ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop: 16" 165Hz, i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM $1080 + Free Shipping (2025)

- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop: 16" 165Hz, i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM $1080 + Free Shipping
Heads up, this deal has expired. Want to create a deal alert for this item?
Posted by Dr.Wajahat • Last Monday Feb 24, 2025 6:20 AM
Feb 24, 2025 6:20 AM
expired Posted by Dr.Wajahat • Last Monday Feb 24, 2025 6:20 AM
Feb 24, 2025 6:20 AM
+ Free Shipping
$1,080
$1,600
32% off
eBay
30 Comments 29,751 Views
Best Buy via eBay has ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop (GU603VI-G16.I74070) on sale for $1,079.99. Shipping is free.
Best Buy has ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop (GU603VI-G16.I74070) on sale for $1,079.99. Shipping is free.
Thanks to Community Member Dr.Wajahat for sharing this deal.
Specs:
- 16" 1920x1080 FHD+ 165Hz IPS Display, 100% sRGB, 300-nits, MUX Switch, G-Sync support
- Intel i7-13620H 10-Core / 16-Thread Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics (up to 120W)
- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Memory (2 Slots Total, 1 Empty)
- 512GB M.2 PCIe 4 NVMe Solid State Drive
- RGB Backlit Chiclet Keyboard + HD Webcam
- Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Windows 11 Home
- Ports:
- 1x HDMI 2.1
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1x Thunderbolt 4
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- 1x microSD Card Reader
- 1x Ethernet
- 90 WHr Battery
Written by powerfuldoppler | Staff
- Get 1%-5% cash back on deals like this with a cash back credit card. Compare the available cash back credit cards here.
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.
- This price is $20 lower than the previous FP Deal.
Written by Dr.Wajahat
TenseSink6569
These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...
dsdunbar
This is what I read from a customer review on BestBuy:
"Performing upgrades on this device is straightforward as ASUS has provided detailed user, service manuals, and self-repair guides on their website. The laptop comes equipped with a 512 GB Western Digital SN740 PCIe 4.0 SSD drive and was able to install an additional full-sized NVME SSD in under an hour.
16 GB of dual-channel, DDR4 ram clocked at 3200mhz is soldered on. There is a SODIMM slot allowing for a ram upgrade up to a total of 48 GB as well."
Having a RTX 4070 would be nice (I have the 2023 G14 that I was able upgrade the RAM and harddrive, but it is a 4060 and was the same price (open box though)). Seems like a great deal.
everica1
Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model
30 Comments
These G14 and G16 deals are getting harder and harder to resist. Shame about the soldered memory though...
Does this have an extra m.2 slot for expanding storage?
Quote from HonestSnake7260:
Yes. Soldered RAM made me skip these.

This is what I read from a customer review on BestBuy:

"Performing upgrades on this device is straightforward as ASUS has provided detailed user, service manuals, and self-repair guides on their website. The laptop comes equipped with a 512 GB Western Digital SN740 PCIe 4.0 SSD drive and was able to install an additional full-sized NVME SSD in under an hour.

16 GB of dual-channel, DDR4 ram clocked at 3200mhz is soldered on. There is a SODIMM slot allowing for a ram upgrade up to a total of 48 GB as well."

Having a RTX 4070 would be nice (I have the 2023 G14 that I was able upgrade the RAM and harddrive, but it is a 4060 and was the same price (open box though)). Seems like a great deal.
"Performing upgrades on this device is straightforward as ASUS has provided detailed user, service manuals, and self-repair guides on their website. The laptop comes equipped with a 512 GB Western Digital SN740 PCIe 4.0 SSD drive and was able to install an additional full-sized NVME SSD in under an hour.
16 GB of dual-channel, DDR4 ram clocked at 3200mhz is soldered on. There is a SODIMM slot allowing for a ram upgrade up to a total of 48 GB as well."
Having a RTX 4070 would be nice (I have the 2023 G14 that I was able upgrade the RAM and harddrive, but it is a 4060 and was the same price (open box though)). Seems like a great deal.
Just keep in mind that this is the 2023 model
Fragster

Its ok ..if u can find the open box deals on the white OLED (with 32gb ram), jump on that. The OLED version is pretty much the best laptop that comes close to a macbook in terms of build/screen and audio. I bought mine for $1600 during BB open box sale back in Jan and its the best laptop I've owned so far and the OLED screen is fantastic. And rtx 4070 can handle pretty much 1440p gaming totally fine. I'm currently playing Elden Ring, Deliverance 2 and BLOPS6 and 4070 can handle it perfectly. And this laptop has one of the best speakers. Overall build quality is very much like a macbook. No flex on keyboard. Just uninstall Asus Armoury Crate and install G Helper. Laptop comes with very few bloatware.
And rtx 4070 can handle pretty much 1440p gaming totally fine. I'm currently playing Elden Ring, Deliverance 2 and BLOPS6 and 4070 can handle it perfectly.
And this laptop has one of the best speakers. Overall build quality is very much like a macbook. No flex on keyboard.
Just uninstall Asus Armoury Crate and install G Helper. Laptop comes with very few bloatware.
Just waiting for one with Ryzen CPU or the current gen Intel.
13th & 14th Gen Intel has those unresolved issues that shorten device lifespan.
Macros746

I bit on this a couple of weeks ago and couldn't be more happy with it. I upgraded from an Alienware with a 2070. This is light and sexy. I don't love where some of the ports are, but overall it's a great machine. I went back and forth many times trying to figure out if I wanted to spend hundreds more for a 4080 and faster RAM, but the truth is, for a 10 percent bump it just isn't even worth considering. I DO wish it had an OLED screen, but the screen is pretty damn good.
SirDickCheney

waiting for the White oled versions to drop in price, dont think the oled screen is worth 600 more.