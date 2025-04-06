Best CBD Creams of 2025: Top Brands for Pain Relief (2025)

Tired of pain that won’t go away? Many of us are. Pain from sore muscles or skin issues can be a real burden. But there’s hope with CBD topical products like creams and lotions. These products are made from the hemp plant and help with pain and skin healing.

CBD cream works because it’s anti-inflammatory. When you put it on your skin it reduces swelling and pain. Plus it’s got lavender oil and shea butter to help heal and soothe your skin even more.

We’ll show you the top 5 CBD creams to get rid of pain and help your skin heal. These are the ones we picked for how well they work and what’s in them.

Summary of the Top 5 CBD Cream Products

Best CBD Cream: Product Review

1. Best Overall: Soul CBD Relief Cream

Targeted Pain Relief, Fast & Natural

Highlights

1500mg of super potent CBD for deep relief

Infused with menthol, camphor and eucalyptus for a cooling sensation

Absorbs fast with no residue

Vegan, no artificial additives and lab-tested for purity

For sore muscles, joint discomfort and post-workout recovery

Experience fast, targeted relief with Soul CBD Rapid Relief Cream, formulated with 1500mg of powerful CBD, menthol and natural ingredients to soothe muscle and joint discomfort instantly. This cooling, non-greasy formula works deep into the skin, gives a tingling sensation that melts away tension and discomfort—whether it’s from workouts, daily aches or chronic pain.

Unlike other pain relief creams, Soul CBD Rapid Relief Cream combines high-potency CBD with menthol, eucalyptus and camphor to deliver instant cooling relief while working beneath the surface to support long-term recovery. As one of the most effective cbd topicals, it provides targeted treatment for pain relief and skin care. With zero artificial additives, this clean, plant-based formula is designed for fast absorption and maximum effectiveness.

Pros

Fast relief for sore muscles and joints* Menthol for instant comfort

1500mg CBD for deep support

Non-greasy, fast absorption

For athletes, active lifestyles and chronic pain management

Cons

Not for open wounds or broken skin

Soothe soreness and discomfort instantly with Soul CBD Rapid Relief Cream—your go-to solution for fast, cooling pain relief. Whether you’re recovering from a workout or dealing with daily aches, this 1500mg CBD-infused formula gives deep, lasting comfort whenever you need it. Order now and get the relief your body deserves

Buy Now at Soul CBD

2. USDA Certified Organic: Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream

Trusted by Medical Professionals & USDA Certified Organic

Highlights

USDA Certified Organic Hemp & CBD

1000mg CBD per jar and other active phytocannabinoids: CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA

Physician Formulated by Dr. Adam Perlman MD, MPH, FACP

No plasticizers, artificial preservatives or synthetic ingredients.

Tea Tree & Menthol for cooling.

Grown in Colorado, USA under strict clean farming conditions.

Looking for a high-quality CBD cream to relieve muscle pain and get relief? Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream is your best option.

Formulated with organic ingredients and 1000mg CBD per jar along with other beneficial phytocannabinoids like CBN and CBG, this cream provides powerful relief. Tea Tree and Menthol for cooling without any artificial preservatives or synthetic ingredients. No wonder it’s Healthline approved in 2024, meets safety and efficacy standards.

Pros

MD formulated by experienced and trusted

USDA certified organic hemp & CBD with 1000mg CBD per jar

Tea tree & menthol for cooling, no plasticizers, artificial preservatives

Healthline Approved (2024) ensures safety standards met

Cons

Limited availability in some regions due to local CBD regulations

This Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream is for anyone looking for natural pain relief and muscle recovery. If you want a high-quality CBD cream with organic ingredients and medical background, this is for you. Try it now and feel the difference!

Buy Now at Aspen Green

3. Natural CBD Relief Cream: Medterra CBD Pain Cream

Natural relief for muscle and joint soreness after workouts

Highlights

500mg and 1000mg strengths

Aloe Vera, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Peppermint Oil

Shea Butter and Coconut Oil

1.7 fl oz (50 ml) size

Hemp Extract for targeted relief

No artificial fragrances and colors

Looking for quick relief from muscle and joint discomfort? Medterra CBD Pain Cream is the top choice for pain relief, recovery and natural relief. With premium CBD from high quality hemp plants, this pain cream interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system for soothing benefits. Menthol provides a cooling sensation that penetrates deep to relieve discomfort, perfect for post-workout relief or daily management of soreness.

Medterra CBD Pain Cream is #3 on our list because it combines potent ingredients like menthol and arnica in its formula, for targeted relief for arthritis, joint pain, back pain, neck pain and more. If you’re looking for convenient natural ways to soothe tension and live an active lifestyle, Medterra CBD Pain Cream is worth considering in your search for the best CBD creams online.

Pros

Soothes muscle and joint soreness

Natural relief without harsh chemicals

On-the-go pain relief

Premium CBD and menthol for results

Cons

Some may find the scent overwhelming

This Medterra CBD Pain Cream is for active individuals looking for natural relief from muscle and joint soreness. If you want convenient, premium CBD pain relief, try it now!

Buy Now at Medterra CBD

4. Fast-Acting Relief Cream: Redeem Therapeutics Pain Cream

Fast acting, THC-free pain relief cream for muscle and joint discomfort

Highlights

Targeted relief for sore muscles and joint discomfort.

THC - free for peace of mind.

Supports endocannabinoid system (ECS) which regulates pain perception, inflammation, immune response, sleep, appetite and energy.

Contains Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Aloe Vera, Menthol, Arnica that reduce inflammation and soothe discomfort.

Air - less pump dispenser for convenient dosing with each use.

Third - party lab tested for quality assurance.

Redeem Therapeutics Pain Cream stands out for its targeted relief, THC-free formula and endocannabinoid system (ECS) support. With organic ingredients like Aloe Vera and Shea Butter it reduces inflammation and soothes discomfort associated with sore muscles and joint pain. Fast absorbing, non-greasy formula with menthol and capsicum for instant relief without artificial fragrances or preservatives.

This product is for individuals looking for safe and effective pain relief without THC concerns. Users have reported significant relief from arthritis pain and muscle discomfort while praising its effectiveness in managing stress related tension.

Pros

Targeted relief for sore muscles and joint discomfort.

THC-free and legal in all 50 states.

Fast absorbing, non-greasy formula with pleasant menthol smell.

Organic ingredients and third-party lab tested for quality assurance.

Cons

May not provide the same level of relief for all types of pain.

The Redeem Therapeutics Pain Cream is for anyone looking for fast and effective relief from muscle, joint or nerve pain. With its THC-free formula and organic ingredients it’s an ideal choice for those needing targeted pain relief without the worry of failing a drug test. Get your ultimate pain relief and skin healing with our top choice - try the Redeem Therapeutics Pain Cream today!

Buy Now at Redeem Therapeutics

5. For Active Individuals' Muscles and Skin: Joy Organics CBD Cream

Fast acting, cooling relief for active individuals’ muscles and skin

Highlights

High CBD potency with less than 0.01% THC

Free of mycotoxins, pesticides and heavy metals

No residual solvents

No microbial contaminants

Looking for a CBD cream to ease muscle tension and soreness? Joy Organics’ CBD sports cream might just be your best bet. This premium grade, vegan friendly formula has 0.0% THC making it safe and effective for those looking for relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.

With 1000mg of high quality CBD, menthol and camphor this USA made product gives instant relief to muscles after workouts or long days on your feet. The broad spectrum hemp oil used ensures you get the natural components of the hemp plant combined with CBD - what’s commonly known as the entourage effect.

Whether you’re looking for post workout recovery, joint support or targeted skin hydration this third party lab tested sports cream has got you covered! Don’t miss out on trying its versatility and effectiveness in promoting a healthy lifestyle – grab Joy Organics’ CBD Cream today!

Pros

Manufactured in USA for high quality standards

Premium grade ingredients used

Broad spectrum without THC for full benefits of hemp plant

Vegan with instant relief for muscles

Cons

Not suitable for individuals with menthol or camphor allergy.

For active individuals looking for natural relief from muscle discomfort, Joy Organics CBD Cream with its premium grade ingredients and cooling effect is the way to go. Say goodbye to pain and hello to smooth skin. Try it now and feel the difference!

Buy Now at Joy Organics

What is CBD Cream and How Does it Work?

CBD cream is a topical product infused with cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound from the cannabis plant. Unlike other CBD products that are ingested, CBD creams are applied directly to the skin, making them perfect for localized relief from chronic pain, inflammation and other symptoms of rheumatic diseases.

These creams combine CBD oil with natural ingredients like shea butter, lavender oil and stearic acid. When you apply CBD cream to the affected area it interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system which regulates pain, inflammation and other physiological processes. This interaction reduces inflammation, alleviates pain and heals.

One of the best things about CBD creams is they provide targeted relief. Unlike CBD oil which is taken orally and affects the whole body, CBD creams can be applied directly to the area you need relief. This localized application means faster and better results, that’s why it’s a favorite among those with chronic pain or skin issues.

Plus CBD creams are moisturizing so it’s great for dry skin. The essential oils and other natural ingredients not only enhance the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD but also nourishes and hydrates the skin.When choosing a CBD cream it’s important to look for products with high quality CBD oil from industrial hemp. Look for creams labeled as “full-spectrum” or “broad-spectrum” to make sure they have the whole range of cannabinoids and other good stuff from the hemp plant. Also check the ingredient list to make sure it has natural ingredients that complement the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD.

In summary, CBD creams are a great treatment for chronic pain, inflammation and skin conditions. By understanding how they work and what to look for in a product you can find a CBD cream that fits your needs and gives you the relief you want.

Benefits of CBD Cream for Chronic Pain Relief and Skin Healing

Now that we’ve introduced CBD cream, we’ll explore how it can help with pain and skin issues. CBD cream has anti-inflammatory properties from cannabis sativa, a type of hemp plant.

The extraction process uses the whole hemp plant material, including oils, waxes and terpenes to produce CBD cream. This ensures that various chemical compounds from the whole plant are utilized, making the product more potent.So it can reduce swelling and pain in your body. When you apply CBD cream to your skin, it interacts with cannabinoid receptors there. This process relieves pains like sore muscles or joint pain.

CBD cream also benefits your skin directly. It has ingredients like shea butter, lavender oil and other essential oils that hydrate and nourish skin layers. For those with problems like psoriasis vulgaris or atopic dermatitis, CBD’s properties can slow down excessive cell growth and soothe irritation.

Plus it can control sebum production and fight acne by keeping pores clear without drying out the skin barrier too much.

What to consider when choosing a CBD cream with anti-inflammatory properties

Now that we’ve talked about the top CBD creams and their benefits, let’s talk about how to choose the right one for you. The amount of cannabidiol (CBD) in a product is key. Look for creams with enough CBD to help with your pain or skin issues.

You also need to think about what else is in the cream. Some have natural ingredients like lavender oil and shea butter that can soothe and heal your skin. Others might have chemicals that can irritate sensitive skin.

Check the ingredient list to make sure it fits your needs.

Another point is where the hemp plant used for the CBD was grown. Plants from places that follow strict farming rules are usually safer and cleaner. Meaning they’re less likely to have harmful stuff like pesticides.

Different people need different types of relief, so consider how severe your pain or skin problem is when choosing a cream. Some products are for deep muscle pain, others are for mild discomfort or skin care.

Lastly, look at reviews from other users. They can give you real life insights into how well a cream works.

So, remember these factors: CBD amount, other ingredients, hemp source, type of relief needed and user reviews when picking out your next CBD cream.

FAQs

1. What is CBD cream and how does it work for pain relief?

CBD cream made from the hemp plant or cannabis sativa works by interacting with CB1R and CB2 receptors in your endocannabinoid system. It offers pain relief for chronic inflammatory conditions and joint pain by using its anti-inflammatory properties.

2. How can CBD cream help with skin healing?

Lavender oil in topical CBD creams along with shea butter is an emollient for skin healing. Clinical studies show it can reduce excessive hair growth, keratinocyte proliferation, melanin synthesis and even immunity against non-melanoma skin cancers.

3. Are all types of hemp used for these creams?

No! Only industrial hemp from the U.S Hemp Growers Association is used since it has low THC content so you won’t get high from using these products.

4. Can I use other medications while using this product?

Using certain medications like blood thinners with high doses of CBD could cause adverse reactions so always consult a healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplements like CBD creams.

5. How are these creams regulated?

FDA has guidelines for good manufacturing practices but no FDA-approved standards for CBD products except Epidiolex.

Conclusion

CBD cream can help with pain and skin. Choose the best one for best results. Try these above. They work well with your skin and with pain.

About the Author

Clara Emerson is a writer and journalist who enjoys making complicated topics easy to understand. With a love for natural wellness, she shares practical tips and simple solutions to help people feel their best. Clara’s down-to-earth style and focus on everyday benefits make her a go-to for readers looking to improve their well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. CBD and THC products are not currently evaluated or approved by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a healthcare professional before using these products, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medications. Check your local laws regarding CBD and THC usage, as regulations vary by jurisdiction.