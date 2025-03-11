Best Health Insurance Companies Of February 2025 (2025)

Based on 14,347 customer insights and reviews

Members like Kaiser Permanente’s integrated care, including centralized medical services, and streamlined appointment and referral processes. On the other hand, dissatisfied members complained about long wait times for primary, specialty, advanced medical and mental health care appointments. Though some praised Kaiser Permanente’s quality of care, other members criticized the company for being too bureaucratic.

The Consumer Sentiment Index from Forbes Advisor uses a proprietary weighting system designed by our subject matter experts. It evaluates thousands of consumer insights and reviews from leading online forums to determine customer satisfaction at scale.

*Percentages may not total 100 as all percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.