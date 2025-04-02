Best fall 2024 festivals in metro Phoenix: Food, music, art and free fun (2025)

Tiffany AcostaArizona Republic

Show Caption

As the season changes in Arizona and we transition from the scorching heat of summer to the cooler, more inviting days of fall, it's finally time to step outside without the fear of melting.

This shift in weather is the perfect excuse to explore and enjoy the outdoors, making it an ideal time to immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of fall. Whether it's savoring local flavors, celebrating the arts, or enjoying live music and cultural festivals, there's a gathering for everyone.

Here are the best fall festivals happening in Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler and throughout metro Phoenix in 2024.

Things to do in September

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

This semiannual event is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale. Spanning over 120,000 square feet, the market features more than 160 vendors from across the country offering an eclectic mix of clothing, jewelry, antiques, furniture, home décor and more. It’s the perfect destination for those in search of unique finds and handcrafted treasures.

Details: Sept. 13-15. 4-9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. $8. junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.

Rockin' Taco Street Fest

Rockin' Taco Street Fest returns to downtown Chandler to celebrate food, music and culture with creative tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks, complemented by handcrafted margaritas, micheladas and more. Enjoy lucha libre wrestling, hot chile pepper and taco eating competitions, mariachi music and more.

Details: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler. $15. forty8live.com/rockintacoaz.

Arizona State Fair

The Arizona State Fair 2024 will celebrate 140 years of community, culture and entertainment. It will have thrilling rides, live entertainment, exhibitions, competitions and a variety of delicious food. The Coliseum Concert Series includes performances by The All American Rejects, Big Time Rush and more.

Details: Sept. 20-Oct. 27. Noon-9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. Arizona State Fair and Coliseum, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix. $15. www.azstatefair.com.

Garlic Festival

Indulge in a garlic-inspired menu crafted by Del Piero Kitchen, explore local vendors' products and enjoy live cooking demonstrations. Festival highlights include garlic-infused olive oil tastings and live music.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29. Queen Creek Olive Mill Estate, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek. Free. queencreekolivemill.com.

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

Move over, MLB — the Mexican League is coming to town. Experience the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacifico’s version of spring training, featuring top teams such as the Aguilas de Mexicali and Mayos de Navojoa and witness a match between the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and the Yaquis de Obregón. Stay for post-game entertainment by Contacto Norte.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. American Family Fields of Phoenix, 3805 N. 53rd Ave., Phoenix. $20. brewers.com/Mexicanbaseballfiesta.

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

Whether you’re planning a total remodel or just seeking inspiration, you’ll find everything you need at the Maricopa County Home Show. Shop, compare and get deals on pools, landscaping, flooring, kitchen and bath remodeling, décor and more. The Home and Garden Show also features cooking demonstrations, hands-on gardening lessons, master gardener seminars, backyard glowscapes, crafting workshops and over 1,000 vendor booths.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29. WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. $5. MaricopaCountyHomeShows.com.

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival

Celebrate the season at Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival which offers a range of family-friendly activities, including a corn maze, petting zoo, carnival games and new attractions like the Pig Race Ride and Ropes Course Challenge.

Details: Sept. 27-Oct. 31. 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday. 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. $16, vertucciofarms.com.

Things to do in October

Goldrush Music Festival

Get ready to saddle up at this immersive electronic dance music festival. Fans journey into the Wild, Wild West theme with a lineup including Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Ganja White Night, Slander, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.

Details: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5. Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale. $112. goldrushfestaz.com.

Mariachi & Folklorico Festival

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture with Leyendas del Mariachi. The event brings together musical icons from the past 30 years, including artists from Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Cobre and Mariachi América de Jesús Rodríguez de Hijar. The musicians will be accompanied by folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave. $48. chandlercenter.org.

Phoenix Greek Festival

This event has been sharing Greek food and culture for 63 years. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine including roasted lemon chicken, gyros, moussaka, loukoumades, baklava sundaes and roasted leg of lamb. Quench your thirst with imported Greek beers, wines and ouzo flights. There's also live music and dance performances, plus an Agora marketplace with jewelry, clothing, olive oil, cheeses, herbs, spices, coffee and more.

Details: Oct. 11-13. 3-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix. $5, phoenixgreekfestival.com.

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

Enjoy live music on two stages with The Black Moods, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and more. Savor traditional German cuisine and new beers from Four Peaks Brewing, including Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale and Desert Daydream IPAs. Carnival rides include the Freakout and Vertigo, and there will be wiener dog races, a bratwurst eating contest and an amateur stein holding competition.

Details: Oct. 11-13. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Tempe Beach Park, 620 N. Mill Ave. $25. fourpeaksoktoberfest.com.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phx Fest

This vibrant festival aims to "Indigenize the Valley" with an immersive showcase of art, music, film and food. In collaboration with local partners like the Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum and Burton Barr Central Library, the festival offers a rich cultural experience featuring diverse Indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs.

Details: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Monday, Oct. 11-14. Arizona Center, 400 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix. Free. ipdphx.com.

Phoenix Pride Festival

Celebrate 43 years of pride at the Phoenix Pride Festival, which brings together diverse communities for a weekend filled with unity, celebration and education. Enjoy over 150 performances on seven stages, featuring headliners like Saucy Santana, David Archuleta, Slayyyter, David Hernandez, The Scarlett Opera and Vassy. There will be food, merchandise and community resources from over 300 vendors and exhibitors. Other highlights include the Arts Expo, KidSpace, Dance Pavilion, Erotic World and Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage.

Details: Oct. 19-20. 2-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Steele Indian School Park. 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. $30. phoenixpride.org.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Honor the departed at this tribute to Latin American art and culture. Visitors will be immersed in a rich tapestry of traditions and artistic expressions. Enjoy live music and dance, explore elaborate altars and art installations, and participate in activities that highlight the cultural significance of this cherished holiday.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 19-20. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Free. mesaartscenter.com.

Arizona Jazz Fest

From bebop to modern jazz to swing, the Arizona Jazz festival promises a weekend of live performances featuring over 20 acts throughout the weekend. Attendees can enjoy a diverse range of food and beverage options as well. Check the website for schedule announcements.

Details: Oct. 25-27. West Valley Event Complex, 10020 N. Ball Park Blvd., Glendale. $169. azjazzfest.com.

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Why go door to door when you can go from hot air balloon to hot air balloon? This family-friendly event offers trick-or-treating with over 20 glowing hot air balloons acting as candy stations, providing more than 4,000 pounds of sweets. The kids zone will have over 30 inflatables; shop for arts, crafts and other merch from local vendors; and watch fireworks on Friday and Saturday night.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale. $22. azspooktacular.com.

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Celebrate the elegance and excitement of polo at the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships. The event is known for high-level polo matches, stylish fashion, live music, gourmet food and a showcase of luxury automobiles.

Details: 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. $30. thepoloparty.com.

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival with the Nom Nom Noodles Fest

This festival celebrates the diverse world of dumplings and noodles with a weekend full of delicious flavors and culinary creativity. Sample a variety of dumplings, from traditional potstickers to innovative takes on this beloved dish. Discover the delights of baozi, steamed buns filled with savory or sweet fillings, that make a complete meal in one soft, warm bun.

Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Centennial Plaza Park, 9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria. $12.45. tickettailor.com.

Phoenix Fashion Week

This dynamic annual event is a platform for emerging local and national designers, models and fashion industry professionals to showcase their work. See the latest trends and innovative designs over two days of runway shows and designer showcases.

Details: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Oct. 27-28. Chateau Luxe, 1175 E. Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix. $25. phoenixfashionweek.com.

Things to do in November

Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival

Witness a beautiful sight as participants decorate their own lanterns with messages, drawings, or designs, and then gather at a designated body of water to launch them as dusk falls. The festival features live music, food vendors, and various activities, creating a festive and serene atmosphere. The sight of hundreds or thousands of glowing lanterns floating on the water creates a magical and visually stunning experience.

Details: 3-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2. Kiwanis Lake, 5203 S. Ash Ave., Tempe. $35.99. waterlanternfestival.com.

Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery Dia de los Muertos

This family-friendly event invites the community to honor loved ones with beautifully decorated altars, enjoy food from local food trucks and experience cultural performances featuring folklorico dancers and mariachi music. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Day of the Dead attire and get their faces painted at this celebration filled with remembrance and joy.

Details: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa. Free. mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

UwU Con

Did you miss Phoenix Fan Fusion this year? No worries: This three-day anime and comic convention promises a weekend filled with fun for fans of Star Wars, comics, anime and gaming. Meet voice actors and celebrities including Ben Diskin, Matthew David Rudd, Bryson Baugus and Kira Buckland, and shop hundreds of vendors offering exclusive merchandise. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, show off your cosplay and compete in gaming tournaments.

Details: Noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-3. WestWorld of Scottsdale. 16601 N. Pima Road. $35. uwucon.com.

ArmeniaFest 2024

Metro Phoenix has Oktoberfest and a Greek Festival, but did you know there's also an ArmeniaFest? This annual celebration of Armenian culture will feature live music, dancing, a kids zone and authentic food including kebab, baklava and beverages.

Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2-3. St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church, 8849 E. Cholla St., Scottsdale. Free. facebook.com/StApkarArmeniaFest.

Litchfield Park Festival of the Arts

Enjoy a diverse array of art forms and crafts from over 150 artists and vendors offering paintings, sculptures, jewelry and ceramics. The festival includes food and a beer and wine garden.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3. Along Old Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard. Free. litchfieldpark.gov.

USA TODAY Wine and Food Experience

The USA TODAY Wine and Food experience features a diverse selection of culinary creations from top local restaurants, renowned chefs and specialty food vendors, paired with wines, craft beers and cocktails. Attendees can enjoy tastings, cooking demonstrations and other experiences.

Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. High Street, 5415 E. High St., Phoenix. $60. wineandfood.usatoday.com.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship will feature top senior golfers competing for the title of the season's best player. Check the website for player and ticket info.

Details: 9:30 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 7-10. Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. Seventh St., Phoenix. phoenixcountryclub.com.

Canal Convergence 2024

Canal Convergence is a sprawling outdoor art event along the Scottsdale Waterfront. This year's theme is "Reflections," and the event will span 10 nights and offer a diverse array of activities. Large-scale, interactive art installations from international artists include "Molecules" by The Urban Conga, which responds to ambient sounds. Other highlights include live music and dance performances, creative workshops, educational tours, a mini film festival and a beer and wine garden.

Details: Nov. 8-17. Along the Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road. Free. scottsdalearts.org.

Hondo Rodeo Fest

The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest offers a dynamic mix of rodeo excitement and live music. There will be three days of rodeo events with top riders plus live performances by the Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Hank Williams Jr.

Details: 4-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9. Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. $40. thehondorodeofest.com.

Arizona Fall Fest 2024

The 18th annual Local First Arizona Fall Fest celebrates Arizona's local culture with over 200 local businesses, a diverse selection of food from top restaurants and a beverage garden with local wines, beers and spirits. Enjoy live entertainment and participate in a silent auction offering over 100 unique local gifts and experiences.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. Margaret T. Hance Park. 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix. Free. localfirstaz.com.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship returns to Phoenix for its final race of the season. This event brings together the top drivers who have qualified through the season’s playoffs to compete for the title.

Details: 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale. $141. phoenixraceway.com.

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews

The sixth annual AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews celebrates Arizona craft beer, spirits and wine. The event features over 25 local breweries, distilleries and wineries, offering a wide variety of craft beverages to sample.

Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale. $60. azbottlesandbrews.com.

Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

Celebrate the arts at the 15th annual Festival of the Arts with live performances from local arts organizations, a Kids Zone with activities, a vendor market with artist demonstrations, and a wine and beer garden.

Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Herberger Theater Center. 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. Free. herbergertheater.org.

Phoenix Pizza Festival

Pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian and meat lovers: Indulge in pizza of all kinds at the ninth annual Phoenix Pizza Festival. The event features pizza, pasta, meatballs and desserts from local makers, along with live music and drinks including wine, beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic options.

Dates: Nov. 16-17. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Margaret T. Hance Park. 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix. $16. phoenix.pizza.

Things to do in December

Holiday Lights Run

Get into the festive spirit for a fun 2- to 3-mile running/walking tour of Glendale's dazzling holiday lights. Once completed, runners can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. Don't forget to wear your ugliest sweater for a chance to win a raffle prize.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Tortoise and Hare Sports, 17570 N. 75th Ave., #605, Glendale. $25. tortoiseandharesports.com.

Got a story you want to share? Reach out atTiffany.Acosta@gannett.com. Follow@tiffsarioon Instagram.

Support local journalism and subscribe to azcentral.com.