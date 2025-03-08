Best Lashes For Monolid Eyes | Lilac St. (2025)

Monolid eyes don’t have a visible crease. Because of this, there is nothing dividing the eyelid into two parts; hence, monolid. The official term for it is actually epicanthic fold.

Colloquially, many people think that the term “monolids” is synonymous with “Asian eyes,” but that’s not really true. People of East Asian descent are more likely to have monolids. However, not all of them do, and people of other backgrounds can also have monolids.

If you have monolids, you may also find that your eyelid hangs slightly over the lash line. This can obscure your lash line, and often makes monolid eyelashes look a little shorter. People with monolids often also have a smaller lash line and lashes that grow straight out rather than upwards.

The eye shape itself is usually similar to almond. Monolid eyes can also be upturned or downturned!

Some women have slightly mismatched eyes. One eye has a double eyelid and the other has a monolid. In that case, it’s important to focus on the monolid eye with your lash choice. The eye with the double eyelid will be able to handle a wider range of lash styles.