and how these pastes are produced will find what they are looking for here. The basic article provides a better understanding of what is often sold for far too much money and sometimes with adventurous promises.

