ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop: 16" 165Hz, i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM $1080 + Free Shipping (2025)

$1,080 $1,600
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop: 16" 165Hz, i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM $1080 + Free Shipping

expired Posted by Dr.Wajahat • Last Monday

Feb 24, 2025 6:20 AM

Deal Details

Best Buy via eBay has ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop (GU603VI-G16.I74070) on sale for $1,079.99. Shipping is free.

Best Buy has ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop (GU603VI-G16.I74070) on sale for $1,079.99. Shipping is free.

Specs:

  • 16" 1920x1080 FHD+ 165Hz IPS Display, 100% sRGB, 300-nits, MUX Switch, G-Sync support
  • Intel i7-13620H 10-Core / 16-Thread Processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics (up to 120W)
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Memory (2 Slots Total, 1 Empty)
  • 512GB M.2 PCIe 4 NVMe Solid State Drive
  • RGB Backlit Chiclet Keyboard + HD Webcam
  • Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Ports:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
    • 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
    • 1x microSD Card Reader
    • 1x Ethernet
  • 90 WHr Battery

Editor's Notes

  Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.
This price is $20 lower than the previous FP Deal.
  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.
  • This price is $20 lower than the previous FP Deal.

      TenseSink6569

      These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...

      dsdunbar

      This is what I read from a customer review on BestBuy:

      "Performing upgrades on this device is straightforward as ASUS has provided detailed user, service manuals, and self-repair guides on their website. The laptop comes equipped with a 512 GB Western Digital SN740 PCIe 4.0 SSD drive and was able to install an additional full-sized NVME SSD in under an hour.

      16 GB of dual-channel, DDR4 ram clocked at 3200mhz is soldered on. There is a SODIMM slot allowing for a ram upgrade up to a total of 48 GB as well."

      Having a RTX 4070 would be nice (I have the 2023 G14 that I was able upgrade the RAM and harddrive, but it is a 4060 and was the same price (open box though)). Seems like a great deal.

      everica1

      Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model

      30 Comments

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 8:04 AM

      66 Posts

      Joined Jul 2023

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 8:04 AM

      TenseSink6569

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 8:04 AM

      66 Posts

      These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...

      14

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:43 AM

      33 Posts

      Joined Feb 2025

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:43 AM

      CrimsonFang9126

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:43 AM

      33 Posts

      Quote from TenseSink6569 :

      These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...

      Pretty sure this one has a ddr4 sodimm slot available, so you can expand it to 32 or 48 gb

      6

      2

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 1:55 PM

      1,061 Posts

      Joined Aug 2007

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 1:55 PM

      paulk11087

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 1:55 PM

      1,061 Posts

      Does this have an extra m.2 slot for expanding storage?

      1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:15 PM

      46 Posts

      Joined Jul 2024

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:15 PM

      HonestSnake7260

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:15 PM

      46 Posts

      Quote from TenseSink6569 :

      These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...

      Yes. Soldered RAM made me skip these.

      2

      3

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:23 PM

      149 Posts

      Joined Nov 2009

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:23 PM

      dsdunbar

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:23 PM

      149 Posts

      Quote from HonestSnake7260 :

      Yes. Soldered RAM made me skip these.

      This is what I read from a customer review on BestBuy:

      "Performing upgrades on this device is straightforward as ASUS has provided detailed user, service manuals, and self-repair guides on their website. The laptop comes equipped with a 512 GB Western Digital SN740 PCIe 4.0 SSD drive and was able to install an additional full-sized NVME SSD in under an hour.

      16 GB of dual-channel, DDR4 ram clocked at 3200mhz is soldered on. There is a SODIMM slot allowing for a ram upgrade up to a total of 48 GB as well."

      Having a RTX 4070 would be nice (I have the 2023 G14 that I was able upgrade the RAM and harddrive, but it is a 4060 and was the same price (open box though)). Seems like a great deal.

      9

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:24 PM

      785 Posts

      Joined Nov 2010

      This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen — get over $500 off in massive Best Buy deal

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:24 PM

      everica1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 2:24 PM

      785 Posts

      Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model

      Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model

      6

      1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:07 PM

      5 Posts

      Joined Apr 2016

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:07 PM

      charliefreak

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:07 PM

      5 Posts

      Quote from everica1 :

      Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model

      I think this is the version that has an empty slot for a RAM upgrade. They bafflingly left this out of the 2024 model. The screen on this is the dealbreaker for me - if it had the OLED I'd get it.

      2

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:51 PM

      785 Posts

      Joined Nov 2010

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:51 PM

      everica1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 4:51 PM

      785 Posts

      Quote from charliefreak :

      I think this is the version that has an empty slot for a RAM upgrade. They bafflingly left this out of the 2024 model. The screen on this is the dealbreaker for me - if it had the OLED I'd get it.

      Correct. The old 2023 models had upgradable ram but it was slower DDR4 ram. The 2024 and 2025 models have faster DDR5 ram but it can't be upgraded.

      4

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 5:09 PM

      2,271 Posts

      Joined Jul 2007

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 5:09 PM

      Fragster

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 5:09 PM

      2,271 Posts

      Our community has rated this post as helpful. If you agree, why not thank Fragster

      Its ok ..if u can find the open box deals on the white OLED (with 32gb ram), jump on that. The OLED version is pretty much the best laptop that comes close to a macbook in terms of build/screen and audio. I bought mine for $1600 during BB open box sale back in Jan and its the best laptop I've owned so far and the OLED screen is fantastic.

      And rtx 4070 can handle pretty much 1440p gaming totally fine. I'm currently playing Elden Ring, Deliverance 2 and BLOPS6 and 4070 can handle it perfectly.

      And this laptop has one of the best speakers. Overall build quality is very much like a macbook. No flex on keyboard.

      Just uninstall Asus Armoury Crate and install G Helper. Laptop comes with very few bloatware.

      3

      1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 7:56 PM

      1,830 Posts

      Joined Feb 2006

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 7:56 PM

      timsy

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 7:56 PM

      1,830 Posts

      Quote from TenseSink6569 :

      These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...

      One open SODIMM, one open M.2
      https://rog.asus.com/us/laptops/r...ries/spec/

      1

      1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:20 PM

      350 Posts

      Joined Jan 2006

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:20 PM

      boogak

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:20 PM

      350 Posts

      Quote from TalentedLlama2331 :

      this one u'll save $300+ if u wait 2 years.


      Or be a true SDer and save $400+ by waiting 3 years.

      1

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:44 PM

      5,921 Posts

      Joined Sep 2014

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:44 PM

      SavingsSamurai

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 9:44 PM

      5,921 Posts

      Quote from Fragster :

      Its ok ..if u can find the open box deals on the white OLED (with 32gb ram), jump on that. The OLED version is pretty much the best laptop that comes close to a macbook in terms of build/screen and audio. I bought mine for $1600 during BB open box sale back in Jan and its the best laptop I've owned so far and the OLED screen is fantastic.

      And rtx 4070 can handle pretty much 1440p gaming totally fine. I'm currently playing Elden Ring, Deliverance 2 and BLOPS6 and 4070 can handle it perfectly.

      And this laptop has one of the best speakers. Overall build quality is very much like a macbook. No flex on keyboard.

      Just uninstall Asus Armoury Crate and install G Helper. Laptop comes with very few bloatware.


      Just waiting for one with Ryzen CPU or the current gen Intel.

      13th & 14th Gen Intel has those unresolved issues that shorten device lifespan.

      1

      4

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:05 PM

      49 Posts

      Joined Aug 2018

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:05 PM

      Macros746

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:05 PM

      49 Posts

      I bit on this a couple of weeks ago and couldn't be more happy with it. I upgraded from an Alienware with a 2070. This is light and sexy. I don't love where some of the ports are, but overall it's a great machine. I went back and forth many times trying to figure out if I wanted to spend hundreds more for a 4080 and faster RAM, but the truth is, for a 10 percent bump it just isn't even worth considering. I DO wish it had an OLED screen, but the screen is pretty damn good.

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:06 PM

      211 Posts

      Joined Jul 2013

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:06 PM

      SirDickCheney

      Last Monday

      Feb 24, 2025 11:06 PM

      211 Posts

      waiting for the White oled versions to drop in price, dont think the oled screen is worth 600 more.

      ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop: 16" 165Hz, i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM $1080 + Free Shipping (2025)

