Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
7 Best Deodorants Antiperspirants In the UK Tech Specs Our Top 3 Picks NIVEA MEN Protect & Care - Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray - Non-Irritating Men's Deodorant - 48h Protection - Quick Dry Formula - 0% Ethyl Alcohol - All Skin Types - Pack 250 ml x 6 Why we love it L'Oréal Paris Men Expert 48H Fresh Extreme Anti-Perspirant Deodorant for Men, 250ml Pack of 6, Bulk Buy Why we love it Revlon Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Deodorant Stick and Antiperspirant Pure Fresh, Dermatologist Tested, 41 g (Pack of 1) Why we love it Our ranking system Features Consumer Reviews Popularity Value for money

7 Best Deodorants Antiperspirants In the UK

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (2)

Our Score

1

Best Choice

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (11)

9.8Exceptional

2

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (12)

9.7Exceptional

3

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (13)

9.4Excellent

4

Best Value

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (14)

9.3Excellent

5

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (15)

9.0Excellent

6

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (16)

8.9Very Good

7

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (17)

8.7Very Good

Model

NIVEA MEN Protect & Care - Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray - Non-Irritating Men's Deodorant - 48h Protection - Quick Dry Formula - 0% Ethyl Alcohol - All Skin Types - Pack 250 ml x 6

 Model

L'Oréal Paris Men Expert 48H Fresh Extreme Anti-Perspirant Deodorant for Men, 250ml Pack of 6, Bulk Buy

 Model

Revlon Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Deodorant Stick and Antiperspirant Pure Fresh, Dermatologist Tested, 41 g (Pack of 1)

 Model

Sanex Dermo Sensitive Roll-On Antiperspirant 6x50ml - antiperspirant deodorant - up to 48-hour sweat & odour protection - gentle on sensitive skin - restores skin’s natural pH -dermatologically tested

 Model

Sure Men Active Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 48h protection anti-perspirant deodorant spray for effective sweat and odour protection 6x 150 ml

 Model

Dove Men+Care Advanced Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Deodorant Spray with Triple Action technology & ¼ moisturising cream for 72 hour protection against sweat and odour 200 ml

 Model

Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Passion Fruit & Lemongrass Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray with Triple Moisturising technology aerosol for 72 hours of protection 150 ml

Brand

NIVEA

 Brand

L'ORÉAL

 Brand

Mitchum

 Brand

Sanex

 Brand

Sure

 Brand

DOVE MEN + CARE

 Brand

Dove

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (18) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (19) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (20) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (21) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (22)

3,027 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (23) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (24) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (25) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (26) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (27)

2,214 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (28) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (29) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (30) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (31) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (32)

17,634 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (33) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (34) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (35) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (36) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (37)

2,217 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (38) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (39) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (40) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (41) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (42)

81 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (43) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (44) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (45) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (46) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (47)

1,884 reviews

Reviews

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (48) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (49) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (50) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (51) Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (52)

411 reviews

Tech Specs

product dimensions

30 x 5 x 20.7 cm 1.2 kg

 product dimensions

8.3 x 3.8 x 16.8 cm 1.24 kg

 product dimensions

3.2 x 5.8 x 10.5 cm 41 g

 product dimensions

14.7 x 9.8 x 10.4 cm 300 g

 product dimensions

10 x 10 x 10 cm 720 g

 product dimensions

-

 product dimensions

-

department

Mens

 department

-

 department

Womens

 department

-

 department

Mens

 department

-

 department

-

Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (53)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (54)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (55)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (56)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (57)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (58)
Available On

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (59)

Our Top 3 Picks

Here are the top 3 recommended products with more information to help you find the right product for you

  • 49% Off

    NIVEA MEN Protect & Care - Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray - Non-Irritating Men's Deodorant - 48h Protection - Quick Dry Formula - 0% Ethyl Alcohol - All Skin Types - Pack 250 ml x 6

    Why we love it

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (64) Long lasting protection

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (65) Gentle care

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (66) 48 hour effective anti perspirant protection

    Main highlights

    • USAGE TIPS: For optimal results, shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm, spray, and allow to dry completely before dressing. Its quick-dry, non-irritating formula makes it a valuable addition to your NIVEA MEN skincare routine.
    • UK'S N°1 MALE SKINCARE BRAND*: UK's top skincare choice, NIVEA MEN is a global authority in men's face care. Providing tailored solutions to answer the specific needs of active men, we deliver expert grooming for ultimate skin confidence.
    • CARING DEODORANT FOR MEN: The NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deodorant is a non-irritating antiperspirant that provides reliable protection while simultaneously caring for your skin, ensuring both freshness and comfort.
    • ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: With 0% ethyl alcohol, this deodorant delivers robust protection whilst maintaining skin compatibility. Its formula combines care for your underarm skin with a masculine scent of mandarin, coriander, and ambery woods.
    • 48H PROTECTION: Dermatologically tested for skin tolerance, this antiperspirant for men offers 48 hours of dependable protection, effectively shielding against sweat and body odour to keep you feeling confident and fresh throughout the day.

    Show more Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (67)

  • Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (69) 9.7

    2

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (70)

    L'ORÉAL

    L'Oréal Paris Men Expert 48H Fresh Extreme Anti-Perspirant Deodorant for Men, 250ml Pack of 6, Bulk Buy

    Why we love it

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (71) 48 hrs non stop dry

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (72) Anti perspirant anti body odour

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (73) Combats bad odours and controls perspiration

    Main highlights

    • Pack of 6
    • Long-lasting reactivating freshness
    • Innovation 48 hrs non-stop dry
    • Combats bad odours and controls perspiration
    • Anti-perspirant + anti-body odour with ultra absorbent active micro Captors to help combat wetness

    Show more Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (74)

  • Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (76) 9.4

    3

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (77)
    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (78)
    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (79)

    Mitchum

    Revlon Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Deodorant Stick and Antiperspirant Pure Fresh, Dermatologist Tested, 41 g (Pack of 1)

    Why we love it

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (80) Triple odor defense combats heat, motion, and stress.

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (81) 48-hour protection ensures long-lasting freshness.

    Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (82) Dermatologist tested and alcohol-free for sensitive skin.

    Main highlights

    • Provides a shield against odour from heat, motion and stress
    • Mitchum triple odour defence technology
    • Minimises white marks
    • Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odour control
    • Dermatlogist tested, alcohol free
    See Also
    Is Deodorant Spray Better Than Roll On – [Mom Prepared]

    Show more Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (83)

Our ranking system

The TopChoice.co.uk Team selects top-of-the-line items from a wide selection and conducts rigorous evaluations on almost all the products available on the internet. We rank each product based on how well it matches our criteria.
We can ensure that the product is well-tested with the help of our expertise, experts, and artificial intelligence technology. TopChoice.co.uk requires consistent care for the products we review, ensuring that our assessments are always accurate and up to date.

Features

Our team of experts analyzes key attributes, capabilities, significance, and many more depending on the type of product to determine its effectiveness.

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (85)

Consumer Reviews

We ensure an evaluation of the ratings using references all over the internet for each product. With the help of our AI technology and professional review teams, we give weight to the worth of individual user experiences.

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (86)

Popularity

Popularity is an important criterion in choosing a product. Several factors contribute to the popularity of the products on our site, including prestige, relevance, reputation, news, and more.

Best Deodorants Antiperspirants Comparison - February 2025 (87)
Value for money

TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more.

When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.

