Beginner's tool list (2025)

This thread is copied from the Tips Archive and put here for your convenience. The Tips Archive is a vast resource of hand engraving information and you are encouraged to use it.

TOOL LIST FOR BEGINNERS

Many Cafe members who are experienced engravers contributed to the tool lists below which can serve as a guide as to what's needed to setup a basic workbench for hand engraving. You can spend a little by using traditional hand tools, or spend considerably more if you prefer the latest and greatest pneumatic handpieces. Most will agree that the learning curve is steeper engraving with hammer & chisel and push gravers, but much of the finest engraving in the world is still being done with traditional hand tools, so keep that in mind.

There are endless combinations of tool choices, and every engraver has his or her favorites and recommendations. Hopefully the information below will point you in the right direction and give you a place to start. If you're serious about our art, spend time reading our forum. It contains a tremendous wealth of information contributed by the rock stars of the engraving world. You'll undoubtedly have questions, and you are welcome and encouraged to post them in our main forum. We're here to help.

---------------------

Each of the startup lists below should include a workbench, lighting, and a proper chair. See our WORKBENCH THREAD for ideas and to see what our members use. Twin bulb fluorescent task lights with flexible arms have been used by engravers for many years.



An engraving class will greatly reduce the learning curve and get you up to speed very quickly.

Spend some time browsing The Engraving Glossary for photos and detailed explanations on most things pertaining to our art.

The following books and video are recommended by our members:

Art of Engraving by JB Meek

- It was the springboard for many of today's hand engravers. Some of its information may be a bit outdated, but it's still worth having.- Modern book containing many how-tos. Highly recommended by many members.byand

---------------------

HAND TOOLS STARTUP

Sketch pad & pencils

Chasing hammer

2 square graver blanks

1 wooden or steel chisel handle

1 mushroom type hand graver handle

Medium and fine whetstone combo

Copper, steel, and brass practice plates

Bench vise

UPGRADES: Rotating engraver's vise, Optivisor, stereo microscope, sharpening fixture or template

---------------------

LOW BUDGET POWER ASSIST STARTUP

Sketch pad & pencils

Ngraver flex shaft handpiece (requires Foredom type motor) or GRS System 3 (requires air compressor)

2 square graver blanks

Medium and fine whetstone combo

Copper, steel, and brass practice plates

Bench vise

UPGRADES: Rotating engraver's vise, Optivisor or stereo microscope, sharpening system or templates

----------------------

BETTER POWER ASSIST STARTUP

Sketch pad & pencils

Basic system by GRS, Lindsay, Pulsegraver, or Enset (see their websites for basic models and prices)

Air compressor

2 square graver blanks

#40 flat graver

Rotating engraver's vise

Sharpening system or templates

Copper, steel, and brass practice plates

Stereo microscope w/ring light

UPGRADES: Centering vise or turntable base, silent air compressor, additional square graver blanks and additional flat graver sizes

