Best Massage Chair: Reviews (And Buying Guide) For 2025 (2025)

Top of our list has to be the Real Relax — why?

Because it’s a reasonably priced chair that doesn’t compromise on any of the features.

Press a single button to enjoy zero gravity, then allow 50 airbags to get to work on your whole body.

There are eight massage rollers and six auto modes to experiment with. Alternatively, you can customize your massage by setting the rollers to the speed and strength that suits you best.

Heat therapy adds to the relaxation, plus arm clips support and treat your arms during your massage.

We’ve been big fans of Real Relax’s previous models and this 2022 update makes some thoughtful improvements:

It now has a mounted touchscreen control panel, making it more straightforward to control and play around with all the options as you unwind.

They’ve also made it easier to assemble than their older model, so you can start enjoying your treatment much more quickly than before!

Practically you can easily move the Real Relax chair from room to room, thanks to the handy built-in wheels.

If you’re looking to invest in your first massage chair, then fans of the product felt this was a good start as it has every setting you could want and offers great value for money.

Some did find their massage a little intense, but those looking for pain relief at the end of a busy day highly recommended the product.

They especially appreciated how you could turn the massage settings off and simply enjoy the heat and vibration functions when required.

Plus you get Bluetooth, a feature only seen on pricier models such as the iRest SL Track Massage Chair, so you can connect your mobile then lay back and enjoy your favorite tracks.

Looking for something a little more futuristic?

You need to take a look at Real Relax’s latest model, which is pricier but includes every feature you could possibly need in a massage chair…