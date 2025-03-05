Best cheap gaming laptop deals (2025)

Gaming laptop deals 1. Quick links

The gaming laptop is a special thing. A device packing desktop-level gaming performance into a machine that's a fraction of the size. Of course, this does come with some compromises, including the cooling necessary to maintain high frame rates in the latest games—in short, they can be real loud—but the main thing is they're often so much more expensive than an equivalent desktop gaming PC. Which is why we're here to deliver you the best gaming laptop deals to help save a buck or three.

There are new RTX 50-series GPUs for laptops on the horizon, though they won't necessarily be as cheap as the outgoing RTX 40-series right away. Also there's no point picking out a budget RTX 3060-based notebook when an RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 machine will likely be around the same price.

Below, we've curated a selection of the best budget-friendly gaming laptop deals we've spotted online. Remember that this list isn't exhaustive, but these are the gaming laptop deals we believe are worth your money. And check back regularly because the best gaming laptops tend to fly off the shelves when they go on sale. And if you've decided you're more into getting yourself a desktop bargain, we've compiled a list of the best cheap gaming PC deals, too.

Under $1,000

Price watch: 🔽

HP Victus 15 | RTX 4050 | Ryzen 5 8645HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 8 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $648.90 at Walmart

Let's be upfront about this—8 GB of RAM is not enough in 2024. But when you're talking about a gaming notebook that costs well under $700, with a half-decent RTX 40-series GPU inside it, I can swallow it. Especially when you can easily upgrade the RAM with just a wee screwdriver in hand. And 16 GB of fast dual-channel DDR5 is just $50-odd right now. The RTX 4050 is just a 75 W variant, so not the outright fastest, but will still definitely do the job at 1080p. For this sorta money, that's all you can ask. Price check: Newegg $729 View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Lenovo LOQ | RTX 4060 | Core i5 13450HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $729.99 at B&H Photo (save $350)

Even with new Nvidia laptop GPUs on the way, it'll probably be a while before we see a truly budget mobile RTX 50-series. So for those saving the pennies, this $749 RTX 4060-sporting Lenovo is still a fantastic deal. It's got a decently speedy screen, 16 GB of DDR5, a 115 W TGP GPU, and, err, a very small SSD. Still, it's the easiest thing to upgrade in a mobile machine, and at this price it's very difficult to find more gaming laptop for your buck—and likely will be for a while yet, too. Price check: Newegg $989.99 (Core i7 13650HX) View Deal

$1,000–$1,500

Price watch: NEW DEAL!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2023 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 165 Hz | 1080p | 512 GB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 | $1,599.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy (save $520)

Guess who's back, back again. This might be the non-OLED 2023 version of the G16, but it's still a supremely skinny and ultra portable gaming laptop marvel with some enviable components. The 512 GB SSD is a definite downside, but swap in a 1 TB model and this laptop is a superb deal for not much more than $1,000. Price check: Newegg $1,299.99 View Deal

Price watch: 🔽

MSI Sword | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,179.99 at Newegg (save $370)

A cheap 110 W TGP RTX 4070 laptop with a powerful processor—and still a decent deal even with the new laptop GPUs incoming. Sure, the CPU is last-gen, but all of the models at this end of the market tend to be. The 1200p screen and well-sized SSD make this one of the better picks right now for sheer value for money. View Deal

Price watch: 🔽

Acer Predator Triton 14 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 14-inch | 1600p | 250 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $564)

What with the next-gen Nvidia laptop GPUs on their way and stocks depleted after the winter sales, it's becoming difficult to find good 14-inch gaming laptops at a reasonable price. Luckily, this little Acer has dropped even lower, and it's a sweet little gaming machine for the money. A 250 Hz Mini LED screen is a highlight, and the rest of the specs are surprisingly chonky for such a small lappy. It's not the prettiest of laptops, but it's a great portable gaming companion for the money. Price check: Best Buy $1,999.99 View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,849 $1,399 at B&H Photo (save $450)

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress at a very reasonable price. The CPU is a 24-core (8 P-cores/16 E-cores) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is virtually flawless for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine. Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99 View Deal

$1,500+

Price watch: ➖

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,524.99 at Best Buy (save $175)

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is getting a little hard to find now stocks appear to be dwindling, but this version is still going for an attractive price. Headline news here is the 240 Hz screen—which at 1600p might be a bit of a struggle for the RTX 4070, but DLSS and Frame Generation should save the day. The CPU is a 24-core beast, although it's worth mentioning that it does run hot, so expect those fans to spin with some serious volume. Still, it's a very well-specced and powerful gaming lappy for mid-range money. View Deal

Price watch: NEW DEAL!

Asus TUF Gaming A16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | 16-inch | 165 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 32 GB DDR5 | $1,899.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

If you want one of AMD's fancy new Strix Point laptop CPUs, you're going to have to pay for it. Still, this Asus TUF has a much nicer chassis than previous models, a 140 W RTX 4070, 32 GB of DDR5 and a decent sized SSD for reasonable money. It's a very well rounded machine—with a powerful 12-core processor and an iGPU that should make gaming away from a power socket much more feasible. Price check: Amazon $1,699.99 View Deal

Price watch: 🔽

MSI Stealth | RTX 4080 | Core Ultra 9 185H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,939.99 at Newegg (save $340)

It's becoming difficult to find RTX 4080 laptops at a good price now the RTX 50-series is on its way, but this Stealth is still well worth looking at. This is one of MSI's better chassis, and that grunty GPU is paired with a very speedy 1600p 240 Hz screen. The Lenovo below is the better lappy overall for sheer loveliness, but if you can't quite stretch that far, here is where I'd look. Price check: Amazon $2,723.98 View Deal

Price watch: 🔼

Acer Predator Helios 18 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 14900HX | 18-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $2,099 at Best Buy (save $500)

It's a big slab of gaming laptop, this Acer Predator Helios, but for those who like their screens large and their components powerful, it's worth looking at for this price, even if we've seen it slightly cheaper before. You get the mighty RTX 4080 for GPU fireworks, one of Intel's fastest mobile CPUs, and a proper 32 GB's worth of DDR5—along with an excellent 240 Hz panel to view all those pixels. It'd be nice to see a 2 TB SSD, but it's an easy enough thing to stick an extra drive in with some screw-twiddling. Price check: Amazon $2,899.99 View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 4080 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,099 at B&H Photo (save $700.99)

Lenovo's Legion series of laptops have become firm favorites on this page for their fantastic performance, great chassis designs, and sheer overall desirability. This one's specced to the hilt (with the exception of the SSD, which could be larger), and is pretty much the sort of machine 16-inch dreams are made of. It's a big chunk of cash, and we have seen it cheaper—but especially now RTX 4080 laptops are in short supply, it's still well worth considering. View Deal

Handheld gaming PCs

Price watch: ➖

Steam Deck (LCD) | 256 GB SSD | SteamOS | $399 at Steam

Okay, the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh and there are heaps of more powerful handhelds around, but the original version is still the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it still demands respect, although this particular model does have quite a small SSD. Replacing it later with a larger model is no great hassle, however. View Deal

Price watch: 🔼

ROG Ally | Z1 Extreme | 7-inch screen | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $429.99 at Amazon

The original ROG Ally—still a strong performer even next to its improved sibling, the ROG Ally X. That's because they are both powered by the same Z1 Extreme chip from AMD. Considering the relatively low price of the original Ally, there's something to be said for choosing this over the X, though the bigger battery life of the latter is definitely a huge improvement. Price check: Best Buy $449.99 View Deal

UK gaming laptop deals

Price watch: ➖

Steam Deck LCD | SteamOS | 256 GB | £349 at Steam

There's no deal on the Steam Deck right now, but since the launch of the OLED model, you can buy the mid-sized LCD for a good price. It's still a wicked handheld, too, most of all because of its custom SteamOS operating system. View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Lenovo LOQ 3 | RTX 4060 | Core i5 12450H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 24 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £949.98 £789 at Laptops Direct (save £160.98)

The downside here is you're getting an older, 12th gen Intel CPU. The upsides? Many. It's rare to see more than 16 GB of RAM and a proper 1 TB SSD at this price, but here we are. Some of the parts might be older, but you really can't argue with the sheer amount of performance here for the price. View Deal

Price watch: 🔼

Asus TUF A15 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7435H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £999.99 £879 at Amazon (save £120.99)

The Asus TUF line of laptops regularly provides relative bargains for the package you receive, and this A15 model is no exception. It's got a 140 W TGP RTX 4060, which is a great match for its 144 Hz 1080p screen, along with a 1 TB SSD and 16 GB of DDR5. The battery life isn't wonderful though, so be prepared to plug it in on the regular. View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Gigabyte G6X | RTX 4060 | Core i7 13650HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 1 TB SSD | £1,199.99 £949.99 at Overclockers (save £250)

Another superb combination of components in a Gigabyte laptop for a very reasonable price. The G6X has a speedy 165 Hz screen, a decently powerful Core i7 CPU, and a 105 W RTX 4060. That's not quite top spec for the mobile version, but close enough that it'll have no problem firing frames at that 1200p display. Price check: Amazon £949.99 View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Acer Predator Triton Neo | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 9 185H | 16-inch | 2000p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £1,499 at Amazon

This might not technically be on discount, but it's still a lot of laptop for the cash. Here you get a 2000p speedy panel in combination with an efficient yet very gaming-capable CPU, paired with 32 GB of RAM and a decent 1 TB SSD. It's not the prettiest machine, but it's a very portable, very powerful gaming powerhouse in a slim chassis. View Deal

Price watch: ➖

Asus TUF A16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £1,999.99 £1,699.99 at Scan (save £300)

Okay, it's still a fair bit of money to pay for an RTX 4070 laptop, but we're big fans of the new Asus TUF models. The chassis is much improved, and you're getting one of AMD's shiny new Strix Point CPUs in combination with a chonky amount of RAM and a speedy 1600p screen. This ranks very highly in the list of gaming laptops I covet right now. View Deal

Price watch: ➖

MSI Vector 16 | RTX 4080 | Core i7 14650HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £2,099 £1,799 at Amazon (save £300)

When it comes to the hardware running under the bonnet, this 16-inch MSI Vector certainly has the goods, what with that Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 4080 making a very tempting package indeed. It's only a 1200p screen, though, which is definitely a contributing factor to the lower price we see this laptop at on the regular. Price check: Laptops Direct £2,099.97 View Deal

