Best eye makeup brushes: Pro-level tools for blending, lining and more | Expert Reviews (2025)

How to choose the best eye makeup brushes for you

Do eyeshadow brushes really make a difference?

Using your fingers to apply makeup can be quick and easy, since the pads of your fingers fit into the planes of your face. However, using a brush can deliver just the right amount of product, thereby achieving a more polished final result. Brushes can also make your makeup look more natural. Take the application of eyeshadow, for example: rather than sitting on the surface of your skin, application using a brush will enable you to work the pigment into the skin, for a more even wash of colour.

Eye makeup application also focuses on a much smaller area than, say, applying foundation or highlighter, so brushes provide greater control in terms of the depth and definition.

How many eye makeup brushes do you need?

This very much depends on the level of makeup you’re applying day to day, but the consensus for those who prefer to keep their eyeshadow simple is two – one (possibly angled) for precision and a fluffy brush for blending. Add a brow brush and a liner brush to complete your kit.

How much should I spend?

In testing, we put numerous brushes through their paces in order to pick our favourites. Unfortunately, when it comes to price, we did find that you do have to spend a little bit more to get the best possible quality – we’re talking softer bristles and heavier handles. After all, the best beauty tools are created as a result of great craftsmanship, and when looked after such items will probably see you through years of use. We found that most of the best-quality single brushes came in at around the £20-£25 mark.

That said, the list below includes eye makeup brushes at a range of price points, and one of our favourites – the Fluffy Eye Blender Brush from e.l.f Cosmetics – will set you back just £5.