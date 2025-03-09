Best Massage Chair: Reviews (And Buying Guide) For 2025 (2025)

Last Updated: June 29, 2023
Author:Laura SmithAssociate Editorial Manager
Pain Management
Massage chairs are a big investment, so if you’ve made the decision to buy one, you want to get the most for your money.
For years we’ve tested massage products, considering how the functions work for both treating pain and encouraging relaxation.
In this article we’ll share our top pick, compare trusted brands and consider all the features that are most important.
Don’t find yourself stuck with an expensive massage chair you never use! Read our detailed massage chair reviews and make the right choice for you.
Our Top Massage Chairs
Best for the Money:
Jump to review
Best for Features:
Osaki OS-4D Escape Massage Chair
Jump to review
Best for Full Body:
iRest SL Track Massage Chair Recliner
Jump to review
Best for Office:
Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat
Jump to review
Best For Home:
Piscis Rocking Massage Chair
Jump to review
In this article:
- 12 Massage Chairs Reviewed
- Still unsure which is right for you?
12 Massage Chairs Reviewed
After taking a look at the market, we’ve compiled the best of the best massage chairs at a range of different prices for you to consider:
1. Best for the Money: Real Relax Massage Chair
4.4
A massage chair that ticks all the boxes!
Top of our list has to be the Real Relax — why?
Because it’s a reasonably priced chair that doesn’t compromise on any of the features.
Press a single button to enjoy zero gravity, then allow 50 airbags to get to work on your whole body.
Product Highlights
- Offers excellent value for money
- Wide range of massage settings & auto modes
- Built-in Bluetooth speakers
Potential Weaknesses
- Powerful (could be too intense for some!)
There are eight massage rollers and six auto modes to experiment with. Alternatively, you can customize your massage by setting the rollers to the speed and strength that suits you best.
Heat therapy adds to the relaxation, plus arm clips support and treat your arms during your massage.
We’ve been big fans of Real Relax’s previous models and this 2022 update makes some thoughtful improvements:
It now has a mounted touchscreen control panel, making it more straightforward to control and play around with all the options as you unwind.
They’ve also made it easier to assemble than their older model, so you can start enjoying your treatment much more quickly than before!
Practically you can easily move the Real Relax chair from room to room, thanks to the handy built-in wheels.
If you’re looking to invest in your first massage chair, then fans of the product felt this was a good start as it has every setting you could want and offers great value for money.
Some did find their massage a little intense, but those looking for pain relief at the end of a busy day highly recommended the product.
They especially appreciated how you could turn the massage settings off and simply enjoy the heat and vibration functions when required.
Plus you get Bluetooth, a feature only seen on pricier models such as the iRest SL Track Massage Chair, so you can connect your mobile then lay back and enjoy your favorite tracks.
Looking for something a little more futuristic?
You need to take a look at Real Relax’s latest model, which is pricier but includes every feature you could possibly need in a massage chair…
2. Best for Back Pain: Relaxonchair MK-II Plus
4.4
It’s time to truly decompress!
Relaxonchair are known for creating high-quality massage chairs and the MK-II Plus is no exception.
Like other chairs, it has massage nodes that move on an L-Track, allowing you to really focus on your lower back.
However unlike other models in its price bracket it also offers a great range of other features.
Product Highlights
- Includes a Spinal Decompression Program
- Easy-to-operate control unit
- Adapts to people of different sizes
Potential Weaknesses
- Nodes don’t reach the neck (can’t treat neck pain)
You can choose from three zero gravity settings, allowing you to not just recline but also lay flat to take the pressure off your whole body.
Airbags are used to deliver a full body massage, which is perfectly tailored to your height thanks to the body scanning feature that measures the length of your spine.
Choose the MK-II Plus’ spinal decompression program and receive a full body stretch, plus heating pads in the lumbar area make it ideal for someone looking for a solution for back pain.
When users could tear themselves away to write a review, they raved about the intense massage and how they loved the large and easy-to-operate control unit.
Many people reported their family fighting over it, as it can easily adapt to people of different sizes.
If you’re looking for a way to treat neck pain this isn’t the chair for you, as the nodes and airbags don’t reach the neck.
Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager would be the better option as it delivers a kneading massage to your neck.
Our Rating: 4.4 / 5
3. Best for Your Feet: Electric Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair
4.2
A treat for the whole body (especially the feet!)
Many massage chairs focus on delivering heat to your lower back, this Electric Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair gives you a heat treatment on the soles of your feet too.
Taking inspiration from Chinese heat therapy, it is thought to improve your circulation.
Product Highlights
- Affordable
- Variety of massage styles
- Range of features for the feet
Potential Weaknesses
- Not genuine leather
With a range of different settings to choose from you really can tailor your massage, selecting from various styles including kneading, tapping and of course shiatsu.
Containing 21 airbags positioned around your hips and waistline, it helps to support your lower back.
Similarly to the Relaxonchair, it has built in sensors to detect the length of your spine so it knows exactly where to deliver the most satisfying massage.
This chair is not real leather, and does have a ‘cheaper’ look compared to other chairs. However people were still impressed with the quality and finish.
For a lower cost, well under $1500, it offers a vast range of features which has made it a hit with shoppers.
In fact, one user claimed it was the greatest possible investment for both health and comfort.
Our Rating: 4.2 / 5
4.2
Check out reviews
4. Best for Features: Osaki OS-4D Escape Massage Chair
4.5
A spa-like massage experience in your own home
You’ll leave all your worries (and your back pain) behind when you sink in to the Osaki OS-4D Escape.
Product Highlights
- 4D massage rollers
- Features chromotherapy lighting
- Add aromatherapy capsules for beautiful scents
Potential Weaknesses
- Expensive
- Large in size
The hood soothes your mind with chromotherapy lighting, designed to take relaxation to the next level.
This chair has so much to offer:
Such as 4D massage rollers that follow an ergonomic S-Track, mapping the curvature of your back with precision. Ideal if you’re looking for a way to treat your back pain.
Choose from two zero gravity settings, and enjoy a weightless feeling that your body will thank you for.
Specially positioned airbags can deliver a satisfying shoulder and arm massage, with the extendable footrest working on your feet.
Muscles in your lumbar and calves will start to loosen when you turn on the powerful heating settings.
Yet one of the best features has to be the aromatherapy option, that uses the healing power of essential oils to further your relaxation.
Place an aromatherapy capsule inside and it will circulate the wonderful scents around the room.
One drawback compared to other massage chairs is that it couldn’t be used as a normal, everyday seat. You also need to allow a serious amount of space as it’s one of the biggest chairs we’ve reviewed.
Plus, with all these incredible features, you’ll of course pay more:
However with Affirm financing options, you can spread the cost of this top-of-the-line investment over 12, 24 or 36 months.
Prequalify now and see if you’re eligible — checking eligibility won’t impact your credit.
Our Rating: 4.5 / 5
4.5
Check out reviews
5. Best for Full Body: iRest SL Track Massage Chair Recliner
4.4
An intense massage tailored to your body
If you’re a small or slim person then you may have felt swamped by massage chairs you’ve tried in the past.
Typically they’re made as large as possible to accommodate all body sizes.
Slip into the iRest SL Track Massage Chair and you can adjust the width, so no matter what your body shape you can get your massage just right.
Product Highlights
- Automatically adjusts to your body type
- Benefits of both S and L-Track massage systems
- Built-in Bluetooth speakers
Potential Weaknesses
- Not suitable for taller users
Similarly to the Relaxonchair MK-II Plus, it will detect your height, shoulder width and weight, to deliver a targeted massage just where you need it.
With calf rests that extend up to 20cm, it’s suitable for people of all sizes. Though it is worth noting that some taller shoppers did feel they would benefit from the chair being a bit longer.
One of the best features of the iRest, that you won’t find on many other massage chairs, is the SL track system.
Manufacturers typically opt for an S or L-Track massage system, which refers to the way the massage nodes move up and down your back (in either an S or an L shape essentially).
However amazingly you get the option of both directions on this model, giving your back the best coverage it could ask for!
You still get plenty of other features too, like six massage modes including a full body airbag massage and lower back heat function.
Like the Real Relax’s latest model, you also get built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers to create an even more relaxing environment.
Our Rating: 4.4 / 5
4.4
Check out reviews
6. Best for Gaming: Therabody Lounger
4
Experience vibroacoustic therapy
Product Highlights
- Zero-gravity functions
- Uses vibroacoustic therapy to deliver a ‘musical massage’
- Can integrate with gaming platforms
Potential Weaknesses
- Expensive compared to other massage chairs
- Not as powerful as a chair with nodes and rollers
- Doesn’t include heat functions
If you like the look of the Osaki OS-4D Escape Massage Chair but don’t have the budget, then the Therabody Lounger is a slightly more affordable option.
Therabody have designed the chair to create a full body and mind experience.
Moving your body into a zero-gravity position, you can reduce the pressure on your back and help to boost your circulation.
Combining proprietary TheraSound Technology with SoundHeart hardware, the chair allows the audio to be felt.
Creating what they refer to as a ‘musical massage’, it generates vibrations that pulsate through your body in time with the music.
The idea is that the vibroacoustic therapy resonates with your central nervous system, to create a deeply calming and restorative experience.
Alternatively, it can even integrate with gaming platforms, to put you right in the heart of the action.
Compared to other massage chairs, this isn’t going to be as powerful, as it doesn’t include massage nodes or rollers.
It also doesn’t include additional features for the feet or heat, so modes and functions wise it is more limited.
However, if you’re looking for a massage chair to unwind in at the end of the day (and you’re a music lover!) this could be the one for you.
Our Rating: 4 / 5
4
Check out reviews
7. Best for Sleep: Human Touch WholeBody 7.1 Massage Chair
4
The perfect mix of style and substance
If a big and bulky piece of furniture isn’t exactly what you had in mind, then you might prefer the styling of the Human Touch WholeBody 7.1.
Unlike its competitors, it offers a much more streamlined design without comprising on features.
Sink into the seat and use the BodyMap PRO feature to select the area you want to treat.
Product Highlights
- Streamlined design
- Warm air massage technology
- Simple-to-use remote
Potential Weaknesses
- Less massage settings than other chairs
Then choose from 5 programs, including a Sleep function, designed to help you get a better night’s rest.
Warm air massage technology provides a soothing touch for the lower back pain, with a simple to use remote giving you control over all the features.
If you’re looking for a way to boost your circulation, then the Human Touch WholeBody 7.1 has just the setting.
Powered with Figure-Eight Cirqlation technology, it massages your calves in an upward, wave-like motion to get your blood pumping.
Practically it comes in three different colors so you can select the one that fits seamlessly into your home.
The WholeBody 7.1 also reclines and swivels, so it serves as a comfortable chair even when you’re not using a massage program.
Our Rating: 4 / 5
4
Check out reviews
8. Best for a Small Space: Infinity Riage CS, Compact Shiatsu Massage Chair
4
Little space, lots of features!
Enjoy a full suite of massage styles for a great price with the Infinity Riage CS.
Tapping, rolling, Japanese shiatsu, you’ll be able to give your whole body the relaxation it deserves.
Product Highlights
- Compact and lightweight
- Portable
- Full suite of massage style
Potential Weaknesses
- No foot functions, only calf vibration massage
Take full control over your treatment, or opt for an automatic program then just sit back and enjoy.
Four massage rollers are positioned on an L-track to deliver a focused, satisfying massage.
Despite all these great features it’s one seriously compact piece of furniture at 23” wide and 38” deep.
It’s a space-saving massage chair ideal for smaller homes, as it requires just 2 inches of clearance from the wall.
That’s one inch less than even the super compact Kahuna Superior below!
Weighing just 87lbs it’s lightweight too, so it can easily be moved from room to room.
Owners of the Infinity Riage CS love the size, appreciating how it fits in their home without feeling like its taking over the room.
Intensity was also frequently mentioned, with many enjoying the way the powerful massage can often make you wince (in a good way!).
Our Rating: 4 / 5
4
Check out reviews
9. Best for Shoulders: AmaMedic Hilux 4D Massage Chair
4.3
A premium chair that cares about your whole body
Check latest price
Product Highlights
- 4D massage rollers
- Adjustable to all body sizes
- Lots of features for the feet
Potential Weaknesses
- More expensive than competitor chairs
Most massage chairs will excel in one area or another, some are great for the feet, whereas others offer more comfort for your neck.
The AmaMedic Hilux 4D Massage Chair from Titan has extended functionality for just about every area of your body.
Take the shoulders for example, it includes an adjustable shoulder massager to make sure it’s hitting just the right area, no matter who is sitting in it.
Your feet will feel the love too, with foot kneading as well as both stretch and massage functions for your calves, bridges and heels.
In fact, everywhere will be getting more than a little TLC…
The chair contains eight 4D massage rollers, plus 18 airbags. These cover your arms and the sides of your body, areas that might not get treatment in a regular massage chair.
When it comes to usability, you get both a touchscreen and side panel controller, plus a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can enjoy your favorite music or podcast.
As you’d expect with all this functionality it is more expensive than many of the chairs on this list.
It is a serious investment, but as one happy owner explained, the multiple functions mean it’s a chair you’ll never get bored of!
Our Rating: 4.3 / 5
4.3
Check out reviews
10. Best for a Tall Person: Kahuna Superior Massage Chair
3.9
A tall and wider massage chair designed to fit every body
Combine a satisfying massage with the healing powers of acupressure when you take a seat in the Kahuna Superior Massage Chair.
Kahuna offer just about every element you could possibly need!
Product Highlights
- Compact and lightweight
- Portable
- Full suite of massage styles
Potential Weaknesses
- Expensive
You can experience the stress relieving benefits of the zero gravity position and take advantage of a number of different programs and massage techniques including yoga stretching, to loosen your muscles.
Acupressure points for your arms enter you into a deeper state of relaxation, plus your feet will feel refreshed after a wrap around squeeze massage.
Incorporating seriously good space-saving technology:
It needs only 3 inches from the wall when in zero gravity position, due to the way it slides forward as it reclines.
Comparable massage chairs can need more than 10 inches of extra space when fully reclined, so it’s ideal if you want the features without it taking over your home!
Kahuna’s superior chair really is an investment, and thought to fit everyone more comfortably as it’s taller and wider than many of the competitors.
Purchasers enjoyed the intensity of the six back massage rollers, when combined with the airbags and foot rollers. “Golfer” setting appeared to be a particular favorite.
The remote was also thought to be a valuable feature. People did feel a little frustrated that it didn’t remember your settings after each use, but found it easy to operate and locate the options you love.
Our Rating: 3.9 / 5
3.9
Check out reviews
11. Best for Office: Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat
4.4
Turn any chair into a massage chair
If you don’t have the budget or space to accommodate a massage chair then consider the next best thing!
The Snailax Shiatsu chair pad can be fixed on to your office chair while you’re working from home or a comfortable seat in your bedroom to relax before bed.
Product Highlights
- Fits on any chair in your home
- Works well for neck pain
- Affordable
Potential Weaknesses
- Not as many settings and features as a massage chair
Snailax’s Shiatsu pad delivers an intense neck massage through four nodes that penetrate deep into your tissue to unwind tight muscles. They can also be adjusted to suit the height of the user.
When it comes to your back, choose the soft rolling setting or experience the pleasure of massage nodes traveling up and down your spine, using the ‘Spot’ feature to target your pain.
If you’re concerned about the massage being too hard, then this chair pad also has an intensity control flap so you can limit the pressure of the treatment.
Users loved how compact the pad was, meaning they could carry it with them to use in the office.
‘Spot’ feature was also mentioned repeatedly as people felt they could effectively get to the source of their pain.
Let’s talk about the neck:
Soothing heat and massage nodes work on your neck for extra comfort, making the pad a perfectgift for someone in desperate need of a massage.
Many chairs don’t offer features for the neck, so this is a great benefit of the Snailax.
One limitation is the fact the pad is only suitable for people between 63 and 70.9 inches tall. So not the right choice if you’re over 6ft.
For taller users, the Full Body Electric Shiatsu Massage Chair would give you a more satisfying massage.
12. Best For Home: Piscis Rocking Massage Chair
3.9
A massage chair that looks good, and feels even better
The black ‘lazyboy’ style massage chair isn’t for everyone, and might not fit in with the styling of your home.
Piscis Rocking Massage Chair offers a more simplistic and contemporary look.
Check latest price
Product Highlights
- Contemporary look
- Contains massage nodes and air bags
- Works as a normal chair
Potential Weaknesses
- Limited recline
Built on a wooden rocking frame, it contains six massage nodes, air bags and vibrating motors that combine to relive tension in your back, neck and shoulders.
The chair is controlled via a discreet remote control, with an adjustable footrest adding to the comfort.
Those struggling with neck pain will love the softer nodes in the neck massage pillow that can be adjusted to help you hit the spot.
Reclining the chair significantly is not an option, so if you want to lie back fully and relax then something more traditional like the Real Relax, might suit you more.
In fact, you will have to compromise on a number of features to benefit from this more simplistic design.
You don’t get zero gravity functions or a host of different massage styles for example.
However it is much more affordable than traditional chairs, while still delivering a relaxing massage.
Our Rating: 3.9 / 5
3.9
Check out reviews
Still unsure which is right for you?
We’ve summarized all the things you need to consider in our article about how to choose the right massage chair.
From shape and track system to connectivity, we take each feature one by one and talk about them in a little more detail.
Author
Laura Smith
Associate Editorial Manager
Specialist health & wellbeing writer, passionate about discovering new technologies & sharing the latest research.
Sign-up for The Good Body mailing list and be the first to receive our latest news!