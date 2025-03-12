Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) (2025)

Where to watch
' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_af4d34fb-b122-460b-8917-9c2c6494647d" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-af4d34fb-b122-460b-8917-9c2c6494647d'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'sky_btf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-af4d34fb-b122-460b-8917-9c2c6494647d'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-af4d34fb-b122-460b-8917-9c2c6494647d'));
2022
Directed by Ron Myrick
Synopsis
Join Brooklyn Barbie and Malibu Barbie on an underwater adventure.
Join Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world of Pacifica! In Barbie Mermaid Power™, Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from Dolphin Magic) to compete to be the underwater Power Keeper in a series of challenges designed to find their inner powers. Through these competitions, they discover whether they are mermaids of Earth, Air, Water, or Fire, all while making new animal and mermaid friends. In this fish-tale of friendship, adventure, and bravery, Barbie, Barbie, and family experience first-hand what it’s like to balance the worlds above and below the sea and learn a lesson in finding their inner powers along the way.
' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_b335d0bd-1b7d-4f28-ace0-2296cc0c55db" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-b335d0bd-1b7d-4f28-ace0-2296cc0c55db'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div -tile300x250 -alignleft'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'med_rect_atf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-b335d0bd-1b7d-4f28-ace0-2296cc0c55db'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-b335d0bd-1b7d-4f28-ace0-2296cc0c55db'));
- Cast
- Crew
- Details
- Genres
- Releases
Cast
America Young Tatiana Varria Kirsten Day Cassandra Lee Morris Natalie Lashkari Melanie Minichino Madelyn Kratzer Tiana Camacho Vivian Lu Johnny Yong Bosch Cassidy Naber Angela Lee Sloan Jabez Zuniga
DirectorDirector
Ron Myrick
ProducerProducer
Susan Corbin
WriterWriter
Ann Austen
Studios
Mattel Television Mattel Mainframe Studios
Country
USA
Language
English
Alternative Titles
Barbie 40 - Meerjungfrauen Power (2022), Barbie - Meerjungfrauen Power (2022), Barbie - O Poder das Sereias, 芭比：美人鱼的力量, Barbie: Poder sirenio, Barbie: Poder de Sirena, Барби: Сила русалок, 芭比美人鱼之力, Barbie: Meerjungfrauen Power, Barbie: Sức Mạnh Nàng Tiên Cá, Barbie: Deniz Kızı Gücü, Barbie: Moc syrenek, Barbie Síla mořských panen, باربي: قوة حورية البحر, Barbie Sellővarázs, Barbie Mermaid Power, ברבי: קסם בנות הים
Genres
Family Animation
Releases by Date
- Date
- Country
Theatrical
14 Oct 2022
- RomaniaAP
- UKU
27 Oct 2022
- Germany0
Digital
01 Sep 2022
- SpainAi
- USAPG
14 Oct 2022
- Netherlands6
- Sweden7
05 May 2023
- FranceTP
02 Jun 2023
- Germany0
TV
17 Jul 2022
- Australia
Releases by Country
- Date
- Country
Australia
17 Jul 2022
- TV9Go!
France
05 May 2023
- DigitalTPNetflix
Germany
27 Oct 2022
- Theatrical0
02 Jun 2023
- Digital0Netflix
Netherlands
14 Oct 2022
- Digital6
Romania
14 Oct 2022
- TheatricalAP
Spain
01 Sep 2022
- DigitalAiNetflix
Sweden
14 Oct 2022
- Digital7
UK
14 Oct 2022
- TheatricalU
USA
01 Sep 2022
- DigitalPGNetflix
64mins More atIMDbTMDB Report this page
Popular reviewsMore
-
Review by 👽 Zara 👽 ★★★★½ 8
that awkward moment when you and your girlfriend are on a boat trip and suddenly you get a call out of the blue from your vacation fling from a few years back and you have to be like so uhhh hey so my ex i never told you about kinda wants my help do you wanna come and that moment is basically like malibu barbie’s introduction here and that’s so funny to me.
so, the preface of this review is that i am a grown adult woman with a lot of opinions on a franchise designed for children and definitely not me so i’m coming into this with that self awareness but that does not mean i will shut up…
-
Review by sarah ★★
it ain’t a barbie movie without the gay subtext
-
Review by movieaddict101 ★★½
barbie the last airbender
-
Review by gab ☆ ★★★★
of course barbie has blue hair and pronouns
-
Review by nicole ★★★ 3
barbie songs need a grammy i’m not even joking
-
Review by erin. ★★★★★
I actually love that Aquarya — a disabled mermaid with a prosthetic — was the power keeper and not a member of the Roberts family.
-
Review by rhi ★★★½
would’ve been 5 stars if isla and brooklyn had fought for barbie’s affections and found out who was the superior barbie gf character
-
Review by mirza / musa ★★★
This review may contain spoilers. I can handle the truth.
-
Review by Christina 2
yes I worked on this movie. no it is not good. got paid though❤️
-
Review by courtney ⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ ★
bring back old barbie period movies with ballgowns and "where art thous''
-
Review by sophie ★★★★
they have a fucking “power off” and that fire power girl tries to MURDER barbie?!?!? AND SHE’S STILL INVITED TO THE OBLIGATORY END OF MOVIE DANCE SCENE?!?!?!
-
Review by emma
this is MY infinity war