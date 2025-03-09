Best Dressing Sticks for Elderly (get dressed by yourself!) | AlzheimersLab (2025)

alzheimerslab.com is reader-supported. I may earn a commission when you purchase via links on this page

Are you or someone you care for finding it challenging to dress comfortably and independently? As we age, everyday tasks like getting dressed can become more difficult. But fear not! In this blog, I’ll guide you through the world of dressing sticks for the elderly, helping you discover the best options available. These simple yet ingenious tools can make a world of difference in ensuring a hassle-free dressing experience.

Here Are the Best Dressing Sticks for Elderly

1. RMS Deluxe 28 Inches Long Dressing Stick

The RMS Deluxe 28 Inches Long Dressing Stick has earned high praise from health professionals and therapists, as it greatly assists elderly individuals in dressing. This stick offers practicality, making the process of dressing much easier for them.

A notable feature of this dressing stick is its extra-large vinyl-coated Push/Pull Hook, which comes in a uniquely bent shape. This design facilitates putting on shirts, pulling up pants or skirts and helps with putting on shoes or removing socks. The stick’s thoughtful design enables individuals with limited mobility to accomplish these tasks independently and with greater ease.

At the opposite end of the stick, there is a vinyl-coated “C” shaped Cup Hook. This hook proves to be quite useful for pulling zippers and shoelace loops, adding to the dressing stick’s versatility and convenience during the dressing process.

The dressing stick’s smooth finish is gentle on delicate fabrics, protecting them from potential damage while in use. Despite its lightweight nature, the stick remains sturdy, thanks to its 5/8″ diameter hardwood dowel construction. This balanced design allows users to handle the dressing stick comfortably without compromising its performance.

With an overall length of 28 inches, this dressing stick is particularly helpful for individuals with limited mobility. It not only assists with dressing but also aids in reaching objects that might otherwise be difficult to access. This extended length provides additional reach and accessibility, making it a valuable tool in their daily routines.

Pros

Recommended by health professionals and therapists

Extra-large vinyl-coated Push/Pull Hook for easier dressing

Smooth finish protects delicate fabrics

Lightweight but sturdy 28″ hardwood dowel

Cons

Hooks might not fit all clothing or shoe types

Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks

2. Vive Dressing Stick with Zipper Puller (27-inch)

The Vive Dressing Stick with Zipper Puller is an excellent solution for seniors facing dressing challenges due to limited mobility or post-surgery recovery. It’s an all-in-one dressing aid, suitable for various clothing items like pants, skirts, shirts, undergarments, coats, and jackets.

One remarkable feature of this dressing stick is its detachable design, which allows for easy storage and transportation. The internal joint system enables smooth twisting together and apart, making it convenient for seniors who travel frequently.

The metal S-shaped hook with a vinyl coating simplifies the dressing process. It smoothly glides on and off any clothing item without snagging delicate fabrics, and its grip prevents garments from slipping off during dressing.

Crafted with smooth birch wood, the dressing stick is both durable and lightweight. With a length of 27 inches, it offers extended reach, eliminating the need for excessive bending or twisting and promoting greater independence while dressing and undressing.

In summary, the Vive Dressing Stick with Zipper Puller is a practical and reliable dressing aid for elderly individuals, providing convenience, ease of use, and improved independence in daily dressing routines.

Pros

Versatile for all types of clothing

Detachable design for easy storage and travel

Smooth vinyl coating prevents fabric snags

Lightweight and durable birch wood construction

Cons

May not be suitable for extremely heavy or bulky clothing

Some users may prefer a longer or shorter length for their needs

3. Fanwer Dressing Stick Aid and Shoe Horn

The Fanwer Dressing Stick Aid and Shoe Horn offer a versatile and convenient 2-in-1 tool that helps seniors with dressing and putting on shoes. The push-pull, 2-sided s-hook design improves clothing handling. Side 1 has a non-slip cap, while Side 2 has a smooth, rounded push hook for safe use.

The dressing stick’s 24.8″ handle reduces the need for stretching and bending, perfect for those recovering from hip surgery or with limited mobility. It also doubles as a shoe horn, allowing easy heel sliding into any shoe style. It helps with putting on clothes, socks, and pants, and reaching hangers without bending over.

This product is highly recommended by health professionals for its practicality and ease of use. Seniors, pregnant individuals, and anyone with mobility challenges benefit from its good quality and optimal length, making daily tasks easier.

Assembly and disassembly are hassle-free, with simple screwing together for use and easy separation for travel and storage. Its portability makes it a handy tool wherever you go.

Pros

Extra-long handle reduces stretching and bending

Recommended by health professionals and therapists

Suitable for seniors, pregnant, and people with limited mobility

Easily assembled and disassembled for travel and storage

Cons

Non-slip cap may wear out over time

4. FabLife 86-0030 Dressing Stick

The FabLife 86-0030 Dressing Stick is a practical tool designed to help seniors with dressing tasks. It has a hook and pusher on one end for putting on clothes and removing socks. The other end has a hook for handling zippers and shoelace hoops.

This multipurpose functionality makes it convenient for seniors to use. For example, when getting dressed, they can easily put on shirts, jackets, and slacks. Plus, removing socks becomes effortless. Similarly, the hook assists with zippers and shoelaces, which are often tricky to manage for elderly individuals.

The dimensions of the dressing stick are 24″ x 1″ x 3.5″, making it compact and easy to handle. It’s also sturdy and reliable, essential for a dressing aid. Being from Switzerland, known for precision engineering, it is likely manufactured to high-quality standards.

In conclusion, the FabLife 86-0030 Dressing Stick is an excellent choice for elderly individuals who want a versatile and reliable dressing aid. Its thoughtful design and Swiss origin ensure that seniors can maintain their independence while getting dressed.

Pros

Assists with various dressing tasks

Combination hook/pusher and hook for zippers and shoelaces

Reliable construction for durability

Swiss origin, quality craftsmanship

Cons

May require some dexterity

Limited color/ design options

5. BTideas Store 27″ Dressing Stick

The BTideas Store 27 Dressing Stick is a useful dressing aid for folks with limited mobility. Whether you’re healing from surgery or dealing with arthritis, this stick can help with your daily dressing routine.

This dressing stick has a metal Z-shaped hook covered in smooth vinyl, allowing easy dressing and undressing of various clothes, socks, and shoes. On the other end, there’s a stainless steel “C” shaped Cup Hook for zippers and shoelace loops, as well as reaching distant items.

Made of sturdy beech wood, the stick is lightweight and efficient with all kinds of clothing, like pants, skirts, shirts, underwear, coats, and jackets.

Its two-part design with a threaded connection makes it easy to assemble and disassemble, ideal for travelers who can carry it in a handbag or suitcase.

Health professionals and therapists highly recommend the BTideas Dressing Stick. It’s beneficial for those recovering from knee or hip surgery, facing arthritis, or dealing with mobility limitations. With its user-friendly design and durable materials, this dressing stick is a reliable and essential aid for everyday dressing tasks.

Pros

Smooth vinyl coating prevents clothing snags

Multi-functional with a Z-shaped hook and Cup Hook

Lightweight and durable beech wood construction

Travel-friendly, easily disassembled for convenience

Cons

Limited to dressing-related tasks only

Requires manual effort for dressing assistance

Buyer’s Guide: Best Dressing Sticks for the Elderly

As we age, simple daily tasks like getting dressed can become more challenging for the elderly. Dressing sticks are handy tools designed to assist seniors in putting on clothes with greater ease and independence.

When choosing the best dressing stick for an elderly individual, several factors should be considered to ensure safety, comfort, and usability. This buyer’s guide aims to help you make an informed decision while selecting the most suitable dressing stick for your loved one.

Purpose

Dressing sticks, also known as dressing aids or reachers, are primarily used to assist seniors in pulling on or pushing off clothing items like shirts, pants, and socks. They often have a hook or a push/pull rod on one end and a padded or rubberized grip on the other, making it easier for the elderly to manipulate their garments.

Length and Reach

Consider the length of the dressing stick, as it determines the reach of the tool. A longer dressing stick can be beneficial for individuals with limited mobility or those who have difficulty bending over. On the other hand, a shorter stick might be more manageable for someone with less strength or coordination.

Grip and Handle

Look for dressing sticks with comfortable and ergonomic handles that are easy to hold. Some sticks have foam-padded grips, while others feature rubberized coatings to prevent slipping. A secure and easy-to-grip handle is essential to ensure the dressing stick can be used effectively.

Hook or Push/Pull Rod

Dressing sticks typically come with either a hook or a push/pull rod on one end. The hook is ideal for pulling up clothing items like pants or skirts, while the push/pull rod can be used to push off garments like shirts or socks. Some models even have a combination of both, offering versatility for different dressing needs.

Material and Durability

Check the material used to construct the dressing stick. Sturdy materials like metal or reinforced plastic provide better durability, ensuring the tool lasts for an extended period.

Weight and Portability

Consider the weight of the dressing stick, as some seniors may have limited strength and might find heavy tools difficult to use. Additionally, if the elderly person travels frequently or moves between different locations, a lightweight and portable dressing stick would be more convenient.

Adjustability

Some dressing sticks offer adjustable features, such as telescopic or folding designs, which can make storage and transportation more convenient. Adjustable sticks can also cater to individual height and reach requirements.

Additional Features

Explore dressing sticks that come with extra features, such as magnets to pick up small metallic objects like buttons, or hooks designed specifically for zippers or shoelaces. These additional functionalities can further enhance the usefulness of the dressing stick.

Selecting the best dressing stick for the elderly involves considering factors like length, grip, materials, and additional features to meet the individual’s needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a dressing stick, and how can it assist the elderly? A dressing stick is a simple, long-handled tool designed to help seniors with limited mobility or dexterity in dressing themselves. It aids in reaching and manipulating clothing items, such as zippers, buttons, and shoelaces, making dressing more manageable and independent for the elderly. How do I choose the right dressing stick for an elderly loved one? When selecting a dressing stick, consider the length, material, and features. Opt for a stick with a length that suits the user’s height and range of motion. Look for lightweight and durable materials like wood or metal. Additionally, some dressing sticks come with specialized hooks or loops for specific clothing tasks, so choose one that best meets your loved one’s needs. Can dressing sticks be adjusted for different clothing types? Yes, many dressing sticks feature multiple attachments or hooks that can be adjusted or swapped to accommodate various clothing fasteners. This versatility allows the elderly person to use the dressing stick for a wide range of garments, from shirts and pants to socks and shoes. Are dressing sticks easy to use for seniors with arthritis or limited hand strength? Yes, dressing sticks are designed with ergonomics in mind, making them user-friendly for seniors with arthritis or reduced hand strength. They provide a comfortable grip and leverage to handle clothing items with less effort and strain. Can dressing sticks be used by seniors who are wheelchair-bound or have difficulty standing? Absolutely. Dressing sticks are valuable tools for wheelchair-bound individuals or those with difficulty standing. The extended reach of the stick enables them to access clothing items even from a seated position, promoting greater independence in dressing routines. Are there any safety considerations when using dressing sticks? While dressing sticks are generally safe to use, it’s essential to ensure that the user is familiar with its proper operation. Make sure they understand how to use the stick safely to avoid accidents or injuries. Additionally, regularly inspect the dressing stick for any signs of wear or damage, and replace it if necessary. Can dressing sticks help seniors maintain their independence in daily dressing routines? Yes, dressing sticks can significantly enhance the independence of elderly individuals with mobility or dexterity challenges. By empowering them to dress themselves more easily, it boosts their confidence and preserves their dignity while performing everyday tasks.

Final Verdict

Of the products discussed above, I would choose the RMS Deluxe 28 Inches Long Dressing Stick. Its well-designed vinyl-coated hooks make dressing easier for the elderly and those with limited mobility. The smooth finish protects delicate fabrics, and the sturdy hardwood dowel construction ensures reliability. Engage in the comments section and share your thoughts on this helpful dressing aid.