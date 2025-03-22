Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (2025)

Table of Contents
Athletic Trainer (8119) Security verification Security verification Use AI to assess how you fit Sign in to access AI-powered advices Welcome back Sign in to evaluate your skills Welcome back Sign in to tailor your resume Welcome back Seniority level Employment type Job function Industries Similar jobs Associate Athletic Trainer Athletic Trainer Athletic Trainer Athletic Trainer Group Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer Girls Head Lacrosse Coach &#x2013; Part Time, Stipend Only Athletic Trainer Pool for 2025-26 SY Athletic Trainer Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab Part-Time Strength And Conditioning Coach Personal Trainer, Austin Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab Dynamic Personal Trainer Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Westlake Dynamic Personal Trainer Dynamic Personal Trainer Dynamic Personal Trainer Personal Trainer Lead - Personal Trainer Personal Trainer Personal Trainer Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Slaughter Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Southeast Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Downtown/6th Personal Trainer Personal Trainer People also viewed Fitness Trainer - Mornings Personal Trainer (North Austin) Personal Trainer Personal Trainer (TownLake) Personal Trainer Personal Trainer (Hays Communities) Assistant Athletic Trainer Assistant Athletic Trainer Physical Therapy Assistant Student Support Specialist Similar Searches Explore collaborative articles References

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (1)

Athletic Trainer (8119)

Bastrop ISD Cedar Creek, TX

Security verification

Bastrop ISD Cedar Creek, TX

1 week ago

See who Bastrop ISD has hired for this role

Security verification

Save

  • Report this job

Use AI to assess how you fit

Get AI-powered advice on this job and more exclusive features.

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (8)

Sign in to access AI-powered advices

Welcome back

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

New to LinkedIn? Join now

or

New to LinkedIn? Join now

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (9)

Sign in to evaluate your skills

Welcome back

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

New to LinkedIn? Join now

or

New to LinkedIn? Join now

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (10)

Sign in to tailor your resume

Welcome back

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

New to LinkedIn? Join now

or

New to LinkedIn? Join now

By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

See Also
A Guide to Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases on NantucketWhy Flea and Tick Prevention is Important for Dogs & CatsNon-Drug Treatments for Rheumatoid Arthritis: Effective Ways to Relieve Pain Naturally - Where Wellness Meets ExpertiseDoes Easy Defense Flea and Tick Tag Work?

Job DescriptionJob Title

Athletic Trainer

Evaluation Type

Professional

Department

Athletics

Pay Grade

Teacher Salary Schedule - 226

FLSA

Exempt

Date Revised

January 2023

Supervisor

Athletic Coordinator

BASIC FUNCTION & RESPONSIBILITY: Plan, coordinate, and supervise all components of athletic training programs for student athletes. Work under the direction of a team physician to carry out activities in the following areas: prevention, evaluation, emergency treatment, physical reconditioning, and rehabilitation of injuries.

QualificationsEducation/Certification:

  • Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university
  • Valid license from Texas Advisory Board of Athletic Trainers
  • Current adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) certification

Special Knowledge/Skills/Abilities

  • Ability to provide injury prevention and rehabilitation services
  • Ability to provide emergency care
  • Knowledge of therapeutic modalities and ability to apply appropriate treatment to treat student
  • athletic injuries
  • Ability to instruct and supervise student athletes and assistants
  • Excellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills

Experience

  • One (1) year experience as an athletic trainer

CHARACTERISTIC DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: The essential functions, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may include the characteristic duties, responsibilities, knowledge, skills, and abilities noted herein; however, this is not a comprehensive listing of all functions and tasks performed by positions found in this job description.

Major Responsibilities

  • Plan and implement a comprehensive athletic injury and illness prevention program for student athletes.
  • Attend practice sessions and athletic contests as assigned by the athletic director.
  • Establish and maintain effective communication with students, parents, medical and paramedical personnel, coaches, and other staff.
  • Provide physical conditioning training to student athletes.
  • Fit injured athletes with specialized equipment and oversee its use.
  • Prepare athletes for games and practices by conducting evaluations and using tape, wraps, splints, braces, and other protective devices as needed.
  • Respond to emergencies and make quick, independent judgments about how to deal with injuries.
  • Identify acute injuries and provide First Aid triage, including assessing injuries and deciding whether an athlete should seek further medical attention and should discontinue participation in the athletic event.
  • Establish specific procedures to be carried out by a coach or student trainer in the event of a medical *
  • Detecting and resolving environmental risks to athletes.
  • Will include additional summer responsibilities.
  • Other duties assigned.

Rehabilitation/Reconditioning

  • Plan and put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconditioning program for injuries and illnesses sustained by student athletes.
  • Determine therapeutic goals and objectives for individual athletes.
  • Apply therapeutic modalities and instruct athletes on proper use of exercise equipment.
  • Evaluate and record rehabilitation progress of athletes. Develop criteria for progression and return to practice and competition.
  • Follow professional, ethical, and legal parameters regarding use of drugs and therapeutic agents for treatment and rehabilitation of injured athletes.

Administration

  • Coordinate scheduling of athletic physical examinations and screening.
  • Select, train, and supervise student assistants.
  • Compile, maintain, and file all physical and computerized reports, records, and other documents including medical, accident, and treatment records as required.
  • Maintain an inventory of training supplies and equipment. Requisition additional supplies as needed.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervise the work of student assistants.

Mental Demands/Physical Demands/Environmental Factors

  • Tools/Equipment Used: Exercise equipment and devices including stationary bike, pulleys, weights, whirlpool, paraffin bath, ultrasound equipment, and cold packs; automated external defibrillator (AED)
  • Posture: Prolonged standing; frequent kneeling/squatting, bending/stooping, pushing/pulling, and twisting
  • Motion: Continual walking; moderate reaching
  • Lifting: Frequently moderate lifting or carrying (15-44 pounds)
  • Environment: Work outside (exposure to sun, heat, cold, and inclement weather) and inside; exposure to noise; exposure to biological hazards, bacteria, and communicable diseases; frequent districtwide and statewide travel
  • Mental Demands: Maintain emotional control under stress; frequent prolonged and irregular hours

  • Seniority level

    Entry level

  • Employment type

    Full-time

  • Job function

    Health Care Provider

  • Industries

    Hospitals and Health Care

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (11) Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (12) Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (13)

Referrals increase your chances of interviewing at Bastrop ISD by 2x

See who you know

Get notified about new Athletic Trainer jobs in Cedar Creek, TX.

Sign in to create job alert

Similar jobs

  • Associate Athletic Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (14)

    Associate Athletic Trainer

    ALEXIAN VILLAGE OF MILWAUKEE

    Austin, TX

  • Athletic Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (15)

    Athletic Trainer

    Austin, TX

  • Athletic Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (16)

    Athletic Trainer

    DORN

    Austin, TX $45.00 - $50.00

  • Athletic Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (17)

    Athletic Trainer

    Education Service Center Region 13

    Austin, TX $66,700.00 - $85,400.00

  • Group Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (18)

    Group Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer

    BFT International

    Austin, TX

  • Girls Head Lacrosse Coach – Part Time, Stipend Only Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (19)

    Girls Head Lacrosse Coach &#x2013; Part Time, Stipend Only

    Regents School of Austin

    Austin, TX

  • Athletic Trainer Pool for 2025-26 SY Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (20)

    Athletic Trainer Pool for 2025-26 SY

    Austin Independent School District

  • Athletic Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (21)

    Athletic Trainer

    Ascension

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (22)

    Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab

    F45 Training

    Austin, TX

  • Part-Time Strength And Conditioning Coach Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (23)

    Part-Time Strength And Conditioning Coach

    Performance Course

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer, Austin Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (24)

    Personal Trainer, Austin

    Equinox

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (25)

    Personal Trainer- F45 SoCo Lab

    F45 Training India (Collective Fitness - Master Franchise)

    Austin, TX

  • Dynamic Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (26)

    Dynamic Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Westlake Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (27)

    Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Westlake

    Gold's Gym

    Austin, TX

  • Dynamic Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (28)

    Dynamic Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Dynamic Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (29)

    Dynamic Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Dynamic Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (30)

    Dynamic Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (31)

    Personal Trainer

    Mobile Trainers

    Austin, TX $35.00 - $55.00

  • Lead - Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (32)

    Lead - Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (33)

    Personal Trainer

    24 Hour Fitness

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (34)

    Personal Trainer

    Shalom Austin

    Austin, TX $33.50 - $47.00

  • Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Slaughter Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (35)

    Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Slaughter

    Gold's Gym

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Mindful Current Austin, TX 3 days ago

  • Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Southeast Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (37)

    Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Austin Southeast

    Gold's Gym

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Downtown/6th Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (38)

    Personal Trainer - Gold's Gym - Downtown/6th

    Gold's Gym

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (39)

    Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (40)

    Personal Trainer

    Life Time Inc.

    Austin, TX

People also viewed

  • Fitness Trainer - Mornings

    Fitness Trainer - Mornings

    Invited

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer (North Austin)

    Personal Trainer (North Austin)

    Greater Austin YMCA

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer

    Personal Trainer

    Crunch Fitness - Undefeated Tribe

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer (TownLake)

    Personal Trainer (TownLake)

    Greater Austin YMCA

    Austin, TX

  • Personal Trainer

    Personal Trainer

    Crunch Fitness - Undefeated Tribe

    Kyle, TX

  • Personal Trainer (Hays Communities)

    Personal Trainer (Hays Communities)

    Greater Austin YMCA

    Buda, TX

  • Assistant Athletic Trainer

    Assistant Athletic Trainer

    Ascension

    Austin, TX

  • Assistant Athletic Trainer

    Assistant Athletic Trainer

    Ascension

    Austin, TX

  • Physical Therapy Assistant

    Physical Therapy Assistant

    DORN

    Austin, TX $45.00 - $50.00

  • Student Support Specialist

    Student Support Specialist

    St. Gabriel's Catholic School

    Austin, TX

Similar Searches

  • Head Athletic Trainer jobs 337 open jobs
  • Assistant Athletic Trainer jobs 2,347 open jobs
  • Certified Athletic Trainer jobs 5,990 open jobs
  • Tanning Consultant jobs 14,032 open jobs
  • Aquatics Supervisor jobs 894 open jobs
  • Ergonomic Consultant jobs 12 open jobs
  • Prevention Specialist jobs 79,630 open jobs
  • Strength Coach jobs 3,485 open jobs
  • Exercise Specialist jobs 5,030 open jobs
  • Acting Director jobs 3,125 open jobs
  • Personal Fitness Trainer jobs 4,434 open jobs
  • Physical Therapy Aide jobs 36,831 open jobs
  • Camp Instructor jobs 1,368 open jobs
  • Exercise Physiologist jobs 10,028 open jobs
  • Athletic Director jobs 5,299 open jobs
  • Head Men Basketball Coach jobs 85 open jobs
  • Doctor of Physical Therapy jobs 36,048 open jobs
  • Physical Therapist Assistant jobs 42,152 open jobs
  • Community Relations Intern jobs 1,408 open jobs
  • Sports Director jobs 6,620 open jobs
  • Fitness Trainer jobs 5,144 open jobs
  • Aquatics Director jobs 630 open jobs
  • Physical Therapist jobs 100,256 open jobs
  • Assistant Track And Field Coach jobs 1,452 open jobs
  • Sports Teacher jobs 336 open jobs

Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (41)

Explore collaborative articles

We’re unlocking community knowledge in a new way. Experts add insights directly into each article, started with the help of AI.

Explore More
Bastrop ISD hiring Athletic Trainer (8119) in Cedar Creek, TX | LinkedIn (2025)

References

Top Articles
Debunking Protein Sensitivity Myths: How to Use Protein in Your Curly
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)
How to tell if you have low-porosity hair, plus the 5 best products to use
Latest Posts
A Detailed Guide The Best Games from Dreams in 2021 (35+ Hours Gameplay)
Top 5 Best Deep Conditioner For Natural Hair of 2025
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6197

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Birthday: 1996-12-09

Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

Phone: +2296092334654

Job: Technology Architect

Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.