Best Exercises to Lose Weight | Top Fat-Burning Workouts (2025)

When it comes to weight loss, exercise plays a key role in burning calories and boosting metabolism. But with so many workout options, which exercises are the most effective for fat loss? The best workouts combine cardio, strength training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to maximize calorie burn and promote sustainable results.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best exercises for weight loss, how they work, and how you can build a routine that fits your lifestyle.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) – The Most Efficient Fat Burner

HIIT is one of the most effective workouts for weight loss because it maximises calorie burn in a short period. This workout alternates between short bursts of intense activity and brief rest periods, keeping your heart rate high and metabolism elevated long after the workout ends.

Burns the most calories in a short time

Boosts metabolism for hours after exercise (afterburn effect)

Combines strength and cardio for maximum fat loss

Best HIIT Exercises for Weight Loss:

Jump squats – Engages large muscle groups and torches calories

Sprint intervals – Boosts cardiovascular endurance and fat burning

Burpees – Full-body movement that combines cardio and strength

Mountain climbers – Strengthens the core and burns calories fast

Pro Tip: Research shows that HIIT workouts can burn up to 43% more calories than weightlifting, 33% more than treadmill running, and 37% more than cycling in the same amount of time, making it one of the most efficient fat-burning workouts!

HIIT workouts are some one of the best exercises to lose weight, helping you burn fat efficiently while boosting overall fitness. For a step-by-step breakdown of how to structure your HIIT workouts, check out our HIIT Workout Training Guide.

Strength Training – Build Muscle, Burn More Fat

Many people assume that cardio is the only way to lose weight, but strength training is just as important. Lifting weights builds lean muscle, which increases your resting metabolic rate (RMR)—meaning you’ll burn more calories even when you’re not exercising.

Increases lean muscle, which boosts resting metabolism

Improves overall strength and reduces risk of injury

Burns calories even after the workout ends

Best Strength Exercises for Weight Loss:

Deadlifts – Full-body movement that strengthens muscles and burns fat

Squats – Targets glutes, quads, and core for effective calorie burn

Push-ups – Engages upper body and core muscles

Lunges – Boosts leg strength and balance

Pro Tip: Strength training burns calories even after your workout due to the afterburn effect (EPOC).

Additional Insight: Combining progressive overload with resistance training helps maintain muscle while losing fat, preventing metabolic slowdown.

Strength training is a key component of any weight loss plan, helping to build muscle and boost metabolism. If you're new to lifting, check out our guide on the 10 best weight training exercises for beginners to get started with the right techniques.

Running and Jogging – Simple but Effective for Weight Loss

Running remains one of the best exercises for weight loss because it’s accessible, effective, and burns a significant amount of calories. The faster and longer you run, the more calories you’ll burn.

Burns a high number of calories per session

Improves cardiovascular health and endurance

Easy to start with no equipment needed

If you're new to running, you might be wondering whether it's better to run on a treadmill or hit the pavement. Both options have unique benefits and challenge—here are the key differences we’ve identified in our blog about treadmill training vs outdoor running.

Swimming – Full-Body Workout for Fat Loss

Swimming isn't just an effective full-body workout—depending on your personality, it's probably also one of the most enjoyable ways to exercise. Unlike traditional cardio workouts that can feel repetitive or high-impact, swimming offers a refreshing, low-impact alternative that’s easy on the joints while still providing an intense calorie burn.

Additionally, swimming provides a natural resistance training effect—since water is denser than air, every movement you make requires more effort, leading to greater muscle engagement and higher calorie burn compared to land-based workouts.

Low-impact but highly effective for burning fat

Engages all major muscle groups

Improves endurance, flexibility, and core strength

Pro Tip: Incorporate interval swim training—short bursts of fast swimming followed by rest—to maximise fat burn.

Additional Insight: Swimming is also a great stress reliever. The rhythmic motion, combined with deep breathing and the calming effect of water, can help reduce anxiety and improve mental well-being.

Rowing is an underrated but highly effective full-body exercise for weight loss. It engages the legs, core, back, and arms simultaneously, making it a high-calorie-burning workout while remaining low-impact on the joints. Unlike running, rowing reduces stress on the knees and ankles while still providing an intense cardio challenge.

Full-body workout – Engages the legs, core, back, and arms, making it more effective than many single-muscle exercises.

High-calorie burn – Accordingly to Harvard Health , a vigorous 30-minute rowing session can burn up to 400 calories, depending on intensity and body weight.

Low impact – Unlike running, rowing is gentle on the joints , making it ideal for people with knee or ankle issues.

Boosts endurance & strength – Combines cardiovascular and resistance training in one movement.

Pro Tip: Incorporate interval rowing workouts—alternating between sprints and steady-state rowing—to maximise calorie burn and improve endurance.

With all of that said, it’s important to remember that exercise alone doesn’t always guarantee weight loss—nutrition plays a crucial role in creating a calorie deficit while maintaining energy and muscle mass. A well-balanced diet helps support fat loss, recovery, and overall health.

Here are some essential nutrition tips to fuel your body and maximise fat-burning during your workouts:

Maintain a Caloric Deficit – Everyone’s weight loss journey is different because no two bodies are the same. However, in general, losing weight requires consuming fewer calories than you burn while ensuring your diet remains nutrient-dense and balanced. You can learn how to create a sustainable eating plan in our blog about how many calories you should eat a day .

Up Your Protein Intake – Helps preserve lean muscle and keeps you full longer.

Eat Healthy Fats & Carbs – Essential for energy and hormone balance, ensuring sustained performance during workouts.

Stay Hydrated – Drinking enough water boosts metabolism, prevents fatigue, and supports digestion.

Get Started with the Best Weight Loss Exercises Today!

Losing weight isn’t just about exercising more—it’s about combining the right workouts with proper nutrition to maximise fat burn, build muscle, and keep your metabolism high. The best weight loss routine includes a mix of HIIT, strength training, and cardio, alongside a balanced diet that supports your fitness goals.

Take Your Fitness Journey to the Next Level

FAQs: Best Exercises to Lose Weight

Q: What exercise burns the most calories?

A: HIIT workouts and sprinting tend to burn the most calories in the shortest time due to their high intensity and afterburn effect.

Q: Is cardio or strength training better for weight loss?

A: A combination of both is ideal—cardio burns immediate calories, while strength training builds muscle that helps burn fat over time.

Q: How often should I exercise to lose weight?

A: Aim for 3-5 workout sessions per week, mixing cardio, strength training, and HIIT for the best results.

Q: How important is nutrition for weight loss?

A: Nutrition plays a crucial role in weight loss. To lose weight effectively, focus on maintaining a calorie deficit, eating nutrient-dense whole foods, and ensuring you get enough protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to support energy levels and muscle recovery.

Q: What is the best low-impact exercise for fat loss?

A: Swimming and cycling are among the best low-impact exercises for burning calories, as they engage multiple muscle groups while keeping stress off the joints. Brisk walking and strength training also contribute to long-term fat loss.

Q: Should I do fasted cardio for better fat loss?

A: While some studies suggest fasted cardio can increase fat oxidation, the overall impact on weight loss is minimal. What matters most is your total daily calorie balance and workout intensity.