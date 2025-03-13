Best concealers tried and tested: Deal with dark circles and blemishes (2025)

Makeup By Mario’s SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer has dropped at Sephora UK and the eponymous makeup artist has produced a multitasking product that won’t cake skin in pigment.

First and foremost, it is made to conceal the likes of spots with medium, buildable coverage. Mario advises to “let the concealer dry down for a few seconds before blending. Use the F5 brush or your finger to blend and blur it out” to optimise its effectiveness.

There is caffeine contained within the product as part of what the brand calls Lift & Lock technology. This ingredient is selected for its ability to depuff, tighten and minimise the appearance of dark circles. It is also brightening and for this reason, the concealer can double up as a highlighter, especially if you get creative with the hue.

Mario says, “To highlight your complexion with the concealer, you want to use one shade lighter or the same shade that you use under your eyes and apply it to the centre of the forehead, ridge of the nose, and centre of the chin”. It comes in 22 colours.