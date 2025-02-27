#1crazyphysicsteacher
Okay, it is time to start building motors and being able to eliminate one more variable in my racing program. So I am trying to figure out the best one to buy. I need one that will fit a sealed 16D as those motors are part of my motor program. I also need to be able to fit a 16D can as I do know that after baking the glue, the magnets are weaker.
So, since there are no more BOW zappers bing made, will the HVR unit or the R-Geo unit be better. I know there are those that have each and I welcome your suggestions.
Thank you.
Chris Wendel
Silver Side Down Racing
Silver Side Down Graphics
The Race Place Retro Crew member
"Failure teaches way more than success. It shows what does not work andwhat to never do again, again..." 🙊🙈🙉
R-Geo Mega Blaster 3.
I don't believe that you can successfully zap a motor with the armature still inside.
You normally just zap the can and magnets using a tight-fitting steel slug.
Ron Thornton
I have a Trik Trax zapper for you. Like new condition.
Just like the Carlisle zapper only painted black.
I also have a selection of armature meters,, slugs and gauss meters that you will need if you are really getting into this.
About 40 pounds so pickup in Brooklyn is an advantage.
Have been getting around to posting it on Slotblog.
Bill Bugenis
William Bugenis
Hi Chris,
Here's what I use for 16Ds and old school Pittman style motors. Not even sure if it's still available as I bought this one more than six years ago. It works great for me:
I got a call from my buddy Al of Hobbies Unlimited in San Leandro, CA. "Da Box" he ordered for me had arrived . Could it be the "Big Dog"! Oh HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY if it is.... childhood dream fulfilled after 40 years. Here's "Da Box":
It's a real heavy sucker:
Where's it from:
Carlisle Slot Products! It is the "Big Dog"!
The instructions:
I know, I know I could have bought one of Rick's great air core zappers at 1/3 the cost. But ever since I was a kid and saw that mysterious box that remagnetized motors behind the raceway counter I've wanted one. Life is short (and getting shorter!), retirement is coming (I hope!) so now seemed like the time to take the plunge .
Looky what it can do. This is what I remember from back in the '60s. Just spin the two gizmos around:
Or spin them the other way and zap 16Ds (slug omitted from picture because I forgot to buy some ):
I'll be reporting on some before and after magnet zapping using this in the future:
Rick Thigpen
Check out Steve Okeefe's great web site at its new home here at Slotblog:
The Independent Scratchbuilder
There's much more to come...
Hi Rick,
Oh my...
Thanks,
g
Yes, to be sure, this is it...
I have one of these if interested!! Pm me. Thanks
Andrew Ford
Wrightway makes a nice zapper. They also have a gauss meter. You can usually get the pair for a bit cheaper than each by themselves. I use both for Justin's ceramic programs.
Michael Colvin
- Pit dads of the world unite! -
Rick,
What a beautiful toy.
I am ever so jealous
Ron Thornton
Thanks Ron. It makes getting the old vintage motors running their best possible. I guess that's why all the raceways I remember used to have them.
Rick Thigpen
Check out Steve Okeefe's great web site at its new home here at Slotblog:
The Independent Scratchbuilder
There's much more to come...
Thanks for the input guys. Bill, I appreciate the offer but if I go to Brooklyn and bring back a big package my wife will kill me.
Rick, I was afraid that was the path I would have to follow.
And yes all, I now see that I will need to rethink my workspace. I run a bunch of sealed stuff with my 12 year old son and I have found the magnets are all over the place. I was going to get a zapper so that I could easily take a variable out of that and be able to build more open stuff. Sure wish BOW were still around as I know sealed 16D fit them.
Thank you for all the advice.
Chris Wendel
Silver Side Down Racing
Silver Side Down Graphics
The Race Place Retro Crew member
"Failure teaches way more than success. It shows what does not work andwhat to never do again, again..." 🙊🙈🙉
If you are planning to zap sealed motors, good luck.
All you are going to do is confuse yourself with all the crazy readings you will get, and most likely will wind up with lower gauss motors, than higher gauss.
Mike Swiss
Inventor of the Low CG guide flag 4/20/18
IRRA® Components Committee Chairman
Five-time USRA National Champion (two G7, one G27, two G7 Senior)
Two-time G7 World Champion (1988, 1990), eight G7 main appearances
Eight-time G7 King track single lap world record holder
17B West Ogden Ave., Westmont, IL 60559, (708) 203-8003, mikeswiss86@hotmail.com (also my PayPal address)
Note: Send all USPS packages and mail to: 692 Citadel Drive, Westmont, Illinois 60559
Back from the dead...
Mike,
Are you referring to zapping sealed FK type motors (poly neo) or ceramic?
David Parrotta
My huge Neodymium arc magnetizer works but due to skepticism in prior posts I have not made more of them. Think of it no large cap banks, no big zap no danger except smashing your fingers and magnets that get away from you.
Jess Gonzales
well, I for one would like to hear more about it.
Steve Lang
Steve, let me get some examples to show, TonyP knew about the Trinity one that gave me the inspiration. They used a Japanese train Magnet, mine came from a USA magnet vendor.
Jesse Gonzales
thanks!
Steve Lang
