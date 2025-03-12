Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (2025)

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (1)

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (2)

Where to watch

2022

Directed by Ron Myrick

Synopsis

Join Brooklyn Barbie and Malibu Barbie on an underwater adventure.

Join Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world of Pacifica! In Barbie Mermaid Power™, Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from Dolphin Magic) to compete to be the underwater Power Keeper in a series of challenges designed to find their inner powers. Through these competitions, they discover whether they are mermaids of Earth, Air, Water, or Fire, all while making new animal and mermaid friends. In this fish-tale of friendship, adventure, and bravery, Barbie, Barbie, and family experience first-hand what it’s like to balance the worlds above and below the sea and learn a lesson in finding their inner powers along the way.

  • Cast
  • Crew
  • Details
  • Genres
  • Releases

Cast

America Young Tatiana Varria Kirsten Day Cassandra Lee Morris Natalie Lashkari Melanie Minichino Madelyn Kratzer Tiana Camacho Vivian Lu Johnny Yong Bosch Cassidy Naber Angela Lee Sloan Jabez Zuniga

DirectorDirector

Ron Myrick

ProducerProducer

Susan Corbin

WriterWriter

Ann Austen

Studios

Mattel Television Mattel Mainframe Studios

Country

USA

Language

English

Alternative Titles

Barbie 40 - Meerjungfrauen Power (2022), Barbie - Meerjungfrauen Power (2022), Barbie - O Poder das Sereias, 芭比：美人鱼的力量, Barbie: Poder sirenio, Barbie: Poder de Sirena, Барби: Сила русалок, 芭比美人鱼之力, Barbie: Meerjungfrauen Power, Barbie: Sức Mạnh Nàng Tiên Cá, Barbie: Deniz Kızı Gücü, Barbie: Moc syrenek, Barbie Síla mořských panen, باربي: قوة حورية البحر, Barbie Sellővarázs, Barbie Mermaid Power, ברבי: קסם בנות הים

Genres

Family Animation

Releases by Date

Sort by

  • Date
  • Country

Theatrical

Digital

01 Sep 2022
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (6)SpainAi
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (7)USAPG

14 Oct 2022
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (8)Netherlands6
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (9)Sweden7

05 May 2023
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (10)FranceTP

02 Jun 2023
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (11)Germany0

TV

17 Jul 2022
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (12)Australia

Releases by Country

Sort by

  • Date
  • Country
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (13)Australia
17 Jul 2022
  • TV9Go!
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (14)France
05 May 2023
  • DigitalTPNetflix
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (15)Germany
27 Oct 2022
  • Theatrical0
02 Jun 2023
  • Digital0Netflix
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (16)Netherlands
14 Oct 2022
  • Digital6
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (17)Romania
14 Oct 2022
  • TheatricalAP
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (18)Spain
01 Sep 2022
  • DigitalAiNetflix
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (19)Sweden
14 Oct 2022
  • Digital7
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (20)UK
14 Oct 2022
  • TheatricalU
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (21)USA
01 Sep 2022
  • DigitalPGNetflix

Popular reviews

  • Review by 👽 Zara 👽 ★★★★½ 8

    that awkward moment when you and your girlfriend are on a boat trip and suddenly you get a call out of the blue from your vacation fling from a few years back and you have to be like so uhhh hey so my ex i never told you about kinda wants my help do you wanna come and that moment is basically like malibu barbie’s introduction here and that’s so funny to me.

    so, the preface of this review is that i am a grown adult woman with a lot of opinions on a franchise designed for children and definitely not me so i’m coming into this with that self awareness but that does not mean i will shut up…

  • Review by sarah ★★

    it ain’t a barbie movie without the gay subtext

  • Review by movieaddict101 ★★½

    barbie the last airbender

  • Review by gab ☆ ★★★★

    of course barbie has blue hair and pronouns

  • Review by nicole ★★★ 3

    barbie songs need a grammy i’m not even joking

  • Review by erin. ★★★★★

    I actually love that Aquarya — a disabled mermaid with a prosthetic — was the power keeper and not a member of the Roberts family.

  • Review by rhi ★★★½

    would’ve been 5 stars if isla and brooklyn had fought for barbie’s affections and found out who was the superior barbie gf character

  • Review by mirza / musa ★★★

    This review may contain spoilers. I can handle the truth.

  • Review by Christina 2

    yes I worked on this movie. no it is not good. got paid though❤️

  • Review by courtney ⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆

    bring back old barbie period movies with ballgowns and "where art thous''

  • Review by sophie ★★★★

    they have a fucking “power off” and that fire power girl tries to MURDER barbie?!?!? AND SHE’S STILL INVITED TO THE OBLIGATORY END OF MOVIE DANCE SCENE?!?!?!

  • Review by emma

    this is MY infinity war

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (2025)

