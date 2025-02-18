Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (2025)

7 Best Deodorants Antiperspirants In the UK
deodorants antiperspirants comparison
|
Our Score
1
Best Choice
9.8Exceptional
|
2
9.7Exceptional
|
3
9.4Excellent
|
4
Best Value
9.3Excellent
|
5
9.0Excellent
|
6
8.9Very Good
|
7
8.7Very Good
|
To Amazon
|
Model
NIVEA MEN Protect & Care - Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray - Non-Irritating Men's Deodorant - 48h Protection - Quick Dry Formula - 0% Ethyl Alcohol - All Skin Types - Pack 250 ml x 6
| Model
L'Oréal Paris Men Expert 48H Fresh Extreme Anti-Perspirant Deodorant for Men, 250ml Pack of 6, Bulk Buy
| Model
Revlon Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Deodorant Stick and Antiperspirant Pure Fresh, Dermatologist Tested, 41 g (Pack of 1)
| Model
Sanex Dermo Sensitive Roll-On Antiperspirant 6x50ml - antiperspirant deodorant - up to 48-hour sweat & odour protection - gentle on sensitive skin - restores skin’s natural pH -dermatologically tested
| Model
Sure Men Active Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 48h protection anti-perspirant deodorant spray for effective sweat and odour protection 6x 150 ml
| Model
Dove Men+Care Advanced Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Deodorant Spray with Triple Action technology & ¼ moisturising cream for 72 hour protection against sweat and odour 200 ml
| Model
Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Passion Fruit & Lemongrass Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray with Triple Moisturising technology aerosol for 72 hours of protection 150 ml
|
Brand
NIVEA
| Brand
L'ORÉAL
| Brand
Mitchum
| Brand
Sanex
| Brand
Sure
| Brand
DOVE MEN + CARE
| Brand
Dove
|
Reviews
3,027 reviews
| Reviews
2,214 reviews
| Reviews
17,634 reviews
| Reviews
2,217 reviews
| Reviews
81 reviews
| Reviews
1,884 reviews
| Reviews
411 reviews
Tech Specs
|
product dimensions
30 x 5 x 20.7 cm 1.2 kg
| product dimensions
8.3 x 3.8 x 16.8 cm 1.24 kg
| product dimensions
3.2 x 5.8 x 10.5 cm 41 g
| product dimensions
14.7 x 9.8 x 10.4 cm 300 g
| product dimensions
10 x 10 x 10 cm 720 g
| product dimensions
-
| product dimensions
-
|
department
Mens
| department
-
| department
Womens
| department
-
| department
Mens
| department
-
| department
-
|
Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
|Available On
Our Top 3 Picks
Here are the top 3 recommended products with more information to help you find the right product for you
9.8
1
NIVEA
49% Off
NIVEA MEN Protect & Care - Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray - Non-Irritating Men's Deodorant - 48h Protection - Quick Dry Formula - 0% Ethyl Alcohol - All Skin Types - Pack 250 ml x 6
Why we love it
Long lasting protection
Gentle care
48 hour effective anti perspirant protection
Main highlights
- USAGE TIPS: For optimal results, shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm, spray, and allow to dry completely before dressing. Its quick-dry, non-irritating formula makes it a valuable addition to your NIVEA MEN skincare routine.
- UK'S N°1 MALE SKINCARE BRAND*: UK's top skincare choice, NIVEA MEN is a global authority in men's face care. Providing tailored solutions to answer the specific needs of active men, we deliver expert grooming for ultimate skin confidence.
- CARING DEODORANT FOR MEN: The NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deodorant is a non-irritating antiperspirant that provides reliable protection while simultaneously caring for your skin, ensuring both freshness and comfort.
- ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: With 0% ethyl alcohol, this deodorant delivers robust protection whilst maintaining skin compatibility. Its formula combines care for your underarm skin with a masculine scent of mandarin, coriander, and ambery woods.
- 48H PROTECTION: Dermatologically tested for skin tolerance, this antiperspirant for men offers 48 hours of dependable protection, effectively shielding against sweat and body odour to keep you feeling confident and fresh throughout the day.
Show more
9.7
2
L'ORÉAL
L'Oréal Paris Men Expert 48H Fresh Extreme Anti-Perspirant Deodorant for Men, 250ml Pack of 6, Bulk Buy
Why we love it
48 hrs non stop dry
Anti perspirant anti body odour
Combats bad odours and controls perspiration
Main highlights
- Pack of 6
- Long-lasting reactivating freshness
- Innovation 48 hrs non-stop dry
- Combats bad odours and controls perspiration
- Anti-perspirant + anti-body odour with ultra absorbent active micro Captors to help combat wetness
Show more
9.4
3
Mitchum
Revlon Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Deodorant Stick and Antiperspirant Pure Fresh, Dermatologist Tested, 41 g (Pack of 1)
Why we love it
Triple odor defense combats heat, motion, and stress.
48-hour protection ensures long-lasting freshness.
Dermatologist tested and alcohol-free for sensitive skin.
Main highlights
- Provides a shield against odour from heat, motion and stress
- Mitchum triple odour defence technology
- Minimises white marks
- Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odour control
- Dermatlogist tested, alcohol free
Show more
Our ranking system
The TopChoice.co.uk Team selects top-of-the-line items from a wide selection and conducts rigorous evaluations on almost all the products available on the internet. We rank each product based on how well it matches our criteria.
We can ensure that the product is well-tested with the help of our expertise, experts, and artificial intelligence technology. TopChoice.co.uk requires consistent care for the products we review, ensuring that our assessments are always accurate and up to date.
Features
Our team of experts analyzes key attributes, capabilities, significance, and many more depending on the type of product to determine its effectiveness.
Consumer Reviews
We ensure an evaluation of the ratings using references all over the internet for each product. With the help of our AI technology and professional review teams, we give weight to the worth of individual user experiences.
Popularity
Popularity is an important criterion in choosing a product. Several factors contribute to the popularity of the products on our site, including prestige, relevance, reputation, news, and more.
Value for money
TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more. When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
Value for money
TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more. When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
