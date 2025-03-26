Avengers: Doomsday Villain Doctor Doom Is Leading Earth's Mightiest Heroes (2025)

Victor von Doom has been the monarch of Latveria, the Sorcerer Supreme, an emperor, a god… and now an Avenger. One World Under Doom — Marvel’s first Doctor Doom-centric event since 2015’s multiverse-spanning Secret Wars — has shaken the Marvel Universe’s status quo, installing the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four as the new Sorcerer Supreme and then Emperor Doom of the world. In the event comic (written by Ryan North with art by R.B. Silva), Doom declared he had consolidated every nation on Earth into one United Latveria defended by Sorcerer Supreme Emperor Doom.

He’s already outmaneuvered the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, and he’ll next assemble his own team of Earth’s mightiest heroes in the pages of Superior Avengers. But to quote that famed copy: “And there came a day, unlike any other, when Earth’s mightiest heroes found themselves united against a common threat — on that day, the Avengers were born. To fight the foes no single super hero could withstand.”

That day will come once more in June’s One World Under Doom #5, which sees Emperor Doom join the Avengers in battle against the biggest threat to Doom’s reign and Earth: the Dread Dormammu.

Marvel has released the first look at the upcoming issue (below), and it shows Emperor Doom leading the Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Storm, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man — following their attempted breach of Latveria in One World Under Doom #1.

The publisher has also teased the formation of Doom’s Superior Avengers, which includes new versions of villains like Doctor Octopus and Killmonger, and Captain America’s team of villain Avengers, consisting of the likes of Baron Mordo and Mysterio. Meanwhile, with Earth’s heroes and villains forced to stand together against Doom, the emperor will see to it that the Fantastic Four’s ranks are reduced to one. Below, see solicitations for upcoming issues of One World Under Doom, including the just-revealed cover for One World Under Doom #5 (of 9).

One World Under Doom #2

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel’s First Family won’t be the same!

On sale: March 19

One World Under Doom #3

The Avengers have faced Doom…and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it’s not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all! But that’s not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom’s mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes…

On sale: April 23

One World Under Doom #4

Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos. But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done. It’s the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won’t see coming. As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU.

On sale: May 14

One World Under Doom #5

Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured victory. Now, Earth’s heroes face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu—or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him. Doom is at his highest— with Earth’s heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now. Nothing that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe…

On sale: June 11