Best Lynx Antiperspirant For Men Comparison (2025)

5 Best Lynx Antiperspirant For Men In the UK
Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an oud wood & fresh vanilla scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Lynx Ice Chill Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an iced mint & lemon scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Lynx Africa 72 hour protection against odour and wetness Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray no fuss aerosol for all-day freshness 200 ml pack of 3
Lynx Epic Fresh Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and a grapefruit & tropical pineapple scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Our Score
1
Best Choice
9.7Exceptional
2
9.5Excellent
3
9.2Excellent
4
9.1Excellent
5
Best Value
8.9Very Good
To Amazon
Model
Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an oud wood & fresh vanilla scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Lynx Ice Chill Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an iced mint & lemon scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Lynx Africa 72 hour protection against odour and wetness Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray no fuss aerosol for all-day freshness 200 ml pack of 3
Lynx Epic Fresh Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and a grapefruit & tropical pineapple scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
Lynx XXL Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 72-hour protection against odour and wetness no-fuss aerosol for all-day freshness 250 ml
Brand
Lynx
Lynx
Lynx
Lynx
Lynx
Reviews
1,384 reviews
4,688 reviews
9,424 reviews
408 reviews
260 reviews
Features
Worth the money
9.8
9.6
9.1
8.9
8.6
Aroma
9.9
9.4
9.3
9.1
8.9
Tech Specs
product dimensions
-
157 x 62 x 38 cm 0.79 g
5.3 x 5.3 x 17.2 cm 460 g
-
5 x 5 x 20.9 cm 190 g
Available On
Our Top 3 Picks
Here are the top 3 recommended products with more information to help you find the right product for you
9.7
1
Lynx
Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an oud wood & fresh vanilla scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
9.9 Aroma
9.8 worth the money
Why we love it
72-hour protection ensures long-lasting dryness and freshness.
Prevents white marks, keeping clothes stain-free.
Great value for money, especially when bought in bulk.
Main highlights
- This deodorant for men has the same iconic LYNX Gold fragrance with a fresh new look
- Pro-scent technology with an anti-sweat formula means this deodorant spray effectively combats wetness and provides 100% amazing fragrance
- LYNX anti-perspirant spray gives you 72 hours of protection, guaranteeing dryness no matter what comes your way
- LYNX Gold Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Deodorant Spray keeps you cool no matter what with a fresh scent of oud wood and dark vanilla, plus it protects your clothes from white marks
- Great smelling LYNX deodorant spray in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet
- Enjoy this Anti-perspirant multipack without the risk of running out
- A no-fuss anti-perspirant men's deodorant spray to up your freshness – and your confidence
9.5
2
Lynx
Lynx Ice Chill Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Men's Deodorant Spray with ProScent technology and an iced mint & lemon scent for 72 hours protection against odour and wetness 6x 150 ml
9.6 worth the money
9.4 Aroma
Why we love it
lasts up to 72 hours
has a refreshing mint lemon fragrance
easy to use spray
Main highlights
- This aerosol has the same exhilarating LYNX Ice Chill fragrance with a fresh new look
- Pro-scent technology with an anti-sweat formula means this men's deodorant spray effectively combats wetness and provides 100% amazing fragrance
- LYNX anti-perspirant spray gives you 72 hours of protection, guaranteeing dryness no matter what comes your way
- LYNX Ice Chill Anti-Perspirant Aerosol Deodorant Spray delivers the perfect amount of zing with a frozen mint and zesty lemon scent
- Great-smelling LYNX deodorant spray comes in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet
- A no-fuss anti-perspirant deodorant spray to up your freshness – and your confidence
9.2
3
Lynx
Lynx Africa 72 hour protection against odour and wetness Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray no fuss aerosol for all-day freshness 200 ml pack of 3
9.3 Aroma
9.1 worth the money
Why we love it
Exotic scent with warm African spices and aromas.
72-hour protection ensures long-lasting dryness and freshness.
Infinitely recyclable can for eco-friendly use.
Main highlights
- This aerosol has the same exhilarating LYNX Africa fragrance with a fresh new look
- Pro-scent technology with an anti-sweat formula means this deodorant spray effectively combats wetness
- LYNX anti-perspirant spray gives you 72 hours of protection, guaranteeing dryness no matter what comes your way
- LYNX Africa Anti-perspirant Deodorant Spray keeps you cool no matter what with an exotic scent of warm African spices and aromas
- Great smelling LYNX deodorant spray in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet
- A no fuss anti-perspirant deodorant spray for all-day freshness and confidence
Our ranking system
The TopChoice.co.uk Team selects top-of-the-line items from a wide selection and conducts rigorous evaluations on almost all the products available on the internet. We rank each product based on how well it matches our criteria.
We can ensure that the product is well-tested with the help of our expertise, experts, and artificial intelligence technology. TopChoice.co.uk requires consistent care for the products we review, ensuring that our assessments are always accurate and up to date.
Features
Our team of experts analyzes key attributes, capabilities, significance, and many more depending on the type of product to determine its effectiveness.
Consumer Reviews
We ensure an evaluation of the ratings using references all over the internet for each product. With the help of our AI technology and professional review teams, we give weight to the worth of individual user experiences.
Popularity
Popularity is an important criterion in choosing a product. Several factors contribute to the popularity of the products on our site, including prestige, relevance, reputation, news, and more.
Value for money
TopChoice.co.uk compares product attributes to price, examines tech specs, ratings and reviews, and more. When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
When compared to other criteria, does the pricing seem reasonable? In order to provide genuine value for money, our team must answer that question with advanced calculations.
