Best Breast Enlargement Cream: Top Products to Increase Bust Size (2025)

Table of Contents
Remember: The effectiveness of an enhancement cream product relies on its ingredients. If you want to be sure of a product, check its ingredients for growth-stimulating extracts.

Breast enlarging creams are a safer option if you are not comfortable undergoing enhancement procedures. But with plenty of options today, finding the best breast enlargement cream can be a daunting task.

This is why we have rounded up some of the most popular breast enlargement creams in the market and reviewed each of them. Below, discover which bust enhancement cream tops this list.

Remember: The effectiveness of an enhancement cream product relies on its ingredients. If you want to be sure of a product, check its ingredients for growth-stimulating extracts.

  1. Must Up Bella Cream
    The Must Up Bella Cream is the best in terms of value as each tube contains 100g. It is also one of the most affordable.

    This product also contains Pueraria Mirifica, herbal extracts, and has no chemicals.

  2. Meiliss Bust Enhancement Cream
    This product contains Pueraria Mirifica as one of its main active ingredients. It is also the most affordable in this list.

    Meiliss has a pleasant scent but got an oily texture.

  3. NanoMed Finale Bust Cream
    It is one of the most expensive products on this list. The NanoMed Finale is the worst in terms of value because it contains the smallest dosage compared to other creams here.

    But it has Pueraria Mirifica, and it does not contain chemicals.

  4. Divine Derriere Breast Enlargement Cream
    The Divine Derriere lacks Pueraria Mirifica, and it relies on body volume-increasing properties to enhance your breast. It is the most expensive but provides an average value.

This product contains 100g cream per tube at an affordable price. This makes this breast enlargement cream the best value for your money, especially as it contains Pueraria Mirifica and other no-risk ingredients.

The ingredients in this product resist tissue loosening, helping you enhance and uplift your breast. It also claims to grow your breast two to three inches in over one month.

Things We Liked:

  • Contains Pueraria Mirifica
  • Best value
  • No harmful chemicals
  • Pleasant smell

Things We Didn’t Like:

  • May give a tingling sensation
  • May cause redness that goes away quickly

This product comes in tubes containing 80g of breast enlargement cream. It is the lowest priced among the products in this list.

Its main ingredients include extracts of Kigeline, green papaya, and Pueraria Mirifica.

The manufacturer claims that you will notice six to eight centimeters growth in your breast after more than a month of application. You may also observe a fuller and firmer breast if you use the cream daily.

Things We Liked:

  • Contains Pueraria Mirifica extract
  • Easy to use, no need to mix before applying
  • Most affordable
  • Soothes the skin

Things We Didn’t Like:

  • Oily
  • Not suitable for pregnant women
With 30g per tube, this product is one of the most expensive among the list.

But what makes this great is the herbal extracts it contains. This product has collagen and Pueraria Mirifica extract, among others.

The NanoMed Finale lifts and firms sagging busts, making them fuller and rounder. The nano molecules in this breast enlargement cream help penetrate the skin effectively.

Things We Liked:

  • Contains Pueraria Mirifica
  • Contains herbal extracts
  • No chemicals

Things We Didn’t Like:

  • Expensive (only contains 30g)
  • Least value

This cream is approximately 50g per jar. It is also the most expensive in the list, making it of average value in terms of dosage.

The Divine Derriere also contains botanical extracts, but it doesn’t have Pueraria Mirifica.

This product relies on Volufiline, which is responsible for promoting body volume.

Things We Liked:

  • Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility
  • Easy to use
  • Cruelty-free

Things We Didn’t Like:

  • No Pueraria Mirifica
  • Most expensive
  • Average value

If you are new to supplements, it is normal to wonder if the products really work. You may also be skeptical if you are getting what you are paying for.

To help ease your worries, here are some things to look for in the best breast enlargement cream.

Every woman’s body will react differently to various products. But products with the right ingredients may yield high-quality results. To understand better, let’s find out how breast enlargement cream works.

Estrogen is one of the hormones responsible for the growth of breasts in women. Estrogen-rich ingredients found in breast enlargement creams help supplement this female sex hormone, promoting hormonal changes in one’s body.

For instance, Pueraria Mirifica (PM) contains an active ingredient called miroestrol. This PM property is extremely estrogenic in the human breast.

The presence of such an ingredient may help enlarge bust size.

Remember: The effectiveness of an enhancement cream product relies on its ingredients. If you want to be sure of a product, check its ingredients for growth-stimulating extracts.

Aside from Pueraria Mirifica, other natural ingredients that help extend the production of estrogen:

  • Fenugreek
  • Dong Quai
  • Burdock root
  • Crimson clover
  • Wild yam

Aside from growth-stimulating ingredients, you should also choose between natural and artificial options.

As a general rule, natural breast enlargement cream is safer than synthetic ones. The probabilities of side effects in natural ingredients are reduced to a minimum.

Supplement studies, meanwhile, have shown that synthetic ingredients have been inconsistent, weak, or shown no effect.

The best cream is not only affordable, but it also lasts for months.

Compare the price versus the dosage in a product. The dosage should justify the price of the breast enlargement cream.

Also, it should contain safe ingredients that work, such as Pueraria Mirifica.

Serums work faster and lighter than the best breast enlargement cream, which makes them a viable option. If you are looking for the benefits of both Pueraria Mirifica and serums, you might want to try using the Mirifica Science serum.

Out of all the breast enlargement creams in the list, the Must Up Bella Cream is the clear winner. It is affordable and is the best in terms of value, and it contains Pueraria Mirifica to boot.

But if you are looking for more options other than creams, you might consider serums as well.

Serums work faster and lighter than the best breast enlargement cream, which makes them a viable option. If you are looking for the benefits of both Pueraria Mirifica and serums, you might want to try using the Mirifica Science serum.

