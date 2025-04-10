Best Internet Providers in Prescott, Arizona (2025)

What is the best internet provider in Prescott?

CNET recommends Sparklight as the best internet provider in Prescott, Arizona, for its wide coverage fast plans and no contracts or hard data caps.

For affordable internet Sparklight’s $36 plan offers 100Mbps speeds. Quantum Fiber matches gigabit performance with 940Mbps symmetrical speeds but has limited availability. For the fastest plans Mile High Networks and Verizon 5G Home Internet both reach up to 1,000Mbps. Mile High offers better coverage while Verizon’s speed may vary. If none of the other options are available, T-Mobile Home Internet is another solid alternative with speeds between 72 and 418Mbps.

Best internet in Prescott, Arizona

Prescott, Arizona, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 20-100Mbps $17 (optional) None None 6.7 Mile High Networks Fixed wireless $29-$149 15-1,000Mbps Varies None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Sparklight

Read full review Cable $36-$80 100-940Mbps $14 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50 ($35-$55 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Prescott? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight 100

Read full review $36 100Mbps $14 (optional) Mile High Networks Basic $39 25Mbps Varies Sparklight 600

Read full review $70 600Mbps $14 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Unlimited

Read full review $55 100Mbps $17 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35-$55 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Prescott

The best internet deals and top promotions in Prescott depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Prescott internet providers, such as Sparklight and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Others, however, including CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Prescott Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Mile High Networks airFiber 1000 $99 1,000Mbps 100Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight 1 Gig

Read full review $80 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Sparklight 600Mbps

Read full review $70 600Mbps 30Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber Mile High Networks airFiber 500 $89 500Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

See Also Best Lightweight Laptop for 2025

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Prescott

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports. (Disclosure: Ookla is owned by the same parent company as CNET, Ziff Davis.)

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Prescott, Arizona, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Prescott? Sparklight is Prescott's best internet service provider due to its high availability, fast speeds, low introductory pricing and customer-friendly service terms. The cable provider is available to nearly every Prescott household, offering speeds of 100 to 940Mbps starting at $36 to $80 per month with no contracts or hard data caps.

Is fiber internet available in Prescott? Fiber internet is technically available in Prescott, although availability is highly limited. According to the FCC, only around 2% of Prescott households, or roughly 630 residences, are eligible for fiber internet as of June 2023. Serviceability is highest along Dells Ranch Road, south of Centerpointe E. Drive, but again, availability is limited. Quantum Fiber is the area’s sole fiber internet provider.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Prescott? Sparklight has the cheapest internet plan in Prescott, starting at $36 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps. Even considering the equipment rental fee (which is optional), Sparklight has a lower starting price than Verizon 5G Home Internet, T-Mobile Home Internet, Quantum Fiber and airFiber service from Mile High Networks.