Best electric toothbrushes in 2025 (2025)

One of the best electric toothbrushes will make all of the difference to your teeth. You can tell you’ve used a good toothbrush when your teeth feel smooth and free of plaque after brushing. To achieve this, the brush needs to reach up to the gum line as well as in between the teeth with ease. It should also feel comfortable as well as lightweight in use, ideally flexing with your movement. While these are the core fundamentals of what an electric toothbrush should offer, some perform better than others.

So, how can you tell which electric toothbrush you should buy? That’s where we can help. We’ve done the research and have scoured the market to find the best electric toothbrushes. We considered the features on offer, as well as any limitations, and factored in consumer reviews too. We then compiled our results to find the best options for every circumstance, whether you need a kid-friendly design, or want an electric toothbrush with a built-in water flosser. If you’re shopping on a budget, we’ve got you covered here too. These are the best electric toothbrushes.

What are the best electric toothbrushes?

Best overall

1. Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 The best electric toothbrush for most people. Specifications Cleaning tech: sonic vibration - 31,0000 strokes per second Battery life: 2 weeks Features: 2-minute timer, rubber grip handle, power indicator Warranty: 2 years Replacement head cost: $24.99 with 3 brush heads Reasons to buy + Rubber comfort grip + Long battery life (two weeks per charge) + 2-minute brushing timer Reasons to avoid - Bulky base handle - No travel case included

The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 proves that you can find a budget-friendly, durable electric toothbrush that can manage daily brushing needs at home or on the road. This low-frills model has a ramp-up mode that starts up slow and gradually reaches higher sonic speeds.

It has a 2-minute interval timer and tells you when you've spent enough time cleaning each quadrant of your mouth. In addition it has a long-lasting 2-week charge, power indicator and charging base. The durable build does have its drawbacks: It's more bulky and heavier than most other sonic toothbrush models. Overall, this is the best electric toothbrush for the money.

Best for deep cleaning

2. Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 A fully connected, deep-cleaning electric toothbrush. Specifications Cleaning tech: variable modes: rotary, oscillating, pulsing Battery life: 2 weeks Features: 2-minute timer, slim design, pressure sensor, 6 cleaning modes Warranty: 2 years Replacement head cost: $21.99 with 3 brush heads Reasons to buy + Real-time brushing feedback (via app) + Long battery life + Pressure sensor for gums + Smart case charges smartphone and toothbrush Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you are looking for an electric toothbrush that packs all the latest technology into a sleek and easy-to-use package, then look no further than the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000. It destroys oral plaque using a combination of oscillating, rotating and pulsing motions rather than vibrations.

The Genius Pro 8000 connects to your smartphone to send real-time information while you brush, making you a dentist's best friend. The toothbrush heads are set on an angle to better remove hidden food particles and clean those gums squeaky clean. Other notable features are six cleaning modes, an interval brushing timer, a pressure sensor, solid battery life and a case that charges your brush and smartphone together. Add it all up and you have the best electric toothbrush for those willing to splurge.

Best for kids

The best electric toothbrush for kids, this Oral-B device is packed with kid-friendly features such an ergonomic grip, 2-minute brushing timer, pressure sensor gum alert, and gentle vibrating, oscillating and rotating movement.

Each of the child-sized toothbrush heads (two come with the toothbrush) is designed to surround each tooth to remove dental plaque and food particles. A pressure sensor lights up when the child presses too hard on his or her teeth. The battery lasts about eight days and the included charger works with other Oral-B electric toothbrushes, too.It even comes in Star Wars and Minnie Mouse-branded versions.

Best budget

4. AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush A budget-friendly, feature-packed electric toothbrush Specifications Cleaning tech: 40,000 vibrations per minute Battery life: 1 month Features: 10 brush heads, long battery life, dual travel cases, 3 cleaning modes, true wireless charging Warranty: 1 year Replacement head cost: $23.94 with 10 brush heads Reasons to buy + Dual comfortable handles + 10 brush heads included + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - No battery level indicator light - Small brush heads

The best electric toothbrush for couples, the AquaSonic Duo comes out of the box fully charged and ready to share with your favorite special somebody. The units come out strong with 40,000 vibrations per minute, which easily eliminates plaque and hidden food particles from your last meal. The true wireless charging base feels a bit cheaply made, but allows for an easy way to charge the handle for another 30 days of use.

Other features we like include an interval timing feature, 10 brush heads, comfortable waterproof handle and two protective travel cases. We did find that some customers had issues with finding replacement heads for the unit, but 10 of them are included with the package.

Best for hygiene

5. TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station Feel safe and protected from unsightly bathroom toothbrush germs with this UV-enabled unit. Specifications Cleaning tech: Ultrasonic vibration - up to 40,000 strokes per second Battery life: 2 weeks Features: 2 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit, waterproof design, 3 brush heads included Warranty: 2 years Replacement head cost: $30.00 with 3 brush heads Reasons to buy + Built-in UV toothbrush cleaning unit + Integrated handle drying + Multiple brush heads included + Solid customer service Reasons to avoid - Limited cleaning modes - Bulky base unit

TAO's Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station is perfect for anyone who believes the bathroom isn't a hygienic place for a toothbrush. The charging base houses a combination built-in UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit that wicks away germs and moisture from the handle between uses.

Although some users might find that the unit is larger than those offered with most other electric toothbrushes, it includes features such as multiple cleaning modes, a two-minute interval timer for interactive cleaning and a powerful waterproof sonic cleaning base that's designed to keep germs at bay. However, the Tao only has two brushing modes, fewer than most other electric toothbrushes on this list. Its base is also quite large, so you'll need a fair amount of counter space, too.

Best for families

The Pursonic S750 is a compact, powerful sonic electric toothbrush at a good price. The unit includes 12 color-coded replacement toothbrush heads, which can be shared with family members, or it can provide one person with enough brushing for three years (twice daily). The toothbrush as a two-minute interval timer as well as three brushing modes for those with varying gum sensitivity.

The built-in UV cleaning/charging unit keeps bacteria off your brush heads and keeps you from needing to have multiple brushes charged at all times. However, for this price, we would have liked to have seen a pressure sensor, a travel case and more durable brush head construction.

Best for flossing

7. Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser An all-in-one powerhouse for anyone who doesn't like to floss with string. Specifications Cleaning tech: pressurized water flosser, rotating, 31,000 strokes per minute Battery life: Not given Features: Water flosser - 10 pressure settings (10-100 psi) 5 included tips, toothbrush - 3 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, 2 brush heads included Warranty: 2 years Replacement head cost: $14.99 with 4 brush heads Reasons to buy + Two dental cleaning tools in one unit + More effective than string flossing + Multiple brush heads/flossing tips included Reasons to avoid - Can be messy to use

With its pressurized water flosser (10 to 100 psi), the Waterpik Complete Care delivers a devastating blow to hidden food particles and plaque while being gentle on your gum line. The unit includes multiple flossing tips/brush heads, a 2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer for interactive cleaning, a magnetic cradle to hold both handles, a pressure-control dial and a travel toothbrush case.

Anyone not used to a water flosser should ease into it slowly — the transition from soft water pressure to jet propulsion can cause bleeding gums and a messy bathroom floor.Because of its larger size, you'll need a bigger countertop than a pedestal sink, too.

How we tested the best electric toothbrushes

We conducted extensive online research to find the best electric toothbrushes. First, we created an initial shortlist based on those products with the highest and most consistent ratings. We kept an eye out for any recurring faults or complaints and we made sure those we selected came highly recommended.

Once we had this list, we took a closer look at the features and specifications on offer. By comparing what each model brought to the table, we were then able to filter out the best electric toothbrushes. We considered types of toothbrush to suit different circumstances as well, such as child-friendly designs and those which promote flossing.

How to choose the best electric toothbrush for you

Most of the best electric toothbrushes have a number of common features. For starters, they have a two-minute timer with 30-second intervals, which lets you know you're brushing your teeth for the ADA-approved amount of time.

You'll also want an electric toothbrush with a brush head that's easily replaceable, and with affordable replacements. And, you'll want one with decent battery life, especially if you plan to bring it with you on trips.

Last, electric toothbrushes use a sonic vibrating mechanism to help loosen plaque and other debris from between your teeth. The vibration number—usually between 30,000 and 40,000 per minute—is a good number to know, but not crucial to the overall operation.

Electric toothbrushes vs. manual toothbrushes

Brushing your teeth at least twice daily is the foundation for maintaining proper oral health. The American Dental Association (ADA) endorses the use of both a manual and an electric toothbrush to keep those pearly whites healthy, but research has shown that an electric toothbrush can be more effective at removing oral plaque and food particles.

"Traditional" manual toothbrushes are effective, affordable and a simple way to support dental hygiene, but they have a few shortcomings. Unlike electric models, you can easily apply too much pressure on sensitive gums, which can cause them to bleed and possibly recede. The ADA recommends 2 solid minutes of brushing, which can be tough to keep track of without a timer, which is usually built into most electric toothbrushes.

The biggest drawback to electric toothbrushes is their cost. Depending on the model you choose, an electric toothbrush can cost between 5 and 20 times more than a traditional brush. Also, as the bristles on an electric toothbrush wear out, you'll need to replace its head, which also can be more expensive than a traditional toothbrush. And, because it has moving parts, an electric toothbrush has a greater chance of breaking than a regular toothbrush.

What is the difference between a sonic and rotating electric toothbrush ?

Typically, sonic technology emits tens of thousands of vibrations from the handle that extend to the head. This allows the bristles to vibrate back and forth, to emulate the movements of a manual toothbrush, but more thoroughly.

Rotating brushes on the other hand, are small round brush heads that produce a rotating movement of the brush. This oscillates from left to right, with rapid pulses, which can effectively remove daily plaque.

Your choice of type really depends on your dental needs. So it's important that you do your research into each type, and what is more suited to you, before making your purchase.

How often should you replace your toothbrush head?

It's recommended that you should replace your electric toothbrush head every three months. But if you have serious dental issues such as periodontal disease, you may need to replace these more often.

Typically, the lifespan of electric toothbrushes are up to five years, before it needs replacing. However, you can preserve the battery life by charging the battery only when it is low, and not leaving it on the charging station (overcharging). In addition, avoid dropping it on the floor to avoid any internal damage.