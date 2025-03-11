Best Health Insurance Companies Of February 2025 (2025)

Why You Can Trust Forbes Advisor
The Best Health Insurance Companies
Best for price
Kaiser Permanente
$570
$4,218
Excellent
Our Expert Take
We like that Kaiser Permanente offers the lowest average premium among the companies we analyzed. It also has one of the lowest average silver deductibles, which means you won’t pay as much out-of-pocket compared to other insurers when you need healthcare.
More: Kaiser Permanente Health Insurance Review
Consumer Sentiment Index
Based on 14,347 customer insights and reviews
Members like Kaiser Permanente’s integrated care, including centralized medical services, and streamlined appointment and referral processes. On the other hand, dissatisfied members complained about long wait times for primary, specialty, advanced medical and mental health care appointments. Though some praised Kaiser Permanente’s quality of care, other members criticized the company for being too bureaucratic.
The Consumer Sentiment Index from Forbes Advisor uses a proprietary weighting system designed by our subject matter experts. It evaluates thousands of consumer insights and reviews from leading online forums to determine customer satisfaction at scale.
Customer Service:
Authorizations:
? 31% Positive; ? 9% Neutral; ? 60% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Kaiser is ranked 2 out of 4 for customer service.
? 19% Positive; ? 14% Neutral; ? 67% Negative
Ranked 3 out of 4
Pros & Cons
- Its integrated health system may reduce claim problems and make healthcare more seamless.
- Offers all four metal tiers (bronze, silver, gold, platinum).
- Very low complaint level can signify high customer satisfaction.
- Excellent digital experience, including the ability to manage membership and pay premiums on the website or app.
- Only available in eight states and Washington, D.C.
- Because it isn’t accepted in many states you may have trouble finding an in-network provider if you have an HMO plan.
Marketplace Health Plan Availability
- California
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Oregon
- Washington
- Washington, D.C.
More Insight
Kaiser Permanente is known for its integrated healthcare system, which offers health insurance coverage and services through its network of hospitals, clinics and physicians. The company’s benefit design often emphasizes preventive care and wellness programs. Kaiser Permanente typically operates on a capitated model, where members pay a fixed monthly premium regardless of the services you use. This can lead to predictable costs for members, but out-of-network care may be limited.
– Amber Lynn Benka, president of Seal Solutions, an insurance consulting firm in Erie, Pennsylvania
Best for low complaints
Aetna
$594
$7,231
Average
Our Expert Take
Aetna has the lowest complaint level among the companies we analyzed. That often means members are more satisfied with the claims process and customer service compared to other health insurers.
More: Aetna Health Insurance Review
Consumer Sentiment Index
Based on 14,347 customer insights and reviews
Members praised Aetna’s comprehensive network coverage and efficient claims processing. However, some members criticized the company’s customer service, claim denials, out-of-pocket costs and cumbersome administrative processes.
The Consumer Sentiment Index from Forbes Advisor uses a proprietary weighting system designed by our subject matter experts. It evaluates thousands of consumer insights and reviews from leading online forums to determine customer satisfaction at scale.
Customer Service:
Authorizations:
? 21% Positive; ? 10% Neutral; ? 69% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Aetna ranked 4 out of 4 for customer service.
? 19% Positive; ? 12% Neutral; ? 69% Negative
Ranked 2 out of 4
Pros & Cons
- Second-lowest average ACA premium in our analysis.
- One of the lowest deductibles for bronze plans.
- Aetna is owned by CVS Health, which provides members a $25 allowance every three months to shop at CVS Health and a 20% discount on CVS Health brand products.
- Highest average silver plan deductible in our analysis.
- ACA plans offered in only 17 states.
Marketplace Health Plan Availability
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Ohio
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
More Insight
Aetna has a partnership with CVS MinuteClinics and many people really like the benefit of being able to utilize their insurance at any CVS MinuteClinic. This can also work in other states while traveling. Their plans through the marketplace are typically HMOs that are geographically restricted. With Aetna, you don’t usually need a referral to see a specialist, unlike traditional HMOs.
– Ethan Pickner, advisory board member
Great for bronze plans
Oscar
$610
$4,760
Average
Our Expert Take
We found that Oscar has one of the lowest overall costs for bronze plans. Bronze plans typically have the lowest premiums but also come with high deductibles. The combination of Oscar’s bronze plan cost, which is about average, coupled with one of the lowest bronze deductibles means you could pay less if you stay in-network compared to other insurers.
More: Oscar Health Insurance Review
Consumer Sentiment Index
Based on 14,347 customer insights and reviews
Oscar received high marks for reasonable pricing and convenient telemedicine options. Members also like its user-friendly app. Complaints about Oscar include its network coverage, outdated provider directories, complicated claim processes and denied coverage.
The Consumer Sentiment Index from Forbes Advisor uses a proprietary weighting system designed by our subject matter experts. It evaluates thousands of consumer insights and reviews from leading online forums to determine customer satisfaction at scale.
*Percentages may not total 100 as all percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.
Customer Service:
Authorizations:
? 42% Positive; ? 3% Neutral; ? 55% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Oscar ranked 1 out of 4 for customer service.
? 7% Positive; ? 6% Neutral; ? 87% Negative
Ranked 4 out of 4.
Customer Service:
? 42% Positive; ? 3% Neutral; ? 55% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Oscar ranked 1 out of 4 for customer service.
Authorizations:
? 7% Positive; ? 6% Neutral; ? 87% Negative
Ranked 4 out of 4.
Pros & Cons
- Cheaper than average premiums for ACA plans.
- Low silver plan deductible.
- Higher than average deductible for gold plans.
- Only offers ACA plans in 18 states.
Marketplace Health Plan Availability
- Arizona
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
More Insight
Oscar has a friendly online portal for clients. With Oscar, you often don’t need a referral to see a specialist. Also, compared to other marketplace carriers, Oscar does well with processing claims.
– Ethan Pickner, advisory board member
Best provider network
Blue Cross Blue Shield
4.2
Our ratings take into account a product's cost, features, ease of use, customer service and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Average monthly premium
$665
Average deductible for a silver plan
$4,618
Digital experience
Excellent
$665
$4,618
Excellent
Our Expert Take
We like that Blue Cross Blue Shield companies have a large provider network of over 1.7 million in-network providers and its plans are accepted in all 50 states. That should make it easier to find an in-network provider, which can save you money.
More: Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance Review
Consumer Sentiment Index
Based on 14,347 customer insights and reviews
Members praised Blue Cross Blue Shield’s wide provider network and coverage, including its broad range of medical treatments and mental health support. However, some members complained about high premiums, strict claims processes, customer service issues and administrative hurdles.
The Consumer Sentiment Index from Forbes Advisor uses a proprietary weighting system designed by our subject matter experts. It evaluates thousands of consumer insights and reviews from leading online forums to determine customer satisfaction at scale.
*Percentages may not total 100 as all percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.
Customer Service:
Authorizations:
? 22% Positive; ? 25% Neutral; ? 53% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Blue Cross Blue Shield ranked 3 out of 4 for customer service.
? 22% Positive; ? 29% Neutral; ? 49% Negative
Ranked 1 out of 4.
Customer Service:
? 22% Positive; ? 25% Neutral; ? 53% Negative
Relative to other health insurers in the index, Blue Cross Blue Shield ranked 3 out of 4 for customer service.
Authorizations:
? 22% Positive; ? 29% Neutral; ? 49% Negative
Ranked 1 out of 4.
Pros & Cons
- Offers all four metal tiers and four types of health plans on the ACA marketplace (HMO, EPO, PPO and POS), though availability can vary by state.
- Low level of complaints to state insurance departments.
- Plans and providers in every state.
- Highest digital experience score among companies we analyzed, including the option to pay premiums online and manage your account.
- Highest ACA marketplace premiums compared to competitors we analyzed.
- Higher-than-average bronze and gold deductibles.
Marketplace Health Plan Availability
All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
More Insight
We generally like Blue Cross Blue Shield for clients who want a PPO, take expensive scripts (assuming the script is covered in the formulary) and for many rural marketplace clients. The company is one of the few marketplace carriers that offers a PPO in most states. That can be important for people who have more medical needs and have to see more doctors or have a doctor who is out of network. BCBS generally covers expensive scripts with lower copays. BCBS generally has great network relationships with doctors and facilities in rural areas. Cons include that their HMO networks in metro areas generally aren’t as wide as some of the other carriers and the prices of their marketplace PPOs can be pretty high.
– Ethan Pickner, advisory board member
Summary: The Best Health Insurance Companies
What Is Health Insurance?
Health insurance pays for healthcare expenses for treatments, medicine and services as determined by the coverage features defined in your specific policy. You pay a health insurance premium for the coverage, whether or not you seek medical care.
When you use services covered by your plan, the health insurer pays a portion of your healthcare costs. Depending on the plan type and services used, you may have to pay a share of the bill, as part of the plan’s health insurance deductible (a fixed amount before any coverage begins), copayment (a fixed amount per services) and/or coinsurance (a percentage of the service cost).
Some health plans require that you stay within the provider network if you want the plan to pay for services, while others allow you to seek care out-of-network, usually at a higher cost-sharing percentage for your portion.
What Are the Types of Health Insurance Plans?
Health insurance companies offer multiple types of benefit designs, which affect where you can get care, how much you’ll pay and whether you need a referral to see a specialist.
The four most common types of health insurance plans are:
- Preferred Provider Organization (PPO): Preferred provider organization (PPO) plans offer the most flexibility, but that typically comes with higher premiums than other plan types. A PPO allows you to get out-of-network care (but at a higher cost than in-network care). You also don’t need a primary care provider referral to see specialists.
- Health Maintenance Organization (HMO): Health maintenance organization (HMO) plans are generally cheaper than PPOs, but those lower premiums have more restrictions than a PPO. You typically must name a primary care provider, who oversees your healthcare. Referrals are required to see specialists. An HMO only pays for in-network care.
- Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO): Exclusive provider organization (EPO) plans are similar to HMOs and generally cost about the same. They don’t reimburse for out-of-network care, so you should stay in your provider network. EPOs are different from an HMO in that you don’t need a referral to see a specialist.
- Point of Service (POS): Point of service (POS) plans, which are the least common health plan type, combine elements of an HMO and PPO. A POS may cover out-of-network care, just like a PPO, but you generally need to name a primary care provider and they must write a referral for you to see specialists, which is similar to an HMO.
How Much Does Health Insurance Cost?
The average cost of an ACA health insurance marketplace plan is $635 a month. That average is for unsubsidized ACA plans.
Health insurance costs vary based on multiple factors, including the metal tier and your age. The average cost by age includes:
- A 21-year-old pays an average of $425 a month.
- A 27-year-old pays an average of $446 a month. The age of 27 is when the ACA stops mandating that parents can keep children on their health plans.
- A 30-year-old pays an average of $483 a month.
- A 40-year-old pays an average of $544 a month.
- A 50-year-old pays an average of $760 a month.
- A 60-year-old pays an average of $1,154 a month.
Bronze and silver plans have cheaper premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs than gold plans.
Bronze Plans: Average Monthly Health Insurance Costs
|Company
|Age 30
|Age 40
|Age 50
|Age 60
|
Aetna
|
$384
|
$432
|
$604
|
$916
|
Ambetter
|
$405
|
$456
|
$637
|
$968
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield
|
$421
|
$474
|
$663
|
$1,007
|
Cigna
|
$441
|
$497
|
$694
|
$1,054
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
$357
|
$402
|
$561
|
$853
|
Molina Healthcare
|
$441
|
$497
|
$695
|
$1,056
|
Oscar
|
$417
|
$470
|
$657
|
$998
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
$402
|
$453
|
$633
|
$962
Average costs are for unsubsidized plans.
Silver Plans: Average Monthly Health Insurance Costs
|Company
|Age 30
|Age 40
|Age 50
|Age 60
|
Aetna
|
$468
|
$526
|
$735
|
$1,115
|
Ambetter
|
$470
|
$529
|
$739
|
$1,123
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield
|
$541
|
$609
|
$851
|
$1,293
|
Cigna
|
$517
|
$582
|
$813
|
$1,235
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
$461
|
$519
|
$726
|
$1,103
|
Molina Healthcare
|
$450
|
$505
|
$706
|
$1,069
|
Oscar
|
$504
|
$567
|
$792
|
$1,204
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
$519
|
$585
|
$817
|
$1,241
Average costs are for unsubsidized plans.
Gold Plans: Average Monthly Health Insurance Costs
|Company
|Age 30
|Age 40
|Age 50
|Age 60
|
Aetna
|
$494
|
$556
|
$778
|
$1,179
|
Ambetter
|
$505
|
$569
|
$795
|
$1,207
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield
|
$588
|
$662
|
$925
|
$1,406
|
Cigna
|
$649
|
$731
|
$1,022
|
$1,552
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
$483
|
$544
|
$760
|
$1,154
|
Molina Healthcare
|
$494
|
$555
|
$777
|
$1,176
|
Oscar
|
$529
|
$596
|
$833
|
$1,265
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
$550
|
$620
|
$866
|
$1,316
Average costs are for unsubsidized plans.
Platinum Plans: Average Monthly Health Insurance Costs
|Company
|Age 30
|Age 40
|Age 50
|Age 60
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield
|
$926
|
$1,042
|
$1,457
|
$2,214
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
$544
|
$613
|
$856
|
$1,301
Average costs are for unsubsidized plans.
What Does Health Insurance Cover?
Health insurance covers doctor visits, hospital visits, outpatient care, preventive care and prescription drugs.
The Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare, requires health insurance companies in the ACA marketplace at HealthCare.gov to cover:
- Ambulatory patient services, also called outpatient services.
- Emergency services.
- Hospitalizations.
- Lab services.
- Mental health and substance use disorder services.
- Pediatric services, including vision and dental care.
- Pregnancy, maternity and newborn care.
- Prescription drugs.
- Preventive and wellness services, as well as chronic disease management.
- Rehab and habilitative services and devices.
Congress has added other requirements for health insurers beyond the ACA mandate, including birth control coverage and breastfeeding benefits.
Health insurers don’t have to offer dental or vision coverage for adults or medical management programs like weight management, but some insurance companies offer this expanded coverage.
What Does Health Insurance Not Cover?
Health insurance doesn’t cover everything. Services that are often excluded include:
- Alternative treatments, which may include acupuncture.
- Care outside of the U.S.
- Cosmetic surgery.
- Dental care.
- Experimental treatments and drugs.
- Fertility care.
- Hearing aids.
- LASIK surgery.
- Out-of-network care.
- Some prescription drugs.
- Sterilization reversal.
- Vaccines that you need to travel.
- Vision care, though it may cover annual eye exams.
- Weight loss programs and surgery.
The services that health insurance will not cover (or will only partially cover) depend on the health insurance company and plan type. For instance, a health maintenance organization (HMO) or exclusive provider organization (EPO) plan won’t pay for care outside your provider network, while a preferred provider organization (PPO) plan will cover out-of-network care.
How to Get Health Insurance
Here are common ways to get health insurance.
Through an employer. Employers often offer group health insurance as part of their employee benefits and it’s usually more affordable than buying health insurance elsewhere since employers typically pay more than half of premiums.
Through a spouse. You can likely get added to a spouse’s health plan. That will increase your spouse’s health costs but it’s a way to get coverage without having to look for an ACA plan or other coverage.
Through a parent. If you’re under age 26 you are eligible to get health insurance under a parent’s health plan.
On the ACA marketplace. The ACA health insurance marketplace at HealthCare.gov allows you to compare plans available in your area. ACA plans are the only health plans with subsidies and premium tax credits (if you qualify) that reduce costs.
With short-term health insurance. If you’re looking for low-cost coverage to fill a short coverage gap, short-term health insurance offers limited coverage at low costs in most states. Short-term plans don’t often cover prescriptions, mental health services or maternity care.
With catastrophic health insurance. Catastrophic health insurance may be an option if you’re under 30 or going through severe financial problems like homelessness. Catastrophic health plans, sold through the ACA marketplace, have the same level of coverage found in an ACA plan but with low premiums and a very high deductible.
EXPERT TIPS
How to Choose the Best Health Insurance for You
Mark Fendrick
Advisory Board Member
Les Masterson
Insurance Editor
Ashlee Valentine
Insurance Editor
Amy Danise
Insurance Managing Editor
Michelle Megna
Insurance Lead Editor
Look Beyond the Premium
A low premium may be attractive, but other factors should be considered when choosing a health plan, such as ensuring your trusted clinicians are included in the plan’s network and calculating all of the costs. I’ve found that those who have predictable clinical needs may pay less out of pocket if they enroll in a plan with a higher premium but more generous coverage for needed care.
Mark Fendrick
Advisory Board Member
Make Sure Your Doctors Are In-Network
I suggest calling your doctor’s office directly to ask if they are in your health plan’s network—don’t assume the insurer’s provider directory online is always up-to-date. Paying the in-network rate will help save you significantly.
Les Masterson
Insurance Editor
Go on a Spouse or Parent’s Plan
If you’re eligible for a health plan through your job or a spouse or parent’s job, I’ve found that’s often the cheapest way to get the best health insurance.
Ashlee Valentine
Insurance Editor
Find Out About Your Prescriptions
If you have prescriptions, I would check with the insurance company to confirm that they’re covered and see how much you would have to pay out of pocket. You don’t want to discover later that you have huge out-of-pocket payments for prescriptions that aren’t covered.
Amy Danise
Insurance Managing Editor
Figure Out the Type of Plan You Want
A health plan’s “benefit design” plays an important role in a plan’s flexibility. For instance, an HMO typically costs less than a PPO but an HMO requires primary care referrals to see specialists and you generally must stay within the plan’s network. I suggest considering those factors when deciding on a plan.
Michelle Megna
Insurance Lead Editor
Health Insurance Complaints by Company
Aetna and Kaiser Permanente have the lowest complaint levels among the eight health insurance companies we reviewed. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects complaint data from state insurance departments. A low complaint level can reflect higher customer satisfaction with claims and customer service.
Digital Experience by Health Insurance Company
We evaluated the websites and mobile apps for each health insurance company to gauge the quality of digital experience.
We looked at whether members are able to pay premiums through the website or app, whether they can manage their accounts online and whether insurers clearly let users search for a doctor. Our research also evaluated the search functionality of each site, how simple it is to find ACA plan information, each company’s Facebook account and other online metrics.
|Company
|Digital experience score
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield
|
Excellent
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
Excellent
|
Ambetter
|
Good
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
Good
|
Cigna
|
Average
|
Oscar
|
Average
|
Aetna
|
Average
|
Molina Healthcare
|
Poor
Ask The Expert
We Answer Your Questions
Amy Danise
Insurance Managing Editor
Jason Metz
Insurance Lead Editor
Les Masterson
Insurance Editor
Michelle Megna
Insurance Lead Editor
Is a premium or deductible more important for health insurance?
– Catherine T., Raleigh, North Carolina
It depends on how often you use healthcare services. A premium is what you pay for coverage; the deductible is what you pay for healthcare services annually before the health plan begins paying its share. I’ve found that a premium is generally more important but it can vary. For instance, if you regularly exceed your deductible, that cost may be equally or more important. You’ll want to weigh the costs based on your experience.
Amy Danise
Insurance Managing Editor
What is coinsurance?
-Juan T., Orlando, Florida
Coinsurance is the percentage of a healthcare bill that you’re splitting with the health insurance company. Policies usually have an annual deductible, which is what you pay toward healthcare before the health plan begins paying a portion. Once you exceed the deductible, you then pay coinsurance toward healthcare bills. For instance, you may pay 40% of the healthcare bill and the health insurance company picks up the other 60%. I’ve found that the coinsurance amount can play an important role in healthcare costs if you need regular health services.
Jason Metz
Insurance Lead Editor
Do you have to stay in your health plan’s provider network?
Barry J., Boothbay, Maine
Whether health insurance will pay for out-of-network care or not depends on the type of plan. HMO and EPO plans won’t generally pay for out-of-network care unless it’s an emergency. If you’re looking for a plan that will cover out-of-network care, purchase a PPO plan. PPOs pay for out-of-network care, though typically at a lower percentage than in-network care.
Michelle Megna
Insurance Lead Editor
Methodology
We analyzed 96 data points related to coverage and quality for eight large insurers to determine the best health insurance companies. Our ratings are based on:
- Average premiums (30% of score): We averaged Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace rates for ages 21, 27, 30, 40, 50 and 60. Source: HealthCare.gov.
- Complaints made to state insurance departments (30% of score): We used complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
- Average silver plan deductible (20% of score): The deductible is how much you have to pay for healthcare in a year before the health plan begins picking up a portion of the costs. Companies with health plans that had low deductibles got more points. Source: HealthCare.gov.
- Breadth of health plans (10% of score): Health insurance companies may offer up to four types of plan benefit designs (PPO, HMO, EPO and POS). We gave companies that offered more types of plans more points. Source: HealthCare.gov.
- Metal tier offerings (10% of score): The ACA marketplace has four metal tier levels. We gave points to companies that offered more tier plan options. Source: HealthCare.gov.
Read more: How Forbes Advisor rates health insurance companies
Other Health Insurance Companies We Rated
Here are other health insurance companies we analyzed as part of our research.
|Insurance company
|Forbes Advisor rating
|
Cigna
|
2.7
|
Molina Healthcare
|
2.6
|
UnitedHealthcare
|
2.1
|
Ambetter
|
1.9
Best Health Insurance Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When is open enrollment for health insurance?
Open enrollment for the ACA marketplace is from November 1 to January 15 in most states. A handful of states have slightly different open enrollment periods.
Open enrollment is the time when you can buy an ACA plan or make changes to current coverage. The only way you can get marketplace coverage outside of the open enrollment period is if you have a qualifying life event for a special enrollment period. A qualifying life event includes things like getting married, having a child, moving to a new ZIP code or aging out of a parent’s plan when you turn 27.
Why is health insurance so expensive?
Health insurance is expensive because healthcare itself is costly. Blue Cross Blue Shield says medical care accounts for 90% of health insurance spending.
Other factors cited for high health insurance costs include administrative expenses and costly medical technology.
Is it illegal to not have health insurance in the US?
In most states, it is not illegal to have no health insurance.
A handful of states require health insurance: California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont, as well as Washington, D.C. All but Vermont have tax penalties for residents who don’t have health insurance. Vermont mandates health insurance but there isn’t a monetary penalty.
Which health insurance companies cover all 50 states?
Aetna, UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated plans offer health insurance to residents in all 50 states.
That doesn’t mean all of these companies offer plans in the Affordable Care Act marketplace. For example, UnitedHealthcare sells health insurance in all states but has ACA marketplace plans in only 23 states.
What is the best health insurance for unemployed people?
The best health insurance for unemployed people depends on multiple factors like eligibility and household income. COBRA health insurance extends a former employer’s health coverage but that’s very expensive. An ACA health insurance marketplace is another option.
A more affordable option is getting added to your spouse’s or parent’s plan, depending on the situation, if they get group health insurance through an employer. If you qualify for Medicaid, that is generally the lowest cost option. Medicaid bases costs on household income, so if you qualify you pay little or nothing for Medicaid.