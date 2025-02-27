Posted 18 September 2017 - 07:37 PM

Okay, it is time to start building motors and being able to eliminate one more variable in my racing program. So I am trying to figure out the best one to buy. I need one that will fit a sealed 16D as those motors are part of my motor program. I also need to be able to fit a 16D can as I do know that after baking the glue, the magnets are weaker.

So, since there are no more BOW zappers bing made, will the HVR unit or the R-Geo unit be better. I know there are those that have each and I welcome your suggestions.

Thank you.