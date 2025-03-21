Best Foundations | Ulta Beauty (2025)

Find the Best Foundation for You

Discover your perfect match with the best foundations for every skin type and finish. Whether you need a natural finish foundation for everyday wear, a matte foundation to control shine, or a dewy finish foundation for a radiant glow, our guide has everything you need to achieve your ideal look.

What is the best foundation for mature skin?

A hydrating foundation with a luminous finish can help minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Look for formulas with hyaluronic acid and peptides to enhance radiance and smooth texture.

What is the best foundation for oily skin?

A matte foundation with oil-control properties can help keep your skin shine-free. Look for long-wearing, oil-free formulas with silica and zinc oxide.

What is the best foundation for dry skin?

Dry skin benefits from hydrating formulas with a dewy finish. Look for foundations that include ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid for added moisture.

What is the best foundation for acne prone skin?

A non-comedogenic or clean ingredient foundation designed to conceal blemishes while allowing skin to breathe can help prevent breakouts. Look for acne control formulas with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What brand of foundation is best?

Ulta Beauty carries a variety of the best rated foundation brands including:

NARS : Renowned for their long-lasting, full-coverage foundations with a natural finish.

: Renowned for their long-lasting, full-coverage foundations with a natural finish. MAC : Offers a wide range of foundations, from sheer to full coverage, catering to various skin types and tones.

: Offers a wide range of foundations, from sheer to full coverage, catering to various skin types and tones. Estée Lauder : Known for their luxurious, high-performance foundations that provide flawless coverage and hydration.

: Known for their luxurious, high-performance foundations that provide flawless coverage and hydration. Fenty Beauty : Inclusive brand offering a wide range of shades and formulas, including matte and luminous options.

What foundation has the best coverage?

Full-coverage foundations offer the most coverage and can help to conceal blemishes and uneven skin tone. However, they can also be heavy and cakey, so it's important to choose a formula that is lightweight and breathable. Some cult-favorite options include:

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation : A long-lasting, full-coverage classic.

: A long-lasting, full-coverage classic. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation : A drugstore favorite offering full coverage and a matte finish.

: A drugstore favorite offering full coverage and a matte finish. MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation : A versatile foundation that can be built up to full coverage.

How to apply foundation?

Prep Your Skin: Start with a clean, moisturized Apply a primer to create a smooth base for your foundation. Choose Your Tool: Decide whether you prefer a brush, sponge, or your fingers. Each tool offers a different finish.

Makeup Brush : A dense brush can provide full coverage and a more matte finish. A fluffy brush is ideal for a sheer, natural finish.

: A dense brush can provide full coverage and a more matte finish. A fluffy brush is ideal for a sheer, natural finish. Makeup Sponge : A damp sponge can create a flawless, airbrushed finish and help blend the foundation seamlessly.

: A damp sponge can create a flawless, airbrushed finish and help blend the foundation seamlessly. Fingers: Using your fingers can provide a warm, dewy finish and help the foundation melt into your skin.

Apply Foundation: Begin applying the foundation to the center of your face and blend outward. Pay special attention to areas that need more coverage, like blemishes or redness. Build Coverage: For more coverage, layer the foundation in thin amounts, focusing on areas that need extra attention, such as redness or uneven skin tone. Set Your Makeup: Finish with a setting powder and setting spray to lock in your foundation and ensure long-lasting wear throughout the day.

How to find your foundation shade?

Finding the perfect foundation shade can be tricky. To ensure a precise match, we recommend trying Ulta Beauty’s Virtual Shade Match Tool within the Ulta Beauty app. This innovative tool considers your skin tone, undertones, and lighting preferences to recommend the ideal foundation shade for you.

You can also use our online Shade-to-Shade Finder tool. Tell us the shade from your favorite brand. We'll find its match from any other brand.

If you prefer a more personalized approach, consider visiting your local Ulta Beauty store. Our knowledgeable beauty advisors can expertly match you with the perfect foundation shade. Use our store locator tool to find the nearest location.

Do you apply foundation before or after concealer?

Generally, you should apply foundation before concealer. This allows you to even out your skin tone and create a base for your concealer. You can then use concealer to target specific areas that need extra coverage, such as under-eye circles or blemishes.

However, some makeup artists prefer to apply concealer first, especially for color correcting or highlighting. Ultimately, the best method depends on your personal preference and the desired outcome.

How to make foundation last long?

Set your foundation with powder or setting spray and pair it with a primer to keep it in place all day.

Get Personalized Product Recommendations with our Foundation Quiz

