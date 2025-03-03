Base Coat vs Top Coat: Difference and Comparison (2025)

Painting nails have been present since time immortal. Historically the simplest nail polish was henna used to stain nails. Eventually, in the 20th century, opaque nail polish was commercially released for the first time by Revlon.

Today nail polish is almost an inseparable makeup product of every woman and has also evolved into an art culture.

Key Takeaways Base coats create a smooth surface for nail polish application, preventing staining and improving polish adhesion. Top coats seal and protect nail polish, enhancing its durability and providing a glossy, long-lasting finish. Applying a base coat before polishing and a top coat after polishing optimizes the appearance and longevity of your manicure.

Base Coat vs Top Coat

The base coat is the foundation coat, while the topcoat is applied on top of the base coat. The base coat protects from scratches and acts as a shield, while the topcoat adds a sheen and an extra layer of protection to the surface. Base coats are not visible from the outside as it is the lowest layer.

Basecoat refers to the foundation of the base layer of nail polish. It functions as the foundation layer for the upcoming layers of paint or jewellery or any embellishment that are to be glued onto the nails.

It serves as a separating layer between the nail itself and the first layer of the nail polish to be applied.

Topcoat refers to the finishing or the top layer of nail polish. It functions as the protective layer for the preceding layers of nail polish or jewellery, or embellishments that are applied to the nail. It serves as an effective layer separating the intricate nail art from the environment.

Comparison Table

Parameters of Comparison Base Coat Top Coat Place of Application Base coats are applied as a base of the nail polish. The topcoat is applied on top of the nail polish. Thickness of Layer Base coat is applied in a thicker layer. Topcoat is applied in a thinner layer. Nature Base coats are stickier to held adhere to the proceeding layers of polish to the nail. Topcoats are not sticky as the base coat. Dry Time Base coats take longer to dry than topcoats. Topcoats dry much quicker than base coats. Shine Base coats are not a shiny layer of nail product. Topcoat is a shiny layer of nail product.

What is Base Coat?

Applying nail polish for the layman must be a simple task as we only focus on the layer of colour paint that we apply on the nail that wears off too quickly for the amount of time and effort we gave to put it on.

The correct way for nail polish to stick better to the nails and last longer is by applying nail paint after a layer of base coat.

Basecoat is a nail product that serves like white paint on a canvas. It serves as the fundamental layer upon which all other colours are applied.

This base layer helps adhere to the colours and provides an even surface for the application of the nail paint or any embellishment that is sought to be glued onto the nails.

The application of a base coat is made by a thick layer separating the nail from the polish; however, the application must be made smoothly as a rough nail base coat may provide a rough base for the whole nail art, eventually spoiling the texture.

Usually, it takes about a minute or two to dry and provides a matt finish to the nail. It is a clear fluid.

The function of the base coat is to provide adherence to the nail polish and also prevent staining of the nails themselves by the paint. Various companies sell base coats. Some of the best ones are OPI Natural, Sally Hensen, Revlon, Sephora, Lakme etc.

Some of these products also come with added kale extracts, keratin, protein, etc., that help strengthen the nail.

What is Top Coat?

Usually, when nail polish or nail art is done at home, we do not apply any top coat leaving the nail polish exposed to wear and tear due to environmental factors such as running water, scratches, smudges, and so on.

Professionally a top coat on the nail polish is needed to seal off the properties of the nail polish and protect it.

Topcoats are a clear shiny fluid that is applied on top of the nail polish layer or layers. They dry quickly into a transparent layer or non-sticky product on top of the nail polish and hence are called the topcoat. Usually, a thin layer of the topcoat is enough to suffice its functions.

The function of the topcoat is to protect the colour. Usually, a layer of topcoat is also worn by itself to give a shiny appearance to the nails without any pop of colour.

This prevents the nail from chipping or scratching and extends the life period of the nail polish. It is much like a top layer of paint on a wall.

Some of the best topcoats in the market are from Revlon, Sephora, Miss Claire, Nykaa, and so on. Some companies also sell top coats that give a velvety matte texture and look rather than the shiny one like Allure.

However, before applying the topcoat, it must be assured that the nail polish has dried, or it may ruin the preceding layers.

Main Differences Between Base Coat and Top Coat

Base coats are not visible from the outside as it is the lowest layer of nail product and is covered by nail polish, while the top being the top layer, is visible on the outside. Base coats help the nail colour to stick to the nail, while the topcoat has no such effect. Base coats help in preventing staining of nails with nail products, while topcoats have no such effect. Base coats have no protective functions, while topcoats protect the nail polish and nail by preventing it from chipping or breaking. Base coats make the colour of the nail paint more vibrant as it provides a base for it, while topcoats merely seal the colour. It is more important to apply a base coat than a topcoat in case only one is to be chosen.

