Best Body Fat Monitors In 2022 [Buying Guide] – Gear Hungry (2025)

Do you stand on the bathroom scales every morning and shake your head in disbelief, or worse, despair? Your weight simply doesn’t show all the effort you’ve been putting in with diet and exercise. You keep standing on the scales every morning and, although your body looks different, the scales just aren’t reflecting those changes.

The fact is that muscle weighs than fat. With regular diet and exercise, the fat will melt away and be replaced with lean muscle. Ordinary bathroom scales can’t show these changes which is why you need to measure your body’s fat composition. In a healthy male, the percentage of body fat should be between 8 – 14%. For a healthy female, that percentage is between 20 – 25%. There are a number of ways to measure your body fat percentage. The most dreaded is with calipers, those nasty things that are used to pinch the excesses around your mid-section to be used in a complicated equation. A simpler method is to use a body fat monitor. These marvelous electronic devices use Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to estimate your body’s composition.

The best body fat monitors calculate your body’s fat content and with regular monitoring and recording of your results, you will better understand how your body is changing during your diet and exercise regimen and keep you more motivated to stick to your guns.

The Best Body Fat Monitor

1 Etekcity Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Monitor To get the most out of your diet and fitness program, it’s essential to take detailed records of your progress. That includes your weight, body measurements, and your body-fat composition. With this Etekcity Digital Weight Scale you can take all of the measurements essential to keep you on track. These include; weight, BMR, fat-free body weight, skeletal muscle, metabolic age, body water, visceral fat, body fat, protein, subcutaneous fat, bone mass, BMI, and muscle mass. You can synchronize this body fat monitor with your fitness apps and the data will sync to the app once you connect your phone with the scales. It works with both iOS and Android smartphones and it has the capability of recording the data for as many users as you like to include. 4 sensors deliver accurate measurements so you can keep your data with confidence. For more products that will help you track your progress, check out our selection of the body weight scales. Key Features: Synchronize with your fitness apps 13 essential measurements including Weight, Body Fat, & more Data will sync to the app once phone & scale connected Create unlimited user profiles 4 sensors deliver accurate weight measurements Large LED display Specification: Brand Etekcity

Model ESF24

Weight 3.6 Pounds Pros Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android Cons Not intended for use by professional athletes BUY ON AMAZON

2 INEVIFIT Smart Body Fat Monitor For total convenience in tracking and monitoring your weight and body fat, you can’t overlook the benefits of this INEVIFIT Smart Body Fat Scale. This body fat monitor gives you complete body composition metrics that you can synchronize with your favorite fitness apps. You get complete body composition metrics with 8 key fitness metrics including weight, body fat, water and more. The large 3.6-inch luminous LED display is easy to read and the stylish design will look stunning in any room of your house. Easy to use by simply standing on this scale, it can take a maximum weight of up to 400lbs. You can use it as your comprehensive bathroom scale. Key Features: Complete body composition metrics Upgraded auto-calibrating sensors Large 3.6” luminous LED display Glass platform takes weight up to 400 lbs. Synchronizes with many fitness apps Stylish design Specification: Brand INEVIFIT

Weight 3 Pounds Pros One-step results, simply stand on the scales Free INEVIFIT app Tracks 8 key fitness metrics Cons None BUY ON AMAZON

3 Arboleaf Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Monitor This body fat monitor from Arboleaf is perfect for the whole family. Not only does it store the profiles and data for multiple users, but it can also recognize each user as they step onto the scale. This means you won’t need to set it up every time someone different wants to take their measurements. The Arboleaf Weight Scale is capable of 10 essential body composition analysis including weight, body fat, BMI and muscle mass, just to name a few. It does so through 4 high precision sensors and shows you the results on a bright, hidden LED display. It is highly accurate and fully automatic making it super easy to use. Best of all, you can synchronize this body fat monitor with your favorite fitness app so you can completely track and monitor all aspects of your health and fitness. You may also be interested in some of the best smart scales from our list, so check them out. Key Features: Sync to your favorite fitness app Stores unlimited users’ profiles 10 essential body composition analysis Bright Hidden LED Display 4 High precision sensors Highly accurate & fully automatic See Also I tested a $20 smart scale against a $8,500 body composition machine – these were the surprising resultsAn Expert's Picks of the 9 Best Body Fat Monitors of 2024 in USA Specification: Brand Arboleaf

Model CS20N-black

Weight 2.2 Pounds Pros Free & User-friendly APP Automatically recognizes each user as soon as they step on the smart scale Cons May not sync with all phones BUY ON AMAZON

4 Tanita BF679W Duo Scale Plus Body Fat Monitor with Body Water If simplicity is what you’re looking for in a body fat monitor then this Tanita BF679W Duo Scale takes the basic measurements you need to track your fitness and weight. It calculates your weight, body fat percentage, and your body water to give you an ideal perspective of your body’s composition. It stores readings for up to two users but it can be used as just a weight scale for other users. You can enter your basic data such as age, gender, height, and weight and the Tanita Body Fat Monitor will do the rest of the calculations for you. This body fat monitor is user-friendly and super easy to use. You can choose between metric and imperial measurements and it is quite accurate so you’ll have relatively clear data. It can take weight up to 300 pounds so you can start today and watch your weight and body fat percentage come down. Be sure to also check out our guide to the best BMI scales for more useful products like this. Key Features: Calculates weight, body fat percentage & body water Stores readings for up to two users 2-1/4-inch dual-line screen with recall capability 0.5% body fat readings 0.2-pound weight readings 300-pound capacity Specification: Brand Tanita

Model BF 679W

Weight 6.2 Pounds Pros 3-year warranty Metric and Imperial Measurements User-friendly, easy to use Cons Not appropriate for athletes, pregnant, or pacemaker-wearing individuals BUY ON AMAZON

5 Withings Body Cardio Heart Health and Body Composition Scale Your heart health is a crucial part of your overall health and fitness and with this Withings Body Cardio – Heart Health and Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, you can track your heart health as well as your weight and body fat percentage. Not only is this body-fat monitor iOS and Android compatible, it also has a patent-pending body position detector and automatic user recognition. This makes it ideal for your entire family as it can store the data for up to 8 different users. This body fat monitor uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to quickly and accurately show you your body fat percentage. It has a large platform made from high-strength tempered glass, so even the brawniest family members can safely use this device. This device has 2 different modes so athletes and non-athletes can accurately track their weight, body fat percentage and cardiac performance with complete ease. Be sure to also check out our guide to the best blood pressure monitors for more great devices that will help you remain healthy. Key Features: iOS and Android compatibility The patent-pending body position detector Automatic user recognition Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Large, high-strength tempered glass platform Weight units: kg, lb., st, lb Specification: Brand Withings

Model 3700546701535

Weight 5.73 Pounds Pros Highly accurate weighing Stores measurements for 8 different users Can be used in athlete and non-athlete modes Cons Pulse Wave Velocity feature no longer available BUY ON AMAZON

6 Omron KARADA Scan Body Composition & Scale This body fat monitor from Omron will help you in your fight against being overweight or obese. This is a step-on analyzer that also measures via the hand-grip electrodes. This gives you a complete body composition measurement for you to work from. Once you have your initial measurements, you can track your progress with relative ease and see your progress chart displayed on your screen. The Omron KARADA Scan Body Composition & Scale uses full-body sensing technology to give you a full picture of your health and fitness. It has 4 memory presets and gives you 8 essential measurements such as weight, body fat percentage, BMI and other useful data so you can work on those areas of your health that need the most attention. It stores your data up to 90 days so you can track your progress over a realistic period of time. It would also make an amazing fitness gift for your loved ones. Key Features: Step-on analyzer function Full body sensing technology Generates an accurate analysis of body composition 4 memory presets 8 essential measurements Specification: Brand Omron

Model HBF-375

Weight 5.73 Pounds Pros Progress chart display Store up to 90 days Cons Doesn’t sync with apps BUY ON AMAZON

7 RENPHO Body Fat Scale The Renpho Body Fat Scale is one of the best-reviewed products on Amazon. With over 70,000 reviews (almost all of them positive), you don’t even need us to tell you how good this product is. But just in case, we will anyway. Following the trend of digital bathroom scales, this product provides a wealth of information about your body’s health. Your body fat percentage is one of the most important fitness metrics, which is why it’s displayed on the LCD screen instead of your weight. The rest of the data – weight, BMI, body water, etc – is shown on the Renpho app. One of the best things about the Renpho Body Fat Scale is that it works with all major fitness apps. You can link up your data with apps like Samsung Health, Google Fit, Apple Health, and the Fitbit app. That means you can keep a close eye on your progress and keep motivated. If you don’t trust us, check out the thousands of positive product reviews on Amazon. Key Features: Shows 13 essential measurements Comes with Renpho app Shows body fat percentage on the LCD screen Three AAA batteries included Works with all major fitness apps Specification: Brand Renpho

Model ES-CS20M

Weight 3.09 Pounds Pros Thousands of positive reviews Works with other fitness apps Shows comprehensive fitness metrics Cons Can shatter if you’re not careful BUY ON AMAZON

8 FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale The FitIndex Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is one of the cheapest products in its class. For bargain hunters, this is a great way to keep on top of your health metrics, if you can do without some of the premium features we’ve seen on other products. If you do choose this body fat monitor, you’re joining thousands of other happy customers (just check out the 20,000+ Amazon reviews). This scale shows you 13 body composition measurements including body fat percentage, body water percentage, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, bone mass, protein, and more. It also comes with a multifunctional FitIndex app that allows you to set goals, monitor trends, and export data to other apps. We can’t say enough good things about this body fat monitor. At less than $20, you won’t find a better motivational tool to get in shape. Key Features: Shows 13 body composition measurements Comes with FitIndex app Three AAA batteries included Works with major fitness apps Available in two colors Specification: Brand FitIndex

Model ES-26M

Weight 2.43 Pounds Pros Competitively-priced Useful and multifunctional app Easy to set-up Cons App needs access to a lot of personal information Needs new batteries too often BUY ON AMAZON