Avoid upgrading your TV with this $69 device: ‘Simply amazing’ (2025)

If you want to completely elevate your home entertainment experience without spending hundreds, I have the answer.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device (newest gen) offers a next-level streaming experience, designed to improve entertainment with advanced technology and an easy-to-use interface.

And it’s currently on sale on Amazon Australia for just $69, normally $99.

The remote features support for Wi-Fi 6 and users can also enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when multiple devices are connected to the same network.

This feature ensures seamless playback, making it ideal for those who rely on high-speed internet connections for a superior viewing experience.

So if your much-loved TV is due an upgrade, think twice before purchasing a new one because you may just need the Fire Stick.

The Fire TV Stick 4K includes support for high-definition video and audio. It offers cinematic quality with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, allowing users to watch movies and TV shows in vibrant 4K Ultra HD and enjoy immersive sound.

Whether watching the latest blockbuster or a classic TV series, viewers can expect a premium viewing experience that brings content to life.

In addition to the enhanced video and audio quality, the device also offers a convenient voice control feature. Through the Alexa Voice Remote, users can search for content by genre, actor, or title. For example, a simple voice command like “Alexa, find dramas” will help users quickly find the content they want to watch.

The remote also allows users to control TV power and volume, making it a one-stop solution for all their entertainment needs.

For gaming fans, the Fire TV Stick 4K takes streaming to the next level by allowing users to play Xbox games without a console. With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, users can access hundreds of high-quality games, such as Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Palworld, directly through the device. This cloud gaming feature opens up a world of gaming possibilities without the need for a dedicated console.

The Fire TV Stick 4K also offers a vast library of content, with access to more than 350,000 movies and TV episodes.

Subscribers can enjoy streaming from popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. Additionally, users can watch live and on-demand sports through apps like Kayo Sports and Optus Sport, though subscription fees may apply.

For those who prefer free content, the device provides access to more than 125,000 free movies and TV episodes. It also supports ad-supported streaming apps like 9Now, 7plus, ABC iview, and SBS On Demand, offering a wide range of free entertainment options.

Rave Reviews

Shoppers have given the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Australia’s website.

“An amazing streaming device that delivers incredible value,” one shopper wrote.

“The Amazon Fire Stick is simply amazing. It allows me to access all my favourite apps, to watch movies and TV shows within seconds,” another reviewer commented.

“So good, I ordered another,” a third person wrote.

To purchase the Amazon Fire Stick, head to Amazon Australia’s website here.