Attack of the Zombies Slot Review & Free Instant Play Game (2025)

Attack of the Zombies Slots

England has been at the centre of a zombie outbreak, and now you must help the four women left to try and prevent them from ending up like the rest of the population. This is the general storyline of Attack of the Zombies, a modern 5-reels slot machine from Genesis Gaming.

Despite given the gory content of zombies, the graphics used are surprisingly chipper and cheerful, an almost Scooby Doo esque design that is visually comedic and pleasing. There’s a wide range of zombies you’ll come across, from crown wearing regal deceased ladies, to impaled jesters - no part of English Victorian society has been left untouched by the disease.

The biggest challenge you and the group will face is trying to find enough antidote, should you get bitten. And bitten you shall be, for it’s the whole point of the bonus round. Yes, in a surprising turn of events, becoming part of the undead is a necessary process that can lead to plentiful wins.

All Hallows Eve

Technically the game isn’t set on Halloween night, but that isn’t to say it doesn’t have spooky magic associated with the seasonal event; the very setting is a cemetery in the dead of night. An eerie fog has descended, adding to the creepy locational aesthetic - if anything terrifying is going to go down, it’s going to happen here. Tonight.

In truth, it makes no sense as to why you and the ladies have chosen such a place to hang out, with the whole of the country in disarray, you’d think there was better (and less supernatural) spots. This is the undead’s chief meeting spot, so all sorts of action is likely to happen, whether you want it to or not.

But you’ve bitten the bullet and charged on in, so now you have to deal with whatever the horde throws at you, even if it happens to be their limbs…!

Once Bitten, Twice Shy

The bonus symbol is easy to spot from all the others, even though the 3x5 grid is filled with various highly detailed and unique icons; it’s a purple tile with a shadowy group of zombies crawling towards you all. When you get at least three or more of these, the bonus round will trigger, which happens to be a free spins level. Before you write this off as a poor excuse for a special mini game, you need to hear what goes on when the spins begin.

The four women will get turned into zombies, their beautiful faces becoming withered and gnarled, their flesh patchy and dull. To save and return them to normal, you need to find the antidote symbol, a mysterious bottle that only shows up on the third reel.

When you discover one, one of the girls will be cured; the process repeating until all the ladies are back to their usual selves. The best bit about curing them, besides them being human and less dangerous, is that they become wild symbols. Once you have the full set, you’ll receive an additional free game for your efforts.

A Blanket of Death

Being part of the team doesn’t come without a cost, and sadly the cost is cash, thankfully though the amount is incredibly small, thus allowing you to not suffer for your zombie defeating talents. The initial fee is just €0.01 per winline, and seeing as there’s up to 50, you can end up playing with a stake of just €0.50 – a price everyone can afford.

This cost can actually become even more manageable thanks to you being able to reduce the number of winlines, all the way down to 1. That’s great and all, but if you decrease the number and decide you want the full amount of paylines, you have to tediously click through to increase the value. There’s no Max Bet widget. This is probably the biggest flaw of the entire game.

As for autospins, they’re placed next to the spin button to make navigation simpler, offering a range of between 5 and 50. Not only can you determine the number of waves, but also your loss and win limit, helping to make the gaming experience truly individual to you.

Rise Again

Attack of the Zombies is an excellent slot machine, and one that has managed to make the mundaneness of free spins way more interesting than we ever thought possible. We just can’t get enough of the antidote free spins. A must play for all, but definitely one for horror lovers.