Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
What are the best electric toothbrushes? Best overall 1. Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Best for deep cleaning 2. Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Best for kids 3. Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor Best budget 4. AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush Best for hygiene 5. TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station Best for families 6. Pursonic S750 Sonic SmartSeries with UV Sanitizing Charger Best for flossing 7. Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser How we tested the best electric toothbrushes How to choose the best electric toothbrush for you Electric toothbrushes vs. manual toothbrushes What is the difference between a sonic and rotating electric toothbrush ? How often should you replace your toothbrush head? How much should you spend on an electric toothbrush? Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. References
Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (1)

Jump To:

  • Best overall
  • Best for deep cleaning
  • Best for kids
  • Best budget
  • Best for hygiene
  • Best for families
  • Best for flossing

One of the best electric toothbrushes will make all of the difference to your teeth. You can tell you’ve used a good toothbrush when your teeth feel smooth and free of plaque after brushing. To achieve this, the brush needs to reach up to the gum line as well as in between the teeth with ease. It should also feel comfortable as well as lightweight in use, ideally flexing with your movement. While these are the core fundamentals of what an electric toothbrush should offer, some perform better than others.

So, how can you tell which electric toothbrush you should buy? That’s where we can help. We’ve done the research and have scoured the market to find the best electric toothbrushes. We considered the features on offer, as well as any limitations, and factored in consumer reviews too. We then compiled our results to find the best options for every circumstance, whether you need a kid-friendly design, or want an electric toothbrush with a built-in water flosser. If you’re shopping on a budget, we’ve got you covered here too. These are the best electric toothbrushes.

What are the best electric toothbrushes?

Best overall

Why you can trust Tom's GuideOur writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (2)Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (3)

1. Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100

The best electric toothbrush for most people.

Specifications

Cleaning tech: sonic vibration - 31,0000 strokes per second

Battery life: 2 weeks

Features: 2-minute timer, rubber grip handle, power indicator

Warranty: 2 years

Replacement head cost: $24.99 with 3 brush heads

Reasons to buy

+

Rubber comfort grip

+

Long battery life (two weeks per charge)

+

2-minute brushing timer

Reasons to avoid

-

Bulky base handle

-

No travel case included

The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 proves that you can find a budget-friendly, durable electric toothbrush that can manage daily brushing needs at home or on the road. This low-frills model has a ramp-up mode that starts up slow and gradually reaches higher sonic speeds.

It has a 2-minute interval timer and tells you when you've spent enough time cleaning each quadrant of your mouth. In addition it has a long-lasting 2-week charge, power indicator and charging base. The durable build does have its drawbacks: It's more bulky and heavier than most other sonic toothbrush models. Overall, this is the best electric toothbrush for the money.

Best for deep cleaning

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (4)

2. Oral-B Genius Pro 8000

A fully connected, deep-cleaning electric toothbrush.

Specifications

Cleaning tech: variable modes: rotary, oscillating, pulsing

Battery life: 2 weeks

Features: 2-minute timer, slim design, pressure sensor, 6 cleaning modes

Warranty: 2 years

Replacement head cost: $21.99 with 3 brush heads

Reasons to buy

+

Real-time brushing feedback (via app)

+

Long battery life

+

Pressure sensor for gums

+

Smart case charges smartphone and toothbrush

Reasons to avoid

-

Expensive

If you are looking for an electric toothbrush that packs all the latest technology into a sleek and easy-to-use package, then look no further than the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000. It destroys oral plaque using a combination of oscillating, rotating and pulsing motions rather than vibrations.

The Genius Pro 8000 connects to your smartphone to send real-time information while you brush, making you a dentist's best friend. The toothbrush heads are set on an angle to better remove hidden food particles and clean those gums squeaky clean. Other notable features are six cleaning modes, an interval brushing timer, a pressure sensor, solid battery life and a case that charges your brush and smartphone together. Add it all up and you have the best electric toothbrush for those willing to splurge.

Best for kids

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (5)

3. Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor

The best electric toothbrush for kids

Specifications

Cleaning tech: variable modes: rotary/oscillating

Battery life: 8 days

Features: 2-minute timer, slim design, light-up gum sensor

Warranty: 2 years

Replacement head cost: $7.99 with 1 brush head

See Also
Best electric toothbrush 2025: Oral-B, Philips Sonicare and more | StuffBest Electric Toothbrush With Uv Sanitizer (2025 Updated) - Just A TasteBest Electric Toothbrush With UV Sanitizer 2024SURI sustainable electric toothbrush review

Reasons to buy

+

Ergonomic handle

+

Light-up pressure sensor for gums

+

Gentle mode

Reasons to avoid

-

Higher price than manual toothbrush

The best electric toothbrush for kids, this Oral-B device is packed with kid-friendly features such an ergonomic grip, 2-minute brushing timer, pressure sensor gum alert, and gentle vibrating, oscillating and rotating movement.

Each of the child-sized toothbrush heads (two come with the toothbrush) is designed to surround each tooth to remove dental plaque and food particles. A pressure sensor lights up when the child presses too hard on his or her teeth. The battery lasts about eight days and the included charger works with other Oral-B electric toothbrushes, too.It even comes in Star Wars and Minnie Mouse-branded versions.

Best budget

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (6)

4. AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush

A budget-friendly, feature-packed electric toothbrush

Specifications

Cleaning tech: 40,000 vibrations per minute

Battery life: 1 month

Features: 10 brush heads, long battery life, dual travel cases, 3 cleaning modes, true wireless charging

Warranty: 1 year

Replacement head cost: $23.94 with 10 brush heads

Reasons to buy

+

Dual comfortable handles

+

10 brush heads included

+

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

-

No battery level indicator light

-

Small brush heads

The best electric toothbrush for couples, the AquaSonic Duo comes out of the box fully charged and ready to share with your favorite special somebody. The units come out strong with 40,000 vibrations per minute, which easily eliminates plaque and hidden food particles from your last meal. The true wireless charging base feels a bit cheaply made, but allows for an easy way to charge the handle for another 30 days of use.

Other features we like include an interval timing feature, 10 brush heads, comfortable waterproof handle and two protective travel cases. We did find that some customers had issues with finding replacement heads for the unit, but 10 of them are included with the package.

Best for hygiene

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (7)

5. TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station

Feel safe and protected from unsightly bathroom toothbrush germs with this UV-enabled unit.

Specifications

Cleaning tech: Ultrasonic vibration - up to 40,000 strokes per second

Battery life: 2 weeks

Features: 2 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit, waterproof design, 3 brush heads included

Warranty: 2 years

Replacement head cost: $30.00 with 3 brush heads

Reasons to buy

+

Built-in UV toothbrush cleaning unit

+

Integrated handle drying

+

Multiple brush heads included

+

Solid customer service

Reasons to avoid

-

Limited cleaning modes

-

Bulky base unit

TAO's Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station is perfect for anyone who believes the bathroom isn't a hygienic place for a toothbrush. The charging base houses a combination built-in UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit that wicks away germs and moisture from the handle between uses.

Although some users might find that the unit is larger than those offered with most other electric toothbrushes, it includes features such as multiple cleaning modes, a two-minute interval timer for interactive cleaning and a powerful waterproof sonic cleaning base that's designed to keep germs at bay. However, the Tao only has two brushing modes, fewer than most other electric toothbrushes on this list. Its base is also quite large, so you'll need a fair amount of counter space, too.

Best for families

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (8)

See Also
Best Electric Toothbrush With Sanitizer (2025 Update) - Pubbelly

6. Pursonic S750 Sonic SmartSeries with UV Sanitizing Charger

Multiple colorful toothbrush heads make this a solid pick for families.

Specifications

Cleaning tech: Sonic vibration - 40,000 strokes per minute

Battery life: two weeks

Features: 2-minute timer, 12 brush heads, built-in UV charger/storage, 3 cleaning modes

Warranty: 1 year

Replacement head cost: $24.98 with 12 brush heads.

Reasons to buy

+

Built-in UV toothbrush/charging unit

+

Powerful sonic cleaning handle

+

Great battery life

Reasons to avoid

-

No travel case included

-

Lack of brushing pressure sensor

The Pursonic S750 is a compact, powerful sonic electric toothbrush at a good price. The unit includes 12 color-coded replacement toothbrush heads, which can be shared with family members, or it can provide one person with enough brushing for three years (twice daily). The toothbrush as a two-minute interval timer as well as three brushing modes for those with varying gum sensitivity.

The built-in UV cleaning/charging unit keeps bacteria off your brush heads and keeps you from needing to have multiple brushes charged at all times. However, for this price, we would have liked to have seen a pressure sensor, a travel case and more durable brush head construction.

Best for flossing

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (9)

7. Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser

An all-in-one powerhouse for anyone who doesn't like to floss with string.

Specifications

Cleaning tech: pressurized water flosser, rotating, 31,000 strokes per minute

Battery life: Not given

Features: Water flosser - 10 pressure settings (10-100 psi) 5 included tips, toothbrush - 3 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, 2 brush heads included

Warranty: 2 years

Replacement head cost: $14.99 with 4 brush heads

Reasons to buy

+

Two dental cleaning tools in one unit

+

More effective than string flossing

+

Multiple brush heads/flossing tips included

Reasons to avoid

-

Can be messy to use

With its pressurized water flosser (10 to 100 psi), the Waterpik Complete Care delivers a devastating blow to hidden food particles and plaque while being gentle on your gum line. The unit includes multiple flossing tips/brush heads, a 2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer for interactive cleaning, a magnetic cradle to hold both handles, a pressure-control dial and a travel toothbrush case.

Anyone not used to a water flosser should ease into it slowly — the transition from soft water pressure to jet propulsion can cause bleeding gums and a messy bathroom floor.Because of its larger size, you'll need a bigger countertop than a pedestal sink, too.

How we tested the best electric toothbrushes

We conducted extensive online research to find the best electric toothbrushes. First, we created an initial shortlist based on those products with the highest and most consistent ratings. We kept an eye out for any recurring faults or complaints and we made sure those we selected came highly recommended.

Once we had this list, we took a closer look at the features and specifications on offer. By comparing what each model brought to the table, we were then able to filter out the best electric toothbrushes. We considered types of toothbrush to suit different circumstances as well, such as child-friendly designs and those which promote flossing.

How to choose the best electric toothbrush for you

Most of the best electric toothbrushes have a number of common features. For starters, they have a two-minute timer with 30-second intervals, which lets you know you're brushing your teeth for the ADA-approved amount of time.

You'll also want an electric toothbrush with a brush head that's easily replaceable, and with affordable replacements. And, you'll want one with decent battery life, especially if you plan to bring it with you on trips.

Last, electric toothbrushes use a sonic vibrating mechanism to help loosen plaque and other debris from between your teeth. The vibration number—usually between 30,000 and 40,000 per minute—is a good number to know, but not crucial to the overall operation.

Be sure to check out these 7 mistakes you’re making when you brush your teeth for more advice.

Electric toothbrushes vs. manual toothbrushes

Brushing your teeth at least twice daily is the foundation for maintaining proper oral health. The American Dental Association (ADA) endorses the use of both a manual and an electric toothbrush to keep those pearly whites healthy, but research has shown that an electric toothbrush can be more effective at removing oral plaque and food particles.

"Traditional" manual toothbrushes are effective, affordable and a simple way to support dental hygiene, but they have a few shortcomings. Unlike electric models, you can easily apply too much pressure on sensitive gums, which can cause them to bleed and possibly recede. The ADA recommends 2 solid minutes of brushing, which can be tough to keep track of without a timer, which is usually built into most electric toothbrushes.

The biggest drawback to electric toothbrushes is their cost. Depending on the model you choose, an electric toothbrush can cost between 5 and 20 times more than a traditional brush. Also, as the bristles on an electric toothbrush wear out, you'll need to replace its head, which also can be more expensive than a traditional toothbrush. And, because it has moving parts, an electric toothbrush has a greater chance of breaking than a regular toothbrush.

What is the difference between a sonic and rotating electric toothbrush ?

Typically, sonic technology emits tens of thousands of vibrations from the handle that extend to the head. This allows the bristles to vibrate back and forth, to emulate the movements of a manual toothbrush, but more thoroughly.

Rotating brushes on the other hand, are small round brush heads that produce a rotating movement of the brush. This oscillates from left to right, with rapid pulses, which can effectively remove daily plaque.

Your choice of type really depends on your dental needs. So it's important that you do your research into each type, and what is more suited to you, before making your purchase.

How often should you replace your toothbrush head?

It's recommended that you should replace your electric toothbrush head every three months. But if you have serious dental issues such as periodontal disease, you may need to replace these more often.

Typically, the lifespan of electric toothbrushes are up to five years, before it needs replacing. However, you can preserve the battery life by charging the battery only when it is low, and not leaving it on the charging station (overcharging). In addition, avoid dropping it on the floor to avoid any internal damage.

How much should you spend on an electric toothbrush?

Electric toothbrushes can start from as little as $20, ranging up to $270 for the most premium designs. Essentially, the more features and functionality you want, the more you need to be prepared to spend. A basic electric toothbrush will feature a few different power modes, as well as a wireless charger and potentially a couple of replacement heads. Higher end designs will offer this as well as more premium features.

For instance, some come with travel cases, or attractive chargers — there are toothbrushes that can be charged through a drinking glass for instance. Others have multiple functions, such as a water flosser attached to the base, or a built in UV cleaner. Then there’s smart connectivity to consider as well. With this, you can connect your electric toothbrush to your phone, letting you monitor and improve your brushing method.

While these features sound impressive, they aren’t what everyone needs, and it’s all too easy to overspend as a consequence. Consider your budget as well as what you need from your electric toothbrush before you start browsing. That way, you can keep on top of your expenditure.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

See more Wellness Best Picks

TOPICS

Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (10)

Katie Mortram

Homes Editor

Katie Mortram used to be a Homes Editor for Tom's Guide, where she oversaw everything from kitchen appliances to gardening tools, as well as smart home tech. Specializing in providing expert advice for cleaning and home manintenance, she now works as Household Advice Editor for Good Housekeeping.

Read more

I just tried this amazing AI smart toothbrush — and I like it better than my Oral-B
Best vacuum cleaners 2025: Top picks for spotless floors
Best robot vacuums in 2025: expert tested and rated
The best massage guns in 2025 to relieve muscle pain and tension
The best Roombas in 2025
The best electric scooters in 2025

Latest in Wellness

This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
Forget sit-ups — build core strength and boost your mobility in just 15 minutes with this no-equipment Pilates routine
Still tired after a full night’s sleep? A new study claims to know the reason why you’re always exhausted
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now

Latest in Best Picks

Best games consoles in 2025: our top picks tested and rated
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases in 2025
The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases in 2025
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases in 2025
These are the best yoga YouTube channels to practice at home and boost your wellbeing
Best air purifiers in 2025 tested and rated

More about wellness

This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new studyThe Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40

Latest

iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone

See more latest

No comments yetComment from the forums

    Most Popular

    Best games consoles in 2025: our top picks tested and rated
    The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases in 2025
    Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases in 2025
    Best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases in 2025
    These are the best yoga YouTube channels to practice at home and boost your wellbeing
    Best air purifiers in 2025 tested and rated
    Best budget office chairs of 2025: All the comfort without the bells and whistles
    I’ve worn smart glasses for over 3 years — here’s the best AR and AI glasses
    Best iPhone 16 Plus cases in 2025
    Best iPhone 16 cases in 2025
    Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Antipyretic Paste Market Report 2025, Market Size, Share, Growth, CAGR, Forecast, Revenue
    Die 4 besten Dermaroller und wie man sie anwendet
    Warum es sich lohnt, einen Dermaroller auszuprobieren
    Latest Posts
    ▷ Classement & Guide d’achat : Top dermarollers
    Microneedling, derma-rollers : les questions fréquentes
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6060

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

    Birthday: 1994-08-17

    Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

    Phone: +8524399971620

    Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

    Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

    Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.