Best Homedics Paraffins | Broadband Boosters (2025)

HoMedics, ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Refill | Two 1-Pound Packages – 100% Pure, Hypoallergenic Paraffin Wax | 20 Plastic Liners | Unscented, No Dyes | Moisturize & Soften Sensitive Skin

Highlighted Features

  • HIGHEST QUALITY PARAFFIN WAX: The HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Refill consists of 100% pure paraffin wax. This wax is carefully crafted by the wellness experts at HoMedics to bring you
  • GREAT FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: The ParaSpa Paraffin Wax is completely hypoallergenic, unscented, and contains no artificial dyes. It is excellent for individuals with sensitive or highly reactive
  • MEDICINAL & THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS: HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax treatments have many therapeutic and medicinal benefits. The warm wax acts as a form of heat therapy which helps to increase blood
  • HOW TO USE: For best results, melt one 1-pound package of the ParaSpa Paraffin Wax in your HoMedics Paraffin Bath. Once melted, submerge your hands, feet, elbows, etc. into the
  • WHAT’S INCLUDED?: Two 1-pound packages of ParaSpa Paraffin Wax, 20 plastic

Features

  • UPC: 031262005816
  • ASIN: B000050FET
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Pound (Pack of 2)
  • Height: 4
  • Length: 8.5
  • Weight: 2
  • Width: 4
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

    HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath | Wax Warmer | Bonus 3 lb Paraffin Wax & 20 Hand Liners | Soothing Hand & Foot Spa | Moisturizing System | Hypoallergenic, Blue

    Highlighted Features

    • Complete Paraffin Treatment: Hydrate and soothe your skin for a silky smooth and nourished feeling; dip hands, elbows, or feet into the spa for a hydrating wax bath that easily
    • Easy to Use: The green light indicator illuminates when wax is ready for use so it’s the perfect temperature; locking lid acts as a safety barrier and securely protects against
    • At-Home Spa: Treat dry skin to a soothing spa-like treatment anytime, anywhere; paraffin bath comes with 3 lbs. of paraffin wax and 20 disposable plastic liners for multiple at-home
    • Gentle Heat: Once ready for use, the paraffin wax surrounds your skin with soothing heat; warming wax bath is great for harsh-weather months or vigorous use of dryness-prone
    • What’s in the Box: (1) HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath, (3 lbs.) Paraffin Wax, (20) Plastic

    Features

  • UPC: 884846361798
  • ASIN: B0097D51HS
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)
  • Height: 6.18
  • Length: 11.97
  • Weight: 6.31
  • Width: 9.25
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

    HoMedics PAR-250 Paraffin Bath

    Highlighted Features

    • Paraffin heat treatment softens, smooths hands, elbows,
    • Adjustable heat soothes sore muscles, aching
    • Cool-touch tub; LED illuminated controls;
    • Tub holds 6 pounds paraffin; 6 pounds hypo-allergenic wax
    • 60 plastic liners for longer treatments

    Features

  • UPC: 031262006899
  • ASIN: B00005RFPV
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)
  • Height: 9.25
  • Length: 18.75
  • Weight: 12
  • Width: 11.5
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

    Homedics Paraffin Bath PAR-300-THP, Blue

    Highlighted Features

    • Hydrates and soothes skin for a more beautiful
    • Lid locks for safety
    • Ready light lets you know when wax is ready for
    • Includes 3 lbs of hypoallergenic wax and 30 liners–no scents or dyes
    • 2 year manufacturer warranty

    Features

  • UPC: 885272376325
  • ASIN: B002HEHNC0
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Height: 10.5
  • Length: 13
  • Weight: 3.4
  • Width: 6.2
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

    Homedics PAR70 ParaSpa Plus Paraffin Heat Therapy System

    Highlighted Features

    • Includes 2-Lbs Pure Paraffin Wax plus 20
    • LED Ready Light illuminates when paraffin wax is
    • No Dyes, No Scents,

    Features

  • UPC: 885521877191
  • ASIN: B000K0Q0FE
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Weight: 4
  • Manufacturer: Homedics

    HoMedics PAR200 ParaSpa Deluxe Paraffin Bath

    Highlighted Features

    • Paraffin heat treatment softens, smooths hands, elbows,
    • Heat soothes sore muscles, aching
    • Adjustable temperature
    • 14-by-8-by-8-1/2-inch tub holds 4 to 6 pounds
    • 6 pounds pure paraffin wax, 60 plastic liners for longer treatments

    Features

  • UPC: 031262005830
  • ASIN: B000050FES
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 14″ X 9″ X 8″
  • Height: 7.5
  • Length: 14.25
  • Weight: 11
  • Width: 7
  • Manufacturer: Homedics

    HoMedics Thera-P Paraspa Plus Paraffin Bath

    Highlighted Features

    • Hydrates and soothes for baby soft
    • Ready light lets you know when wax is ready for
    • Safety system with locking
    • Integrated control
    • Includes 20 liners and 3 pounds of hypoallergenic wax, no scents or dyes

    Features

  • UPC: 031262055491
  • ASIN: B00BZ2U976
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)
  • Height: 6.18
  • Length: 11.97
  • Weight: 6.31
  • Width: 9.25
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

    Homedics ParaSpaMini PAR-100 Paraffin Heat Therapy

    Highlighted Features

    • regroup and focus on feeling
    • paraffin heat therapy
    • convenient adjustable temperature
    • pure hypo-allergenic paraffin

    Features

  • UPC: 031262006295
  • ASIN: B000AYJH4Q
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Weight: 7
  • Manufacturer: HOMEDICS

    HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Refill, PARWAX, 2 lb

    Highlighted Features

    • HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Refill, PARWAX, 2

    Features

  • UPC: 031262005816
  • ASIN: B001H7TWE0
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Pound (Pack of 2)
  • Manufacturer: Homedics

    MyBaby, SoundSpa Lullaby – Sounds & Projection, Plays 6 Sounds & Lullabies, Image Projector Featuring Diverse Scenes, Auto-Off Timer Perfect for Naptime, Powered by an AC Adapter, By HoMedics

    Highlighted Features

    • 6 Sounds & Songs: Choose from 6 sounds and lullabies: Heartbeat, Gentle Rain, Ocean Waves, Twinkle, Twinkle, Rock-A-Bye Baby, and Cradle Song; adjustable volume for customized
    • Picture Projector: Choose from 3 images on the included disc to project onto the wall or ceiling; images can function without the sound; the soft glow of the projector acts
    • Auto-Off Timer: Set the projector for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes to help conserve energy; automatically shuts off after 3
    • Perfect for Travel: The MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sounds and Projection is made out of durable plastic and is small and compact; packs easily in any luggage so your baby can
    • What’s in the Box: (1) MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby, (1) Image Disk with 3 Scenes, (1) AC Adapter, (1) Quick-Start

    Features

  • UPC: 031262074188
  • ASIN: B01N5CS4RQ
  • Brand: Homedics
  • Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)
  • Height: 4.31
  • Length: 4.25
  • Weight: 0.8
  • Width: 4.25
  • Manufacturer: HoMedics

