Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (2025)

Premium Luxury Massage Chairs

Spine Korea Medical Instruments Company, a trusted name in Health & Wellness Products provides high-quality Luxury Massage chairs in Mumbai, Browse through our latest collection and avail of up to 40% Discount.

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (1)

Best Massage Chair In Mumbai

Looking for the best massage chair in Mumbai? Discover ultimate relaxation with our top-rated chairs. Experience luxury and comfort like never before. Shop now for the perfect blend of technology and tranquility!

    Full Body Premium Massage Chair Series SK7500

    249,000.00 Original price was: ₹249,000.00.Current price is: ₹149,000.00.

    Rated 4.67 out of 5

    Full Body Massage Chair Premium Series SK7200

    179,000.00 Original price was: ₹179,000.00.Current price is: ₹79,000.00.

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    Full Body Massage Chair Premium Series SK1100

    499,000.00 Original price was: ₹499,000.00.Current price is: ₹399,000.00.

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    Full Body Premium Massage Chair Series SK900

    449,000.00 Original price was: ₹449,000.00.Current price is: ₹349,000.00.

    Rated 4.00 out of 5

Buy Massage Chair At Best Price In Mumbai

Transform Your Home into a Sanctuary: Buy a Massage Chair at the Best Price in Mumbai

Unwind in style and luxury with our exquisite collection of massage chairs available at unbeatable prices in Mumbai. Elevate your home relaxation experience and indulge in the soothing embrace of advanced massage technology. Our range features premium designs crafted for ultimate comfort and therapeutic benefits.

Say goodbye to stress and tension as you sink into the plush cushions of our massage chairs, designed to target pressure points and alleviate muscle strain. Whether you seek relief from daily stresses or desire a convenient way to unwind after a long day, our massage chairs offer the perfect solution.

Discover the joy of personalized relaxation with customizable massage settings, including various massage techniques and intensity levels. With user-friendly controls and ergonomic designs, our chairs ensure a seamless and rejuvenating experience every time.

Discover Relaxation

Explore Spine Korea's range of advanced medical instruments for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Click here to experience blissful comfort today

Explore Our Massage Chair In Mumbai

Explore our top massage chairs in Mumbai, now at the best prices around. These chairs are designed to help you relax after a long day. They use advanced technology to soothe your body and mind, relieving stress and tension. With a variety of options available, you can find the perfect chair to suit your needs and budget. Treat yourself to the luxury of a professional massage without leaving your home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your relaxation experience and enjoy ultimate comfort at an affordable price.

    Full Body Premium Massage Chair SK7800

    Rated 0 out of 5

    349,000.00 Original price was: ₹349,000.00.Current price is: ₹225,000.00.

    Comfort 19 Pro Massage Chair

    Rated 0 out of 5

    425,000.00 Original price was: ₹425,000.00.Current price is: ₹349,000.00.

    Spine Korea SK24 Premium Massage Chair

    Rated 0 out of 5

    575,000.00 Original price was: ₹575,000.00.Current price is: ₹375,000.00.

    Full Body Massage Chair Model 19 Plus

    Rated 5.00 out of 5 based on 1 customer rating

    349,000.00 Original price was: ₹349,000.00.Current price is: ₹249,000.00.

Why Choose Us

When considering purchasing a massage chair in Mumbai, here are five reasons why you should choose us:

1. High-quality products: We offer top-notch massage chairs that are built to last, ensuring durability and reliability.

2. Wide selection: Our extensive range of massage chairs caters to various needs and budgets, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

3. Expert advice: Our knowledgeable team provides expert guidance to help you find the perfect massage chair for your specific requirements.

4. Excellent customer service: We’re committed to delivering exceptional customer service, from pre-purchase inquiries to after-sales support.

5. Competitive prices: We offer competitive pricing on all our massage chairs, along with special promotions and discounts to help you save money.

Explore Our Leg & Foot Massager In Mumbai

Experience ultimate relaxation and relief with our cutting-edge leg and foot massager in Mumbai. Designed to alleviate tension and soothe tired muscles, our massager offers a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. With customizable settings and intuitive controls, you can tailor your massage to suit your needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from a long day at work or looking to enhance circulation, our massager provides the perfect solution. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to rejuvenation with our premium leg and foot massager, available now in Haryana. Transform your relaxation routine today!

Discover Relaxation

Explore Spine Korea's range of advanced medical instruments for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Click here to experience blissful comfort today

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (40)

What Our Customers Say About Our Massage Chair And Products

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (41)

4.8

Based on 38 reviews

powered by Google

shaminder singh

22:37 25 Mar 24

The staff is very arrogant, i asked them to show the demo. They disagree and after few seconds they were showing demo to a girl.Bad customer dealing attitude. I saw them at Aahar show 2024, redundant attitude.Found the reason why people call them fraud seller.Would never going to recommend their products!They are more looking for ladkibaazi. Very unprofessional attitude.Attaching the picture of tharki guy of their team!

Anas Malik

17:38 20 Mar 24

Good product,fully satisfied , my parents using massage chair..its good thanks

Ritu Kumari

13:51 11 Mar 24

A place where u can just go and relax.

sunil kumar

11:57 10 Mar 24

Paramjeet Singh

10:32 10 Mar 24

This product is completely mind blowing. It massages all part of the body very gently.

Abhishek Tiwari

11:01 08 Mar 24

Outstanding Service!Spine Korea Company provided excellent care. Highly recommended!

Raghav Garg

10:54 08 Mar 24

🌟 Spine Korea Medical Instruments wows with precision, durability, and innovation. Their ergonomic designs prioritize surgeon comfort, while state-of-the-art materials showcase unwavering commitment to quality. 🛠️ With a diverse product range and responsive customer support, Spine Korea stands out as a leader in spinal surgery tools. Highly recommended for top-tier quality! 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️

Aahil Malik

18:50 24 Jan 24

Excellent Products I Love It More Good Staff and Massage Chair

Awadhesh Chourey

10:53 02 Nov 23

Good Staff and good Chairs & Massagers .I recommend buyers to must visit before buying from any where else.Thanks.

pawan gupta

06:46 11 Mar 23

Spine Korea are the provides high-quality, innovative, and reliable massage chairs in affordable price.

Ram Avtar Singh

09:16 02 Mar 23

The quality of life-saving products is excellent

Imran Malik

11:21 29 Dec 22

Korean Trusted brand,always with you,,all of you can randomly trust on spine korea

Our Happy Consumers

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (55)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (56)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (57)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (58)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (59)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (60)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (61)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (62)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (63)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (64)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (65)

Spine Korea Team

Spine Korea Medical Instruments Company | Massage Chair

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (66)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (67)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (68)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (69)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (70)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (71)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (72)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (73)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (74)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (75)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (76)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (77)
Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (78)

Products Videos

Experience ultimate relaxation and relief with innovative features for a personalized massage experience.

4D Soft Power Movement

Premium Series SK1100

Flexible Smart Match Comfort Massage Chair indulges in ultimate relaxation with the Premium Series SK1100 massage chair. Experience luxurious comfort, advanced technology, and customizable massage settings for unparalleled rejuvenation and stress relief.

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (79)

Massage chairs are pieces furniture made to offer gentle massages for the person who uses it. It is equipped with airbags, mechanical rollers and vibrating mechanisms which work to recreate the sensation of the hands of a massage therapist. Users can regulate the intensity and the type of massage with an electronic remote.

Massage chairs offer a variety of advantages, such as relief of muscle soreness and tension better circulation, decreased stress and tension, as well as relaxation. They also aid in issues like arthritis, chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Massage chairs can be safe for use. However, individuals suffering from medical conditions such as varicose veins, blood clots or open wounds must consult a doctor prior to making use of one.

The price for massage chair in Delhi will vary based on the manufacturer the model, features, and. In the case of Spine Korea Massage chairs, the prices range between INR 15,000 in their basic versions up to more than INR 3,00,000 for higher-end models. It is important to think about your budget and needs when you select the right massage chair to meet your requirements.

Yes, we allow customers to try out the chairs before purchasing them. Trying out the chair can help you determine which model is the most comfortable and effective for your needs. It’s always a good idea to try out a massage chair before buying to make sure it meets your expectations and requirements.

Massage chairs need regular maintenance in order to keep them operating effectively. This could include cleaning the surfaces, replacing parts like airbags and rollers and lubricating the moving parts.

Spine Korea offers a selection of chairs for massage in delhi specifically designed to satisfy different demands of the user, offering various massage techniques that ease tension in muscles, boost blood circulation, and encourage relaxation. With top-quality materials, modern technology, and an ergonomic layout, Spine Korea chairs offer an enjoyable and efficient massage experience. They are available through approved dealers located in Delhi and buyers can test them prior to purchasing.

The zero-gravity massage chair raise your feet to a heart’s level to facilitate better circulation of blood, which is beneficial to the muscles, the heart blood vessels, skin and also reducing inflammation. They also allow for a customized massage intensity and pressure.

Best Full Body Massage Chair In Mumbai Starting Just 79,000 (2025)

References

