Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (2025)

Job DescriptionJob Title

Athletic Trainer

Evaluation Type

Professional

Department

Athletics

Pay Grade

Teacher Salary Schedule - 226

FLSA

Exempt

Date Revised

January 2023

Supervisor

Athletic Coordinator

BASIC FUNCTION & RESPONSIBILITY: Plan, coordinate, and supervise all components of athletic training programs for student athletes. Work under the direction of a team physician to carry out activities in the following areas: prevention, evaluation, emergency treatment, physical reconditioning, and rehabilitation of injuries.

QualificationsEducation/Certification:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university

Valid license from Texas Advisory Board of Athletic Trainers

Current adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) certification

Special Knowledge/Skills/Abilities

Ability to provide injury prevention and rehabilitation services

Ability to provide emergency care

Knowledge of therapeutic modalities and ability to apply appropriate treatment to treat student

athletic injuries

Ability to instruct and supervise student athletes and assistants

Excellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills

Experience

One (1) year experience as an athletic trainer

CHARACTERISTIC DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: The essential functions, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may include the characteristic duties, responsibilities, knowledge, skills, and abilities noted herein; however, this is not a comprehensive listing of all functions and tasks performed by positions found in this job description.

Major Responsibilities

Plan and implement a comprehensive athletic injury and illness prevention program for student athletes.

Attend practice sessions and athletic contests as assigned by the athletic director.

Establish and maintain effective communication with students, parents, medical and paramedical personnel, coaches, and other staff.

Provide physical conditioning training to student athletes.

Fit injured athletes with specialized equipment and oversee its use.

Prepare athletes for games and practices by conducting evaluations and using tape, wraps, splints, braces, and other protective devices as needed.

Respond to emergencies and make quick, independent judgments about how to deal with injuries.

Identify acute injuries and provide First Aid triage, including assessing injuries and deciding whether an athlete should seek further medical attention and should discontinue participation in the athletic event.

Establish specific procedures to be carried out by a coach or student trainer in the event of a medical *

Detecting and resolving environmental risks to athletes.

Will include additional summer responsibilities.

Other duties assigned.

Rehabilitation/Reconditioning

Plan and put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconditioning program for injuries and illnesses sustained by student athletes.

Determine therapeutic goals and objectives for individual athletes.

Apply therapeutic modalities and instruct athletes on proper use of exercise equipment.

Evaluate and record rehabilitation progress of athletes. Develop criteria for progression and return to practice and competition.

Follow professional, ethical, and legal parameters regarding use of drugs and therapeutic agents for treatment and rehabilitation of injured athletes.

Administration

Coordinate scheduling of athletic physical examinations and screening.

Select, train, and supervise student assistants.

Compile, maintain, and file all physical and computerized reports, records, and other documents including medical, accident, and treatment records as required.

Maintain an inventory of training supplies and equipment. Requisition additional supplies as needed.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervise the work of student assistants.

Mental Demands/Physical Demands/Environmental Factors