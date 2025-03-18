Best electric shavers in 2025 to keep stubble in check | Stuff (2025)

Scraping away at your chin with a tiny metal blade feels like something out of the 19th century – just one step beyond sharpening a flint before heading out to hunt a woolly mammoth. These days, we have far more civilised options at our disposal. Enter the best electric shavers: modern, convenient, and much gentler on your skin.

Gone are the days of leaving your face red, irritated, and puffy. The rechargeable electric shavers we’re showcasing here represent the top tier of shaving technology. With multiple precision blades, easy-to-clean heads, and a touch of luxury, they’re designed to elevate your grooming routine.

If you’re going to run a buzzing machine across your face every morning, it should be nothing less than exceptional. So, without further ado, here are three of the very best electric shavers available today.

Best electric shaver overall

1. Braun Series 9 Pro+

Stuff Verdict One of the best-performing shavers you can get – totally worth it if you can spare the cash Pros Excellent cutting performance

Easy to clean Cons Expensive RRP

All the accessories will be overkill for some

Braun Series 9 Pro+ specs Number of blades 5 Shave type Dry and wet Battery life 60 minutes (5 minute quick charge) Weight Unknown

Braun’s latest shaver has to be one of the most hi-tech of its kind. From its ProLift trimmer designed to gently cut tough hairs to its Sonic Technology, which helps gently capture more stubble thanks to rapid micro-vibrations, it’s all about innovation. To keep the luxury vibes coming, it even comes with a mobile charging case for up to 90 minutes of power on the go.

The Pro+ followed the contours of my face with ease, offering a pleasant, pull-free experience. And since I didn’t have to make multiple passes over the same areas, my chops were left smooth and with no irritation. I’m also low-key obsessed with the bundled 6-in-1 SmartCare Centre, which makes cleaning it a breeze.

Best electric shaver battery life

2. Panasonic Series 900+

Stuff Verdict Great for those looking to take the pain and irritation out of traditional razor shaving Pros Impressive six blade cuttings

Long battery life Cons Slightly cumbersome design

On the expensive side

Panasonic Series 900+ specs Number of blades 6 Shave type Dry and wet Battery life 8 hours Weight

220g

The Series 900+ is unique in that it packs a whopping six blades over the standard three or four. But why? Well, it’s not just to show off: two lift blades pull hair up, two thick stubble blades chop it off, and two finish blades smooth things over. This kooky configuration is claimed to chomp through 80% of hairs in just one pass, meaning the shaver can tackle longer, more dense stubble.

Despite a cumbersome design, the 900+ is surprisingly easy to manoeuvre around the face. Results are impressive too: it glides effortlessly over skin, leaving everything feeling smooth with little irritation. Plus it automatically ramps up the power when taking on longer hairs. Expect about 10 days of shaving per charge.

Best cheap electric shaver

3. Remington Limitless X9

Stuff Verdict A smooth and effortless shave that won’t beat the best but will cost you much less Pros Affordable price

Comfortable shaving Cons Nips skin occasionally

Remington Limitless X9 specs Number of blades 3 Shave type Dry and wet Battery life 60 minutes Weight 180g

Sporting a 360° head that can pivot in all directions, the Limitless X9 rotary shaver has been designed with comfort in mind. Since its flex blades follow the contours of your mug, it munches its way through stubble without needing to be passed over the skin multiple times. This, along with its three ‘comfort rings’, means gentler shaving with less irritation than wet razors.

This handsome shaver is just so easy to use: it’s light in the hand and zooms across the face. It can deliver a few nips here and there, which isn’t unusual for a lower-priced shaver like this, but overall you can expect a close and comfortable shave. And its intelligent LED display shows how many shaves you have left, which is a nice touch.

How to choose the best electric shaver

Okay, so you’re thinking about buying an electric shaver but don’t know where to start? Well, the first decision you’ll need to make is often between the two primary types: foil and rotary.

Foil shavers employ straight heads housing oscillating blades beneath a thin, perforated foil, offering a close and precise shave. On the other hand, rotary shavers feature circular heads with spinning blades, adept at navigating the contours of your face with ease.

Which is best comes down to personal preference, but generally, we prefer foil shavers at Stuff.

Another crucial consideration is whether you prefer the convenience of dry shaving or the luxury of a wet shave. While some electric shavers are designed exclusively for dry use, others are equipped to handle shaving cream or gel in wet conditions. Opting for a waterproof shaver (which all of the above are) suitable for wet use opens up the possibility of enjoying a refreshing shave in the shower or with your preferred shaving products.

When it comes to electric shaver specs, battery life and charging time are paramount. Assessing how long the shaver’s battery lasts on a single charge and how swiftly it recharges can significantly impact your grooming routine. For those frequently on the move or seeking hassle-free maintenance, a longer battery life and swift charging capabilities are absolutely indispensable.

Finally, ease of cleaning is often overlooked but crucial for maintaining optimal shaver performance. Look for shavers with designs conducive to effortless cleaning and models equipped with cleaning stations that streamline maintenance. These will automatically clean, lubricate, and dry the shaver after each use, sparing you the hassle of manual upkeep.

How we test the best electric shavers When we test electric shavers, it’s all about real-world performance and attention to detail. We begin by assessing the design – is it comfortable to hold? Does it feel solid and well-built? Then, we move on to testing the shaver on various facial hair types and lengths, paying attention to how smoothly it glides across the skin and whether it tackles both thick and fine hairs effectively. Next, we evaluate how well the shaver handles tricky areas like the jawline, neck, and under the nose, where precision is key. We also consider how gentle the shaver is – avoiding irritation and razor burn is a must. Battery life is another critical factor. We test how long a charge lasts, and how quickly it recharges. Lastly, ease of cleaning is crucial, so we check how easily the heads come off, whether they’re washable, and how well the shaver maintains itself over time. We’ve covered various brands, designs and budgets, and for more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, feel free to read our page onhow we test products.