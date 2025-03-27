BEBIRD Earsight Plus Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera & Light Visual Earwax Cleaner with Cleaning Kit As Spade/Spoon/Pick/Tweezer Clean Ears for Family Ear-Scope Otoscope Wireless WiFi Connect 2025 (2025)

- APP ONLY! GET UP TO 30% OFF
- Home>
- Consumer Electronics >
- Personal Care Electronics >
- Personal Protection
Photo bySupplier
We’ve obtained authorization from the supplier or seller to use the product photo; they’ve guaranteed its ownership or legitimacy of usage, and we are held responsible for all actions Should you believe that the photo violates your copyright, please contact us with evidence, and we will take action immediately
Report Copyright Infringement
#19765130
5.05 Reviewed
USD $88.99
USD $107.30
17% OFF
Discount
Free Shipping
Reviews(5) OverviewRecommendations
Overview
Highlights
Personalized & Flexible Otoscope: Semi - rigid yet flexible snake camera. Adjust the otoscope's curvature to fit your ear canal's unique shape and explore every corner.
3P Lens & 1080P Endoscope Camera: Features a 3 - layer professional lens and a 1080P micro - camera. Offers better color and higher clarity for ear, nose, teeth, and throat views compared to similar products.
**12PCS Tips & 4 Cleaning Ear Ways: Comes with 12 replacement tips. Combines with the ear scope to form 4 - way ear tools for cleaning dry or wet earwax, like ear spoons, tweezers, etc.
3PCS Exam Tools for Ear/Nose/Throat: The Bebird Earsight plus set is for ear canal cleaning and includes 3 tools for nose, throat, and teeth exams. It's a portable home device with multiple functions.
Painless Ear Tweezers: Removes stubborn earwax or debris gently. Gentler than silicone ear scoops, reducing contact with ear canal walls during cleaning for a pain - free experience.
Specifications
Target Body Part: Ear,
Photos
