Best electric toothbrush 2025: Oral-B, Philips Sonicare and more | Stuff (2025)

Mouthwash might freshen your breath, but it takes more than a quick swill to keep your teeth white and shiny. Want pearly whites to impress your dentist? Brush twice a day with one of the best electric toothbrushes.

From in-app feedback to self-cleaning bristles, the best battery-powered brushes make it painless to keep plaque at bay. And while the smartest handles aren’t cheap, you don’t need mega bucks to get a million-dollar smile.

Keen to upgrade your oral hygiene? The list below features our pick of the top toothbrushes, covering bristle sticks fit for every mouth and budget. Add one to your bathroom ensemble and your tooth doctor is sure to approve – provided you don’t forget to floss between your fangs.

Quick list: what’s the best electric toothbrush?

The best electric toothbrushes you can buy today:

1. Oral-B iO Series 10

Oral-B iO Series 10 specs Type Rotary Cleaning modes 7 Pressure sensor and timer Both Bluetooth Yes

Automation will one day do away with dentists, leaving robots to wash and floss our fangs. Until then, this clever cleaner’s the closest thing. Putting AI in your mouth, it tracks your action across six zones, using lights atop the magnetic charging dock to show where to focus the micro-vibrations. When you’re not wielding the wand, an integrated clock indicates the best time to brush, while the Oral-B app points out where you can improve.

2. Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush

Stuff Verdict This sustainable brush from Suri is the greenest way to brush your teeth Pros Recyclable brush heads

UV cleaning case

Affordable price point Cons Lacks pressure sensor

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 2 Pressure sensor and timer Timer only Bluetooth No

Brushing twice a day should keep cavities at bay, unless you’re unwittingly smearing bacteria all over your bitey bits. Rest this brush in its bundled charging case and a UV-C light inside will zap any nasties lurking on the bristles. Time for a fresh head? Pop the plant-based top off the aluminium body and ship it back to be recycled.

3. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

Stuff Verdict This super-premium Sonic brush from Philips will leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean Pros Automatic brushing modes

Super sleek design Cons Requires app to change settings

Expensive

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 5 Pressure sensor and timer Both Bluetooth Yes

Any trainer can tell you what to do, but it takes a true teacher to understand your needs. This tutoring toothbrush does both. Tracking pressure and motion up to 100 times a second, it reacts in real-time to adjust the intensity and avoid enamel cruelty. It also syncs with the Sonicare app, giving visual guidance that’s personalised for your pearly whites.

4. Ordo Sonic+

Stuff Verdict The Sonic+ is a super affordable Philips Sonicare rival Pros Great cleaning for the price

Impressive battery life

Premium design Cons No pressure sensor

Ordo Sonic+ specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 4 Pressure sensor and timer Timer only Bluetooth No

Skimping on oral hygiene is a fast track to fillings, but healthy teeth needn’t cost hundreds. Want an affordable way to avoid dentures? Good for 40,000 pulses per minute, this reasonable brush features four modes for a cleaning experience to suit the needs of your gnashers. Soft bristles go easy on gums, while a silicone nib lightly polishes your porcelain.

5. Oclean X Pro Elite

Stuff Verdict This impressive toothbrush features sound deadening tech for quiet brushing Pros Quiet brushing

Long battery life Cons App is a little confusing

No realtime pressure feedback

Oclean X Pro Elite specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 4 Pressure sensor and timer Both Bluetooth No

Even the smartest handle won’t give you wisdom teeth, but this hushed brush can at least help you find peace of mind while polishing your chompers. Suppressive algorithms keep motor noise to a minimum, so your thoughts won’t be clouded by 42,000 vibrations per minute. Once you’ve exited your zen state, you can tap into its counsel on the touchscreen.

6. Hum by Colgate

Stuff Verdict Want complete toothbrush and toothpaste synergy? Get the Hum by Colgate Pros Compact design

Cool packaging Cons Rivals clean better

Battery could last longer

Hum by Colgate specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 3 Pressure sensor and timer Both Bluetooth Yes

Want frequent feedback on your technique? You could schedule monthly meetings with an ivory inspector. Or for daily dental intelligence which costs less than the tooth fairy’s annual allowance, try this simple Bluetooth baton. Paired with the Colgate Connect app, it tells you which teeth to target and helpfully highlights any molars you might’ve missed.

7. Philips One by Sonicare

Stuff Verdict The Philips One by Sonicare is a great upgrade over traditional brushes Pros Simple to use and impressive battery life

Compact design Cons More expensive brushs clean better

No brush head options

Philips One by Sonicare specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 1 Pressure sensor and timer Timer Bluetooth No

A manual approach can clean most of your mouth, but battery power gives even the best brushwork a boost. This uncomplicated upgrade enhances your regime with 13,000 micro-vibrations. Shipped with a tidy travel case, it buzzes every 30 seconds to help time your routine. Opt for the AAA version and you’ll get 90 days from a single cell, or buy one with a built-in battery for a month of fuel from each USB-C boost.

8. Brushd Electric Toothbrush

Stuff Verdict Another eco-focused electric toothbrush, this one featuring 100% recyclable packaging and recyclable brush heads Pros Interesting design

Recyclable Cons Loud

No pressure sensor

Brushd Electric Toothbrush specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 3 Pressure sensor and timer Timer only Bluetooth No

Gleaming teeth aren’t much use without a world worth smiling about. Protect your piano keys and the planet with this waste-busting brush. Designed for use with Brushd’s plastic-free toothpaste tablets, its heads can be returned for shredding and recycling. Plus each subscription plants a tree, so you can grin at Greta without a guilty conscience.

9. Silk’n ToothWave

Stuff Verdict This interesting electric toothbrush promises to reduce plaque with DentalRF tech Pros DentalRF technology promises to reduce plaque

USB charging Cons No pressure sensor

Not the most premium design

Silk’n ToothWave specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 5 Pressure sensor and timer Timer only Bluetooth No

A speaker stack might make your calcium rattle, but even the bassiest stereo won’t blast the tartar off your teeth. For frequencies that get the plaque jamming, turn up the ToothWave in your oral arena. Emitting mild radio waves, it breaks down the bonds which cause impurities to stick, kicking surface stains off the setlist.

10. Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro

Stuff Verdict An angled neck and swappable heads means this toothbrush can reach the hard-to-get places Pros Angled handle makes brushing easier

Plenty of brush head options Cons No pressure sensor

No the more expensive side

Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro specs Type Sonic Cleaning modes 7 Pressure sensor and timer No Bluetooth No

Your two front teeth might be easy to reach, but getting at your grinders requires deft tip control. Need a helping head? This nimble number sports swappable tops that are gently bent for dental navigation. Available in three styles, the smallest bristle set is angled at 15° for more ergonomic access to your chewing crew.

How to pick the best electric toothbrush Brush hour: All bristles are different. Some feature finer filaments to clean between teeth, while others employ silicone for heightened hygiene. Germaphobe? Certain sets use UV to sterilise the head between sessions. Crown control: Need help with your molar management? Several brushes feature timers to help you hit the two-minute mark, while some use apps or guide lights to coach you to cleaner teeth. Molar power: Most brushes come with a sink-side charging stand. Taking your teeth on tour? Don’t ruin your dental routine with a hotel disposable: pick a model with a chargeable travel case. Gum runner: Good vibrations can be found at different frequencies. Most handles have several speed settings to suit your sensitivity, while the best offer multiple modes for the perfect wash and polish.