Best Controller for Call of Duty In 2025 (Warzone, MW3, MW2 & More) - Setup.gg (2025)

Whether you play Call of Duty on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, there’s guaranteed to be a controller that fits your hands and budget. Modern controllers can vastly improve your gameplay with cutting-edge features like customizable thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, extra programmable buttons, companion software, and more. This guide will cover the best controllers for Call of Duty, including MW3 and Warzone, to help you compete with the sweats.

Controllers used by Call of Duty pros

Scuf controllers are popular controllers with the best Call of Duty players, as detailed in our below chart that breaks down brand pick rates for Call of Duty pros and streamers we track on Setup.gg.

Call of Duty pro brand pick rates

Best controller for Call of Duty

Top Xbox pick Xbox Elite Series 2 Pros Swappable components

Long-lasting battery

Xbox Accessories app software support

Excellent PC compatibility Cons Some customers report reliability issues with bumpers and stick drift Check Price Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android, iOS

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android, iOS Battery type: Rechargeable

Rechargeable Battery life (hrs): 40

40 Software: Xbox Accessories app

Xbox Accessories app Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 is Microsoft’s premium controller for Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile. The Elite Wireless Series 2 has advanced features for competitive players combined with the build quality and reliability of the standard Xbox controller.The Elite Wireless Series 2 allows Call of Duty players to optimize their movement with adjustable-tension thumbsticks and fire faster with shorter hair trigger locks. The controller features a wrap-around rubberized grip so you don’t lose control in critical moments.One of the main reasons Call of Duty players upgrade to the Elite controller over the standard Xbox controller is the four rear paddles that can be bound to inputs like slide and melee. The paddles help players keep their thumbs on the thumbsticks, enabling greater freedom of movement and enhanced control.The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a modular controller with swappable thumbsticks, paddles, and D-pad. Along with the standard thumbsticks, the Elite Series 2 includes a tall thumbstick for precise aim and a short dome thumbstick for snappy close-quarters aim. The controller also includes a carrying case for storing all the extra components and tools.The Elite Series 2 is an excellent choice for PC players because of its native compatibility with Windows and the Xbox ecosystem. The controller can function wired or wirelessly, and the rechargeable battery features an outstanding playtime of 40 hours. See Also Best Controller for Warzone: Top Recommendations in 2025The best controllers for Call of Duty: our picks across PlayStation, Xbox, PC and mobileBest Controllers for WarzoneBest Gaming Controllers for Call of Duty Top PS5 pick Sony PS5 DualSense Edge Pros Swappable analog stick modules

Adjustable controller components

Hard shell carrying case Cons Compatibility issues with PC

Poor battery life

No companion software Check Price Compatibility: PS5, Android, iOS, macOS, PC (wired only)

PS5, Android, iOS, macOS, PC (wired only) Battery type: Rechargeable

Rechargeable Battery life (hrs): 5-10

5-10 Software: n/a

n/a Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth The DualSense Edge is Sony’s version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2, compatible with PS5, mobile devices, and PC (with some caveats). The DualSense Edge is popular among Call of Duty players because it offers substantial customization options, extra programmable buttons, and fully-replaceable thumbstick modules.Customization starts with the DualSense Edge’s swappable thumbsticks and back buttons. The controller comes with extra sets of each so players can find the perfect fit. The DualSense Edge also features adjustable triggers with an onboard toggle switch that allows up to three levels of pull distance.Most controllers pick up stick-drift over time as part of the natural wear of the device, which eventually leads to the whole controller needing replacing. The DualSense Edge solves this problem with swappable thumbstick modules so you can replace the module and not the controller when the unit wears out.When comparing flagship controllers from Sony and Microsoft, the DualSense Edge falls short in two areas. The first is the DualSense Edge’s short battery life, which is four times less than the Xbox Elite Series 2 on paper.The second area the DualSense Edge falls short compared to the Xbox Elite Series 2 is PC compatibility. The DualSense Edge only works wirelessly on PC through Steam or with third-party configuration apps like DS4Windows. Additionally, the DualSense Edge’s custom controller profiles and button assignments must be configured using a PS5 console. Budget Xbox pick See Also The Best Controllers for MW3 & Warzone | High Ground Gaming Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Pros Excellent battery life

Ergonomic design

Great PC and mobile compatibility Cons AA batteries

No companion software Check Price Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android, and iOS

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android, and iOS Battery type: AA

AA Battery life (hrs): 40

40 Software: n/a

n/a Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless The Xbox Core Wireless is an updated version of the original classic shipped with Xbox One consoles in 2013. Although the Core Wireless doesn’t feature as many goodies as its older brother, the Elite Series 2, it is still one of the best controllers for Warzone and COD players on a budget.The Xbox Core Wireless is known for its comfortable ergonomics and ability to accommodate most hand sizes. The controller features textured grips on the sides, triggers, and bumpers to help players stay on target.The Xbox Core Wireless can make games feel more immersive with haptic feedback vibration in the body and triggers. Although fun, we recommend setting the vibration off in ourbest Warzone controller settingsguide to secure a competitive advantage.The Core Wireless is one of the best controllers for COD on PC because of its native compatibility with the Windows operating system. The controller quickly syncs to PCs by pressing the small button on the top and can be used wirelessly or via USB-C cable.If you play wirelessly with the Core Wireless, expect the AA batteries to last around 40 hours before needing replacing. We recommend purchasing rechargeable batteries for the Core Wireless to save money and limit e-waste in the long run. Top PC pick Scuf Envision Pro Pros 11 extra programmable buttons

Responsive mechanical switches

RGB lighting

Corsair iCue software compatibility Cons No console compatibility Check Price Compatibility: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Battery type: Rechargeable

Rechargeable Battery life (hrs): Rechargeable

Rechargeable Software: Corsair iCUE

Corsair iCUE Connectivity: USB-C, Envision Wireless Dongle The SCUF Envision Pro is a wireless controller that gives PC players lots of flexibility with extra programmable buttons. The Envision Pro has a premium price tag and isn’t compatible with consoles, so you’ll have to decide if its features are worth the lack of compatibility.One of the most unique features of the Envision Pro is its five G-keys that sit at the bottom of the controller. The G-keys are bound to functions like mic mute, mute, volume up/down, and vibration/lighting control, but you can also map them to any function on your PC or in-game action.Below the G-keys is an RGB light strip that can be customized using the Corsair iCUE companion software. iCUE can also program button mapping, response curves, deadzones, vibration intensity, and onboard memory profiles.The Envision Pro is one of the best controllers for Warzone PC players because of its four mappable paddles in the back and two side action buttons that can bind to often-used inputs like slide, crouch, melee, jump, and more. You can also shorten the pull distance on the Envision Pro’s triggers to increase your semi-automatic weapon fire rate.The Envision Pro uses a low-latency USB dongle to connect wirelessly or a USB-C cable to connect wired. The battery can last for around 19 hours in wireless mode, but your mileage may vary depending on whether vibration and RGB lighting are enabled. Budget alternative GameSir G7 Pros Onboard volume controls

Two back paddles

Software included

Budget price Cons Wired only

Firmware may need updating Check Price Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10/11

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10/11 Battery type: Wired

Wired Battery life (hrs): n/a

n/a Software: GameSir Nexus

GameSir Nexus Connectivity: USB-C The GameSir brand is gaining traction lately for creating quality controllers at affordable prices. The GameSir G7 is one of the best budget controllers for COD players on PC and Xbox, giving players a solid alternative to the Xbox Core Wireless at a lower price.The G7 features a familiar layout to the Xbox Core Wireless with slightly more chunky hand grips. The controller’s grips, triggers, and bumpers are textured, and there are two included magnetic faceplates so you can choose black or white depending on your preference.An underrated feature of the GameSir G7 is a button that lets you adjust volume with the D-pad. Press the D-pad up and down to control the master volume or left and right to control the game chat volume. GameSir even includes a handy mic mute button at the bottom of the controller, a feature we wish more controllers had.The GameSir G7 features two paddles on the back of the controller for mapping inputs like jump and slide in Call of Duty. Almost all of the G7’s buttons can be mapped without software, allowing players to make quick changes on the fly. Speaking of software, the GameSir Nexus companion software sets custom controller profiles, button mapping, trigger and stick deadzones, instant triggers, vibration intensity, and more.

COD controller compatibility

Almost every controller compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, or PC will also be compatible with Call of Duty MW3. When buying a new controller, ensure its compatibility with the platform or platforms you plan to use it on.

Avoid using controllers with mods or macros. They can trigger the COD anti-cheat and could result in an account ban. You should be fine as long as you stay away from features that promise an increased fire rate or reduced recoil.

What controller do Call of Duty pros use?

Professional Call of Duty playersuse a wide range of controllers depending on their grip style, personal preference, and sponsorships. While features like back buttons and instant triggers won’t make or break your ability to compete at a high level, they can offer a slight edge and reduce the need to play the claw grip style.

The most popular controller brand used by professional Call of Duty players is SCUF. SCUF makes premium controllers for every platform like the Instinct for Xbox, Reflex for PlayStation, and Envision for PC. Keep in mind that SCUF also sponsors more gamers than any controller company, which helps to skew overall usage in their favor.