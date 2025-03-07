Best Dopp Kit for Men: A Versatile Array of Toiletry Bags (2025)

If you’re looking for the best toiletry bag for men, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up first-rate options based on different priorities, needs, and styles.

I know a thing or two about choosing the best toiletry bag for men. I travel a lot, particularly in the summer and winter months, going from airport to airport. Having a good dopp kit has saved me so much time and stress.

And no, you can’t just throw your EDC and toiletries into a pillowcase like they’re Halloween candy. All that to say, these are truly essential accessories — whether you’re traveling or looking to organize some key items.

Table of Contents Let’s Choose the Best Toiletry Bags for Men

Best Travel Toiletry Bag for Men

Best Leather Toiletry Bag for Men

Most Packable Toiletry Bag: The Aer Travel Kit

Best Waterproof Dopp Kit for Men: The Nite Ize RunOff Toiletry Bag

Dopp Kit With Excellent Organization: Peak Design Wash Pouch

Best Small Toiletry Bag for Men

Best Budget Toiletry Bag

Tips for Choosing a Toiletry Bag

FAQ

Conclusion: Best Men’s Dopp Kit For You

Let’s Choose the Best Toiletry Bags for Men

What you might consider the best men’s toiletry kit might not be what I need. Moreover, you’ll likely want a different kind of model for your own bathroom versus when traveling. You might even want different functions or sizes for a long trip compared to a short one.

The picks here are all comprehensively good but offer different specific benefits for different needs.

Best Travel Toiletry Bag for Men

A lightweight travel dopp kit is a must-have if you are a frequent traveler. Not only does it prevent accidental spills from leaking onto your clothes, but it also keeps you organized. Here are some of the best travel toiletry bags for men.

Away Large Toiletry Bag

Specs:

Material: Nylon

Size: 10.2 x 3.7 x 5.9 inches, 8.8 ounces

Capacity: 3.6 liters

Price: $75

Advantages:

A huge reason the Away Large Toiletry Bag is one of the best men’s travel dopp kits is simply its capacity. It can carry so much more in there than you realize. Believe it or not, if you’re highly minimalist, you might get away with having just this bag on one-night-away trips. I’ve done it before.

Inside are two mesh linings, a clear bag for anything that might spill (like lotion), and an exterior pocket. I’ve used that exterior for my wallet or earbuds. This bag is on the larger side. However, the organization ensures you don’t have to waste time searching for smaller items that may have fallen to the bottom.

Finally, the nylon is strong but stylish and pretty water resistant.

Disadvantages:

This bag sells out often, especially in their most popular colors, jet black, olive green, and sea green. If you’re eyeing any of those, you may have to keep revisiting the site or settle for your second favorite.

Tumi Alpha Bravo Response Travel Kit

Specs:

Material: Ballistic nylon

Size: 6.3 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches, 14.4 ounces

Capacity: 3.6 liters

Price: $195

Advantages:

The Tumi Response Travel Kit is the most convenient and durable option. The brand makes it out of ballistic nylon, which boasts a tight, dense weave that makes the surface tear-resistant and abrasion-resistant. Ballistic nylon was actually developed during World War II to protect airmen from shrapnel. This bag means business.

My favorite thing about this kit is how it opens. The clamshell format lets you lay it down like a book and see exactly where everything is. Some bags are smart, some are strong, but the Tumi is both.

Disadvantages:

In my opinion, this model is the best dopp kit for men. However, it’s undeniably premium, which also means it comes with a premium price tag. So no, unfortunately, it’s not the cheapest model on the market.

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men: The Sea to Summit Travelling Light Toiletry Bag

Specs:

Material: Nylon

Size: 10 x 9 x 4 inches, 4 ounces

Capacity: 6 liters

Price: $49.95

Advantages:

Truly one of the best hanging toiletry bags for men, the Sea to Summit Toiletry Kit isn’t just a dopp kit with a hanging device. With its saddle shape, you can actually use it functionally even as it hangs vertically. Plus, all of the compartments keep your things secured with mesh netting.

If you’re on an outdoor adventure, you can hang this guy on a tree. Then, using the detachable mirror, give yourself a nice shave if need be. It’s a storage solution as well as a makeshift dressing table. If you’re traveling and have limited space for your belongings, this toiletry bag is for you.

Disadvantages:

Because of the flexible material and useful saddle shape, this bag can get lumpy if you overstuff it. It’s strong enough to handle a level of overstuffing, but it won’t be pretty.

Best Leather Toiletry Bag for Men

If you’re looking for an elevated toiletry bag, you can’t go wrong with a leather option. They tend to weigh a bit more than cloth versions. So, if you near the weight limits on your luggage, you might want to keep your leather dopp kit at home. Here are some of the best leather toiletry bags for men.

Leatherology Double Zip Toiletry Bag

Specs:

Material: Full-grain leather

Size: 5.25 x 10.75 x 6 inches, 8 ounces

Capacity: 6 liters

Price: $140

Advantages:

The Leatherology makes the Double Zip Toiletry Bag from lush, full-grain leather. This means it’ll wear in long before it wears out (if it ever does) and patinate handsomely. The grain and pebbling add a lot of character, while the nickel hardware provides timeless class.

This dapper bag comes in a few neutral yet expressive colorways. And, of course, you can even have it personalized. This makes it an excellent gift option as well.

Disadvantages:

This is a luxury good, so it’s going to set you back a pretty penny. However, it combines form and function beautifully, so consider it an investment.

Harbor London Tech Dopp Kit

Specs:

Material: Full-grain leather

Size: 8.4 x 6.2 x 1.7 inches

Capacity: 1.5 liters

Price: $146

Advantages:

I’ve always been a huge fan of Harbor London. They epitomize understated elegance and that old-money aesthetic. Their Tech Dopp Kit is a favorite of ours here at TMM. It flaunts soft but strong, buttery leather with a delicate fabric lining.

It’s also hand-made in Spain and comes in truly stunning colorways, including classic navy and a bright, warm tan. Compact and easy to travel with, this item is also a true piece of art. It’s what I like to call an instant family heirloom.

Disadvantages:

It’s convenient and beautiful, but also fairly small and quite expensive. It definitely leans more into the luxury side of the luxury-necessity spectrum. Certainly, this bag isn’t for everyone because of that.

Most Packable Toiletry Bag: The Aer Travel Kit

Specs:

Material: Ballistic nylon

Size: 9 x 6.5 x 3 inches, 8 ounces

Capacity: 2.5 liters

Price: $49

Advantages:

The Aer designed their Travel Kit for serious packing. It can hold a comprehensive system of travel-size toiletries or EDC, yet it still fits in a briefcase, suitcase, or backpack. Even more, the ballistic nylon construction ensures strength and security.

This kit also flaunts a pretty clever hook design. It can twist and turn, allowing you to hang it on different mechanisms at different angles. I’ve put it on towel racks, wall hooks, doorknobs, and even drawer and cupboard handles.

Disadvantages:

I wish there were more colorways. The three colorways are neutral enough, but I’d love this model in a sea green or even a maroon. Yes, the brand built this for practicality. But it’s also so stylish that it’s a shame the three colorways are relatively uninspired.

Best Waterproof Dopp Kit for Men: The Nite Ize RunOff Toiletry Bag

Specs:

Material: ‎Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Size: ‎11.18 x 6.69 x 2.44 inches, 2.4 ounces

Capacity: 7 liters

Price: $40-$50

Advantages:

The Nite Ize RunOff Toiletry Bag is truly, genuinely waterproof—not water resistant, actually waterproof. And this is rare. In fact, it even floats on water. This means you can use the lake as a surface for it when taking a dip or being in a boat. This toiletry bag is for real adventurers and is perfect for water parks and locker rooms.

I love the translucent design and sturdy base. This allows you to better organize the contents inside and see exactly where everything is without having to open the bag.

Disadvantages:

Be careful of how you store sharp objects like EDC knives and razors. If you manage to puncture this bag, then all that impressive water resistance goes out the window.

Dopp Kit With Excellent Organization: Peak Design Wash Pouch

Specs:

Material: ‎Nylon Canvas

Size: ‎10.2 x 6 x 4.4 inches, 8.7 ounces

Capacity: 2.5 liters

Price: $59.95

Advantages:

It’s impossible to lose anything in the Peak Design Wash Pouch. I’m telling you, there’s a pocket for everything. Even more, you can use each intentional compartment in different ways. For example, the main compartment can fit small body wash or moisturizer bottles. However, I’ve also used it for EDC, like mini knives and flashlights. Mesh pockets line the interior, and you can use these pockets for lip balm, keys, or even emergency cash.

The opening is wide enough to reach your hand easily in any of the many compartments. Still, the pouch’s dense foam layer provides stability while the bag is open and protection when closed. It’s a brilliant design.

Disadvantages:

From a functional perspective, this model is one of the best toiletry bags for men. However, it’s pretty bland from an aesthetic standpoint. The brand constructed this bag with a simple canvas and it doesn’t come in many colorways.

Best Small Toiletry Bag for Men

Some guys don’t need a massive dopp kit, especially if you stick to the bare necessities. If you’re a minimalist, consider these small toiletry bag options.

Halfday Dopp Sidecar Toiletry Kit

Specs:

Material: Woven polyester

Size: 8.75 x 6.75 x 3.5 inches, 3 ounces

Capacity: 3 liters

Price: $45

Advantages:

I’m a big fan of Halfday’s clever storage designs and cool yet classy aesthetics. The Sidecar Toiletry Kit is small but mighty. It’s made from strong polyester and features a Taslan lining. Taslan is a high-tech synthetic fabric that provides water and wind resistance. Manufacturers mainly use this fabric for outdoor outerwear, and I love that Halfday used it for a bag interior.

I also have to mention that though the Sidecar comes in a small number of colorways, they’re all delightful. The Marine is classic but fun, but the Dune shows the fantastic texturing on the surface.

There’s a convenient waterproof pouch in the main compartment. This has saved me (and TSA) valuable seconds while in airport security lines. And despite how small the bag is, the details are there. There’s even a toothbrush holder on the side.

Disadvantages:

I’ve heard people complain that this kit is so small that you can’t even fit a toothbrush. I agree that it is small, so we put it in this category. But it’s the best and most efficient small dopp kit out there. You’ll just have to stick to travel-size items when you use this. Anyway, that being the case, it’s not for everyone and every situation.

Topo Designs Dopp Kit

Specs:

Material: 1000D Nylon

Size: 11 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches

Capacity: 3 liters

Price: $34

Advantages:

The Topo Designs Dopp Kit is a great, lightweight option. It has a nylon exterior and a water-resistant liner. So, if you toss a wet toothbrush in or pack your shampoo and conditioner right out of the shower you won’t get anything else in your bag wet. This bag packs a ton but has a small footprint. We’ve had the opportunity to review it alongside their Global Travel Bag Roller, and it’s another Modest Man favorite.

The Topo Designs Dopp comes in a variety of colors. However, if you prefer an understated look, they also offer their dopp in solid black, navy and olive green. Additionally, the triangular design is interesting but allows the bag to stand on its own easily.

Disadvantages:

This dopp kit does not have interior pockets; therefore, it lacks organization. Also, many consider it to be large. Since it’s a flexible nylon bag, it packs small. But, if you are an over-packer, it’s easy to see why this one is large.

Best Budget Toiletry Bag

If you’re on a budget, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a quality toiletry bag. If you need a new dopp kit or want to try something new, try these budget toiletry bags.

Line of Trade Weekender Dopp Kit 2.0

Specs:

Material: Cotton canvas shell

Size: 9.5 x 6.5 x 4 inches

Capacity: 3 liters

Price: $35

Advantages:

Line of Trade really impressed me at their press presentation during the 2024 Fall Fashion Week. They combine practical ruggedness with clever details, resulting in products that seem only incidentally stylish. And who doesn’t love that effortless look? This Weekender Dopp Kit is no exception.

The brand makes the exterior from 100% cotton canvas with an athletic and waterproof backing. It’s basically the baby version of their Weekender XL, which I also love. Did I mention that the bag is double-needle stitched throughout? Line of Trade built this bag like a tank. The metal zipper and D-ring hardware are strong but add to the look. The lining is 100% polyester, which is simple, but hey, it works. You want the inside of your bag just as fortified as the outside.

The outside pocket takes up the entire exterior, which means more room for items. Since Line of Trade always considers the small details, it also flaunts an attractive and protective double-snap flap.

Typically, brands design dopp kits with toiletries in mind. However, you can always use them for EDC. This bag, on the other hand, is the opposite. It’s for EDC but it will protect your moisturizer just as well as it’ll protect your pocket knife.

Disadvantages:

I like that this bag is a bit heavy, but that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It’s also definitely on the smaller side.

Matador FlatPak Zipper Toiletry Case

Specs:

Material: 30D Cordura

Size: 9.5 x 6.75 x 3.5 inches, 1oz

Capacity: 2.25 liters

Price: $30

Advantages:

I’m quite impressed with how simple yet weirdly chic the Matador FlatPak Toiletry Case looks. The Garnet variation is the same attractive hue as a red velvet cake. Style aside, this bag is the perfect example of how, sometimes, keeping it simple is the most effective option.

Like all other FlatPak bags, the material this toiletry case is made from boasts dry-through technology. This means the water evaporates on the exterior’s fabric, preventing moisture from getting inside. It’s a small bag, but it’s also highly flexible. The overall design is actually gusseted, so it expands and contracts. Feel free to stuff as many items in there as you can.

One feature that’s both a pro and a con is that it’s a one-compartment bag. This makes it easier to throw everything in there without thinking about organization.

Disadvantages:

Again, the one-compartment design means this bag offers no organization. You can pack in a flash, but there’s no guarantee everything there will stay in place. Moreover, though it has a waterproof exterior, the zipper isn’t perfectly sealed. It should survive everyday spills, though. Just don’t throw this bag in a lake or pool.

Tips for Choosing a Toiletry Bag

Here are some tips and considerations when buying your very own dopp kit. You always want to consider budget and style. Don’t overspend, and don’t buy anything you don’t want anyone else to see — it may not get any usage if that’s the case!

The practicality factor is, naturally, the most crucial consideration. It’s a utilitarian item, after all. Here’s what I mean.

Evaluate the Bag’s Design

I already mentioned the aesthetic side of this consideration. Do you want a rugged workwear look or a classy leather one? Either way, the design is inextricably related to practical considerations.

Both leather and canvas are strong, but ballistic nylon is completely tear- and abrasion-resistant.

Do you want a lot of pockets inside or not? More compartments mean more organization, but fewer compartments mean easy packing. Where do you fall on the spectrum?

Do you want it to open like a briefcase, or are you okay with a top closure? The former is more accessible, but the latter is more secure.

Consider the Capacity and What You Plan To Pack

What do you want to put in your dopp kit? The bigger it is, the more you can pack, but the smaller it is, the more convenient and portable.

If you plan on putting liquids in there, consider interior water resistance. If you’ll be somewhere wet, you want exterior water resistance.

Do you plan on packing EDC with your toiletries? If so, compartments are necessary. You don’t want to risk getting moisturizer all over your earbuds or pocket knife.

Prioritize Portability and Ease of Use

At the end of the day, you want something that makes your life easier. Consider how and where you plan to travel with your toiletry bag. It doesn’t matter how beautiful it is if it can’t withstand your high-impact outdoor adventure trip. It doesn’t matter how strong it is if it’s too big to pack or too small to hold your necessities.

FAQ

Do you still have questions about toiletry bags and dopp kits? No problem. Here are the most commonly asked questions — and their quick yet comprehensive answers!

What Do You Put In a Men’s Toiletry Bag?

Often, you put personal hygiene products and medication in a dopp kit. Some examples include a collapsible toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo, or a razor. However, you can use it for anything that fits in there. I’ve mentioned that they’re a good option for small EDC. Or hey, toss a travel-size whiskey in there if you like.

What Do You Call a Men’s Toiletry Bag

Many refer to a men’s toiletry bag as a dopp kit. However, you can use either term. The word “toiletry bag” doesn’t lean particularly feminine these days.

What Does Dopp Kit Mean?

Again, a dopp kit is a “men’s toiletry bag.” Dopp kits first came about during World War II. Soldiers used them to pack hygiene products even when in the trenches. So, while the term “toiletry bag” is gender-neutral primarily, the term “dopp kit” does lean slightly masculine.

Conclusion: Best Men’s Dopp Kit For You

As mentioned, the best toiletry bag for men depends on your specific needs. What you want from a weekend dopp kit versus a long-term stay model might differ considerably. Or perhaps not! Style may be just as important as function to you. That’s totally understandable.

Do you want something that can get you in and out of the TSA line at warp speed? Well, that’s why we covered the Halfday Sidecar Toiletry Kit.

If you’re looking to invest in something highly practical, the Tumi Alpha Bravo Response Travel Kit is for you. Or, if you want to invest in a beautiful and useful piece of luxury, our leather options will do the trick. The Harber London Tech Dopp Kit is on the small side but has a lot of character. Meanwhile, the Leatherology Toiletry Bag is pure class. That they monogram these dopp kits is quite the chef’s kiss.

And, of course, if you’re budget-minded, you can always go for the equally functional Line of Trade or Matador options. We really wanted to cover all of our bases here.

Which dopp kit (or dopp kits) are you considering? Tell us which and why in the comments below, along with any questions you might have!