Best Curl Refresher For Fine Hair (2025 Update) - Pubbelly (2025)

For those with fine hair, finding the right curl refresher can be a challenge. With the wide variety of products on the market, it’s important to consider your specific hair needs and type before making a purchase. When shopping for a curl refresher, pay attention to the formula and ingredients. Look for lightweight, non-greasy products made for fine hair that won’t weigh your curls down or make them limp. Consider your curl type as well – tight spirals require a different product than loose beachy waves. You’ll also want to think about hold level and reactivation method based on how much refreshing you need between washes. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different application techniques too, like misting, scrunching or praying hands to see what works best. With the right curl refresher, you can fight frizz, enhance definition, and get touchable softness – without compromising your fine hair. Ask yourself what you want your curls to look and feel like. Then choose a targeted formula that will bring your spirals back to life, while keeping your hair bouncy and touchable. A little trial and error can go a long way in finding your perfect curl-refreshing match.
20 Best Curl Refresher For Fine Hair (20 Sellers)
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Leaves residue . Poor frizz control . Moisturizes well
Features:
- Add life to your dry curls with this hair refresher
- Infused with natural ingredients, it nourishes and moisturizes your hair
- It helps protect hair from excessive heat and restores its texture
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Controls frizz . Moisturizes well . Lightweight
Features:
- Lightweight formula
- Increases bounce and volume
- Curls recover natural pattern & definition
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Moisturizes well . Pleasant scent . Adds shine . Leaves residue
Features:
- Get defined curls with the help of this refreshing spray
- This spray is designed give you a soft and frizz-free curls
- The paraben-free formula is gentle on your hair
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Heavy . Doesn’t stiffen hair . Moisturizes well
Features:
- Pour les cheveux boulés ou ondulés naturels
- Fini naturel, non-croquant
- Tenue légère
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Moisturizes well . Controls frizz . Lightweight
Features:
- Product description.
- Ingredients.
- Instructions.
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Controls frizz . Moisturizes well . Lightweight . Scent
Features:
- This nourishing spray gives a smooth texture to your curls
- Infused with botanical extracts to condition your curls for a healthy look
- Enriched with aloe vera to leave your hair soft and hydrated
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Scent . Controls frizz . Moisturizes well . Lightweight
Features:
- Bring your curls to life with this refresher mist that helps reboot tired kinks, curls and coils that need hydration and definition.
- Hydrates and refreshes your curls to help bring back bounce and control frizz.
- Formulated with hyaluronic acid, pineapple and vitamin b5 to help hydrate, seal in moisture, and boost shine.
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Moisturizes well . Controls frizz . Pleasant scent . Lightweight
Features:
- This curl reactivator helps hold your hair without causing any frizz
- Designed with a spray dispenser to offer convenient and even application
- Enriched with butters and oils to leave your curly hair smooth and nourished
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Poor frizz control . Moisturizes well . Leaves residue
Features:
- Get lasting, defined curls with the help of this conditioner
- Formulated with shea butter, it lets you keep your hair hydrated throughout the day
- It helps you keep your hair smooth and frizz-free
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Scent . Moisturizes well . Adds shine . Controls frizz
Features:
- For intensifying curls
- Taming frizz and heightening shine
- The wheat-protein blend expands when hair is wet then retracts when hair is dry to lock in curls or waves
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Controls frizz . Scent . Doesn’t stiffen hair . Lightweight
Features:
- Enhances and restores elasticity, bounce, and shine to natural curls
- Suitable for curly hair, and safe for chemically and colour-treated hair
- Apply to damp or towel dried hair to encourage curls or waves
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Moisturizes well . Scent . Adds shine . Greasy
Features:
- Prevent the hair frizziness with this curl refresher
- Its triple hydrating monoi revives the moisture for shiny hair
- A blend of natural ingredients restore overworked curls and extends their life
$35.20
3.9
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Scent . Poor frizz control . Leaves residue . Moisturizing
Features:
- A lightweight, fragrant & refreshing spray for curls.
- Helps hydrate & revitalize hair while refreshing scalp.
- Infused with a crisp, floral scent of lavender for soothing & calming effects.
$4.99
4.3
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Stiffens hair . Controls frizz . Moisturizes well
Features:
- 2 pieces – 5.7 ounce (170ml)
- With coconut and australian jojoba oil
- For bounce and definition
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Moisturizes well . Controls frizz . Doesn’t dry hair out
Features:
- No silicone
- No artificial colour
- No artificial oils
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Controls frizz . Scent . Leaves residue . Stiffens hair
Features:
- The lightweight formula activates curls, keeps them shapely and bouncy, while controlling frizz for all-day softness.
- This formula includes sunflower seed extract and glycerin, both of which work to keep your curls moisturized, flake-free and supple.
- Deeply nourish curls to fight against unruliness associated with humid weather.
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Controls frizz . Pleasant scent . Adds shine . Doesn’t stiffen hair
Features:
- Recommended: this curl balm is recommended for all curl types, including wavy, curly, coily and tight textures.
- Eco friendly: a vegan and cruelty-free hair care, made without sulphates, parabens and gluten.
$9.89
4.3
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Moisturizes well . Controls frizz . Lightweight
Features:
- Keep your coils healthy looking with maui moisture lightweight curls + flaxseed curl refresher mist
- This gentle spray softens, shines and invigorates curls without weighing them down
- A blend crafted with 100% aloe vera as the first ingredient to help give your hair lasting hydration
$7.99
4.7
Reviewers Noted:
Search . Pleasant scent . Controls frizz . Moisturizing . Residue
Features:
- Refreshing mist is designed for long-lasting, frizz-free curl retention and definition
- Reactivating mist helps boost curls and smooths frizz
- Keeps hair smelling fresh between washes
$24.00
3.7
Reviewers Noted:
Controls frizz . Scent . Residue
Features:
- Bio-fermented tomato fruit extract – shrinks the hair cuticle and encourages curl
- Rice amino acids – hydrate and improve hair strength, promote curl, and help fight frizz
- Keratin protein – moisturizes and strengthens hair and fortifies the curl
1.Tgin Curl Refresher, Rose Water – 8 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Tgin rose water curl refresher is the perfect pick me up for even the most dull lifeless curls. our special formula is enriched with rose water and coconut oil to hydrate, smooth and refresh overworked kinks, curls, and waves. directions: lightly mist damp or dry hair with tgin rose water curl refresher. leave in, and style as desired.
Specifications:
|Suitable Hair Type
|All
|Product Form
|Liquid
|Beauty Purpose
|Curl Enhancing
|Container Type
|Bottle
Reviews:
Not a fan. I read many reviews on this product before I purchased it and was highly disappointed after the first use. First, the bottle sprayer part acted funky. It was a short spray and only a little bit of product came out. The product was thick, heavy, sticky, and slightly glob-E. The liquid was a complete opposite of other ‘rose water curl refreshers’ I’ve used in the past. It weighed down my curls than help my curls. Maybe it’s my hair or the product batch I got. But I personally wouldn’t buy it again.10cowwoman
I've been looking for a refresher for quite some time now and it seems that up until this point, they've all been sub-par. They either weigh my hair down too much or do absolutely nothing. I've tried mousses, creams, and sprays and I haven't been a fan of any. I saw this in-store and decided to give it a try. It was pretty inexpensive (and I've spent $30 on some). I use the leave-in from this brand it's pretty good. So I thought, why not? I love the smell this product has. It's not too perfumy and reminds me of a pear scent instead of roses but I don't mind. I did notice an immediate reduction in frizz. I had recently purchased the No Frizz Spray from Living proof and was disappointed by it. But this one tamed my mane in just a few spritzes. I would say, do use it lightly. I can see why some people in the comments have said that it made their hair greasy. It could if you spray too much. I sprayed it on dry, 3rd-day curls that had been a frizzy mess since forgot to put my silk cap on to sleep. I have 3a curls for reference, medium texture. Overall, a good choice for the price.AZ
Show more
Show less
Tgin is a product I always have on hand. I have been using for 2 yrs or longer. It's the first hair refresher that I have ever loved…. others that I have tried were all oil & weighed down my hair. Whatever is in this is perfect combination for my SUPER LONG & THICK BRUNETTE wavy curly HAIR. It makes my hair smell good and smells natural. It adds shine with no oil. Makes my hair look brand new….its the first step on 2and or 3rd day hair…. then I add some more hair product….it depends on what my hair needs at the time. Sometimes it doesnt need nothing. This I'd awesome for getting rid of pony tail crease & my sons cowlick. He doesnt like water put on his hair to fix it… he doesnt mind this mist. I bvb highly recommend to give it a try. If you don't like it… you can send to me.Stephydelpy
Show more
Show less
2.Kerastase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu Hair Spray
Product Details:
Kerastase curl manifesto refresh absolu spray is a revitalizing lotion to define curly and very curly hair. a spray with a light consistency that does not weigh down and allows you to redefine your hair between washes. for soft, shiny and full of life curls. 24 hours of protection against moisture. moisturizes the hair from root to tip. emphasizes the shape and volume of all curly hair types. the formula is enriched with manuka honey which gives deep hydration and nutrients that stimulate the brightness of the hair, and ceramide which strengthens the hair from the inside, improving its strength and elasticity. shake the bottle well before use and spray on the hair. comb or distribute it with your fingers. let your hair dry naturally or with a low temperature hairdryer.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Product Properties
|for shine, moisturizing
|When To Use
|universal
|Hair Type
|all hair types, curly
|Country
|Spain
|Made in
|France
|Volume
|190 ml
Reviews:
I couldn’t be happier! I’ve struggled to find curly hair products my entire life, most products either leave my hair frizzy and dry or weighed down and oily. After using the Curl Manifesto Bain Hydration Douceur Shampoo as well as the Fondant Hydration Essentielle Conditioner my hair was super soft and light-weight. I then used the Crème De Jour Fondamentale leave-in and defused it and my curls were so bouncy and soft! So, a little about how I style, after rinsing the conditioner out I typically wrap my hair up in a t-shirt because I find using towels makes my hair frizzy. After leaving my hair up for a few I take it down and just apply the leave-in generously just combing it through with my fingers. After that I flip my head down and start scrunching away. Then I defuse it! My hair was so bouncy, soft, and hydrated! It didn’t leave it crunchy or oily what so ever! It also smells so good and continues to smell amazing throughout the day, even after sleeping! I couldn’t be happier honestly. ❤️SydneyShayne
Show more
Show less
Great when combined with the regular Kerastase Curl Manifesto Conditioner (rinse out kind). Decent on its own, though. I have very curly, color-treated, dry, and frizz-prone hair. It curls beautifully, but will frizz up the second it touches humidity (and I live in the South, so…). I will often leave a regular conditioner, that's meant for rinsing out, in my hair as a leave-in. The REGULAR Curl Manifesto conditioner is amazing as a leave-in for me. I thought I'd try this, because it's slightly cheaper per ounce and you can only (for some reason) get the regular conditioner in the duo gift set on Sephora's website. This muuuuuuch thinner but works pretty well in reducing frizz. I found combining it half and half with the regular conditioner as a leave-in worked best. I haven't used it long enough to decide if I would buy it again, but will likely keep buying the regular conditioner (I guess elsewhere, since Sephora doesn't carry it on its own) as a leave-in. It just works better. I would probably recommend this for someone who has finer frizz-prone hair that would be too weighed down with the thicker regular conditioner (as a leave-in). It really does work well – just not as well as the regular.karenx
Show more
Show less
I have a lot of should length, medium thickness, dry, highlighted, straight-slightly wavy hair. I use the Oleo-Relax Shampoo and Mask on a daily basis. A few times a week I also wash and condition with Redken’s Brownlights Line to reduce the orange tinge from my highlights. I also use an overnight serum and a hair oil most days to combat dry hair frizziness. I have tried almost every conditioner (fondant) that Kerastase has to offer and I have yet to find one that is hydrating enough. Even those specifically targeted for dry to extra dry hair. I once convinced a hair-stylist friend of mine to sell me a salon-sized bottle thinking I just needed more product but nothing has ever worked except to use a mask daily. Today I received this conditioner in the form of a sample that I added-on to an order and I am so impressed with how hydrated and soft my hair feels. I love the scent in the Discipline line so much that I don’t foresee myself purchasing this in-lieu of the Discipline mask I use every day; but this conditioner really is amazing. Great job on this product!Xtine521
Show more
Show less
3.Mielle Curl Refreshing Spray, Pomegranate & Honey – 8 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Mielle pomegranate & honey curl refreshing spray 8oz pomegranate & honey curl refreshing spray is water-based with essentials oils to rehydrate your curls with an illuminating shine and pleasant fragrance while delivering a soft, flexible hold to reduce frizz and re-define your curls.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Product Type
|Hair spray
|Product Form
|Liquid
|Container Type
|Bottle
|Purpose
|Hair styling
Reviews:
I have been using Mielle products for a year now and love all the products I use including the hydrating spray. However, this is the first time I ordered from Mielle directly and I had a terrible experience. First, they forgot to include the spray in my original order. Then when I emailed them about it, they sent out another bottle but did not tighten the top before packing it. So by the time I received it, all the product leaked out in the box and all I was left with was an empty bottle. I usually buy from the store or order off Amazon. This whole experience left a bad taste in my mouth so I has made me want to try different products. I won't order from this website againTiara B.
Show more
Show less
I absolutely love this spray! I was skeptical about it at first, but then when I did my puff, and sprayed it, my hair literally sprung to life. I woke up the next morning and got ready to go out, sprayed it again, and it’s as if my hair was new. My coils were popping like never before. I even used this spray on my daughter and it worked well as well! Great product!Laura A.
Show more
Show less
This by far has been the best moisturizing product for my hair. Being a natural, I’ve always struggled with retaining moisture or just simply applying a product that my hair loves. I did a big chop recently and needed something for the intense summer heat. My hair was dry an brittle. I came across this product, and boy am I in love love with it! I can’t believe how moisturized my hair feels and for the first time without feeling weighed down. I’m in awe, and have to keep feeling my hair all day. With all that being said, this has definitely became my staple product!
Show more
Show less
4.Amika Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray
Product Details:
Bring your dull, lived-in curls back to life with power hour curl refreshing spray. the lightweight spray instantly revives, redefines, and rehydrates curls, coils, and waves, adding bounce and shine to every strand. it seals in moisture and protects against frizz, leaving hair looking more moisturized while providing a soft hold and added definition.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Hair Type
|Wavy, Curly, and Coily
|Hair Texture
|Fine, Medium, and Thick
Reviews:
I can't live without this now that I've had it my hair. Idk what's in this stuff but for one it smells so good. When I use power hour on my 2nd day curls it makes them so bouncy and extra curly. It has a cream like consistency from what I can tell but or at least feel, lol. Power hour is my favorite thing at Amika and it's probably the best curl refreshing spray I've ever used, in my opinion. Try it!Amanda B.
Show more
Show less
Headline says it all. And yes, I'm going to say the cliche phrase, "I never write reviews" because I don't. I even think this is my first review on Sephora… and I've been buying from them for over a decade. I have wavy, curly, "whatever it feels like that day" hair. I have tried different things to refresh the next day. Sea salt spray just dries it, water does okay but weighs it down and takes forever to dry. Other sprays I have tried makes them sticky. Not this stuff. I only need a little bit and it seperated, defines and even adds some more waves and curls. Since I don't need much, it dries fast. It never feels crunchy, sticky, dry or frizzy. I am a product wh…… and this stuff is probably one of my favorites…ever. I add some Verb Dry Conditioner spray as well and it's perfection. Amika, please don't ever stop making this.Danielle3333
Show more
Show less
I did not purchase this product at Sephora specifically but I did purchase it at a local store so this is not an incentivized review. This is my first curl product ever. I recently started leaving my hair curly instead of straightening it and I was looking for a refreshing spray to keep my curls nicer longer in between washes. I have used it 3 times so far and it pretty much did what it says it does. My curls formed their clumps again and I had a good amount of volume. I do feel a little residue but nothing crazy unmanageable. If I used it twice in a 7 day setting, I doubt my hair would be greasy enough to bother me if that makes any sense. I would last the 7 days in between hair washes. It smells really good like all other Amika products so bonus! I will continue purchasing as this product worked for my hair type. 2C thick and bleached/dyed.AnnaVanessa
Show more
Show less
5.Maui Moisture Curl Refresher Mist, Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed – 236 Ml
Product Details:
Give your coils a refresh with vegan, silicone-free maui moisture lightweight curls + flaxseed curl refresher mist. our lightweight spray keeps curls looking and feeling fresh, de-frizzing strands while keeping volume intact. crafted with 100percent aloe vera and infused with flaxseed oil, coconut water and citrus oil, this invigorating blend is sure to wake up your curls when you need it.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Soy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Dairy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegetarian
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Wheat Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Lactose Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Shell Fish Free
|Rich Ingredients
|Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Water (Aqua), Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Oleth-20, Acrylates/C12-22 Alkyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum).
|Ingredients
|Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Water (Aqua), Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Oleth-20, Acrylates/C12-22 Alkyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum).
|Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Nutrition Claim
|For Hair
|Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
I have the worst problem with frizz. My hair is dry my scalp is dry it hurts, it’s course and thick and just awful😂 I’ve been looking for shampoo to help with this being that I live in an area with hard tap water. THAT BEING SAID. I wanted to wash several times before writing a review. The shampoo went on normally, lathered nice, smelled great. I could feel the moisture in my scalp and my hair being rejuvenated. But the conditioner. THE CONDITIONER THOOOOOO. Usually I gotta put a bunch in my hand and then go back 3 more times till the whole bottles gone in one wash😅 I put a lil on my hand about the same amount of shampoo. When I started lathering it actually reached the ends and all the in between. I didn’t have to go back for more and that had me absolutely shook😂 The spritz is a nice little touch not sure what it does but it smells good and kept my hair so shiny😍elisia.a
Show more
Show less
I have low porosity, medium density wavy/looser curly hair and honestly, would usually avoid products with protein since it can overload my hair! My hair is tighter curled on the bottom but the hair near my head is looser and becomes frizzy and loses shape quicker, I was gifted this product from my sister and I really love it! Despite being low porosity, our hair still needs protein so this is one of the few products I use that have it. I use it every few days after I wash my hair to refresh my curls and help keep their hold. It smells pretty good, like a clean earthy scent! I would recommend it, especially for people whose hair likes protein!maria.m
Show more
Show less
Really like it! ll by the wayside, like everyone else I hate you, I hate you, I hate you But I was just kidding myself Our every moment, I start to replace 'Cause now that they're gone All I hear are the words that I needed to say When you hurt under the surface Like troubled water running cold Well, time can heal but this won't So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you go Was never the right time, whenever you called Went little, by little, by little until there was nothing at all Our every moment, I start to replay But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face When you hurt under the surface Like troubled water running cold Well, time can heal but this won't So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you go Would we be better off by now If I'd let my walls come down? Maybe I guess we'll never know You know, you know Before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you goalyssa.d
Show more
Show less
6.Ouidad Botanical Boost Curl Energizing And Refreshing Spray – 8.5 Fl Oz – Bottle
Product Details:
Ouidad ouidad s botanical boost moisture infusing & refreshing spray is a lightweight nourishing leave-in conditioner designed to soften, moisturize, de-tangle, fight frizz, and make hair extra manageable. the blend of nourishing botanicals, anti-oxidants and conditioning aloe creates healthy hair by locking in moisture, while protecting curls against breakage and damage from heat styling. also great for putting spring back in dry curls throughout the day, or refreshing your curl pattern in the morning without the need to re-wash. contains no oils or waxes to weigh hair down.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Sulfate-Free
|Yes
|Recommended Age Group
|Adult
|Container Type
|Bottle
|Paraben-Free
|Yes
|Phthalate-Free
|Yes
Reviews:
If I spray my longer thin hair with this when damp, my natural curls get definition and less frizz. It's my go to for wash and go days. It reminds me a little of a "saltwater" spritz, but it is very lightweight. My bottle did develop a problem… the spray kept getting clogged! It was so annoying. I though it was like hairspray and ran the pump with hot water, but the problem kept returning frequently. I finally realized it was IN the product. I ran it through a coffee filter and captured tons of hard white tiny bits that had been clogging the pump. Come on, Oidad!?! What's up with that!? Cost you a star lol. Should not happen, but problem solved.chinjillavanilla
Show more
Show less
Bought to replace Mist-er Right as a curl refresher for days 2 & 3. Made my 2c/3a hair limp and greasy. No curl reactivation. Bad smell. I will be returning and looking for another replacement for the discontinued Mist-er Right.Laura
Show more
Show less
Product works as described. The smell isn’t fancy. But okay. But with botanicals it is what it is. It makes my hair super soft and takes some frizz away. So it does what it’s supposed to. So I’m satisfied with purchase.JenJen77
Show more
Show less
7.Pacifica Pineapple Curls Refresher Mist – 4 Fl Oz
Product Details:
About this item for all curly hair types helps add hydration to bring back bouncy curls and control frizz silicone-free formula formulated without silicone, parabens, phthalates, sls or mineral oil better packaging. this pretty bottle is made with 100% pcr (post consumer recycled) plastic. give it another life and recycle it again!
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Dairy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegetarian
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Wheat Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Lactose Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Shell Fish Free
|Rich Ingredients
|aqua, glycerin, cetyl alcohol, stearamidodipropyl dimethylamine, glyceryl stearate, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, panthenol (vitamin B5), ananas sativus (pineapple) extract, cocos nucifera (coconut) water, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, persea gratissima (avocado) oil, linum usitatissimum (linseed) oil, sodium hyaluronate, sodium benzoate, ethylhexylglycerin, parfum*.
|Ingredients
|aqua, glycerin, cetyl alcohol, stearamidodipropyl dimethylamine, glyceryl stearate, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, panthenol (vitamin B5), ananas sativus (pineapple) extract, cocos nucifera (coconut) water, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, persea gratissima (avocado) oil, linum usitatissimum (linseed) oil, sodium hyaluronate, sodium benzoate, ethylhexylglycerin, parfum*.
|Nutrition Claim
|Cruelty Free
|Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Nutrition Claim
|Humane
Reviews:
My daughter has the cream version of this product and likes it a lot. My curls unlike hers are more of a mix of wavy and curly whereas my daughter has very curly hair. Creams tend to be too heavy on my hair. So this spray is perfect! It helps give my curls a little more definition without being sticky, crunchy, too oily, or too dry, plus the smell is wonderful!Shelly
Show more
Show less
I have very curly, short hair. Because of its length, I'm always looking for products that show off my curls to their best advantage and that don't either puff my hair way out or flatten it to my head. This product does a wonderful job of defining the curl and making my hair look its best. Since my hair is so short, I find that i have more control over the product when I spray several pumps into my hands, rub them together, and then scrunch it through my hair. Since I've had such good luck with this curl refresher, I'm going to try the entire Pacifica Pineapple Curls line. An added bonus is that it really smells good, too!Debbie
Show more
Show less
You can't even imagine how moisturized and soft this makes your hair. I have thin fine curls and this really brings them to life! Soft, shiny, hydrated and smells amazing-like very faint tropical pineapple which does not linger once hair dries. I have yet to try a Pacifica product that wasn't a holy grail for me! I can't believe after trying for years to find a leave in, that I'm done – this is my holy grail! So happy! Don't change a thing Pacifica! By the way, yes this is a smaller size but it's so emollient that just one or two sprays instantly soaks right into your hair – you don't need much at all. I have very long hair and one bottle lasts me forever.Free Spirit
Show more
Show less
8.Bumble And Bumble Curl Reactivator
Product Details:
Refresh your curls with the bumble and bumble curl reactivator. specially formulated for those with wavy to curly hair types, this product works best with waves and ringlets. fuelled by a botanical blend of reparative oils, the cream strives to re-energise your curls. while avocado oil feeds moisture deep into the hair follicle, coconut oil acts as a sealant to lock in this newfound hydration, nourishing your curls. shea butter supercharges this moisturising effect, replenishing your curls with newfound strength and flexibility. transforming the tresses from dry and dull to soft and shiny, the formula fights frizz with hydration. ideal for use between wash days, simply apply this formula to damp hair and watch as your curls magically reappear. with an easy spray applicator, it is effortless to mist your hair in nourishment and emerge from your bathroom with a new crown. cruelty-free.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Volume
|8.5 fl oz
|Container Type
|Bottle
|Dispenser Type
|Spray
|Cruelty-Free
|Yes
|Paraben-Free
|Yes
Reviews:
I have long, fine, curly hair that can be a bit unruly and loves to frizz out in the summer humidity. I try to wash it only two times a week so I was excited to try the curl reactivator to see if it helps revive my curls. It works great in tandem with other curl products like the curl mousse. However, if it's the sole product you are using on your hair I will say that it's not enough to combat frizz, for me at least. That being said, it definitely does what says, it revives curls, especially ones that are 2+ days old. It doesn't weigh down the hair and make it greasy. My hair feels really soft after using. I really love the curl line and I'm glad I have this product in my arsenal.Kymber
Show more
Show less
Really nice lightweight product that is perfect for wave/curl touch ups. If I’m honest, this isn’t too much different in performance to a watered down hair conditioner, but I love the convenience and that they got the ratio right. I have thinning hair and I love that this product doesn’t weigh my hair down or make it oily/greasy at all. To get the most out of this product, I like to slightly dampen with water and then go in with this. Not necessary to take that added step, but it helps stretch out the product more. It has a nice light scent that doesn’t overpower any fragrance you decide to wear that day. Also a huge plus in my book!betablinx85
Show more
Show less
I got this at the store today because I am trying to embrace my wavy hair for the summer and put less heat on it. I originally went to get the lightweight curl cream and figured I would get both. I tried this today on day 2 hair and I’m pretty impressed. It reformed my curls and took the frizz away. The only reason I deducted a star is because I felt like I needed to spray my hair with water to get the full effect. I was hoping this alone would do the trick. I will still continue to use this though and maybe on day 3,4,5 I can use without water. I have hair extensions as well and it works on them too. I have fine hair and so far I don’t think it’s made my hair greasy. Good product if you’re staring to embrace your natural hair like me.ajb5146
Show more
Show less
9.Cantu Curl Revitalizer, Comeback Curl, Shea Butter – 12 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Cantu comeback curl next day curl revitalizer will define, moisturize, and restore your curls, leaving them smooth, frizz-free and full of life. made with 100% pure shea butter and formulated without harsh ingredients, cantu restores your real, authentic beauty. embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with cantu.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Suitable Hair Type
|All
|Form
|Liquid
|Recommended Age Group
|Adult
|Sulfates
|No
|Parabens
|No
Reviews:
Refreshes curls, reduces frizz and adds shine. Made with pure shea butter, for all types of curls. Cantu restores your real and authentic beauty. Embrace your curly or wavy hair with Cantu. I love this product, it smells delicious and leaves your curls beautiful and defined. The next day you get up and just touch up your hair with this spray and you will see how beautiful your hair looks.zormarie .a
Show more
Show less
The spray function is awful. I thought trading it over to a continuous spray bottle would work. I tried three different bottles and they all sprayed like a jet instead of a mist. Weird. Now I use this in the shower on soaking wet hair or diluted 50/50 in a continuous spray bottle on dry hair for refreshing. Works great this way. For low-porosity hair, it's way too heavy of a product to put on dry hair without diluting it this way.
Show more
Show less
Wow! This product is like a magic. I just received it today and immediately tried on my yesterday's frizzy curls, and it worked just perfectly even without using all other Cantu products yet. My curls get defined and shiny again, I'm impressed. I sprayed it on my hair by sections and scrunched a bit, then let them dry. Dispenser is a bit odd, it's making rather a little jet than spray, but it's not a big problem.iHerb Customer
Show more
Show less
10.Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancing Hair Spray – 6.7 Oz
Product Details:
Aveda be curly curl enhancing hair spray effectively intensifies curly and wavy hair, tames frizz effect while adding shine. benefits tames frizz effect up to 20%, protecting hair from humidity. intensifies curls, providing a strong hold without weighing hair down. adds shine. leaves hair soft and manageable. technology a blend of wheat protein and organic aloe expands curly and wavy hair structure while washing hair and retracts it after drying, adding definition. a refreshing scent of citrus fruit such as organic lime, lemon, bergamot, orange and other botanical and flower essences. how to use twist the nozzle to unlock. spray onto damp or dry hair from about 25-30 cm and get perfect, bouncy and long-lasting curls. if clogging occurs, run nozzle under hot water.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Soy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Dairy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Oil Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Lactose Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Contains Wheat
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Preservative Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Tree Nut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Shell Fish Free
|Rich Ingredients
|ALCOHOL DENAT., WATER/AQUA/EAU, VA/CROTONATES/VINYL NEODECANOATE COPOLYMER, GLYCERIN, PROPANEDIOL, HYDROLYZED WHEAT PROTEIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS LEAF JUICE, ORYZANOL, PEG-12 DIMETHICONE, OCTYLACRYLAMIDE/ACRYLATES/BUTYLAMINOETHYL METHACRYLATE COPOLYMER, FRAGRANCE (PARFUM), CITRAL, GERANIOL, LINALOOL, CITRONELLOL, EUGENOL, LIMONENE, AMINOMETHYL PROPANOL, MALTODEXTRIN
|Ingredients
|ALCOHOL DENAT., WATER/AQUA/EAU, VA/CROTONATES/VINYL NEODECANOATE COPOLYMER, GLYCERIN, PROPANEDIOL, HYDROLYZED WHEAT PROTEIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS LEAF JUICE, ORYZANOL, PEG-12 DIMETHICONE, OCTYLACRYLAMIDE/ACRYLATES/BUTYLAMINOETHYL METHACRYLATE COPOLYMER, FRAGRANCE (PARFUM), CITRAL, GERANIOL, LINALOOL, CITRONELLOL, EUGENOL, LIMONENE, AMINOMETHYL PROPANOL, MALTODEXTRIN
|Nutrition Claim
|For Hair
Reviews:
Hello. I've been using this for over 20 years, and I've never had a problem with it until now. I purchased a tube just two months ago, but didn't use immediately until yesterday. To my surprise, after two months in storage in a cool, dark room, the crème in the tube had black specks in it, and it had separated into two parts–one was watery and the other was the cream. Over 60% of it was water. I had to shake it for a good 2 minutes to emulsify it. Like I mentioned, I've been buying this product for the past 20 years, and this is the first time this ever happened. I was very disappointed in the quality, and am beginning to wonder if Aveda is beginning to dilute this product to save money. Also, I loved your discontinued product from the Aveda Brilliant line: Brilliant Spray-on Shine 3.4 oz. It was one of my favorites; wasn't sticky and the fragrance was wonderful and light, not overbearing. Once again, disappointed that Aveda is discontinuing items from their older, classic collections. And please don't suggest I try products from your other collections because I've already tried several, and they are not equivalent to the Brilliant Spray-on Shine. Looks like Aveda is not too keen on pleasing their true and faithful customers.Romero9
Show more
Show less
My hair troubles are TOUGH! I have a head of hair that is long, fine, but there's a whole lot of it. My industrial job exposes it to 400°F temperatures, and more dry, dirty and dusty conditions than people can usually comprehend. It is always dry, and brittle, frizzy, split. But between this line of conditioner, and hair mask, my hair is wonderful again! It erases a long day in and out of the oven, I'm pretty sure it's just a bottle of magic. Please don't ever stop this line of products. It is the superior of the other lines I have tried, (even new ones) not leaving any type of residue behind. Just beautifully soft, shiny, manageable hair. I had lost pride in my long red locks, but the dry remedy has restored it. Thank you for making such a wonderful product!Angela
Show more
Show less
I was very concerned about trying this product because I never heard of a "co-wash". So I did a little research online and found out that a "co-wash" is a conditioning shampoo of sorts. Oh okay, and it won't strip your hair if your hair, like mine, is dry and prone to frizz! So, I'm a hair Type 4A with 3C pieces throughout and I have been loyal to Aveda for decades (*since the 90's) so I thought, will this work for my newly natural hair? Well IT WORKED! It worked quite well too! My hair was soft, nowhere near as tangled as it has been, and so smooth and smells great! I am not paid for any of my comments here, but I chose to write a lengthy one because if you're desperately searching for natural products for natural hair, you'll want a brand like Aveda. However, if you are in the Type 4 category, finding a product for our curly coils is sometimes maddening. So let me finish my regimen as of last night. I washed with the Co-Wash, then I put the Detangling Masque on (*ALL BE CURLY LINE) and let it sit while I showered (*next time I may heat it under a dryer for maximum penetration), and then I combed through it and was amazed and how the tangles were so few! I then used the Be CURLY Curl Enhancer, and twisted my hair in multiple sections. Untwisting it, as it dried overnight, I have soft, defined, and smooth hair. I'm about to cry because Finally found the method! So then, this morning, I said, what might happen if I use my go to favorite, the Brilliant Humectant so I did! The result was beautiful shiny waves that were absolutely soft and smooth! I'm so happy! I will not lie, I did try multiple shampoos and conditioners with my newly natural hair, and none of them did more than tangle my hair. This, however, this is the ticket! I will continue using it, and also will ask that Aveda will hopefully move to larger sizes in these products as I like to have what I need in large quantities! Never have I been more afraid of running out of basic necessities. Hope this helps!Princess Phyllis
Show more
Show less
11.John Frieda Styling Spray, Daily, Frizz Ease, Dream Curls – 6.7 Fl Oz
Product Details:
It transforms wilted waves & curls into sexy swerves, curves & spirals. wake up sleepy spirals for captivating curls. exceptional, alcohol-free curl perfector transforms wilted waves and limp curls into sexy, highly defined swirls and curls that are soft and silky, never crispy or sticky. innovative magnesium-enriched formula penetrates hair to restore elasticity and spring, boosting and enhancing your natural curl pattern. with special non-greasy conditioning and glossing agents, this style-invigorating spray leaves curls smooth, glistening and healthy looking. made in usa.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Units in Package
|1
|Unit Size
|6.7 fl oz
|Directions
|Directions: Shake well. Spray product liberally on damp hair from roots to ends, distributing spray evenly. Scrunch small sections of hair gently to help create light curls or waves. Allow hair to air dry naturally or blow-dry using a diffuser with dryer set on low.
|Ingredients
|Water, Glycerin, VP/VA Copolymer, Polysorbate 20, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone PEG-8 Meadowfoamate, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, Magnesium Sulfate, Panthenol, VP/Dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate Copolymer, Fragrance, Caprylhydroxamic, Acid, Polyquaternium-11, Trideceth-12, Methylpropanediol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol.
Reviews:
I found an old one on my mothers dresser. I'm talking probably 2012 lol. Everyone keeps complaining about these formula changes and I hope not! This stuff takes my 2c waves and really defined them and gives a wet look. It made my front pieces and back of neck spiral when I put it up. Really gives curls bounce. It does give a wet look/ so if you want to scrunch the crunch you can do that too. I like to re wet it with thayers witch hazel or rice water that I keep In my fridge and car. I only use verb line bc it keeps my hair healthy. But I decided to try this and I am super happy! It is going into my arsenal. May even try the air dry foam!Rayrayscool
Show more
Show less
Frizz ease does exactly what it says on the bottle. Stops frizz. I only use this product when I wash my hair, so can’t tell you what it’s like everyday. I spray frizz ease on my damp clean hair, work it through then let it dry naturally. I have fine curly hair, this product isn’t heavy or greasy. It keeps the frizz at bay well for about three days, till the next wash. Which is fine for me.Stellar
Show more
Show less
It has a feminine scent so, as I wouldn’t recommend it to a man. However the size is great and the package has a good quality. It didn’t effect my sensitive scalp badly. It moisturized my hair. It has many benefits. I hope they can make the same composition but with a less feminine scent.iHerb Customer
Show more
Show less
12.Design Essentials Coconut And Monoi Water Curl Refresher, 8 Oz.
Product Details:
Tame your frizz with the design essentials natural coconut and monoi coconut water curl refresher. it easily revitalizes curls with its triple hydrating monoi moisture blend (coconut water, chamomile, and wild cherry). it is made with lightweight silk proteins and a replenishing blend of active botanicals, including calendula and horsetail plus vitamin e to help restore over-worked curls. the design essentials curl refresher comes in a convenient 8 fl oz size, which gives you plenty to last for a long time. it offers a soft hold that helps maintain your style all-day long. the special formula does not contain any parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin or gluten, making it a healthier option for caring for your healthy locks. it is safe for daily use. add it to your morning hair routine. let this spray keep your hair healthy and strong. gender: unisex.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Unit Size
|8 fl oz
|Units in Package
|1
Reviews:
Always use it for my hair which is very fine. It keeps it soft and managable. Many beauty stores have discontinued this item. They changed from coconut to avacado. Really not the same. Don't know how long I'll continue to buy on the open market. but for now, it's great for curly fine hair.renee_barne
Show more
Show less
I use this product on my wet hair after I apply my leave-in conditioner. Afterwards, I typically do a twist or some other style by applying one of the other Designing Essential products to each twist. I also use this product on my dry hair to refresh my hair / twists in between shampoos. This is a great curl refresher that does not interfere with the style and really brings the style "back to life" by adding quick-drying moisture.Juanicki A.
Show more
Show less
I do not use this product every day. I do not need to. My twist styles last pretty well since I am using other Design Essential products to set my twists. I like this product for moisturizing once or twice during the week when I feel my hair may need additional moisture. So, I am not using this every day. My hair does not feel greasy, and there is no build up or flaking. But again, I only need to use this once or twice a week.Juanicki A.
Show more
Show less
13.Devacurl Mist-Er Right Dream Curl Refresher – 12 Oz Bottle
Product Details:
If you're looking for a quick revitalizing styler that'll make your curls look fresh (even when they're not), add this to your routine. this lavender oil-infused formula is the perfect secret weapon when you're in no mood to get your hair wet. the hydrating spray brings curls back to life and refreshes the scalp and curls, saving you time in-between wash days. spritz all over curls while they're dry. tilt head forward to scrunch hair in an upward motion to boost body and re-define curls. or, spray directly onto the scalp to refresh and soothe.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Units in Package
|1
|Unit Size
|12 fl oz
|Directions
|How do i use it? Spritz all over curls while they're dry. Tilt head forward and scrunch hair in an upward motion to boost body and re-define curls. Or, spray directly onto the scalp to refresh and soothe. Good for 12 months once opened.
|Ingredients
|What's in it? Water (Aqua, Eau), Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Melissa Officinalis Extract, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Extract, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Achillea Millefolium Extract, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Monosodium Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum).
Reviews:
This is a great product on its own or combined with a few others. I switched from Carol's Daughter refresher spray and I am so glad I did. I love the fine mist with this product and the smell, and it makes my hair much curlier and bouncier. I tend to use this on next day hair, third-day hair etc and I spray it sometimes on its own or first I sprit water, then this product, lifting my hair to get it throughout. Scrunch my hair, and I will either apply the Deva Curl styling cream or the Alterna Caviar light-weight oil to lock everything in and then out the door, I go looking fabulous. I get so many compliments on how good my hair looks! This product is also great to spray directly to the scalp because it doesn't weigh down my hair and it is so soothing in this dry cold weather I live in.NessaLovesHerCurls
Show more
Show less
I really like this product. I don't know how many times before I bought it, that I wished that my curls would look as good the second day, as they did the first day after I'd first washed them. I had heard good things about this product and so I really wanted to give it a shot. I am really glad I did. is a really cool product. You spray it into your hair, while scrunching your hair. I then usually finish off by taking a hair dryer to my hair just to take away any dampness the mist sometimes leaves. Et voilá! Suddenly you've got some pretty good looking curls without having to rewash your hair! I really was, and still am, quite shocked that this product really does work. It sounds too good to be true. No, your curls aren't as perfect as they were the first day, but the look good and they are SO much better than if you hadn't used this product. On top of that, it makes your hair smell nice too!alyssa.c
Show more
Show less
I wanted to try new products for my curls since my pregnancy had caused my hair to react differently to my usual curl hair routine. I tried this product 3 months postpartum, after going through the post baby hair loss and what not. Cut my hair to a healthier length and was ready to get my curls back into shape. Decided to try Devacurl products since I had heard they were amazing. Tried this and some of their gels. It left my hair super frizzy with no curl definition. I tired using the gel 5 times and making sure it wasn't on my hair too soon after washing and it didn't matter. Frizzy and no curl definition. Tried this curl refresher on 2nd day hair and it just made my hair very frizzy and the smell was awful. It left my hair feeling really gross and brittle. I'm so disappointed at these products especially for the price point. I saw other reviews mentioning hair loss and thinning. I can't attest to that myself but I can say that the frizzy it caused in my hair was unreal. I can see why these products have damaged hair.RockinMoroccan
Show more
Show less
14.Aussie Miracle Curls Curl Refresher, Maximum Hold – 5.7 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Keeping your curls perfect throughout the day is a task. worry no more! aussie miracle curls refresher spray with coconut and jojoba oil will leave your hair frizz-free, bouncy and glamorous instantly upon application. it is also safe for use and silicone-free for keeping your curls happy and photo-ready.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Soy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegetarian
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Wheat Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Rich Ingredients
|WATER, PVP, SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, FRAGRANCE, CHITOSAN, LACTIC ACID, POLYSORBATE 20, PEG-40 HYDROGENATED CASTOR OIL, PHENOXYETHANOL, POLYSORBATE 80, PEG-60 ALMOND GLYCERIDES, METHYLPARABEN, DISODIUM EDTA, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN.
|Ingredients
|WATER, PVP, SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, FRAGRANCE, CHITOSAN, LACTIC ACID, POLYSORBATE 20, PEG-40 HYDROGENATED CASTOR OIL, PHENOXYETHANOL, POLYSORBATE 80, PEG-60 ALMOND GLYCERIDES, METHYLPARABEN, DISODIUM EDTA, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN.
Reviews:
This stuff is amazing. I was going to a birthday party and was on a time crunch. I had showered and my hair was wet when we left our house. Had to stop at the store quickly and on a whim I bought this with the hopes it would at least tame my mostly dry frizzing hair. OMG! I sprayed it on in the car, scrunched my hair in strategically placed areas and boom!!! I was so impressed with how beautiful my curls looked! I really could not believe it! By the time we got there it looked as though I had taken a lot of time to achieve these curls. I didn't even have a chance to see my hair while I was in the car so I was pleasantly surprised when we arrived and my hair looked amazing! Highly recommend. Would buy again.Mamas
Show more
Show less
I really like this product. I have naturally curly hair so it tends to look and feel dry. What attracted me to this is that it’s a curl refresher and it’s made with coconut oil and jojoba oil. All perfect for dry curls that need a boost throughout the day. I love the scent too. I am not good with picking out fragrances and identifying them. You’ll just have to take my word for it. The price is great too. $5 at my local dollar store. I will definitely repurchase this product.dina.h
Show more
Show less
The product is great! I have thin, fine hair with 2a, 2b, and 2c all there. This helps with keeping the summer frizz at bay. I had to take stats away – not because of the product. If you GO to the store and get it, it’s 5 stars. I ORDERED this one. Got it in two pieces. No packing in the box. Bad show, Walmart!KT
Show more
Show less
15.Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly – 8 Oz Bottle
Product Details:
Define, defrizz and hold your curls in one snap! your new goal styler is formulated with organic blueberry extract and raw castor oil. prevents hair breakage. too little vitamin c your diet can lead to hair breakage.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Soy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Wheat Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Shell Fish Free
|Rich Ingredients
|Water, Sorbitol, Polyacrylate-14, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Certified Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Certified Organic Blueberry Fruit Extract, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Silk Amino Acids, Panthenol, Certified Organic Shea Butter, Certified Organic Mango Seed Butter, Certified Organic Argan Oil, Certified Organic Evening Primrose Oil, Jojoba Esters, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol. Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Fragrance, Citric Acid.
|Ingredients
|Water, Sorbitol, Polyacrylate-14, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Certified Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Certified Organic Blueberry Fruit Extract, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Silk Amino Acids, Panthenol, Certified Organic Shea Butter, Certified Organic Mango Seed Butter, Certified Organic Argan Oil, Certified Organic Evening Primrose Oil, Jojoba Esters, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol. Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Fragrance, Citric Acid.
|Nutrition Claim
|Organic
|Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Nutrition Claim
|Not Tested on Animals
|Nutrition Claim
|For Hair
|Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Nutrition Claim
|Humane
Reviews:
I love this product! I suffer from dry brittle ends and always struggle to find the right product to do my hair justice and this product did just that! It works so well with water, and instantly softens my hair and makes my hair so bouncy, and the smell? I love ittt, i get a lot of compliments with the smell, and I always recommend people to try it! This is one of my favs from this line ! Also, Ms. Dellinger and her team was so gracious enough to sponsor my colleges' (Smith College) first annually Natural hair care fare & the turnout was beautiful and everyone were so happy about the products. On behalf of me and our SACSA eboard we are forever grateful to curls and I'm so happy we were gifted with the opportunity bc not only was it a blessing but I now faithfully use the BlueBerry Bliss Control Jelly lolNiah
Show more
Show less
First off—great protein based gel. It has no glycerin, it’s lightweight and smells amazing. (Yes like blueberries!) But like everyone says it can dry sticky or stiff and limit hair movement if not used correctly. 1. Damp not wet hair—when the hair is too wet the gel will just evaporate leaving the hair frizzy with no definition imo… 2. Don’t use alone—I used it by itself and my hair was giving stiffness. No movement or anything. It also dried up in days. I paired it with their Leave-in (great slip btw) 3. Don’t use too much—a little goes a LONG way. Also note this isn’t your super hold gel it’s very much lightweight, for soft curl definition, so more doesn’t mean more it makes it sticky. 4. Optionally Dry with a diffuser—let the hair air dry for up to an hour and use a diffuser attachment to dry. That way there’s no stickinessCurlfriend
Show more
Show less
This is the best gel I have ever use in my life. Not only because it's my favorite hair collection line from the brand Curls. The Blueberry Bliss collection is perfect for hair growth and repairing damaged. This gel specifically is perfect for humidity (hot or cold weather) and just keeps your curls in perfect condition all day long. I use this gel in every season of the year. I have used many gels before, trust me when I say this one is the best one. Unlike other gels this gel is thick and smells heavenly. The blueberry scent will get your hair smelling nice all day. I got so many compliments not just on my curl definition but how amazing my hair smells. It doesn't leave my hair crunchy at all. I still feel the hold it has on my curls. Try this gel out. You'll fall in love with it. I haven't use any other gel after I discovery this gel. If you end up loving this gel (100% you will) I highly recommend their whole blueberry bliss collection. It has repair all the damaged from my curls (heat damaged) and amazing hair growth.Nena
Show more
Show less
16.Verb Curl Cream
Product Details:
A curl defining cream that provides memory and light hold to all types of textured hair. the lightweight formula activates curls, keeps them shapely and bouncy, while controlling frizz for all-day softness. benefits vegan flexible hold define how to use blend a small amount into hands (less is more) and apply evenly through damp curls. style as usual. gently scrunch dry hair for a softer hold. use on dry hair to reactivate curls gone rogue.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Hair Type
|All Hair Types
|Product Form
|Cream
|Beauty Purpose
|Soothing
|Net weight
|5.3 ounces
|Package Quantity
|1
|Origin
|made in the USA
Reviews:
This is my new favorite hair product. As someone with a lot of hair, but very fine hair, it’s hard to find a product that doesn’t weigh me down- this allows for my hair to have shape and volume that lasts. The best results I’ve had came from using a denman brush to curl my hair, smoothing the roots over once. This method achieved beautiful formed waves for three days after. Verb is much less expensive than other curl products I’ve tried and it out performs all of them. I would highly recommend this to anyone with loose curls or waves, especially those with fine frizz prone hair like me. For reference I use this after I wash my hair with a kevin murphy cowash. Pics show the curls I had a day after using Verb with the denman brush method.ryn.b
Show more
Show less
Wow, I love this! I was hesitant because I see a lot of influencers use it and I always worry that that over hype things. But it really does reduce frizz and hold curl. A little goes a very long way, so it is easy to overdo it. My hair is 2C/3A and I live in a pretty dry climate and this was the perfect balance. I will say it did seem to "weigh down" my hair a bit more than other products, however, I'll take slightly less volume to have non-frizzy and light curls. Also loved that there isn't a heavy scent.Curls and stuff
Show more
Show less
I love Verb products. This one was new to me, but I had to try it. Glad I did! My tired, frizzy, permed curls were dying quickly. I needed a pick- me- up for them and this did the trick. A little, tiny bit goes a long way – all of Verb is like this. I love that because the product lasts, which means I'm not spending a fortune on hair, but getting a good, quality product. Also, the curl lasted all day until the next shower. It's not greasy, smells nice and not like a bunch of grocery store chemicals. It actually lifts my curls and gives a bit of volume without weighing them down like some creams can do. There's movement and the styling is natural, but stays in place.GuenX
Show more
Show less
17.Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm, 200ml/6.8 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Evo curl liquid rollers curl balm is a lightweight balm that induces softness and shines to the hair while helping to detangle, improve manageability and condition. evo curl balm enhances natural curl pattern, moisturises hair, and helps to tame frizz. evo curl balm revitalises dry curls and encourages them to gather together to form clumps. the curly hair balm holds the natural curls and keeps it smooth, and by doing so, it prevents the curls from becoming hard or crunchy. evo curl liquid rollers curl balm seals the hair cuticle to prevent moisture loss from the scalp, reduce frizz and provide humidity control. in order to prevent the hair from being dry and unhealthy, evo liquid rollers curl balm was formulated without harmful chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, or gluten. evo liquid rollers was designed to be environmentally, and as such it contains no animal-derived ingredient, and hasnt been tested on animals. key features evo liquid rollers seals the hair cuticle to lock in moisture to the scalp, reduce frizz, and provide humidity control. the curly hair balm conrains no harmful ingredients such as parabens or sulphate no animal-derived ingredients, making it vegan friendly. it is 100% cruelty free. liquid rollers curl balm comes in a 200ml tube the roller curl balm leaves curls defined, hydrated, and touchable is liquid rollers curl balm for you? enhances natural curl shape and pattern, moisturises hair, and protects hair against frizz. holds the natural curls, keeps it smooth, and prevents it from becoming hard or crunchy. detangles hair, improves manageability, and enhances shine.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|All Your Beauty Favourites
|1000s of products, 100s of brands
|Official Retailer
|100% genuine products
Reviews:
Liquid Rollers smooths and defines curls in fine, soft hair. The hold is soft, so super humidity can still bring out the frizz on day 2… but you can add a little more to wet or dry hair–it's versatile. Neither LR nor its pleasant scent irritate my skin or allergies… I give it five.Dede
This product is brilliant! I have very fine hair but lots of it. It's also straight at the top & curly at the ends so the only time it ever looks good is when I've just had a salt water swim. The rest of the time my hair is just frizz on the outer layers with tight ringlets underneath. I know some of you are hearing me here. Liquid Rollers has changed my life. I just smooth it through when I get out of the shower, give it a quick comb & let it dry naturally. The curls are now all beautifully defined but not in super tight ringlets, due to the product adding a bit of weight, so I get a bit of extra length as well. When my hair first dries it feels a bit crunchy but I literally just give it a quick squish with my hands and it transforms to super soft and shiny. Evo has stumbled across a total winner here, I couldn't recommend it more highly if I tried. Love it!sassafratic
Show more
Show less
I’ve been trying to find the right product to enhance the curls I’ve developed later in life. I’ve spent many years buying products that just didn’t seem to work. This was suggested by one of the staff recently so I thought I had nothing to lose. Since then I am so happy with this product that I’m onto my 2nd. Can definitely recommend this.Rayma
Show more
Show less
18.Maui Moisture Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Curl Refresher Mist – Conditioning And Moisturizing Spray – 8 Fl Oz
Product Details:
Give your coils a refresh with vegan siliconefree maui moisture lightweight curls flaxseed curl refresher mist. our lightweight spray keeps curls looking and feeling fresh defrizzing strands while keeping volume intact. crafted with 100% aloe vera and infused with flaxseed oil coconut water and citrus oil this invigorating blend is sure to wake up your curls when you need it. age group: adult.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Capacity
|8 oz
Reviews:
I have the worst problem with frizz. My hair is dry my scalp is dry it hurts, it’s course and thick and just awful😂 I’ve been looking for shampoo to help with this being that I live in an area with hard tap water. THAT BEING SAID. I wanted to wash several times before writing a review. The shampoo went on normally, lathered nice, smelled great. I could feel the moisture in my scalp and my hair being rejuvenated. But the conditioner. THE CONDITIONER THOOOOOO. Usually I gotta put a bunch in my hand and then go back 3 more times till the whole bottles gone in one wash😅 I put a lil on my hand about the same amount of shampoo. When I started lathering it actually reached the ends and all the in between. I didn’t have to go back for more and that had me absolutely shook😂 The spritz is a nice little touch not sure what it does but it smells good and kept my hair so shiny😍elisia.a
Show more
Show less
I have low porosity, medium density wavy/looser curly hair and honestly, would usually avoid products with protein since it can overload my hair! My hair is tighter curled on the bottom but the hair near my head is looser and becomes frizzy and loses shape quicker, I was gifted this product from my sister and I really love it! Despite being low porosity, our hair still needs protein so this is one of the few products I use that have it. I use it every few days after I wash my hair to refresh my curls and help keep their hold. It smells pretty good, like a clean earthy scent! I would recommend it, especially for people whose hair likes protein!maria.m
Show more
Show less
Really like it! ll by the wayside, like everyone else I hate you, I hate you, I hate you But I was just kidding myself Our every moment, I start to replace 'Cause now that they're gone All I hear are the words that I needed to say When you hurt under the surface Like troubled water running cold Well, time can heal but this won't So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you go Was never the right time, whenever you called Went little, by little, by little until there was nothing at all Our every moment, I start to replay But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face When you hurt under the surface Like troubled water running cold Well, time can heal but this won't So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you go Would we be better off by now If I'd let my walls come down? Maybe I guess we'll never know You know, you know Before you go Was there something I could've said To make your heart beat better? If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather So, before you go Was there something I could've said To make it all stop hurting? It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless So, before you goalyssa.d
19.Hask Curl Care Curl Refreshing Mist – 177 Ml
Product Details:
Refreshing mist is designed for long-lasting, frizz-free curl retention and definition reactivating mist helps boost curls and smooths frizz keeps hair smelling fresh between washes 6 oz. spray bottle free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten color-safe and cruelty-free formula hask's curl care refreshing mist helps boost curls, smooth frizz, and keeps hair smelling fresh in-between washes. formulated with a miracle blend of coconut oil, argan oil, and vitamin e to hydrate hair and prevent curls from frizzing.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Salt Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Soy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Paraben Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrite Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Dairy Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Nitrate Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Vegetarian
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Caffeine Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Wheat Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Artificial Color Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Lactose Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Peanut Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Gluten Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Egg Free
|Derived Nutrition Claim
|Shell Fish Free
|Rich Ingredients
|Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene glycol, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Tocopherol (vitamin E), Polyquaternium-10*, PG-Hydroxyethylcellulose cocodimonium chloride*, Polysorbate 80, Nitrogen, PVP, Citric acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Alpha isomethyl ionone, Benzyl salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
|Ingredients
|Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene glycol, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Tocopherol (vitamin E), Polyquaternium-10*, PG-Hydroxyethylcellulose cocodimonium chloride*, Polysorbate 80, Nitrogen, PVP, Citric acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Alpha isomethyl ionone, Benzyl salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
|Nutrition Claim
|Cruelty Free
|Nutrition Claim
|For Hair
|Nutrition Claim
|Vegan
|Nutrition Claim
|Humane
Reviews:
This product not only leaves my hair feeling amazing but it smells like a tropical oasis’s I sometimes like to use it even just to style because of the smell and how soft my hair feels. I live in Texas and the humidity definitely gets my unmanageable curly hair like a frizzy disaster but this stuff actually works. It helps control the frizz so my hair isn’t looking crazy. My daughter has semi curly hair and I use it in her hair also. Would I recommend it to my fellow friends of curly disasters absolutely. Will help make you hair more manageable control the frizz helps with styling and smelling like a tropical oasis.Adri
Show more
Show less
I have really curly, thick hair and dry shampoo just doesn't work for me. So I've spent years trying to find a product that would refresh my curls and add a little fragrance to them between wash days. I can honestly say I have finally found that product! The Hask Curl Care Refreshing mist is everything I've wanted in a curl refreshing product. It smells incredible and leaves my hair smelling incredible. The scent lasts until I wash my hair, which I love. This refreshing spray brings life back to my curls between wash days. It revives them and makes them look as good as they do right after I wash my hair and style it. It doesn't leave a weird residue in my hair like dry shampoo always does. It doesn't weigh down my curls or make them feel greasy at all. I am completely obsessed with this product and so glad I finally found the perfect curl refresher for my hair!Tifsbeauty87
Show more
Show less
The thought behind this is great, but it does not work that well for its intended purpose. Curly hair just simply does not go back to how it was after a fresh wash by spraying something on it. Not for me anyways. But I do really like this product. The fine mist is wonderful and covers all over. It smells really good. I use it after leave-in but before product. Kind of like a primer. So I do love it, just not for its purpose.jessm_us
Show more
Show less
20.Ag Care Curl Trigger Defining Spray
Product Details:
Create or refresh moisture-rich curls and waves with this defining spray enhanced with our exclusive curl creating complex containing rice amino acids and bio-fermented tomato extract and fortified with texturizing sea vegetable extract. ideal for fine hair. spray clean, damp hair and scrunch. air or diffuse dry. spray on dry hair to refresh curls.
Show more
Show less
Specifications:
|Ingredient
|Parabens
Reviews:
This product is great for giving life to my wavy hair. I use this both when my hair is wet before diffusing and also once my hair is dry to give it a little extra volume!Anonymous
Left hair sticky feeling and did uncontrollable used twice and won't use againCharly
I have shoulder length hair with long layers that is a mixture of curly and wavy textures. It also tends to be frizzy. This worked very well when I used it on my clean damp hair, then scrunched dry on low. The reasons I gave it 4 stars is that it is quite pricey for such a small bottle, and unlike other reviewers, I thought it had a weird chemical smell. Not sure I would buy again.Laura
Show more
Show less