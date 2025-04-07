Belfast beer gardens and rooftop bars to check out for a drink in the sun (2025)

The sun is out and Belfast and we are in for a run of 'wonder days' to kick off April.

Blue skies and warm temperatures have been a rarity so far this year, so when the sun comes out - best enjoy it while you can.

Belfast has no shortage of brilliant beer gardens and rooftop bars to soak in the good weather with a crisp pint, good friends and even better craic.

Read more: Things to see and do when the sun comes out in Belfast

Read more: Spots that are perfect for a walk in the sun in and around Belfast

While our hospitality scene is great all year round, there is something hard to beat about a day out without having to worry about packing your umbrella.

If you are looking for somewhere to soak in the heat this weekend, here are only a handful of our fantastic bars and pubs with outdoor seating to check out.

Tetto

Formerly the award-winning Babel rooftop bar, Tetto is bringing just as amazing drinks with amazing views of the city.

Grab an Aperol Spritz and enjoy Belfast and the sun from a height as you don't know when it may come out again!

The Sunflower

With the added bonus of wood-fired pizza, the Sunflower's outdoor area is very popular - even when the sun isn't shining.

It has become one of the most beloved pubs in Belfast and the favourite watering hole of some of the most creative minds.

The Perch



Take the lift up to the Perch for great cocktails.

It's part of the same complex as Rita's and Sweet Afton, so you've plenty of choice.

The converted Victorian warehouse offers a relaxed rooftop destination for cocktails with great vibes.

Haymarket

Haymarket has quickly become a popular hotspot for a night out in the city centre since it opened a few years ago.

Located on Royal Avenue, it has a host of great pints and great cocktails to cheers into the weekend - check out its new addition THe Stock Exchange for some entertainment when the sun goes down.

With a large street food menu also available, Haymarket brings you all you could need in one spot.

Cutter's Wharf

Located in Stranmillis, along the Lagan river and minutes away from the towpath, Cutter's Wharf is one of the most perfect settings you can ask for when it comes to having an outdoor drink.

See Also The NI bill increases coming into effect this week

The Bone Yard

Outdoor bar? Check. Good tunes? Check. Tacos, wings and burgers? Check!

Operated by the Clover Group that brought you Henry's & The Jailhouse is The Bone Yard.

Located in a once-derelict car park behind Pug Ugly's, this beer garden has become one of the city's most interesting and lively outdoor venues.

The Errigle Inn

A South Belfast gem sitting proudly on the Ormeau Road, The Errigle Inn has great outdoor space for anyone looking to grab a crisp pint while the weather is nice.

Their rooftop space has been a welcome addition to the already popular pub.

Dirty Onion

In the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, the Dirty Onion's beer garden is always packed on a sunny day.

Located in one of Belfast's most historic buildings, this bar is always buzzing with people laughing, dancing and having a good time.

Kelly's Cellars

A jewel in the crown of the world-famous Belfast hospitality with a new beer garden that could rival anyone.

Built in 1720 with all the character and heritage of the past 300 years still on display. Kelly's is famous for its pints of Guinness so be sure to try it out for yourself.

The Treehouse

Whether it is for a bite to eat or just a drink, the Treehouse is worth the climb in the middle of the city.

Beautifully decorated and very Instagram-worthy, The Treehouse remains to be a popular spot for those wanting a rooftop experience while the sun is high in the sky.

Duke of York

Ok so this technically isn't a beet garden as such but Commercial Court outside the Duke of York is always a buzzing spot for a pint when the sun comes out.

For all the latest news, visit the Belfast Live homepage here and sign up to our What's On newsletter