Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (2025)

Table of Contents
#1crazyphysicsteacher #2Zippity #3wbugenis #4dc-65x #5Geary Carrier #6Upfront slot cars #7MikeC #8Zippity #9dc-65x #10crazyphysicsteacher #11MSwiss #12gotboostedvr6 #13Jesse Gonzales #14SpeedyNH #15Jesse Gonzales #16SpeedyNH References

#1crazyphysicsteacher

crazyphysicsteacher

    On The Lead Lap

  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (2)
  • Full Member
  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (3)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (4)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (5)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (6)
  • 368 posts
    • Joined: 04-March 12
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:NJ

Posted 18 September 2017 - 07:37 PM

Okay, it is time to start building motors and being able to eliminate one more variable in my racing program. So I am trying to figure out the best one to buy. I need one that will fit a sealed 16D as those motors are part of my motor program. I also need to be able to fit a 16D can as I do know that after baking the glue, the magnets are weaker.

So, since there are no more BOW zappers bing made, will the HVR unit or the R-Geo unit be better. I know there are those that have each and I welcome your suggestions.

Thank you.


    Chris Wendel
    Silver Side Down Racing
    Silver Side Down Graphics

    ​The Race Place Retro Crew member

    "Failure teaches way more than success. It shows what does not work andwhat to never do again, again..." 🙊🙈🙉

    • Back to top

    #2Zippity

    Zippity

      Grand Champion Poster

    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (8)
    • Banned
    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (9)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (10)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (11)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (12)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (13)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (14)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (15)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (16)
    • 5,278 posts
      • Joined: 05-March 06
    • Gender:Male
    • Location:Wellington, New Zealand

    Posted 18 September 2017 - 08:33 PM

    R-Geo Mega Blaster 3. Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (17)

    I don't believe that you can successfully zap a motor with the armature still inside.

    You normally just zap the can and magnets using a tight-fitting steel slug.


    • tonyp likes this

    Ron Thornton

    • Back to top

    #3wbugenis

    wbugenis

      On The Lead Lap

    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (19)
    • Full Member
    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (20)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (21)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (22)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (23)
    • 330 posts
      • Joined: 17-December 09
    • Gender:Male
    • Location:Brooklyn, NY

    Posted 19 September 2017 - 06:13 AM

    I have a Trik Trax zapper for you. Like new condition.

    Just like the Carlisle zapper only painted black.

    I also have a selection of armature meters,, slugs and gauss meters that you will need if you are really getting into this.

    About 40 pounds so pickup in Brooklyn is an advantage.

    Have been getting around to posting it on Slotblog.

    Bill Bugenis


      William Bugenis

      • Back to top

      #4dc-65x

      dc-65x

        Grand Champion Poster

      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (25)
      • Subscriber
      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (26)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (27)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (28)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (29)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (30)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (31)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (32)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (33)
      • 6,991 posts
        • Joined: 14-February 06
      • Gender:Male
      • Location:Captain Rick: The only vintage slot car nut in SW Oregon?

      Posted 19 September 2017 - 10:23 AM

      Hi Chris,

      Here's what I use for 16Ds and old school Pittman style motors. Not even sure if it's still available as I bought this one more than six years ago. It works great for me:

      See Also
      Attack of the Zombies Slot Review & Free Instant Play GameSealed can magnet zappers - General Technical Info & Advice

      I got a call from my buddy Al of Hobbies Unlimited in San Leandro, CA. "Da Box" he ordered for me had arrived Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (34) Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (35) . Could it be the "Big Dog"! Oh HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY if it is.... childhood dream fulfilled after 40 years. Here's "Da Box":

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (36)

      It's a real heavy sucker:

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (37)

      Where's it from:

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (38)

      Carlisle Slot Products! It is the "Big Dog"!

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (39)

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (40)

      The instructions:

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (41)

      I know, I know I could have bought one of Rick's great air core zappers at 1/3 the cost. But ever since I was a kid and saw that mysterious box that remagnetized motors behind the raceway counter I've wanted one. Life is short (and getting shorter!), retirement is coming (I hope!) so now seemed like the time to take the plunge Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (42) .

      Looky what it can do. This is what I remember from back in the '60s. Just spin the two gizmos around:

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (43)

      Or spin them the other way and zap 16Ds (slug omitted from picture because I forgot to buy some Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (44) ):

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (45)

      I'll be reporting on some before and after magnet zapping using this in the future:

      Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (46)


      • Cheater and Geary Carrier like this

      Rick Thigpen
      Check out Steve Okeefe's great web site at its new home here at Slotblog:
      The Independent Scratchbuilder
      There's much more to come...

      • Back to top

      #5Geary Carrier

      Geary Carrier

        Race Leader

      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (48)
      • Full Member
      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (49)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (50)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (51)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (52)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (53)
      • 614 posts
        • Joined: 23-April 16
      • Gender:Not Telling
      • Location:CT

      Posted 19 September 2017 - 10:43 AM

      Hi Rick,

      Oh my...

      Thanks,

      g


        Yes, to be sure, this is it...

        • Back to top

        #6Upfront slot cars

        Upfront slot cars

          On The Lead Lap

        • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (55)
        • Full Member
        • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (56)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (57)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (58)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (59)
        • 269 posts
          • Joined: 05-March 13
        • Gender:Male
        • Location:Nashville, TN

        Posted 19 September 2017 - 11:22 AM

        I have one of these if interested!! Pm me. Thanks

          Andrew Ford

          • Back to top

          #7MikeC

          MikeC

            On The Lead Lap

          • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (61)
          • Full Member
          • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (62)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (63)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (64)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (65)
          • 296 posts
            • Joined: 18-April 12
          • Gender:Male
          • Location:Citrus Heights, CA

          Posted 19 September 2017 - 03:21 PM

          Wrightway makes a nice zapper. They also have a gauss meter. You can usually get the pair for a bit cheaper than each by themselves. I use both for Justin's ceramic programs.


            Michael Colvin

            - Pit dads of the world unite! -

            • Back to top

            #8Zippity

            Zippity

              Grand Champion Poster

            • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (67)
            • Banned
            • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (68)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (69)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (70)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (71)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (72)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (73)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (74)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (75)
            • 5,278 posts
              • Joined: 05-March 06
            • Gender:Male
            • Location:Wellington, New Zealand

            Posted 20 September 2017 - 12:16 AM

            Rick,

            What a beautiful toy.

            I am ever so jealous Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (76)


              Ron Thornton

              • Back to top

              #9dc-65x

              dc-65x

                Grand Champion Poster

              • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (78)
              • Subscriber
              • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (79)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (80)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (81)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (82)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (83)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (84)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (85)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (86)
              • 6,991 posts
                • Joined: 14-February 06
              • Gender:Male
              • Location:Captain Rick: The only vintage slot car nut in SW Oregon?

              Posted 20 September 2017 - 09:27 AM

              Thanks Ron. It makes getting the old vintage motors running their best possible. I guess that's why all the raceways I remember used to have them.


                Rick Thigpen
                Check out Steve Okeefe's great web site at its new home here at Slotblog:
                The Independent Scratchbuilder
                There's much more to come...

                • Back to top

                #10crazyphysicsteacher

                crazyphysicsteacher

                  On The Lead Lap

                • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (88)
                • Full Member
                • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (89)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (90)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (91)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (92)
                • 368 posts
                  • Joined: 04-March 12
                • Gender:Male
                • Location:NJ

                Posted 20 September 2017 - 10:36 AM

                Thanks for the input guys. Bill, I appreciate the offer but if I go to Brooklyn and bring back a big package my wife will kill me.
                Rick, I was afraid that was the path I would have to follow.
                And yes all, I now see that I will need to rethink my workspace. I run a bunch of sealed stuff with my 12 year old son and I have found the magnets are all over the place. I was going to get a zapper so that I could easily take a variable out of that and be able to build more open stuff. Sure wish BOW were still around as I know sealed 16D fit them.
                Thank you for all the advice.

                  Chris Wendel
                  Silver Side Down Racing
                  Silver Side Down Graphics

                  ​The Race Place Retro Crew member

                  "Failure teaches way more than success. It shows what does not work andwhat to never do again, again..." 🙊🙈🙉

                  • Back to top

                  #11MSwiss

                  MSwiss

                    Grand Champion Poster

                  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (94)
                  • IRRA National Director
                  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (95)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (96)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (97)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (98)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (99)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (100)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (101)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (102)
                  • 25,920 posts
                    • Joined: 16-April 06
                  • Gender:Male

                  Posted 20 September 2017 - 10:52 AM

                  If you are planning to zap sealed motors, good luck.

                  All you are going to do is confuse yourself with all the crazy readings you will get, and most likely will wind up with lower gauss motors, than higher gauss.

                  • JimF and swodem like this

                  Mike Swiss

                  Inventor of the Low CG guide flag 4/20/18
                  IRRA® Components Committee Chairman
                  Five-time USRA National Champion (two G7, one G27, two G7 Senior)
                  Two-time G7 World Champion (1988, 1990), eight G7 main appearances
                  Eight-time G7 King track single lap world record holder

                  17B West Ogden Ave., Westmont, IL 60559, (708) 203-8003, mikeswiss86@hotmail.com (also my PayPal address)

                  Note: Send all USPS packages and mail to: 692 Citadel Drive, Westmont, Illinois 60559

                  • Back to top

                  #12gotboostedvr6

                  gotboostedvr6

                    Posting Leader

                  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (104)
                  • Full Member
                  • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (105)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (106)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (107)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (108)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (109)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (110)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (111)
                  • 2,321 posts
                    • Joined: 19-July 11
                  • Gender:Male
                  • Location:Mt. Laurel

                  Posted 25 February 2019 - 04:05 PM

                  Back from the dead...

                  Mike,

                  Are you referring to zapping sealed FK type motors (poly neo) or ceramic?

                    David Parrotta

                    • Back to top

                    #13Jesse Gonzales

                    Jesse Gonzales

                      Race Leader

                    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (113)
                    • Subscriber
                    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (114)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (115)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (116)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (117)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (118)
                    • 639 posts
                      • Joined: 27-July 17
                    • Gender:Male
                    • Location:AZ

                    Posted 25 February 2019 - 10:45 PM

                    My huge Neodymium arc magnetizer works but due to skepticism in prior posts I have not made more of them. Think of it no large cap banks, no big zap no danger except smashing your fingers and magnets that get away from you.

                    Jess Gonzales


                    • swodem and Geary Carrier like this
                    • Back to top

                    #14SpeedyNH

                    SpeedyNH

                      Old Engineer

                    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (120)
                    • Full Member
                    • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (121)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (122)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (123)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (124)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (125)
                    • 767 posts
                      • Joined: 18-July 15
                    • Gender:Male
                    • Location:Cow Hampshire

                    Posted 26 February 2019 - 05:05 PM

                    well, I for one would like to hear more about it.


                      Steve Lang

                      • Back to top

                      #15Jesse Gonzales

                      Jesse Gonzales

                        Race Leader

                      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (127)
                      • Subscriber
                      • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (128)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (129)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (130)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (131)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (132)
                      • 639 posts
                        • Joined: 27-July 17
                      • Gender:Male
                      • Location:AZ

                      Posted 26 February 2019 - 05:39 PM

                      Steve, let me get some examples to show, TonyP knew about the Trinity one that gave me the inspiration. They used a Japanese train Magnet, mine came from a USA magnet vendor.

                      Jesse Gonzales


                        • Back to top

                        #16SpeedyNH

                        SpeedyNH

                          Old Engineer

                        • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (134)
                        • Full Member
                        • Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (135)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (136)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (137)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (138)Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (139)
                        • 767 posts
                          • Joined: 18-July 15
                        • Gender:Male
                        • Location:Cow Hampshire

                        Posted 26 February 2019 - 05:53 PM

                        thanks!


                          Steve Lang

                          • Back to top

                          · Next Unread Topic →

                          Best magnet zapper? - General Technical Info &amp; Advice (2025)

                          References

                          Top Articles
                          5 Science-Backed Benefits of Whey Protein
                          Whey Isolate Vs Whey Protein: We Ask the Experts
                          COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
                          Latest Posts
                          Does Whey Protein Contain Amino Acids? | 3 Protein Profiles - MYPROTEIN™
                          Whey Protein: A Complete Source of Essential Amino Acids
                          Recommended Articles
                          Article information

                          Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

                          Last Updated:

                          Views: 6322

                          Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

                          Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

                          Author information

                          Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

                          Birthday: 1996-05-10

                          Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

                          Phone: +96313309894162

                          Job: Legacy Sales Designer

                          Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

                          Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.