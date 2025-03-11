Best Curl Enhancer for Wavy Hair in 2023 (2025)

Are you looking for the best curl enhancer for wavy hair? If you have wavy hair like I do, you’ll know the natural wave pattern can easily fall out making the hair look straight or flat. Curl enhancers can help to define and hold your natural wave or even make your hair curlier! This post lists all the best curl enhancers that work well on wavy hair types.

If your hair dries with a slight curve or S shape, it would be considered wavy. In the Andre Walker Hair Typing System wavy hair is classed as type 2, with straight hair type 1, curly hair type 3 and coily hair type 4.

Wavy hair is broken down again into three different categories which are classed as 2a, 2b and 2c.

2a hair has very loose and wide waves which start midway down the hair. This hair type can sometimes be mistaken for being straight.

Type 2b hair has more defined waves and is a bit more resistant to styling. The S pattern is clearer than with 2a hair, and 2b hair can be prone to frizz.

Type 2c hair is the most frizzy and most resilient to styling of all the wavy hair types. The wave pattern and S shape is clear.

The image below shows examples of the different types of wavy hair patterns.

One of the most common problems for wavy hair is the hair falling flat and appearing straight or limp. Hair types 2b and 2c are also prone to frizziness and flyaway strands especially in humidity.

A good curl enhancer can solve both these problems and help wavy hair to retain its natural S shape whilst remaining smooth and frizz-free.

Best Curl Enhancer for Wavy Hair

Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Best Curl Enhancer for Fine Wavy Hair

The Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie contains silk protein and neem oil to reduce frizz and define waves. It also contains coconut oil to restore moisture to the hair and leave it shiny and smooth.

You can apply this cream to either dry or damp hair to help shape wavy hair and enhance its natural texture. It won’t make your hair any curlier, but it helps to create definition in your hair’s natural wave pattern.

This is one of my favourite curl enhancers for wavy hair since it doesn’t leave any greasy residue or weigh the hair down at all. It also leaves it feeling soft and healthy. If you have very fine hair this would be a good choice since it’s very lightweight and won’t leave the hair lank or flat.

Key Ingredients: Silk protein, Neem oil, Coconut oil

Moroccan Gold Series Curl Cream

Best Curl Enhancer for Damaged Wavy Hair

The Moroccan Gold Series Curl Cream contains Moroccan Argan oil and keratin. It rebuilds the waves in your hair and infuses it with moisture. Your wave pattern is defined without any sticky residue.

This is a great curl cream if you have brittle or damaged hair. The keratin in the formula smooths the hair cuticles and repairs any frayed strands leaving the hair looking full and glossy. It’s also excellent at making wavy hair less frizzy and easier to style.

Key Ingredients: Keratin, Argan Oil

Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream

Best Curl Enhancer for 2c Wavy Hair

The Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream was one of the first curl enhancers I tested. I found it to be the most effective and reducing frizzy hair and enhancing your natural wave pattern. The formula would be better suited to thicker hair types since it’s a bit heavy for very thin or fine hair.

The cream contains natural ingredients such as shea butter, soybean oil, olive oil, aloe vera juice, and avocado oil to deeply moisturise and hydrate the hair. It is excellent at defining curls and has a light hold so the pattern lasts until your next wash.

This styling cream would suit different curl types but I would recommend it for thick hair and 2c waves. If you have wavy hair with a few ringlets at the end, this cream leaves you with softer and bouncier curls.

Key ingredients: Shea butter, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil

Catwalk by Tigi Curls Rock Amplifier Curly Hair Cream

Best Curl Enhancer for Dry Wavy Hair

The Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier is a good styling cream for defining and enhancing waves in dry hair. It leaves the hair moisturised, hydrated and conditioned while at the same time reducing frizz.

The lightweight formula binds moisture to the hair without weighing it down. It contains pro vitamin B5 to create volume and enhance curl definition and control, as well as jojoba oil which is rich in anti-oxidants and vitamin E.

Since this cream is so good at moisturising the hair you can apply it to dry ends or to hair that has become frizzy due to humidity. This is one of the best products for adding moisture to natural waves.

Key ingredients: Jojoba oil, Pro Vitamin B5

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly

The Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly reduces frizz, adds shine, and gives definition to waves. It comes out as a lightweight gel which is a bit watery compared with other hair gels however it still does a great job of enhancing curls and reducing flyaway strands.

The product is available as a duo along with the Curl Activating Mousse. The mousse is a great addition if you want to create tight curls in your wavy hair. You will need to finger twirl your hair to shape it into spirals but the mousse helps to hold the shape.

Ingredients: Contains No Animal Or Animal Derived Ingredients. Formulated Without Silicones.

Fudge Professional Curl Enhancing Styling Spray

Best Curl Enhancer for Unruly Wavy Hair

The Fudge Professional Curl Enhancing Styling Spray is a mist that enhances curls and waves without leaving the hair sticky, heavy, crispy or crunchy. It’s great for fine or thin hair and helps to tame frizz and define loose waves.

The formula uses weather-shield technology to protect your locks from humidity until your next wash day. It also makes your hair more manageable and increases volume and shine.

If you have wavy hair with loose curls or you have unruly hair that has become unmanageable, this spray achieves the best results. I found it makes hair extremely sleek, defined and easy to style. It’s also excellent for detangling knots.

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

The Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is perfect for wavy or loose curly hair. It separates and defines waves and curls whilst nourishing and moisturising the hair. The formula is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids,vitamin E, and Argan oil to increase elasticity and shine.

This curl cream is most suited to type 2 hair that has S shaped or loose waves. It increases movement and bounce as well as reduces frizz leaving the hair smooth and silky. This product replaces the need for wavy hair types to use excessive curl products. It has become one of the most popular products in the Moroccanoil Curl Collection.

The cream is fragranced with the signature Moroccanoil scent which is a blend of spicy amber and sweet floral notes. To use the product apply a generous amount to damp, clean hair and rake through before allowing the hair to air dry.

Key ingredients: Argan Oil

Noughty Haircare Hello Curls Define and Reshape Primer

The Noughty Haircare Hello Curls Define and Reshape Primer is a 97% natural formula containing shea butter, avocado oil, wheat protein and sea kelp extractto define and hold the hair’s natural curl pattern. You can use it on clean damp hair or in between washes to liven up your waves.

This lightweight spray won’t leave any sticky trace on your hair and helps to separate and enhance the waves in your hair without the need for mousse or gel. It is one of the best curly hair products for thin or fine hair since it won’t weigh the hair down.

It was also one of the best curl activators I tried. A little goes a long way so one bottle will last you a while. I found it was also better at creating curls in my wavy hair than sea salt spray.

Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Wheat Protein

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

The Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer helps to intensify your natural curl or wave pattern as well as reduce frizz. It contains wheat protein and aloe which expands on wet hair and retracts on dry hair. This helps to enhance the curls or waves in your hair.

The fragrance in this product is made up of a number of essential oils including lemon, geranium, bergamot, and orange. Aveda make some of the best shampoos for dry or damaged hair, and their Be Curly range contains prep treatments and deep conditioners which are perfect for wavy or curly girls.

Key ingredients: Wheat Protein, Aloe

Creightons Frizz No More Curls

The Creightons Frizz No More Hold & Moisture Activator Cream is a very affordable curl enhancer that works well on wavy hair. It is perfect for 2b or 2c frizz prone hair as it effectively smooths and moisturises the hair shaft adding high gloss. Moisture is locked into the hair and flyaway strands are reduced even in humid weather.

This is a very light cream which leaves bouncy curls and waves. It doesn’t last as long as some of the other products I tested however it’s my most affordable pick and works well at smoothing the hair. Natural curls and waves are left defined and enhanced, and it’s a great option if you’re on a budget.

Imbue Curl Empowering Crème Gel

The Imbue Curl Empowering Crème Gel is a gel cream that softens and defines wavy hair. It adds moisture with jojobal oil, olive oil, shea butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, cupuaçu butter and sweet almond oil. It leaves wavy hair bouncy and shiny.

You can use this curl definer to create tighter curl patterns in wavy hair by applying a small amount and finger twisting the hair. It provides a medium hold and with a flake free, lightweight finish. Curls and waves are left light, and glossy without frizz or flyaway strands.

If you use the Curly Girl Method this product is Curly Girl Approved.

Bouclème Curl Defining Gel

My final recommendation is the Bouclème Curl Defining Gel. The gel has a serum like consistency which makes it easy to smooth onto the hair. It dries around your curls and waves holding the shape with a medium hold.

It’s a weightless formula which defines waves without leaving any greasy residue. This product is best applied to soaking wet hair for maximum effect. It contains linseed extract, coconut oil, Argan oil, aloe vera and pomegranate to enhance curls, and reduce frizz as well as condition, nourish and moisturise the hair.

Key Ingredients: Linseed Extract, Coconut Oil, Argan Oil, Aloe Vera, Pomegranate

This post was all about the best curl enhancer for wavy hair

Thank you for reading my post about the best curl enhancer for wavy hair. If you have tried any of the products I have recommended then please leave me a comment below and let me know how you got on. Curl enhancers are great for separating and defining waves in natural hair. With the right styling products you can achieve beautiful, light and bouncy waves.