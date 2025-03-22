Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (2025)

Athletic Trainer (8119)
Bastrop ISD Cedar Creek, TX
Bastrop ISD Cedar Creek, TX
1 week ago
Bastrop ISD Cedar Creek, TX
1 week ago
Job DescriptionJob Title
Athletic Trainer
Evaluation Type
Professional
Department
Athletics
Pay Grade
Teacher Salary Schedule - 226
FLSA
Exempt
Date Revised
January 2023
Supervisor
Athletic Coordinator
BASIC FUNCTION & RESPONSIBILITY: Plan, coordinate, and supervise all components of athletic training programs for student athletes. Work under the direction of a team physician to carry out activities in the following areas: prevention, evaluation, emergency treatment, physical reconditioning, and rehabilitation of injuries.
QualificationsEducation/Certification:
- Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university
- Valid license from Texas Advisory Board of Athletic Trainers
- Current adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) certification
Special Knowledge/Skills/Abilities
- Ability to provide injury prevention and rehabilitation services
- Ability to provide emergency care
- Knowledge of therapeutic modalities and ability to apply appropriate treatment to treat student
- athletic injuries
- Ability to instruct and supervise student athletes and assistants
- Excellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills
Experience
- One (1) year experience as an athletic trainer
CHARACTERISTIC DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: The essential functions, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may include the characteristic duties, responsibilities, knowledge, skills, and abilities noted herein; however, this is not a comprehensive listing of all functions and tasks performed by positions found in this job description.
Major Responsibilities
- Plan and implement a comprehensive athletic injury and illness prevention program for student athletes.
- Attend practice sessions and athletic contests as assigned by the athletic director.
- Establish and maintain effective communication with students, parents, medical and paramedical personnel, coaches, and other staff.
- Provide physical conditioning training to student athletes.
- Fit injured athletes with specialized equipment and oversee its use.
- Prepare athletes for games and practices by conducting evaluations and using tape, wraps, splints, braces, and other protective devices as needed.
- Respond to emergencies and make quick, independent judgments about how to deal with injuries.
- Identify acute injuries and provide First Aid triage, including assessing injuries and deciding whether an athlete should seek further medical attention and should discontinue participation in the athletic event.
- Establish specific procedures to be carried out by a coach or student trainer in the event of a medical *
- Detecting and resolving environmental risks to athletes.
- Will include additional summer responsibilities.
- Other duties assigned.
Rehabilitation/Reconditioning
- Plan and put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconditioning program for injuries and illnesses sustained by student athletes.
- Determine therapeutic goals and objectives for individual athletes.
- Apply therapeutic modalities and instruct athletes on proper use of exercise equipment.
- Evaluate and record rehabilitation progress of athletes. Develop criteria for progression and return to practice and competition.
- Follow professional, ethical, and legal parameters regarding use of drugs and therapeutic agents for treatment and rehabilitation of injured athletes.
Administration
- Coordinate scheduling of athletic physical examinations and screening.
- Select, train, and supervise student assistants.
- Compile, maintain, and file all physical and computerized reports, records, and other documents including medical, accident, and treatment records as required.
- Maintain an inventory of training supplies and equipment. Requisition additional supplies as needed.
SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervise the work of student assistants.
Mental Demands/Physical Demands/Environmental Factors
- Tools/Equipment Used: Exercise equipment and devices including stationary bike, pulleys, weights, whirlpool, paraffin bath, ultrasound equipment, and cold packs; automated external defibrillator (AED)
- Posture: Prolonged standing; frequent kneeling/squatting, bending/stooping, pushing/pulling, and twisting
- Motion: Continual walking; moderate reaching
- Lifting: Frequently moderate lifting or carrying (15-44 pounds)
- Environment: Work outside (exposure to sun, heat, cold, and inclement weather) and inside; exposure to noise; exposure to biological hazards, bacteria, and communicable diseases; frequent districtwide and statewide travel
- Mental Demands: Maintain emotional control under stress; frequent prolonged and irregular hours
Seniority levelEntry level
Employment typeFull-time
Job functionHealth Care Provider
IndustriesHospitals and Health Care
