BB & CC Creams - Makeup | Ulta Beauty (2025)

BB and CC creams are like magic multitaskers for your face. They combine the benefits of makeup and skincare, offering coverage, hydration, and often sun protection in one easy step. You typically use them to even out your skin tone, conceal imperfections, and protect your skin from harmful UV rays without the heaviness of a traditional foundation. They're great for those days when you want a more natural look or when you're short on time. Sub-topics might cover the differences between BB and CC creams, how to choose the right one for your skin type and tips for applying them for a flawless finish.

Understanding BB and CC Creams: What's the Difference?

BB creams, or beauty balms, are all-in-one products that serve as a moisturizer, primer, SPF, foundation, and skin treatment. They typically offer light to medium coverage and are designed to provide a natural look while improving the overall appearance of your skin. CC creams, or color-correcting creams, offer similar benefits but focus more on addressing specific skin issues like redness or sallowness with the added benefit of sun protection. Both types of creams are designed to make your skincare and makeup routine easier by combining several steps into one.

BB creams are ideal for a natural, light coverage look and usually have hydrating properties.

CC creams are better for those who need a bit more coverage to address issues like redness or dark spots.

Both can have SPF, but it's important to check if the level of protection meets your needs.

Choosing between a BB and a CC cream depends on your specific skin concerns and the type of coverage you prefer. If you're looking for a product to hydrate, protect, and provide a light coverage, a BB cream like the Tarte BB Blur Tinted Moisturizer might be your best bet. For more targeted color correction with the benefits of sunscreen, a CC cream like the Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream could be more appropriate. Regardless of your choice, both options offer a simpler, streamlined approach to your morning routine.

How to Choose the Right BB or CC Cream for Your Skin Type

When selecting a BB or CC cream, it's crucial to consider your skin type to ensure you get the most benefits from the product. For oily skin, look for oil-free and non-comedogenic formulas like the e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream, which won't clog pores or contribute to breakouts. Dry skin types will benefit from hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid found in the Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream, providing moisture without feeling heavy.

Identify your skin type: oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or normal. Look for formulas that cater to your skin's needs, such as oil-free for oily skin or hydrating for dry skin. Consider any skin concerns you want to address, like redness or dullness, and choose a product with the appropriate color-correcting properties.

For those with sensitive skin, it's important to choose a product that is fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested to avoid irritation, such as the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+. Meanwhile, individuals with combination skin should look for a balanced formula that provides hydration without adding excess oil, making a product like the Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream a great option. By matching the product to your skin type and concerns, you can achieve a flawless finish that looks natural and feels comfortable all day long.

What to Look For

When shopping for BB and CC creams, there are several key factors to consider to ensure you choose the best product for your needs. First, SPF protection is crucial for defending your skin against harmful UV rays. Look for a product with at least SPF 30, like the Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+ by Dermablend, for adequate sun protection. Next, coverage level is important to match the product to your desired finish, whether that's light, medium, or full coverage.

Consider the main ingredients and their benefits, such as hyaluronic acid for hydration or niacinamide for reducing redness.

Decide on the level of SPF protection you need, keeping in mind that higher SPF provides better sun protection.

Choose the coverage level that meets your preference, from sheer to full coverage, to achieve your desired look.

Additionally, the formula's main ingredients can provide added skincare benefits, from hydration to anti-aging properties. Ingredients like centella asiatica and propolis have healing and soothing properties, making them great for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Finally, consider the type of finish you prefer: a dewy look that adds radiance or a matte finish that controls shine. By keeping these factors in mind, you can find a BB or CC cream that not only enhances your natural beauty but also supports the health of your skin, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection Trick and Treat CC² Active Propolis Color Correcting Cream With Broad Spectrum SPF 45 for a glowing, healthy complexion.

FAQs for BB & CC Creams

What's the difference between BB and CC creams? BB creams are all-in-one products that serve as primer, moisturizer, SPF, foundation, and skin treatment for a natural look. CC creams offer similar benefits but focus more on color correction and sometimes offer higher SPF.

Can BB and CC creams replace sunscreen? While many BB and CC creams contain SPF, they often don't provide enough coverage to fully protect your skin. It's recommended to use them in conjunction with a separate sunscreen.

Are BB and CC creams suitable for all skin types? Yes, BB and CC creams come in formulas catering to all skin types, including oily, dry, sensitive, and combination skin. Look for specific ingredients that address your skin’s needs.

Can I use BB or CC cream as foundation? Yes, BB and CC creams can be used as a lighter alternative to foundation, offering a more natural, skin-like finish while still providing coverage and skincare benefits.

Choose a shade closest to your skin tone. Test the product on your jawline and check it in natural light. Many BB and CC creams are flexible and blend into the skin, adjusting to your skin tone.

Do BB and CC creams expire? Yes, like all cosmetic products, BB and CC creams have an expiry date, usually indicated on the packaging. It's important to use them within this timeframe to ensure the product's integrity and effectiveness.

Can BB or CC creams cause acne? While they're generally designed to be lightweight and non-comedogenic, some formulas might still clog pores. Look for oil-free options and those labeled non-comedogenic if you have acne-prone skin.

How should I apply BB or CC cream for the best results? You can apply BB or CC cream with clean fingers, a beauty blender, or a makeup brush. Start with a small amount and blend thoroughly for a natural look.

Are there BB or CC creams with anti-aging properties? Yes, many BB and CC creams are formulated with anti-aging ingredients like antioxidants and peptides that offer added skin benefits beyond coverage.

Can I wear BB or CC cream under powder? Yes, you can set BB or CC cream with a powder for increased longevity and to control shine, especially if you have oily skin.

Do BB and CC creams provide full coverage? BB and CC creams typically offer light to medium coverage that's buildable. They're great for a natural look but may not cover major discolorations or blemishes completely.