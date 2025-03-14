Best Lashes for Monolid Eyes (2025)

If you have a monolid eye shape, you may find it hard to apply makeup to your eye area, as unlike other eye shapes there is no established crease, making it more difficult to brush on eyeshadow or put on eyeliner. However, this should not discourage you from avoiding your eyes, as they are a key feature which should be framed and embellished to enhance their natural beauty.

To help you enhance your monolid eyes, this guide provides you with professional makeup tips which will help your eyes stand out. It also includes advice on which false eyelashes are best for monolid eyes, as choosing the right style will prevent your eyes from looking small and flat, while also making your eyes stand out.

What are Monolid Eyes?

Monolid eyes are a type of eye shape which do not have a crease which is why those with a monolid shape typically use double eyelid tape to create the illusion of a crease. If you have monolid eyes, then you will also notice that your lids are flatter and your brow bones are less prominent, so these need to be highlighted when applying your makeup.

Monolid eyes are a common feature amongst East Asians who use a variety of makeup techniques to create a contoured crease and enhance their eyes. Some people with a monolid eye shape also use false eyelashes to accentuate their eyes. However, they have to be careful as some lashes tend to overwhelm the eye and make them look sunken.

What are the Best Eyelashes for Monolid Eyes?

If you have monolid eyes, it can be quite difficult to apply fake eyelashes, as monolid eyes tend to cover the top of the natural lashes. However, this should not discourage anyone from using false eyelashes, as they can do wonders for monolid eye shapes.

When choosing false lashes for your monolid eyes, you should try to pick a product that has a shorter lash length with a natural aesthetic as this will not weigh down the eye. To help you select the right false eyelashes, here are some of the best false eyelashes for monolid eyes.

Red Cherry Lashes - 43 (Stevi)

If you have a low budget in mind, then Red Cherry Style 43 lashes are some of the best cheap false eyelashes available for one pair of high-quality lashes.

These lashes are ideal for monolid eyes as they offer a natural look due to them being made from real human hair. They also have a graduated length which offers a glamourous aesthetic without looking over the top. These false eyelashes are also super lightweight and very easy to apply, which is perfect for a day-to-day makeup look.

Unicorn 3D Faux Mink Lashes -Majestic AF

Medium-length eyelashes like Unicorn Cosmetics Majestic AF lashes are the perfect size for monolid eyes, as they provide natural and soft volume without overwhelming the eyes.

You get your money’s worth with these false eyelashes as they can be reused up to ten times! They are also easy to apply, so you can wear them with ease for both dayand night events.

Eylure Texture Lashes -117

Another popular medium-length false eyelash product is Eylure 117 Texture lashes which have a long-angled style and provide a twisty finish. These false lashes are ideal for monolid eyes as it provides just the right amount of volume and length while also being very easy to put on.

These wispy-style lashes are handmade using synthetic fibres which means they are made in a Cruelty-Free fashion and are vegan-friendly. A pack includes a set of high-quality false eyelashes which can be reused up to five times and a high-quality Eylure adhesive which tends to last around 18 hours.

Kiss Natural Lashes -Iconic

Kiss Natural lashesin style Iconicare made using tapered end technology which helps to create a natural-looking aesthetic that blends seamlessly with your own eyelashes.

This lash set is part of Kiss’ Look So Natural range which includes one pair of handmade false eyelashes and a high-quality adhesive. These are perfect for highlighting monolid eyes on a daily basis, as they typically last all day.

Doll Beauty Lashes -Samantha

For a more dramatic night time look, Doll Beauty’s Samantha lashes are an ideal choice as they offer voluminous and curly lash strands which really help to enhance monolid eyes.

These lashes are made from high-quality mink, which are made up of full multi-layered lashes with the benefit of a lightweight feel. You can also get your money’s worth with these false eyelashes as they can be recycled up to ten times.

Peaches and Cream - No. 1

Peaches and Cream Style No. 1 lashes offer a natural and wispy appearance that is perfect for accentuating monolid eyes. This one of the best-selling last products available due to its short but graduated length, which helps to elongate smaller eyes and create a cat-eye shape.

Peaches and Cream’s Style No. 1 false eyelashes contain one set of synthetic fibre lashes per pack. These lashesare Cruelty-Free and vegan friendly, so you can look great without feeling guilty.

Lilly Lashes 3D Mink Lashes -Doha

If you are looking for premium and high-quality lashes, then Lilly Lashes in style Doha arean ideal choice. These are popular with celebrities and people with monolid eyes as they offer an element of Eastern glamour.

These are natural-looking lashes which have a feathery and glossy aesthetic, perfect for everyday wear. As Dohalashes are made from real mink hair, they are quite pricey.

Pinky Goat Faux Mink Lashes -Reem

Pinky Goat Reem lashes are the perfect fit for monolid-shaped eyes as they offer volume and definition to enhance the eye area. They also have an increased length in the centre of the eye, which accentuates and softens the appearance of the eyes.

Each box contains one pair of lashes in Reem.These lashes are made up crisscrossed lash strands which have a gradual fade density which starts from the lash band and ends at the tip.

Ardell Faux Mink Lashes -811

If you are looking for a seamless and natural look, then Ardell’s style no. 811 false eyelashes are ideal as they feature an invisible lash band which will create the illusion of real lashes. They also have multi-layers of fine lash strands which increase in length to create a fluttery full finish.

These faux mink lashes are cruelty-free and are ultra-lightweight false eyelashes which can be reused up to five times. These are also very easy to apply and are perfect for both day and night.

Makeup for Monolid Eyes

If you have monolid eyes and find it difficult to apply makeup without the use of double eyelid tape, then you are not alone, as many people struggle to find the right makeup look that enables their eyes to stand out without going over the top.

To help you mix up your look and make applying makeup much easier, take a look at the following monolid eyes makeup tips. These will help you to transform your everyday makeup routine as well as more dramatic looks for special events.

Primer

The first thing you need to use is a primer, as monolid eyes are prone to eyeshadow fallout as there is no crease for the eyeshadow to hold onto. Without a high-quality primer, your eyeshadow will just fall onto your face, which is very annoying if you have already set your face makeup.

You can either use a primer, concealer or setting powder to create a base for the eyeshadow to cling onto. It will also make it much easier to apply products to your eye as it will stick better and last longer. You should also apply concealer under the eye in a triangular shape to bring more attention to the eye while also brightening them.

Eyeshadow

Applying eyeshadow to monolid eyes can take a lot of effort. However, there are simple techniques that can be applied in a matter of minutes. This includes a simple smokey eye which can be achieved by applying a gel pencil that blends well and brushing it out with a dark eyeshadow.

Anyone with monolid eyes may be scared about using a lot of colour or shimmer as they do not want to bring attention to their eyes. Instead of thinking this way, you should embrace your beautiful eyes and use a highlight or shimmery shade as this will actually bring your features forward and make your eyes pop.

Eyeliner

As monolid eyes do not have a lot of definition, you can define them by tightening the eye with the best eyeliner for monolid eyes – dark gel liner - which should be applied to your waterline to create a full and eye-enhancing effect. Makeup artists also recommended applying a thicker layer of eyeliner to the middle of the upper lash to accentuate the eyes.

Like other makeup products, eyeliner is hard to apply to monolid eyes so instead of trying to do it in one go; you should take an eyeliner pencil and draw small strokes across the eye. You should also avoid drawing your eyeliner in an upwards angle and instead bring it outwards to the external corners of the eye.

Mascara

If you are not a fan of big, bold glittery eyes or even a classic smokey eye, then one thing you will need in your makeup is a voluminous and lengthening mascara which will curl and elongate your lashes. You can also use eyelash curlers to intensify the curl of your natural lashes which will lift up the eyes and make them look bigger.

If you really want your eyes to pop, you should invest in some false eyelashes, but before you stick them on apply a small amount of mascara to ensure they are long-lasting. Be careful when applying mascara as too much can cause your lashes to stick together and look unsightly while also making it much harder to apply false eyelashes as they will not stick to the adhesive properly.

Celebrities with Monolid Eyes

There are plenty of well-known faces who embrace their monolid eyes with dramatic falsies, bold eyeshadow and daring liner which really makes theireyes stand out. This includes the very talented actress Lucy Liu, who is known for her fabulous smoky eye look. This is achieved by applying multiple shades of black and grey with each layer being richer than the next in order to lift up the eyes.

Another prominent young actress is Lana Condor, the star of the hit Netflix film 'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before', who has shared her makeup secrets on how to enhance her monolid eyes. This includes applying and blending shimmery eyeshadow in a circular or windshield motion to create the perfect aesthetic.

Conclusion

Now you have all the best makeup tips and understand how to enhance your monolid eyes; you can start experimenting with different styles and decide whether a shimmery eye or smokey eye is right for you.

You can also enhance your makeup for special events by sprucing up your lashes with some of the falsies mentioned above, which will lift your eyes and make them pop without appearing too heavy.

We stock a huge range of lashes suitable for monolid eyes